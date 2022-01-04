Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations.
“An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs,” said Henry, who has been de-facto running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise.
Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti’s declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago.
Photos provided to AFP by Henry’s office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle.
The events come weeks after groups of citizens and members of armed gangs in Gonaives had violently expressed their opposition to Henry’s visiting their city.
“I knew I was taking a risk,” Henry told AFP in a telephone interview.
“We cannot let bandits from any background, driven by the lowest financial interests, blackmail the state,” he said.
Long plagued by poverty, natural disasters and gang violence, the Caribbean nation has been without a functioning parliament and with a paralyzed judiciary for two years, and Moise’s assassination has only exacerbated the crisis.
China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases
Yuzhou city in Henan province announced that all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP
BEIJING: More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.
Beijing has pursued a “zero Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.
But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.
Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.
The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the last couple of days.
People in the central area “must not go out,” according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up “sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”
The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.
China reported another 175 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.
Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.
There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi’an Tuesday — a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi province — which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
Xi’an has reported more than 1,600 cases since December 9, although numbers in the last few days have started to slide compared to last week’s figures.
Local authorities deemed to have failed in preventing virus outbreaks in China are often fired or punished, prompting a series of ever-stricter responses from provincial governments as they try to stamp out any cases quickly.
In Xi’an, two senior Communist Party officials in the northern city were removed from their posts over their “insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”
And last month, China’s disciplinary body announced that dozens of officials were punished for failure to prevent the outbreak in the city.
The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes declared guilty in fraud trial
Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines, drawing investors that made her a billionaire by the age of 30
Her company, Theranos, collapsed after it was revealed that the machines did not work as promised
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO, US: Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.
Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing companies that once promised untold riches.
Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.
Jurors took seven days of deliberations to reach their verdict, finding her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.
But the panel — who had listened to weeks of sometimes complex evidence — also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.
“The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes’ culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes,” US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a prepared statement read outside the courthouse by a representative.
Holmes made no comment as she left the court when asked if she intended to appeal.
The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 20 years behind bars for each conviction. She remains at liberty ahead of another hearing on the terms of her bail next week. No date was set for sentencing.
Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but it all collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines did not work as promised.
Prosecutors spent 11 weeks presenting over two dozen witnesses, as they painstakingly laid out their argument that Holmes knew her technology fell short, and deliberately misled investors and patients.
She personally put the logos of pharma giants Pfizer and Schering-Plough onto Theranos reports hailing the company’s blood-testing technology, which were then shared with investors.
That was done without the firms’ permissions, and was a key piece of the prosecution’s argument that she purposely tried to inflate Theranos’s credibility in order to win backers.
Though big-name Theranos investors like Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger were on the witness list, the most prominent backer to take the stand was ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.
The defense called only one significant witness, Holmes herself, as it argued the fallen entrepreneur had genuinely believed in Theranos’s vision, invested herself heavily in its success and had simply failed.
Holmes also sought to shift some of the blame to Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a boyfriend nearly two decades her senior whom she had brought in to help run her company.
She fought back tears as she told jurors that Balwani denigrated her and forced himself on her sexually when angry — accusations that he has strongly denied.
He is due to stand trial separately for his role in the company’s operations and has pleaded not guilty.
Beyond the reams of company documents, highly detailed technical questions and Holmes’s at-times emotional testimony, there loomed the question of Silicon Valley’s very nature.
One of the startup world’s most repeated cliches is “fake it till you make it,” where ambitious entrepreneurs with an idea that almost works convince people to invest massive sums of money in the hope that one day it will.
It is exceedingly rare for founders of failed Silicon Valley companies — of which there are many — to face fraud prosecution over unrealized promises and unreturned investments.
Some tech world figures, like former Reddit chief Ellen Pao, said sexism may have been a factor in the prosecution, but others argued Holmes had gone too far in trying to prop up her steadily dissolving vision.
After the 2015 Wall Street Journal reporting that questioned whether Theranos’s machines worked as promised — and ultimately brought down the company — Holmes went on the offensive in the media.
