Europol told to erase data on individuals not linked to crime

A person walks past a poster reading
A person walks past a poster reading "fight against cyber threats" during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP file photo)
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

A person walks past a poster reading "fight against cyber threats" during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP file photo)
  • “The data retention period should be sufficiently long to allow Europol to carry out its tasks effectively and provide its added value to the work of national law enforcement authorities, including in complex counter-terrorism cases”
BRUSSELS: The EU’s data protection watchdog said Monday it had ordered Europol to delete data on individuals with no links to crime that did not respect safeguards on storing such information.
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said it intervened after Europol — Europe’s law enforcement cooperation agency — failed to comply with a 2020 warning that it was retaining personal data not linked to crime.
It added that the data was being kept “for longer than necessary, contrary to the principles of data minimization and storage limitation.”
The order imposing a six-month limit for such data to be stored was given to Europol on January 3, it said.
“A six-month period for pre-analysis and filtering of large datasets should enable Europol to meet the operational demands of EU Member States relying on Europol... while minimizing the risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms,” EDPS head Wojciech Wiewiorowski said in a statement.
He added that Europol was granted a 12-month period to comply with the datasets already in its possession.
In response, Europol warned that the decision would hamper some of its most important investigations.
“The EDPS Decision will impact on Europol’s ability to analyze complex and large datasets at the request of EU law enforcement,” the agency said in a statement.
“This concerns data owned by Member States and operational partners and provided to Europol in connection with investigations supported within its mandate,” it said.
“It includes: terrorism, cybercrime, international drugs trafficking, and child abuse among others. Europol’s support frequently entails a period longer than six months as illustrated by some of its most prominent cases.”
The European Commission — the EU executive — “took note” of the EDPS decision but welcomed the 12-month derogation period, a spokeswoman told AFP.
“The data retention period should be sufficiently long to allow Europol to carry out its tasks effectively and provide its added value to the work of national law enforcement authorities, including in complex counter-terrorism cases,” the spokeswoman said.
She added that datasets given to The Hague-based Europol by EU member states had become bigger in recent years, and it often took time to sift through them to investigate crimes.
“For us it is clear that law enforcement cannot effectively fight crime if it cannot process large data. This data processing requires a considerable amount of time,” she said.
 

Topics: Europol cybercrime

Bangladesh rape reporting app seeks to stop crime before it starts

Bangladesh rape reporting app seeks to stop crime before it starts
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago

Bangladesh rape reporting app seeks to stop crime before it starts

Bangladesh rape reporting app seeks to stop crime before it starts
  • Bachao (Save Me) app connects rescue volunteers via GPS to users who press the panic button
  • Sexual abuse incidents in Bangladesh are on the rise despite the introduction of capital punishment for rapists
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A new app funded by the brother of a rape victim aims to reduce sexual violence against women in Bangladesh, where despite increased punishment the prevalence of the crime has been on the rise.

At least 1,247 women were raped in Bangladesh, while 286 faced rape attempts in 2021, according to Bangladeshi human rights group Ain O Salish Kendra. Forty-six of the victims died following rape, while nine committed suicide.

Ain O Salish Kendra’s 2021 statistics showed a rise of 25 percent in rape cases from the year before. The increase was observed despite the introduction of capital punishment for rapists, which the government passed in October 2020 following nationwide protests sparked by a series of high-profile rape cases that year.

The numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, as rights activists say most women do not report rape, fearing victim-blaming and stigmatization and not believing they would get justice. According to Human Rights Watch, less than 1 percent of reported perpetrators in Bangladesh are convicted.

The new app, Bachao (Save Me), aims to stop the crime before it happens. The app’s founder, Jalal Ahmed Mirza, hopes it will be able to reduce the prevalence of rape at least by half.

“My sister was a rape victim, and she suffers from trauma to date. My mother died due to this shock. As a last wish, my mother asked me to do something to protect the girls of the country,” he told Arab News.

“Our target is to halve the rape rate per day from 17 to eight.”

Mirza, a 45-year-old IT professional, founded Bachao as a non-profit initiative but would need support to be able to expand it to the level of unions — the smallest local government units in the country.

“We have spent around $100,000 from our own funds,” he said. “We must work in 4,500 unions of the country, and this requires support from the government, the private sector, NGOs and the public.”

Since its launch in October, Bachao has already been downloaded by 160,000 smartphone users from Google’s Play Store.

When in danger, a user can press the panic button to call volunteers who would track down her location through GPS. If no rescue arrives within 20 minutes, Bachao’s monitoring team would share the victim’s coordinates with the nearest police station.

The app’s data shows over 170 successful interventions have been conducted by volunteers in the past three months.

One of them involved Monica Begum, a 25-year-old garment factory worker in Dhaka, who pressed the panic button in October.

