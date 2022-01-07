You are here

Women compete in Saudi festival’s camel beauty contest for first time

Women compete with their camels in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which begins Friday, and ends Saturday in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
Hebshi Alshammari

  • The Saudi Camel Club has been keen to encourage the involvement of women in regional and international camel competitions
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Twenty-five female camel owners have been allowed to showcase their animals for the first time in a beauty contest at a major festival taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has introduced an open round for women with maghatirs, an ancient and highly valued breed of camel.

A committee of judges will grade the animals in three color categories and an individual class.

The Saudi Camel Club has been keen to encourage the involvement of women in regional and international camel competitions.

Saudi camel owner, Munira Al-Mukhass, told Arab News that having the opportunity to take part in the contest with her camel, Tawq, felt in itself similar to winning a medal.

“I have met and had meetings with many camel owners over the years and it’s funny that I said to one of them, Umair Al-Qahtani, God willing, one day I will participate in the festival. Now my wish has come true,” she said.

Al-Mukhass noted that rules for entering the competition had been simple to follow. “The registration and medical examination procedures for young camels took me only one day. They explained to us how to participate, register, and the time of attendance.”

And she hoped that after competing in the festival, her camel may be worth around SR1 million ($266,000), and that next year’s event could see equal numbers of male and female camel owners taking part.

A consultant and member of the Saudi Society for the Study of Camels, Fahad Al-Bogami, said the animals came in many shades with each color having its own beauty specifications and distinguishing features.

He pointed out that the beauty of a camel was judged on parts of its body such as the head, neck, and hump, and generally took into consideration size, length, and height.

Bedouin tribes divide maghatir camels into colors that range from white shades, to yellow and red, and each color has a name.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Camel Festival women empowerment

Saudi budget carrier flyadeal launches new route between Riyadh and Cairo

Saudi budget carrier flyadeal launches new route between Riyadh and Cairo
Arab News

  • The Egyptian capital is the third international destination served by flyadeal, following the launch last year of flights to Dubai and Kuwait
Arab News

RIYADH: Low-cost Saudi airline flyadeal on Thursday launched its first regular flights between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Cairo International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Ahmed Al-Brahim, the airline’s chief commercial and customer officer, said that the addition of Cairo as a destination reflects the company’s desire to support the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, and the strategy of the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, by connecting the Kingdom with the world.
The company is doing this, he added, by providing budget flights that offer a variety of travel options at competitive prices, in an effort to keep pace with the growing air-transport market in the country and the wider region.
The new flights between the Saudi and Egyptian capitals will help to strengthen the bonds between the countries, Al-Brahim said, and enhance bilateral cooperation in the social, economic, cultural and tourism fields.
Cairo is the third international destination served by flyadeal, which initially will operate two daily flights to and from Riyadh. It follows the launch last year of flights to Dubai and Kuwait. It brings to 16 the number of domestic and international destinations on the airline’s expanding network, Al-Brahim added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia flyadeal Egypt Cairo Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) King Khalid International Airport Cairo International Airport

Youngest woman to fly solo around the world arrives in Saudi Arabia

Arab News

  • Zara Rutherford is attempting to break records as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
  • Passing through 52 countries in a microlight aircraft, she stopped off in Riyadh from the UAE
Arab News

RIYADH: Belgian-British teenage pilot, Zara Rutherford, landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday in her attempt to break the record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Passing through 52 countries in a microlight aircraft, Rutherford stopped off in the Kingdom from the UAE as part of her tour, which is meant to encourage girls and women to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as to stimulate girls’ interest in aviation, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the adventurous young pilot, in coordination with the Saudi Aviation Club, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Riyadh Airports Company, aims to shed light on the role of women in the aviation sector, and in particular empower Saudi women in the field in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Capt. Rutherford said she was pleased to arrive in Riyadh and that the flight had exceeded all her expectations and gave her unforgettable moments and tremendous challenges.
“I enjoyed the wonderful view when flying over the Kingdom, and every moment I had was an exceptional experience,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford set out on the epic flight in August from Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in western Belgium, with the goal of flying 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) across five continents.
The 19-year-old, who obtained a special flight license from the US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK on Aug. 18, is piloting one of the world’s fastest lightweight aircraft, the Shark Ultralight, which is the world’s fastest two-seater single-engine light aircraft, and can reach a speed of 300 kilometers per hour.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Zara Rutherford microlight aircraft Guinness World Records