“First they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then all of the sudden you change the world,” she said in a TV interview.
For Muslim migrants, religious prejudice compounds horrors of Latin American route
Thousands of people from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa try to reach the US-Mexico border every month
Most hopefuls have considered Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years of economic decline
Updated 04 January 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Among the thousands of migrants who try to reach the border between Mexico and the US every month, the presence of Muslims — most of whom leave African and Asian countries in search of a better future — is both conspicuous and constant.
There are no official figures about Muslim migrant flows through the Latin American route, but organizations that assist immigrants in the region report that their numbers have been rising.
They not only face the usual hardships of the journey north, such as the exploitation by coyotes, but also specific difficulties, including religious prejudice all along the way and obstacles concerning the observance of their faith.
One of the main gateways for Muslim immigrants and refugees in Latin America, Sao Paulo, has been receiving people from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and African countries over the past years.
“I estimate that 20 percent of all people welcomed by us in 2020 were Muslim,” said Fr. Paolo Parise, who heads a Catholic immigrant center called Mission Peace in Brazil’s largest city.
Parise said that most of the Muslim foreigners assisted by the institution come from countries like Nigeria, Mali and Senegal, besides some groups from the Middle East.
“We have also recently welcomed people from Afghanistan,” he added.
These migrants and refugees have traditionally viewed Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years, a period marked by economic decline and shrinking opportunities.
“They enter Brazil with tourist visas and later they request a refugee status,” Parise said.
After a few months, most of them try to get into the US, using the traditional routes used by Haitians, Venezuelans and other groups.
But every route abounds with obstacles and disappointments. As of July 2021, 70 percent of asylum requests made in Mexico were concentrated in the border town of Chiapas, which receives daily flights of people expelled from the US under Title 42 legislation.
The public health order, issued in March 2020 by the Trump administration, justifies the expulsions on the grounds that there is a communicable disease, namely COVID-19, in the migrant’s country of origin.
Consider the case of Ghanian-born Ahmed Usman, 34, now a resident in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with the US. Usman lived in Brazil for one year and eight months.
“I worked in a factory in Criciuma (a city in the South of Brazil). After paying my rent and utilities and sending a bit of money to my family, I had no money left,” he told Arab News.
Criciuma has a small Muslim community, but Usman said he received more help from Christians.
In 2016, he decided to head to the US and began a long trip through Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Guatemala, until he arrived in Mexico.
“We lacked money. We saw many people getting sick and dying along the trip,” he said, exhaustion and disbelief in his eyes.
Usman spent eight months in Costa Rica, where he was helped by a Catholic church and a mosque in the city of San Jose.
“We were also helped by a man who would feed us many times. And he understood that we did not eat pork,” he said.
In 2017, he finally arrived in Mexico. He ended up finding work in Tijuana and has not tried to cross the border until now.
Usman’s story is similar to those of many other desperate people who head to Mexico, increasingly seen as a country of transit and asylum.
In 2014, 2,100 people arrived in the country to request refugee status; in 2019, that had risen to more than 70,000.
The figures dropped in 2020, as travel restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed global migration but, between January and November 2021, the country received more than 123,000 asylum requests from people coming from the Caribbean and Central American and South American countries, such as Haiti, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, Chile, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Brazil and Colombia.
Usman’s narrative is also a good example of the plight of Muslim migrants along the Latin American route.
Most of them find little support among the Islamic community and must rely on the assistance given by Catholics or civic organizations.
“Most Muslim communities in the region see those immigrants as competitors or as a problem. Some of them have resources to help them but prefer to avoid what they see as trouble,” said Moroccan-born Sheikh Abderrahman Agdaou, who lives in El Salvador and has intervened in many immigrants’ cases in recent years.
On several occasions, Agdaou helped Uighur, Syrian and Iraqi refugees who lacked the necessary documents to continue travelling to the US, coordinating assistance with Catholic entities and the UN.
He also had to give support to former Guantanamo prison inmates, who obtained refugee status in El Salvador thanks to his support.
