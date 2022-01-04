You are here

For Muslim migrants, religious prejudice compounds horrors of Latin American route

Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)
Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)
Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)
Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)
Eduardo Campos Lima

  • Thousands of people from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa try to reach the US-Mexico border every month
  • Most hopefuls have considered Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years of economic decline
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Among the thousands of migrants who try to reach the border between Mexico and the US every month, the presence of Muslims — most of whom leave African and Asian countries in search of a better future — is both conspicuous and constant.

There are no official figures about Muslim migrant flows through the Latin American route, but organizations that assist immigrants in the region report that their numbers have been rising.

They not only face the usual hardships of the journey north, such as the exploitation by coyotes, but also specific difficulties, including religious prejudice all along the way and obstacles concerning the observance of their faith.

One of the main gateways for Muslim immigrants and refugees in Latin America, Sao Paulo, has been receiving people from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and African countries over the past years.




Graffiti in Brazil depicts Alan Kurdi, the Syrian boy who died in 2015 along with his family when their dinghy capsized. (AFP)

“I estimate that 20 percent of all people welcomed by us in 2020 were Muslim,” said Fr. Paolo Parise, who heads a Catholic immigrant center called Mission Peace in Brazil’s largest city.

Parise said that most of the Muslim foreigners assisted by the institution come from countries like Nigeria, Mali and Senegal, besides some groups from the Middle East.

“We have also recently welcomed people from Afghanistan,” he added.

These migrants and refugees have traditionally viewed Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years, a period marked by economic decline and shrinking opportunities.

“They enter Brazil with tourist visas and later they request a refugee status,” Parise said.

After a few months, most of them try to get into the US, using the traditional routes used by Haitians, Venezuelans and other groups.

But every route abounds with obstacles and disappointments. As of July 2021, 70 percent of asylum requests made in Mexico were concentrated in the border town of Chiapas, which receives daily flights of people expelled from the US under Title 42 legislation.




Migrants march on the Mexican capital, demanding ‘justice and dignity.’  (AFP)

The public health order, issued in March 2020 by the Trump administration, justifies the expulsions on the grounds that there is a communicable disease, namely COVID-19, in the migrant’s country of origin.

Consider the case of Ghanian-born Ahmed Usman, 34, now a resident in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with the US. Usman lived in Brazil for one year and eight months.

“I worked in a factory in Criciuma (a city in the South of Brazil). After paying my rent and utilities and sending a bit of money to my family, I had no money left,” he told Arab News.

Criciuma has a small Muslim community, but Usman said he received more help from Christians.

In 2016, he decided to head to the US and began a long trip through Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Guatemala, until he arrived in Mexico.

“We lacked money. We saw many people getting sick and dying along the trip,” he said, exhaustion and disbelief in his eyes.




Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)

Usman spent eight months in Costa Rica, where he was helped by a Catholic church and a mosque in the city of San Jose.

“We were also helped by a man who would feed us many times. And he understood that we did not eat pork,” he said.

In 2017, he finally arrived in Mexico. He ended up finding work in Tijuana and has not tried to cross the border until now.

Usman’s story is similar to those of many other desperate people who head to Mexico, increasingly seen as a country of transit and asylum.

In 2014, 2,100 people arrived in the country to request refugee status; in 2019, that had risen to more than 70,000.




A US National Guard member keeps watch while on a border patrol operation in La Joya, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

The figures dropped in 2020, as travel restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed global migration but, between January and November 2021, the country received more than 123,000 asylum requests from people coming from the Caribbean and Central American and South American countries, such as Haiti, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, Chile, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Brazil and Colombia.

Usman’s narrative is also a good example of the plight of Muslim migrants along the Latin American route.

Most of them find little support among the Islamic community and must rely on the assistance given by Catholics or civic organizations.

“Most Muslim communities in the region see those immigrants as competitors or as a problem. Some of them have resources to help them but prefer to avoid what they see as trouble,” said Moroccan-born Sheikh Abderrahman Agdaou, who lives in El Salvador and has intervened in many immigrants’ cases in recent years.

On several occasions, Agdaou helped Uighur, Syrian and Iraqi refugees who lacked the necessary documents to continue travelling to the US, coordinating assistance with Catholic entities and the UN.




Members of the Latina Muslim Foundation building a shelter for migrants in Mexico. (Supplied)

He also had to give support to former Guantanamo prison inmates, who obtained refugee status in El Salvador thanks to his support.

“Once, a Syrian family with four children was taken to El Salvador by a coyote and was abandoned there at the airport. The person just disappeared, and they did not know what to do,” he said.

Agdaou said he intervened and assisted the family in going back to Syria.

According to him, Islamic organizations offer more support to immigrants and command more influence in relatively well-off countries with large Muslim communities, notably Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

“But in many countries, Muslims feel like they are foreigners and so they should not meddle in politics,” he said.




