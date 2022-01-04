You are here

  • Home
  • Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
Migrants are helped by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat before being taken to a beach in Dungeness, England. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhtzp

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
  • The risks were tragically underscored on Nov. 24, when at least 27 migrants drowned as their boat sank after leaving France
  • The crossings have become a source of tension between France and Britain
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

LONDON: At least 28,300 people packed into small boats crossed the Channel from France to England’s south coast in 2021, an annual record that was three times the number of crossings a year earlier.
The leap in numbers, reported Tuesday by the Press Association news agency based on data from Britain’s Home Office, reflects the soaring number of migrants seeking to cross the world’s busiest shipping lane often in flimsy boats provided by people smugglers.
The risks were tragically underscored on Nov. 24, when at least 27 migrants drowned as their boat sank after leaving France. The crossings have become a source of tension between France and Britain.
As winter approached last year, November was the busiest month for crossings of the Channel, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) wide at its narrowest point, with 6,869 people reaching the UK On Nov. 11 alone, 1,185 people made the risky crossing in 33 boats.
The figures also show that the boats are getting larger, with an average of 28 people on board each vessel that arrived in the UK, up from just over 13 a year earlier.
Activists are calling for the British government to offer more opportunities to asylum-seekers in a bid to decrease the number of Channel crossings.
Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive at Refugee Action, said that the UK government’s policy will lead to more deaths in the Dover Strait.
“People will continue to cross the Channel in flimsy boats, and smugglers will continue to profit, unless ministers open up more routes for refugees to claim asylum here,” Naor Hilton said.
Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais which supports refugees living in northern France, agreed.
“If the government were serious about stopping people smugglers, it would create a safe way for people to claim asylum and put people smugglers out of business once and for all,” she said.
But Home Office minister Tom Pursglove said that “seeking asylum for protection should not involve people asylum shopping country to country, or risking their lives by lining the pockets of criminal gangs to cross the Channel.”
He said that planned government reforms to immigration law will criminalize entering the UK without permission and introduce life prison terms for people smugglers as well as strengthening powers of the country’s Border Force to stop and redirect boats and clearing the way for asylum-seekers to have their claims processed outside the UK
When the reforms were introduced to Parliament in July, Naor Hilton said they were “built on a deep lack of understanding of the reality of refugee migration.”

Topics: France England English channel migrants

Related

Iraqi family of English Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death
Middle-East
Iraqi family of English Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death
Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel
World
Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women
Updated 7 sec ago

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women
Updated 7 sec ago
NEW DELHI: Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.
The cyber unit of the Mumbai Police detained the two suspects following a complaint from one of the targeted woman. It wasn’t clear whether the two created the website.
Police brought charges against the man, a 21-year-old engineering student, and said they were investigating the woman further.
Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women, including journalists, activists, film stars and artists, were displayed last weekend without their permission on a website and put up for fake auction. The women listed on the website also included the 65-year-old mother of a disappeared Indian student and Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.
The website, which was taken down within 24 hours, was called “Bulli Bai,” a derogatory slang term for Indian Muslims. Though there was no real sale involved, the Muslim women listed on the website said the auction was intended to humiliate them, many of whom have been vocal about rising Hindu nationalism in India and some of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The website was hosted on GitHub, a San Francisco-based coding platform. A company spokesperson said GitHub had taken down the user account that had hosted the website on its platform, and that it would cooperate with investigating authorities.
The fake auction unleashed outrage on Twitter after complaints from the victims, with several women posting screenshots after finding their photos listed on the website. Women rights groups and politicians from opposition parties urged the governing Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against online harassment of Muslim women, prompting Indian technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to promise strict measures.
Police in at least three states said they have opened investigations into the incident and filed criminal complaints against developers of the website, based on the complaints of the targeted women.
This is not the first time Muslim women were listed on a fake auction website. Last June, a similar website called “Sulli Deals,” also a derogatory term for Muslim women, was created for the same purpose. That website remained online for weeks and was only taken down by authorities after complaints from victims. Police opened an investigation into that case, but no one was arrested.
Indian women, particularly Muslims, have often found themselves the target of hate and abuse on social media platforms, including Twitter. Outspoken Muslim women, including journalists and activists and those critical of Modi and his Hindu nationalist party, have received threats of rape and violence.
Many of the victims say the fake auction website is the latest attempt to intimidate them.
Khadija Khan, a lawyer and journalist with Bar & Bench website, said she received a Twitter notification on New Year’s Eve that informed her she was tagged in a tweet that displayed her picture as part of the fake auction. The account has since been suspended.
Khan’s initial reaction was to report the tweet and block the user, dismissing it as spam. But she soon received messages from her friends and colleagues who confirmed to her that she was also on the list.
“My initial reaction was indifference and dismissal because we are used to daily trolling but by the next day, it had turned into shock and horror. Realizing what it actually was gave me nightmares,” Khan said.
Khan found support from her family and colleagues, but the incident left her shaken.
“It’s a message that ‘Look! We can brazenly humiliate and sell Muslim women online and still go scot free while they are still vying for some modicum of justice,’” Khan said.

Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans

Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans

Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans
  • Heir to British throne asks why it is taking so long to find permanent homes for refugees
  • Govt spokesperson: ‘We are proud to have provided homes for more than 4,000 Afghan evacuees’
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Prince William has told Afghan refugees that he is “frustrated” that British troops were unable to evacuate more people fleeing the Taliban, The Times has reported.