“After regular office hours, when everyone left the factory, Begum was asked by her superior to stay. At that moment, she sensed something was wrong and felt an imminent danger. She pressed the Bachao alert button, and her colleagues were alerted and intervened,” Bachao’s support team member Zeba Fariha said.

Another rescue, in November, involved 16-year-old Sultana Akter, a 10th grader in Matuail, some 7 km from the outskirts of Dhaka.

She clicked the panic button when she was followed by a group of men on her way home in the evening.

“Within a few minutes, her relatives rushed to the spot following the GPS location and rescued her,” Fariha said.

While police were involved in three incidents reported via the Bachao app, a spokesman of the police headquarters in Dhaka said they should be involved in interventions from the very beginning to avoid possible abuse.

“There are chances that some innocent people might be framed,” Additional Inspector-General Mohammed Kamruzzaman told Arab News. “People shouldn’t be abusive while using this type of initiative.”

But women activists are of a different view. 

“Sometimes we also notice that people make prank calls to the emergency national helpline. But we don’t consider stopping the helpline’s services,” renowned human rights advocate Khushi Kabir told Arab News.

“There might be some chances of abuse whereby innocent people may fall victim. Police may investigate such incidents.”

She added that Bachao should expand its coverage by introducing shortcodes to be available for all mobile phones, not just for smartphone users.

“People’s intervention before the crime takes place is a good initiative,” Kabir said. “In most cases, women become victims of rape and violence by people they know, sometimes relatives within the family, and it mostly happens in victim’s locality. So, this Bachao app would help women in case of emergency.”

Salma Ali, president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, said the app should be promoted.

“Different rights groups in the country should be engaged so that the nation can build a spontaneous movement over violence against women,” she told Arab News. “The government should also extend its support to make the app more popular.”

Topics: Bangladesh rape Bachao app Ain O Salish Kendra Human Rights Watch

Beheading video outrage prompts Danish crackdown on illegal Facebook posts

Beheading video outrage prompts Danish crackdown on illegal Facebook posts
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Beheading video outrage prompts Danish crackdown on illegal Facebook posts

Beheading video outrage prompts Danish crackdown on illegal Facebook posts
  • Family of a woman beheaded in Morocco said they have been repeatedly harassed online with footage of the killing
  • France and Germany already require social media companies to remove illegal content within a day
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Denmark are moving ahead with plans to force Facebook and other social media companies to remove illegal posts within 24 hours, after it emerged that the grieving relatives of a victim of terrorism were repeatedly sent videos of her execution.

Danish backpacker Louisa Vesterager Jespersen was beheaded by Daesh-aligned terrorists in Morocco in 2018. There was a public outcry in her home country when it was revealed that her mother and sister have been bombarded on social media by video footage of the decapitation, often uploaded by anonymous accounts.

This has put ministers under pressure to take action to reign in the platforms, and plans were recently announced for a crack down on sites that fail to take swift action to remove illegal content.

The move to introduce strict time limits within which content such as video footage of beheadings must be removed would follow in the footsteps of other European countries. Germany, for example requires platforms to remove “clearly illegal” content within 24 hours of posting or risk a €50 million ($57 million) fine. France requires an even faster response, giving companies just one hour to remove extremely offensive content such as terrorist propaganda or images of child abuse.

Danish politicians are likely to vote on the proposals next month. They were prompted by the broadcast on Danish television of a documentary that revealed the online abuse Jespersen’s family has suffered.

The 24-year-old was traveling through Morocco’s Atlas mountains with Norwegian friend Maren Ueland, 28, when they disappeared in 2018. They were captured and killed by extremists who had pledged allegiance to Daesh. The three men involved were caught, convicted and sentenced to death in Morocco.

Within days of Jespersen’s death, her mother Helle Petersen was sent footage of the execution. She told Danmarks Radio that she had been pestered with footage of her daughter’s execution ever since. She said she has reported each instance to the police but authorities have still not identified a culprit.

Simon Kollerup, 35, the Danish trade minister responsible for internet regulation, said that Facebook’s “hopeless” response to the harassment of Jespersen’s family underscored the need for more stringent EU rules governing social media.

Martin Ruby, 48, Facebook’s head of public policy for the Nordic and Benelux regions, said he was sorry “if we made the wrong calls in this case” but added that the platform had done its best to delete the execution videos.

Topics: Louisa Vesterager Jespersen Denmark Facebook Morocco Daesh

VMLY&R MENA hires Miguel Bemfica as chief creative officer

VMLY&R MENA hires Miguel Bemfica as chief creative officer
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

VMLY&R MENA hires Miguel Bemfica as chief creative officer

VMLY&R MENA hires Miguel Bemfica as chief creative officer
  • Bemfica joins from McCann WorldGroup
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: VMLY&R has appointed Miguel Bemfica as chief creative officer of the agency’s MENA operations.

