Rise of US dollar shakes Lebanese food and fuel security

A baker removes bread from an oven at a bakery in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 1, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Protests begin amid road closures and gas station queues as political impasse deepens
  • Lebanese Central Bank governor hit with travel ban in connection with lawsuit
BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound reached 33,000 to the US dollar on Lebanon’s black market on Monday.

Protesters blocked roads in response to the news, which were quickly reopened by the Lebanese Armed Forces, with further demonstrations expected in the days ahead, with Thursday expected to see serious trouble due to impending fuel supply issues.

With the retail price of one bread packet reaching 10,000 pounds, the head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate, Ali Ibrahim, warned that bread may no longer be available in sufficient quantities due to shortages of wheat and flour in the country because of late payments for imports.

“The current price of bread is determined by the Ministry of Economy based on the exchange rate of the dollar at 30,000 Lebanese pounds, but with the exchange rate of the dollar on the black market exceeding this figure, the price of the bread packet is likely to rise further,” he said.

People queued in front of petrol stations on Monday night over fears of rising fuel prices, causing dozens to close early.

A representative for Lebanon’s fuel distributors, Fadi Abou Shakra, noted that the “crazy rise in the exchange rate of the dollar will cause the price of hydrocarbons to rise on Tuesday.”

He said: “Fuel derivatives have been distributed based on the price of 28,000 pounds per US dollar while the black market’s US dollar exchange rate has exceeded 30,000 pounds. This is an outright cause of destruction and bankruptcy for institutions, fuel distributors, and gas station owners, as well as for Lebanese citizens who have been bearing the brunt of the extremely hefty prices.

“We support Thursday’s rally,” he continued, pointing out that fuel will not be distributed on Thursday “because the demands of the transport unions are righteous, and they represent those of every Lebanese citizen.”

The pandemic has caused further disruption, with several Ministry of Finance officials involved in completing the draft budget infected with the virus, delaying its referral to the secretary-general of the Cabinet.

Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar said that “the (number of) Lebanese families registered for two long-awaited cash assistance programs has reached within a month 410,000, or 1.6 million individuals from different regions, with Akkar in northern Lebanon topping the list, followed by Baabda, Tripoli, Baalbek, Beirut and Zahle. The data shows that 59 percent of registered individuals are unemployed.”

President Michel Aoun’s abstention on signing decrees on the payment of salaries to more than 6,000 people in state institutions, meanwhile, was blamed on “the failure of the council of ministers to convene.”

In a statement, the president’s office said: “It is not possible to issue exceptional approvals under a government that is neither resigning nor in the caretaker phase.” 

Meanwhile, relatives of soldiers and retirees joined protests in front of Lebanese Army barracks after the military’s monthly salary fell below $37.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati agreed with Aoun on Jan. 5 to sign a decree to open an extraordinary session of Parliament to sign exceptional approvals related to transport allowances for military and security entities, increasing the transport allowance to 65,000 pounds for the private sector and 64,000 pounds for the public sector, grant a one-and-a-half month salary to public sector employees during November and December 2021, and renew contractor deals with the state. 

The country’s political deadlock has been exacerbated by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement refusing to attend any Cabinet sessions unless Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the probe into the Beirut port blast in 2020, is removed.

Aoun has called for an urgent national dialogue between the country’s governing parties, and met with head of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammad Raad at the Baabda Palace on Tuesday, who said the bloc supported the invitation.

Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh, though, announced he will boycott the dialogue, along with the Lebanese Forces and the Future Movement. “Dialogue should be between two sides, not one,” Frangieh said.

Meanwhile, a large group of Lebanese politicians have established a new opposition group to end what they call Iranian occupation of Lebanon through Hezbollah.

During a Zoom press conference held in Beirut on Monday, attended by about 200 politicians, academics and key figures in Lebanese civil society, the National Council for Ending the Iranian Occupation was officially launched.

In a late development on Tuesday, Judge Ghada Aoun, Mount Lebanon’s attorney general, slapped a travel ban on the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Riad Salameh, in connection with a lawsuit filed against him by activists.

The move followed a complaint submitted by the legal department of The People Want Reform of the System group, represented by lawyers Haitham Ezzo and Pierre Gemayel.

In its complaint, the group accused Salameh of “the embezzlement and squandering of public money for personal benefits, illicit enrichment, and money laundering,” calling him “the godfather of the deals of the political juntas and the head of the banking system that robbed people’s deposits and undermined the state’s financial standing.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) US dollar Riad Salameh

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa
Updated 56 min ago
Arab News

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa

Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa
  • On Monday, Yemeni forces reclaimed the entire energy-producing province of Shabwa from the Houthis
  • Al-Maliki said the operation to liberate Yemen aimed to establish safety and prosperity
Updated 56 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced an operation to liberate the country from the Houthi militia on Tuesday.