Sports media urged to lift its game for women

Sports media urged to lift its game for women
Ghadi Joudah

  • Female athletes call for equal funding as ‘sister sector’ chases wider audience
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Media coverage of sports plays a key role in representing athletes from different nationalities and ethnicities in their respective fields. It can promote global dialogue that transcends femininity and masculinity, embracing the inclusive nature of sports and reporting it to the world.

Yet on a global and local scale, women’s representation in sports media coverage seems to remain at a disadvantage compared with that of men.

In December 2007, Arab News covered the first women’s street basketball tournament in Jeddah, organized by Jeddah United Sports Company and Gold’s Gym, and showcasing Saudi sportsmanship and highly skilled female athletes.

When asked about the exposure gained from the tournament, Lina Al-Maeena, co-founder of JUSCo. and former Shoura Council member, told Arab News: “I have to say that it opened up doors for us, especially on the international front. CNN and BBC, as well as many international channels, approached us, and numerous potential sponsors, such as Nike, also connected with us.”

JUSCo. is the first Saudi private sports company to train girls and boys in basketball, football and volleyball, and promote the culture of sports and physical activity.

Al-Maeena added: “Women’s sports are definitely underfunded and under-promoted. We are yet to have broadcasting initiatives, but advocating for equal airtime is important to promote women representation in sports, along with fundraising through sponsorship.”

In alignment with Vision 2030 and the 16 sustainable development goals, the Kingdom aims to ensure healthy lives and well-being for individuals of all ages.

The Saudi National Transformation Program launched in 2016 continues to raise the standard of living, and enable the sports and private sectors, including social development and empowerment of the Saudi people, and women, in particular.

On Nov. 22, 2021, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Regional Football League kicked off, marking a new era for women’s football in the Kingdom.

“The NTP has empowered young individuals to widen their horizon and explore the possibilities in sports, too,” said Al-Maeena.

She added that the sports sector is a sister sector to the health and education sectors, highlighting physical activity as preventive aid to many physical, psychological and social ailments.

BACKGROUND

Arab News spoke to female athletes about their journey from amateur to professional, and the familial and sports sector support they received in their quest to fulfil their dream.

Saja Kamal, a 32-year-old Saudi sports advocate and professional football player, shared the uplifting experience of the professional 2020 Saudi Sports For All Women’s Football League under the Ministry of Sports.

“My father introduced me to football at the age of four, at a time where taking part of a male-dominated sport was difficult, and almost a privilege for girls and women,” said Kamal.

During her high school education in Bahrain, Kamal joined the Arsenal Soccer School.

“It’s not that female sports don’t have their fan base or interested audience, it’s just a matter of equal access and media coverage,” she said.

Elham Al-Fahad, a 36-year-old Saudi football player, broke the 2019 world record for the longest football match held at the Lyon Foundation under a nonprofit initiative promoting gender equality and access in sports, with Kamal ranked in third place.

“My dream is to become a coach for Al-Hilal football club when it establishes a national team,” said Al-Fahad when asked about her future plans.

Al-Fahad was also part of the football team challenge in Riyadh in the days before football for women was made official in the Kingdom.

“I was encouraged by my male family members to join them in playing football, and by the age of seven I became completely hooked on the sport, up to the point of taking my football with me to bed as a child.”

Yasmina bin Mahfooz, a 30-year- old professional tennis player, told Arab News that she joined the Al-Nasser tennis club early in 2021.

“My parents allowed me to experience all sorts of sports and activities, and in doing so, my passion for tennis was born at six years of age,” she said.