Members of the Latina Muslim Foundation take their time out for a selfie photo while working at a migrant center in Mexico. (Supplied)

Agdaou wants regional Islamic entities to improve the level of coordination between them and civic organizations that assist immigrants.

Other problems seem to be of a more serious nature. Some immigrants belonging to sub-Saharan countries reported that they felt discriminated against by Arab Muslims who head mosques in Latin American countries.

With so many difficulties, most Muslim immigrants end up looking to Catholic institutions for humanitarian assistance along the way.

“We do not welcome so many Muslims in Latin America as our European counterparts do in Europe, but a number of them continually pass by our shelters on the route to the US,” said Elvy Monzant, the executive secretary of the Catholic Church’s Latin American and Caribbean Network on Migration, Refugees and Human Trafficking. 




Muslim migrants are welcomed at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. (Supplied)

Monzant told Arab News that Catholic immigrant houses try to respect Islamic traditions and are happy to welcome Muslims.

Most of them are careful with food prohibitions and some of them even have special rooms for their prayers.

“But we might make unwanted mistakes in our work with them. So, places managed by the Muslim community could make them feel better,” Monzant said.

‘Bulli Bai’ app is the second online auction attack against Indian Muslim women in months

‘Bulli Bai’ app is the second online auction attack against Indian Muslim women in months
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Muslim women put up “for sale” in fake online auctions have criticized police for their lack of seriousness in handling targeted online harassment after the second such attempt in months, reigniting outrage among women’s groups across the country.

More than 100 Muslim women, including journalists, activists, politicians, and even acclaimed Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, were put up for fake auctions as “Bulli Bai” of the day on an open source app hosted on web platform GitHub.

The app, which has since been taken down, was the second attempt in less than a year to harass Muslim women in this manner.

Several victims have filed complaints with the police, though some noted that no arrests have been made after the “Sulli Deals” case last July, which saw nearly 80 Muslim women displayed for auction.

“The police apathy and failure to identify and punish the perpetrators then has emboldened the app to resurface in a new avatar of ‘Bulli Deals,’” Kavita Krishnan, secretary of All India Progressive Women Association, told Arab News.

Fatima Zohra, a Mumbai-based lawyer whose photos were displayed without her consent on both apps, said the perpetrators have been given impunity because the victims are Muslim women.

“Deep down I feel that all this happened because the culprits were given impunity as the victims are Muslim women,” she said.

“What I wonder most is only Muslim women are targeted and especially those who are vocal and opinionated regarding anti-democratic policies of the state,” Zohra continued, adding that the issue should be “treated under the light of growing Islamophobia towards Muslim community in India.”

Several of the women who had their photos put up on the apps described the incidents a “shocking.”

“It is an Islamophobic misogyny being perpetrated by the Hindu right wing radicals, and very shocking to me,” Kashmiri journalist Quratulain Rehbar told Arab News.

Many of India’s 170 million Muslims have said they feel like second-class citizens since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. Since his rise, the minority Muslim community has suffered numerous high-profile targeted hate crimes.

AIPWA’s Krishnan said the online attack on Muslim women is “not separate from the majoritarian project of the ruling BJP,” calling the incidents a “dangerous phenomenon.”

Dr. Ranjana Kumari, director of the Delhi-based Center for Social Research, an NGO that works on women’s empowerment, told Arab News that these incidents were “completely unacceptable.”

“It is completely unacceptable and much more for Muslim women who are very vulnerable given the situation that is prevailing in the country at the moment,” she said, referring to targeted attacks against the Muslim minority across India.

Seeing a repeat of the online harassment has made Hana Mohsin Khan, a professional pilot based in New Delhi, feel hopeless. Khan had filed a police complaint last July, when her name appeared in the “Sulli Deals” app.

“I feel so dehumanized as a woman and a Muslim,” Khan said, adding: “I don’t see anything happening to the perpetrators again. I am really in a sad state.”

Among those who have lodged a complaint to the authorities over the “Bulli Bai” app is journalist Ismat Ara, whose name and photo had been listed. Like many other victims, she expressed skepticism over the police investigation, but is also holding onto some hope.

“Since no arrests have been made in the earlier case, it makes me skeptical,” Ara said.

“At the same time it is also important to be hopeful because the first step has been taken by filing a police case and hope that something will come out that will put a stop to such incidents,” she added.

The National Commission for Women referred to the incidents as “a matter of grave concern,” and said that they were working on it. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told Arab News that the commission, which works closely with the Indian government to advise on policies concerning women, is in touch with the police.

“With the help of the Delhi police we tried to find out the individuals responsible but the problem is that the website is located in some other countries. They are not giving any details. Police are therefore finding it difficult to reach the right persons,” said Sharma, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Delhi Police was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Monday to reach them.