Reporting to Jaime Mandelbaum, chief creative officer of VMLY&R Europe, Bemfica will be responsible for the agency’s creative output and developing creative talent within the agency.

“Miguel is the best of modern creativity; he over indexes on both deep business acumen and brilliant creative thinking. He shares our ambition and passion and will be essential in delivering the VMLY&R promise in MENA,” Mandelbaum said in a statement.

Bemfica will lead the creative department, which includes creative, social, content, innovation and design. He will be involved across the agency’s client portfolio, which includes Ford, RTA, The Public Investment Fund, Emirates Development Bank, KAUST, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and General Mills.

“VMLY&R has been embedding brands in culture as far as I can remember, and I cannot wait for the bold, connected work we will do with our clients in Dubai. As both, a crossroads with a deep heritage and a hub of innovation, the region has such fantastic opportunities for creativity,” added Bemfica.

Bemfica joins from McCann WorldGroup, where he was the chief creative officer at MRM Spain for the last five years and executive creative director at McCann WorldGroup for 10 years. He also worked as global creative director for brands such as Nespresso and Zurich Insurance, and was the European creative director for Coca-Cola.

He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes Lion and trophies at the One Show, D&AD Awards and London Festival.

His passion for the creative industry led him to open Escola Cuca, a creative school in Latin America, which he has helped run since 2008.

Topics: Miguel Bemfica VMLY&R media

Horizon Holdings announces new roles for top leaders

Horizon Holdings announces new roles for top leaders
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Horizon Holdings announces new roles for top leaders

Horizon Holdings announces new roles for top leaders
  • Co-founder, partner Rafic Saadeh, president Mazen Jawad promoted
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Marketing and communications group Horizon Holdings, part of Interpublic Group and FCB Global, has announced the promotion of two of its top leaders.

Co-founder and partner Rafic Saadeh, who currently serves as chairman and chief executive officer, will become executive chairman of the group, while current president Mazen Jawad will take over as CEO.

Saadeh has been with Horizon Holdings since 1976, soon after which he played a key part in the formation of Horizon FCB MENA as Horizon Holdings merged with global marketing communications company FCB’s Middle East and North Africa arm Horizon FCB.

“This is another special milestone in Horizon’s ever-evolving legacy. On Sept. 13, 1976, Saad Hijjawi and I first opened the doors of our first office in Kuwait, and ever since, our team has been committed to transforming our Horizon from a single integrated operation into what it is today,” Saadeh said in a statement.

Jawad has spent 28 years within the network holding roles throughout the US, Europe, and the Middle East since 2001. Serving as president since 2019, he will now lead Horizon Holdings as CEO.

He played a leading role in launching the network’s digital agency Blue Barracuda and FCB’s production arm Fuelcontent in Dubai, appointing Dubai’s first Arab female leader of a multinational agency.

Jawad said: “In an era of drastic regional and global transformations, Horizon Holdings is poised to remain at the forefront as we focus on data and tech-fueled creativity and work that solves our clients’ business issues.

“Whether it’s branding, creative, media, public relations, digital solutions, omni-commerce, events activations, or content productions, we’ll always strive to remain innovative, disruptive, yet relevant to our region,” he added.

The appointments came on the heels of the group’s 45th anniversary in September last year, marking the evolution of a single agency into a multi-agency group that now comprises five agencies in the region: Horizon FCB MENA, BPN MENA, Golin MENA, Blue Barracuda, and Fuelcontent.

Topics: Horizon Holdings business Leaders

Indian man arrested for creating app that auctioned Muslim women online

Indian man arrested for creating app that auctioned Muslim women online
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Indian man arrested for creating app that auctioned Muslim women online

Indian man arrested for creating app that auctioned Muslim women online
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Police in India arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday suspected of creating an app that published photos of more than 80 Muslim women for “sale” online.

The app, Sulli Deals, was created last July and had taken publicly available pictures of women and created profiles, describing the women as “deals of the day.”

The man, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was arrested after a similar app, Bulli Bai, uploaded photos of more than 100 Muslim women online. Four 21-year-old students were arrested in connection to the Bulli Bai app.

“Om Thakur has been arrested from Indore. He is the main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case,” said K.P.S. Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, Delhi Police Special Cell.

There was no actual sale on the apps, but the purpose was reportedly to degrade and humiliate Muslim women, some of whom were journalists, activists, artists, and researchers and particularly outspoken about the rising tide of Hindu nationalism.

“Sulli” is a derogatory Hindi slang term that right-wing Hindu trolls use for Muslim women, while “bulli” is also pejorative.

Both apps generated heavy outrage online, with women repeatedly complaining to the police that their photos had been uploaded without their permission.

The photos included one of a Bollywood actor and the 65-year-old mother of a disappeared Indian student.

Topics: India women auction online