During a visit last month to a hotel to meet Afghan refugees who were awaiting rehoming in the UK, he also asked refugees and volunteers why it was taking so long to find permanent homes for the 15,000 Afghans evacuated in August.

One of the refugees that the prince met during his visit told The Times: “He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August. He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK.”

Another said: “He asked us: ‘Why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’”

The prince, who is heir to the British throne, also reportedly told refugees that he “wanted the wider country to be more supportive towards refugees.”

He was also said to be curious as to the nature of the “new” Taliban, and whether the group had changed.

Responding to that question, refugee Hussain Saeedi Samangan, who worked as a political secretary at the British Embassy in Kabul, told him: “No. We know what the Taliban wants, we know they have not changed and that we couldn’t trust them.”

Four months since the fall of Kabul and the chaotic NATO evacuations, 4,000 of the 15,000 evacuees taken in by Britain have been placed in long-term accommodation.

The remainder are staying in hotels, which activists have warned are not fit for long-term stays by families who may be struggling with physical or mental health issues.

Local councils, working with the government to rehome the refugees, say they have little housing stock available to offer Afghans — a problem exacerbated by the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers via the English Channel.

Many of those Channel arrivals are children, so their rehoming has taken priority over Afghan refugees.

The size of Afghan families, averaging seven members, is said to represent an additional hurdle for local authorities, which have few houses available with enough space for larger families.

A government spokesperson said: “We helped over 15,000 people to safety from Afghanistan, and are proud to have provided homes for more than 4,000 Afghan evacuees, with over 300 local authorities pledging their support so far.

“We will continue to work in partnership with local authorities and the private rented sector to secure permanent homes for Afghan families, rightly taking the appropriate time and effort to find families homes that suits their needs and offer long-term security.”

Topics: Prince William UK Afghan refugees Afghanistan Taliban

Related

‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees
World
‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees
Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
Offbeat
Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: At least eight people have been killed in flash flooding in Iran’s south due to heavy rains expected to last until later this week, state media reported on Tuesday.
“Following the floods and rains of the past few days in the southern regions of the country, we have seen an increase in casualties and deaths,” spokesman for the national rescue service Mojtaba Khaledi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
“So far eight people have died and two are still missing,” Khaledi said, adding that 14 others had been injured.
Five of the deaths occurred in Fars province, local crisis management official Rahim Azadi told the state news agency.
A local official had said Monday that at least two people were killed in flash flooding in the province.
Heavy rain damaged “agriculture, infrastructure, urban and rural housing,” Azadi said.
Iran’s Red Crescent has provided “emergency accommodation for more than 3,000 people, and over 20,000 have received relief assistance,” its head of rescue and emergency operations Mehdi Valipour told state television.
“Houses have been flooded and infrastructure such as roads and communication systems have been damaged,” he said, adding that more than 500 teams were providing assistance in parts of the country’s south and east.
Pictures published by the Red Crescent on Tuesday showed its personnel setting up tents in sports halls and assisting cars trapped on flooded roads or stuck in snow-covered mountain areas.
Relief operations were underway in 87 cities across more than half of Iran’s 31 provinces, it added.
The weather system is expected to last until Friday, an official from Iran’s meteorological agency told state television.
Bad weather has been affecting not only southern Iran but also Arab countries in the Gulf in recent days, with several issuing weather warnings.
Torrential rainfall has hit the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and caused widespread flooding in the region.
Largely arid, Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

Topics: Iran floods

Related

Two killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars
Middle-East
Two killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars
Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary
Media
Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars

Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars

Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars
  • Over 550,000 people have signed a petition against knighthood of ex-UK PM
  • He remains a controversial figure for leading Britain into invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than half a million people have called on the British government to rethink the award of a knighthood to former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Sir Tony, who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007, was named a knight companion of the most noble order of the garter — the highest accolade possible — in the queen’s honors list for 2021.

An online public petition calling on the government to push the queen to rescind the honor has accrued over 550,000 signatures.

The petition says: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society. He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives … in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.”

Online petitions in the UK have legal standing if they are created on Parliament’s website — this one was not.

If petitions reach 100,000 signatures on the parliamentary website, they must be considered for debate by MPs.

Sir Tony, who led the Labour Party, has been a controversial figure in UK politics ever since he led the country into the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, which led to the deaths of hundreds of British soldiers.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer defended the award, telling ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” program: “I think he deserves the honor. Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views.”

He added: “I understand there are strong views on the Iraq war. There were back at the time and there still are, but that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”

Topics: Tony blair UK Iraq war keir starmer

Related

‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal
World
‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal
Tony Blair warns of Muslim Brotherhood threat in West
World
Tony Blair warns of Muslim Brotherhood threat in West

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
  • Country is experiencing ‘almost a vertical increase’ in COVID-19 cases but peak may be only weeks away
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.
Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing “almost a vertical increase” in COVID-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Related

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
World
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
World
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

Latest updates

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell
TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell
Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women
Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women
Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments
Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments
Turkish lira drops in value, citizens turn to stablecoins: Crypto Moves
Turkish lira drops in value, citizens turn to stablecoins: Crypto Moves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.