“Once, a Syrian family with four children was taken to El Salvador by a coyote and was abandoned there at the airport. The person just disappeared, and they did not know what to do,” he said.
Agdaou said he intervened and assisted the family in going back to Syria.
FASTFACTS
As of July 2021, 70% of Mexico’s asylum requests were concentrated in the border town of Chiapas.
Chiapas receives daily flights of people expelled from the US under Title 42 public-health order.
Title 42 justifies expulsions on the grounds there is a communicable disease in the migrant’s country of origin.
According to him, Islamic organizations offer more support to immigrants and command more influence in relatively well-off countries with large Muslim communities, notably Brazil, Chile and Argentina.
“But in many countries, Muslims feel like they are foreigners and so they should not meddle in politics,” he said.
Agdaou wants regional Islamic entities to improve the level of coordination between them and civic organizations that assist immigrants.
Other problems seem to be of a more serious nature. Some immigrants belonging to sub-Saharan countries reported that they felt discriminated against by Arab Muslims who head mosques in Latin American countries.
With so many difficulties, most Muslim immigrants end up looking to Catholic institutions for humanitarian assistance along the way.
“We do not welcome so many Muslims in Latin America as our European counterparts do in Europe, but a number of them continually pass by our shelters on the route to the US,” said Elvy Monzant, the executive secretary of the Catholic Church’s Latin American and Caribbean Network on Migration, Refugees and Human Trafficking.
Monzant told Arab News that Catholic immigrant houses try to respect Islamic traditions and are happy to welcome Muslims.
Most of them are careful with food prohibitions and some of them even have special rooms for their prayers.
“But we might make unwanted mistakes in our work with them. So, places managed by the Muslim community could make them feel better,” Monzant said.
NEW DELHI: Indian Muslim women put up “for sale” in fake online auctions have criticized police for their lack of seriousness in handling targeted online harassment after the second such attempt in months, reigniting outrage among women’s groups across the country.
More than 100 Muslim women, including journalists, activists, politicians, and even acclaimed Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, were put up for fake auctions as “Bulli Bai” of the day on an open source app hosted on web platform GitHub.
The app, which has since been taken down, was the second attempt in less than a year to harass Muslim women in this manner.
Several victims have filed complaints with the police, though some noted that no arrests have been made after the “Sulli Deals” case last July, which saw nearly 80 Muslim women displayed for auction.
“The police apathy and failure to identify and punish the perpetrators then has emboldened the app to resurface in a new avatar of ‘Bulli Deals,’” Kavita Krishnan, secretary of All India Progressive Women Association, told Arab News.
Fatima Zohra, a Mumbai-based lawyer whose photos were displayed without her consent on both apps, said the perpetrators have been given impunity because the victims are Muslim women.
“Deep down I feel that all this happened because the culprits were given impunity as the victims are Muslim women,” she said.
“What I wonder most is only Muslim women are targeted and especially those who are vocal and opinionated regarding anti-democratic policies of the state,” Zohra continued, adding that the issue should be “treated under the light of growing Islamophobia towards Muslim community in India.”
Several of the women who had their photos put up on the apps described the incidents a “shocking.”
“It is an Islamophobic misogyny being perpetrated by the Hindu right wing radicals, and very shocking to me,” Kashmiri journalist Quratulain Rehbar told Arab News.
FASTFACT
More than 100 Muslim women, including journalists, activists, politicians, and even acclaimed Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, were put up for fake auctions as ‘Bulli Bai’ of the day on an open source app hosted on web platform GitHub.
Many of India’s 170 million Muslims have said they feel like second-class citizens since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. Since his rise, the minority Muslim community has suffered numerous high-profile targeted hate crimes.
AIPWA’s Krishnan said the online attack on Muslim women is “not separate from the majoritarian project of the ruling BJP,” calling the incidents a “dangerous phenomenon.”
Dr. Ranjana Kumari, director of the Delhi-based Center for Social Research, an NGO that works on women’s empowerment, told Arab News that these incidents were “completely unacceptable.”