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave
  • Officials to enforce applicable laws, including $1k fines
  • High-profile case saw US traveler infect 7 others post party
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine officials warned incoming travelers against violating COVID-19 quarantine protocols on Monday, as the country gears up to face the highly transmissible omicron variant amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The warning comes after a Filipino traveler returning from the US allegedly breached quarantine rules to attend a party in Makati City — part of the Metro Manila region and the country’s financial hub — in December, later testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven of her 15 close contacts. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the case.

In a televised interview, presidential spokesperson Karlos Nograles said that violators will be subject to fines of up to 50,000 Philippine pesos ($1,000) or up to six months’ imprisonment.

“If you’re thinking of violating protocols, please don’t even attempt that because we will run after you, including the hotels,” Nograles said.

“Because of what happened, we will ensure that whatever applicable laws that can be enforced, will be enforced. Whatever can be prosecuted and whoever — we will prosecute.

“And it’s not just civil cases to be filed, but also criminal charges will be filed against those responsible, whether it’s the violator or the establishment. We will do what is necessary to serve as an example to all,” he added.

The government has also tracked down another traveler from the US who allegedly skipped quarantine after arriving in the country.

Police will now “conduct random visits in different quarantine hotels across the country,” the Department of Interior and Local Government said on Monday, as part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with existing quarantine protocols.

The quarantine breaches occurred as the Philippines recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual press conference that the country is again deemed “high risk.”

She said: “Nationally, we are now at high-risk case classification from low-risk case class in the previous week, showing a positive two-week growth rate at 222 percent and a moderate risk average daily attack rate at 1.07 cases for every 100,000 individuals.”

A daily rate less than one typically means a low COVID-19 threat level. The Philippines was last placed under high-risk case classification between August and October, when the archipelago experienced a major case spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Health Undersecretary Leopold Vega said that the delta variant still makes up the majority of cases, though the omicron variant, which experts said is the most transmissible strain, is predicted to overtake it in the next few weeks.

The Philippines has so far detected three local cases and 11 imported cases of the omicron variant, while officials noted that healthcare utilization rate remains low. The country’s Department of Health reported 4,600 additional infections on Sunday, raising the number of active cases to more than 21,000.

“It looks like the omicron wave is upon us. We’ve seen this globally across South Africa and Europe and there has been a steady increase in our landscape here in the Philippines in terms of omicron,” Vega said in a televised interview.

He added: “Our numbers have doubled and this is the start. We are very sure that this will peak. When it will press down and decelerate, we don’t know. But what is very important is that we are prepared for omicron.”

Topics: Philippines COVID-19

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO
  • A total of 4,404 migrants perished or vanished in attempts to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Over 4,000 migrants died or disappeared trying to reach Spain by sea in 2021, twice as many as in the previous year, a migrant rights group said on Monday.

Migrant arrivals in Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic have increased since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

This route is fraught with dangers due to strong currents and the greater distances involved.

A total of 4,404 migrants perished or vanished in attempts to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020, according to Spanish nongovernmental organization Caminando Fronteras, which tracks data from boats in distress.

That is the highest yearly number since the group started keeping records in 2015.

The bodies of the vast majority of migrants, 94 percent, were never found so they are counted as missing.

Over 90 percent of the deaths or disappearances last year, 4,016, took place during attempts to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

The shortest route to the archipelago is more than 100 km from the Moroccan coast.

“There are painful figures,” Maria Gonzalez Rollan, one of the authors of the annual report, told a news conference.

Migration routes to Spain were becoming more “feminized,” with 628 women and 205 children among those who died or went missing last year while trying to reach the country, she added.

The figures from the NGO are much higher than those from the UN International Organization for Migration which has tallied 1,279 deaths or disappearances of migrants on their way to Spain from northern Africa last year.

At least 37,385 migrants arrived in Spain by sea last year, according to Spanish interior ministry figures, slightly less than the 38,014 that arrived in 2020.

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
  • The rare joint statement was signed by China, France, Russia, the UK and the United States
  • It pledged to ensure a nuclear war is never fought
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia hopes a pledge it signed Monday with four other global nuclear powers to prevent atomic weapons spreading will reduce world tensions, while saying a summit of permanent Security Council members remains necessary.
“We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considered a summit between the world’s major nuclear powers to be “necessary.”
The rare joint statement was signed by China, France, Russia, the UK and the United States. It pledged to ensure a nuclear war is never fought.
The foreign ministry also said it hoped the agreement will “help build confidence and form the foundations of future control over offensive and defensive arms.”
It claimed the pledge was the result of Moscow’s initiative.
“This document was prepared on our initiative and with the most active participation of Russian representatives,” the statement said.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported.
Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, according to TV Globo and several media outlets.

