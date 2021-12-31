You are here

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges

Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
People wearing face masks, amid the spread of COVID-19 walk into the main entrance of the Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain on Friday. (Reuters)
AP

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England
  • Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings
LONDON: Officials have warned revellers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the UK were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, instead focusing on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of infections.
Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home.
While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish party-goers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said traveling would be the “wrong course of action.”
Opinions have been divided on whether Johnson’s Conservative government was taking a risky gamble in not enforcing tougher coronavirus measures in England as the omicron variant drove infections to record high numbers.
Figures released Thursday showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the UK jumped to 11,898, up 44 percent from a week earlier. Confirmed new daily cases hit a record of 189,213 on Thursday, and the government reported 332 deaths, the highest figure since March.
While the data is patchy due to delays in reporting over the holidays, the figures suggest there have not been large numbers of seriously ill patients.
“Although the numbers are going up and going up increasingly rapidly, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people is providing significant reassurance,” Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, told The Times.
But immunologist and government scientific adviser Peter Openshaw said while UK hospitals haven’t yet reached the “threshold” of being overwhelmed, “it looks like that will be reached quite quickly.”
Some believe Johnson’s strategy is risky and that large crowds gathering indoors for New Year’s Eve will likely lead to a further rise in infections.
“It is quite risky, given the fact we’re now approaching 200,000 cases per day –- there is a high rate of infection in the community,” Dr. Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, told Times Radio.
Johnson has urged people to take a rapid coronavirus test before going out and meeting with others on Friday, or to celebrate outdoors if possible. While firework displays have been canceled in London for the second year in a row, many parties were going ahead and many revellers were still expected to turn out in the capital later in the day.

  • ‘We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022’
MANILA: The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

“In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.

Philippine officials earlier warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus could spread.

The health ministry recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections on Friday and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, double the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

“We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022,” presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told a regular news conference.

With roughly 2.84 million total confirmed cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

The Philippines has so far detected four omicron cases, all of which were in quarantine, although the country’s genome sequencing capacity is limited.

“It is prudent to assume that omicron is already in circulation, or is already in the community,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a separate news conference.

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
  • Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October
HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have discovered cases of infection of the omicron coronavirus variant in the community, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Friday, marking the first local cases in about three months.
Chan told reporters one of four air crew members testing positive after their return to Hong Kong had breached home quarantine rules by going to a restaurant, where he passed the virus to his father and a client sitting at another table.
Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October.

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
  • Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year
  • Typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers
MANILA: The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.
Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.
Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.
More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.
The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec. 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.
In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.
“It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province’s disaster agency, told Reuters.
A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.
“Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province,” Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.
Rai’s swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock
  • The group of Rohingya, which included children and pregnant women, had been spotted by a fisherman on their wooden skiff off the coast of Aceh province on Sunday
  • Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm
KRUENG GEUKUH, Indonesia: More than 100 Rohingya refugees who had been adrift on a sinking boat off the western coast of Indonesia were allowed to disembark early on Friday, after authorities relented following international pressure to allow the group to seek refuge.
In a video seen by Reuters, the refugees left the boat in heavy rain and boarded a bus, while authorities sprayed them with disinfectant.
Oktina Hafanti, an official at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters that the 105 refugees would be kept in quarantine for 10 to 14 days and undergo health checks.
The group of Rohingya, which included children and pregnant women, had been spotted by fisherman on their wooden skiff off the coast of Aceh province on Sunday.
Authorities had initially agreed to provide humanitarian aid before planning to turn the vessel away, but changed that decision after warnings about the condition of the vessel and calls from UNHCR and groups such as Amnesty International to let the boat land.

Rohingya refugees arrive by boat at a port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2021. (REUTERS/Hidayatullah Tahjuddin)

A fisherman who had approached the boat when it was at sea said the vessel had sustained engine damages and was leaking, and was at risk of sinking. He also said some refugees had indicated that they needed food.
Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International’s Indonesia chapter, said the government had reacted late but appreciated that authorities had listened to Acehnese fishermen and accepted the refugees.
The vessel was towed by an Indonesian navy ship on Thursday to shore.
Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees and is predominately seen as a transit country for those seeking asylum to a third country.
Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm. Hundreds of them came to Aceh in intervals in recent years.
Many have been turned away, at times after spending months at sea. 

Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands

Fire continues to burn near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway, north of Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
Fire continues to burn near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway, north of Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
  • Grass fire believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines toppled by high winds 
  • Flames were consuming football fields of landscape in a matter of seconds, says governor
DENVER, US: A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.
The swiftly spreading prairie grass fire was believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds on Colorado's drought-parched Front Range, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.
Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.
Separately, the National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted: "All Superior under an Evacuation ORDER. LEAVE NOW!"
Within hours, the blaze had swept an estimated 1,600 acres (647.5 hectares) and destroyed more than 500 homes, Pelle told reporters at a news briefing.
He said an entire subdivision of 370 homes went up in flames west of Superior, and that 210 dwellings were lost in the Old Town area of Superior, along with additional residences in the area. Property losses also included a shopping center and hotel in Superior, officials said.
Governor Jared Polis said flames were consuming football fields of landscape in a matter of seconds, calling the conflagration "a force of nature."
The sheriff said gale-force winds made it impossible to halt the fire's rapid advance, adding that fire and emergency personnel were "essentially running ahead of this just trying to get people out of the way. That's all you can do."
Pelle said tens of thousands of area residents were under evacuation orders.
Among the evacuees were a number of patients from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville who were deemed especially vulnerable to smoke-inhalation, Kevin Massey, a spokesperson for healthcare network Centura Health, told Reuters.
"We are transferring some ICU and neonatal patients as it's safe to do so," he said.
The sheriff said he had no reports of people missing and no deaths reported.
Six people were treated for injuries from the wildfires at the UCHealth hospital in the neighboring city of Broomfield, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said. But she declined to specify the nature of the injuries or the patients' conditions.
The extent of property losses was not immediately known, but KMGH-TV, the local ABC News affiliate, aired footage of multiple homes engulfed in flames.
A towering plume of smoke from the wildfire was visible in Denver, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the south.
Wind gusts of up to 110 miles (177 km) per hour were reported in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service, which said fast-moving fires were creating a "life-threatening situation" in the Superior and Louisville areas.
Authorities said forecasts called for diminishing winds late on Thursday or early on Friday, which would enable firefighters to get ahead of the flames and for water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers to be deployed against the blaze.
Governor Polis declared a state of emergency allowing use of disaster funding to support emergency response efforts in Boulder County and to allow mobilization of the Colorado National Guard and other state resources as needed.
The fire on the outskirts of the Denver metropolitan area, left bone dry from an extreme drought gripping eastern Colorado, follows several days of heavy snow in the Rocky Mountains to the west. However, forecasts call for snow to hit Denver and eastern Colorado starting on Friday. 

