Lebanon leader to convene Cabinet within days for first time since October

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 5, 2022. (Reuters)
CAIRO: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Wednesday he will convene the Cabinet within days for the first time in nearly three months, potentially ending a standoff that has paralyzed the government during a financial crisis.
“We will convene Cabinet as soon as it receives the (2022) budget,” Mikati said following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, adding this should happen “within the next two days.”
The powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally the Amal movement have refused to allow the Cabinet to meet since Oct. 12, demanding the removal of a judge investigating the devastating 2020 explosion in Beirut port. Mikati has said the executive branch has no say in the matter.
The failure of Cabinet to meet has prevented measures to address a crisis described by international bodies as one of the most severe financial meltdowns in world history. The national currency hit an all-time low of 30,000 pounds to the US dollar overnight Wednesday — a 95 percent loss compared to its value in 2019.
Mikati said approval of the 2022 budget by Cabinet and parliament — already delayed — was a main demand of the International Monetary Fund amid talks for a support program seen as key to Lebanon’s economic recovery.
“I think that (the Cabinet’s) agenda and the presence of the budget makes it more than necessary for Cabinet to meet, and I don’t think anyone will fall short on their national (duties),” he said.

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

Updated 5 sec ago

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border
Updated 5 sec ago
BEIRUT: Unknown perpetrators attacked a group of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing official items from them, a UN official said Wednesday.
Such scuffles with UN peacekeepers are not uncommon in southern Lebanon since the peacekeeping force was expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.
The UN force, known as UNIFIL, called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes,” said Kandice Ardiel, a UNIFIL press official. She added that the attack occurred on Tuesday night.
Local media reported that residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil scuffled with Irish peacekeepers who they said were taking photographs of residential homes. The reports added that the UN force was not accompanied by Lebanese troops.
Bint Jbeil is a Hezbollah stronghold and large parts of its were destroyed during the 2006 war.
Ardiel said that contrary to the disinformation being spread, the peacekeepers were not taking photos and were not on private property. She added that the peacekeepers were on their way to meet members of the Lebanese army for a routine patrol.
“UNIFIL condemns attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace, which are violations of both Lebanese and international law,” Ardiel said, adding that UNIFIL also condemns those who manipulate local residents to serve their purposes.
UNIFIL was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded in Lebanon under a UN-brokered truce after the monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah militants in 2006.
A similar incident with peacekeepers in south Lebanon late last year was condemned by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry.

Arab coalition says over 260 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

Arab coalition says over 260 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
Updated 32 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition says over 260 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

Arab coalition says over 260 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
  • More than 70 Houthi fighters were killed and nine military vehicles destroyed in Marib
  • More than 190 Houthis were killed and 23 military vehicles destroyed in strikes on Shabwa
Updated 32 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 260 Houthis have been killed in various operations in Yemen, the Arab coalition said on Wednesday.

In oil-rich Marib province, more than 70 Houthi fighters had been killed and nine military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The Arab coalition also carried out strikes in the southern province of Shabwa which resulted in the deaths of more than 190 Houthis, and the destruction of 23 military vehicles and a missile launch pad.

Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of ties

Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of ties
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of ties

Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of ties
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel’s defense minister met with the Jordanian king on Wednesday, both sides said, part of a reset of ties between the two countries.
According to Benny Gantz’ office, the two discussed “security and policy topics.” Gantz “welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government.”
A statement from King Abdullah II said the two spoke about “the need to maintain calm in the Palestinian Territories,” and the measures necessary to lay the foundation for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The two met in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
The meeting is part of revamped ties between Israel and Jordan, which became strained under the leadership of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It follows a secret meeting last year between Abdullah and current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as a separate meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers.
Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations soured in recent years over tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem mosque, Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process. The countries also fell out over a shooting incident by a guard at Israel’s embassy in Amman.
Both Jordan and the Palestinians were adamantly opposed to the Trump administration’s Mideast plan, which would have allowed Israel to annex up to a third of the West Bank. Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want as part of their future state.

Egypt, UAE discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Egypt, UAE discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Updated 05 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt, UAE discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Egypt, UAE discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
  • They discussed bilateral relations and cooperation to achieve both countries’ common interests and the aspirations of their people
Updated 05 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt and the UAE have stressed the importance of dealing with regional issues with consistent and integrated positions that consolidate Arab and regional security.

This came during a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They discussed bilateral relations and cooperation to achieve both countries’ common interests and the aspirations of their people. They also discussed regional and international issues.

UAE coronavirus infections continue steep rise

UAE coronavirus infections continue steep rise
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

UAE coronavirus infections continue steep rise

UAE coronavirus infections continue steep rise
  • The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country was reported on March 6, 2021, when 2,959 infections were confirmed
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The surge in UAE coronavirus infections continued with 2,708 daily COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, about a month after the country reported its lowest figure over a long stretch since the pandemic stared.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country was reported on March 6, 2021, when 2,959 infections were confirmed. Meanwhile, only 44 cases were confirmed on Dec. 6, 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported that 743 individuals have recovered from the highly contagious disease, and with no reported fatalities.

The UAE’s caseload now stands at 774,897, of which 749,254 patients have been declared free from COVID-19 and 2,170 persons succumbing to it.

Screenings have been ramped up in the Emirates with 469,028 additional COVID-19 tests done over the past 24 hours, as the omicron coronavirus variant – which is highly transmissible compared with the delta variant – prompted a surge infections globally.