“It is completely unacceptable and much more for Muslim women who are very vulnerable given the situation that is prevailing in the country at the moment,” she said, referring to targeted attacks against the Muslim minority across India.
Seeing a repeat of the online harassment has made Hana Mohsin Khan, a professional pilot based in New Delhi, feel hopeless. Khan had filed a police complaint last July, when her name appeared in the “Sulli Deals” app.
“I feel so dehumanized as a woman and a Muslim,” Khan said, adding: “I don’t see anything happening to the perpetrators again. I am really in a sad state.”
Among those who have lodged a complaint to the authorities over the “Bulli Bai” app is journalist Ismat Ara, whose name and photo had been listed. Like many other victims, she expressed skepticism over the police investigation, but is also holding onto some hope.
“Since no arrests have been made in the earlier case, it makes me skeptical,” Ara said.
“At the same time it is also important to be hopeful because the first step has been taken by filing a police case and hope that something will come out that will put a stop to such incidents,” she added.
The National Commission for Women referred to the incidents as “a matter of grave concern,” and said that they were working on it. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told Arab News that the commission, which works closely with the Indian government to advise on policies concerning women, is in touch with the police.
“With the help of the Delhi police we tried to find out the individuals responsible but the problem is that the website is located in some other countries. They are not giving any details. Police are therefore finding it difficult to reach the right persons,” said Sharma, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Delhi Police was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Monday to reach them.
Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave
Officials to enforce applicable laws, including $1k fines
High-profile case saw US traveler infect 7 others post party
Updated 04 January 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine officials warned incoming travelers against violating COVID-19 quarantine protocols on Monday, as the country gears up to face the highly transmissible omicron variant amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
The warning comes after a Filipino traveler returning from the US allegedly breached quarantine rules to attend a party in Makati City — part of the Metro Manila region and the country’s financial hub — in December, later testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven of her 15 close contacts. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the case.
In a televised interview, presidential spokesperson Karlos Nograles said that violators will be subject to fines of up to 50,000 Philippine pesos ($1,000) or up to six months’ imprisonment.
“If you’re thinking of violating protocols, please don’t even attempt that because we will run after you, including the hotels,” Nograles said.
“Because of what happened, we will ensure that whatever applicable laws that can be enforced, will be enforced. Whatever can be prosecuted and whoever — we will prosecute.
“And it’s not just civil cases to be filed, but also criminal charges will be filed against those responsible, whether it’s the violator or the establishment. We will do what is necessary to serve as an example to all,” he added.
The government has also tracked down another traveler from the US who allegedly skipped quarantine after arriving in the country.
Police will now “conduct random visits in different quarantine hotels across the country,” the Department of Interior and Local Government said on Monday, as part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with existing quarantine protocols.
The quarantine breaches occurred as the Philippines recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual press conference that the country is again deemed “high risk.”
She said: “Nationally, we are now at high-risk case classification from low-risk case class in the previous week, showing a positive two-week growth rate at 222 percent and a moderate risk average daily attack rate at 1.07 cases for every 100,000 individuals.”
A daily rate less than one typically means a low COVID-19 threat level. The Philippines was last placed under high-risk case classification between August and October, when the archipelago experienced a major case spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Health Undersecretary Leopold Vega said that the delta variant still makes up the majority of cases, though the omicron variant, which experts said is the most transmissible strain, is predicted to overtake it in the next few weeks.
The Philippines has so far detected three local cases and 11 imported cases of the omicron variant, while officials noted that healthcare utilization rate remains low. The country’s Department of Health reported 4,600 additional infections on Sunday, raising the number of active cases to more than 21,000.
“It looks like the omicron wave is upon us. We’ve seen this globally across South Africa and Europe and there has been a steady increase in our landscape here in the Philippines in terms of omicron,” Vega said in a televised interview.
He added: “Our numbers have doubled and this is the start. We are very sure that this will peak. When it will press down and decelerate, we don’t know. But what is very important is that we are prepared for omicron.”