“Introducing children from a young age to all sorts of sports serves as an outlet for them and a disciplinary tool, and for that I encourage women and young girls to always dream big and indulge in the world of physical activity.”

Al-Maeena said: “Legislation of women’s clubs is very new and even though the trend is toward privatization, women’s sports have not received the opportunities and funding that men’s sports received in the past decades which enabled them to develop and advance far more than women’s sports.”

She said that attitudes toward women in sport could be helped by promoting equal access to sports media and the various sports in educational institutions under the Ministry of Sports.

Any promotion has to be cultur- ally sensitive, and abiding by the public decency regulations is important to gaining acceptance, she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports

Saudi-Lebanese relations too deep to be hurt by ‘irresponsible statements’: Envoy

Saudi-Lebanese relations too deep to be hurt by ‘irresponsible statements’: Envoy
Arab News

  • Waleed Bukhari says Hezbollah’s terrorist activities threaten Arab national security
  • He says the Kingdom supports the Lebanese people from all sects
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon said relations with Lebanon were too deep to be affected by “irresponsible and absurd statements.”
Waleed Bukhari said the Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah’s terrorist activities and regional military behavior threatened Arab national security in a statement to AFP.
His comments came two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said criticism of the Kingdom by the leader of the Hezbollah group did not serve the national interest or represent the country’s official stance.
The comments also followed a rift in relations between Lebanon and Gulf countries after a number of countries withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut in October and November in protest over statements made by then-information minister George Kordahi that were critical of the Kingdom’s role in the Yemen war.
“Riyadh hopes that the political parties will give priority to the supreme interest of Lebanon... and end Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony over every aspect of the state,” Bukhari said.
He added that Hezbollah’s terrorist insistence to impose its control disrupts peace in Lebanon and called on the Lebanese government to stop its activities that are affecting the Kingdom and the Gulf region, Al Arabiya reported.
Later in an interview with Al Arabiya, Bukhari said that ties between Beirut and Riyadh were “too deep” to be impacted by irresponsible comments.
Bukhari said his country affirms its constant concern for the Lebanese citizens residing in the Kingdom and it supports the Lebanese people from all sects.
“We share with the international community the responsibility to maintain Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” he said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Waleed Bukhari Hezbollah

Saudi Cabinet approves law to protect rights of elderly

Mai Almarzoogi

  • In April, members of the Saudi Shoura Council passed a draft of the 21-article bill to care for the country’s older generation
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet has approved a law to protect the rights of elderly citizens in the Kingdom.

In April, members of the Saudi Shoura Council passed a draft of the 21-article bill which aims to raise awareness on the issue, promote well-being, and establish appropriate community care for the country’s older generation.

One of the articles included in the law ratified by ministers prohibits the sending of an elderly citizen to a residential social care facility without their consent, in line with their right to live with family.

Duha Al-Ibrahim, board member at the Saudi Human Rights Commission, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia has made every effort to provide a decent living for its citizens, and has allocated the necessary care to groups in society, including the elderly.

“Institutions, ministries, and public bodies provide adequate health services in this category and provide comprehensive healthcare for all the elderly.”

The focus of attention in protecting the rights of the elderly will be placed on the condition standards of social care facilities, service provision, and available activities. Lists of care homes will also be put in place along with a program to encourage volunteer activities in elderly care centers, public, commercial, and residential locations, and mosques.

According to a UN report, those aged 65 and over made up around 3.4 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population, a figure it predicted could reach 6 percent by 2030.

“Within the same framework, the Human Rights Commission is working with government agencies, the private sector, and civil society to raise awareness on the importance of the rights of the elderly through several activities, programs, and events organized in this regard,” Al-Ibrahim added.

In addition, ministers hope that under the terms of the law new statistical information will be generated through studies and research to help develop initiatives to benefit the elderly.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development already provides free assistance to the elderly, and two articles of the newly approved law exempt the group from paying fees or charges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet elderly