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki made the announcement during a visit to the province of Shabwa after it was liberated from the Houthis on Monday.

Attending a joint press conference with the province’s governor, Awadh Mohammed Al-Awlaki, Al-Maliki said the operation, which started on Tuesday morning, aimed to “purify Yemen” and establish safety, security, prosperity, and growth in the country.

“Yemen deserves a lot in all areas,” Al-Maliki said. He added that Shabwa united all Yemenis and that they rallied together in order to liberate it. 

“The Houthi militia has chosen the path of war” and its violations are clear to all, the spokesman said.

On Monday, the governor of Shabwa announced that the province had been liberated after the Houthis had been expelled from Ain district, the militia’s last pocket of land in the province.

The governor thanked the leadership of the coalition on Tuesday and said he valued the air support it provided that helped to regain Shabwa.

He added that the coalition is a key partner in the achievements made.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition announced that more than 350 Houthis had been killed in various operations in Yemen.

 In oil-rich Marib province, more than 120 Houthi fighters were killed and 14 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The coalition also carried out strikes in the southern province of Shabwa which resulted in the deaths of over 230 Houthis and the destruction of 25 military vehicles.

Topics: Yemen The coalition Houthis Marib Shabwa

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade
Updated 11 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade

Lebanese, Egyptian PMs discuss energy, trade
  • Madbouly informed Mikati about preparations for medical and food aid to be shipped to Lebanon
Updated 11 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly discussed the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to a statement by Egypt’s government, they also discussed increasing bilateral trade and ways to achieve electrical interconnection between the two countries so as to supply Lebanon with electricity.

Madbouly informed Mikati about preparations for medical and food aid to be shipped to Lebanon. 

During his meeting with Mikati on the forum’s sidelines, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed full support to the work of the Lebanese government in meeting the aspirations of its people and carrying out necessary reforms.

Topics: Egypt Lebanon trade energy

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile
  • The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

CAIRO: At least two people died and eight were still missing Tuesday after a small truck they were riding in slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River, said authorities in Egypt.
The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province, the office of the public prosecutor said in a statement.
The statement said the driver lost control of the truck while the unlicensed, rickety ferry was transporting it across the river. The truck was carrying 24 workers, including children, returning home from a farm where they worked, it said.
Fourteen were rescued, and rescue workers were still searching for the missing, it said.
Authorities have arrested the truck diver and three ferry workers, and were searching for the ferry’s owner, the statement said.
Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt mainly because of poor maintenance and the lack of regulations.

Topics: Egypt Nile river accident

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
  • Baktash Abtin, 47, died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed in 2020
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives’
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The death of a jailed writer and poet who criticized the Iranian regime is “emblematic” of the way it treats its critics, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

Baktash Abtin, 47, died in hospital over the weekend after being jailed by Iran in September 2020, accused of what HRW called “abusive” national security charges.

On Jan. 8, the Iranian Writers’ Association reported that he had died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed.

Abtin was known for his intimate portrayals of lesser-known aspects of Iranian culture in his writing and films.

His death in custody “is emblematic of the dire situation Iranian authorities have created for imprisoned critics of the government,” HRW said.

“Iranian officials should conduct transparent and impartial investigations into recent reported deaths in custody due to alleged negligence, hold those responsible accountable, and release all wrongfully detained dissidents.”

Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, said: “Iran’s justice officials bear responsibility for the death of Baktish Abtin, who should never have been imprisoned for his work. All prior government promises about investigating detention abuses ring hollow when prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives.”

The Iranian regime has long faced criticism for how it treats its critics. On Jan. 7, a coalition of rights groups penned a joint letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, urging him to release all those “unjustly detained for their writing or expression.”

They added that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged Iran and its prisons in particular, provides further impetus to the release of unjustly detained prisoners.

“We also urge that other political prisoners battling COVID-19 or other serious health concerns be granted timely access to adequate medical care and/or immediate release,” said the rights groups.

“Unfortunately, mistreatment of prisoners and denial of medical care is a systemic problem in Iranian prisons.”

Other political prisoners who have contracted COVID-19 while behind bars include women’s rights campaigner and accomplished lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and Narges Mohammadi, an engineer-turned-writer who Tehran has jailed multiple times for her work campaigning for human rights and detailing sexual abuse experienced by women in Iranian prisons.

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Topics: Iran Baktash Abdin iran human rights COVID-19

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
Agencies

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
  • As violence increased, Kazakh visitors to Ras Al Khaimah found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: For days, Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city has been rocked by violent protests that have led to the death of 164 people. The unrest’s repercussions have been far-reaching, affecting citizens that found themselves unable to return home.

One such example is a group of about 500 visitors to Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, the popular destination for tourists looking to explore breathtaking coastlines and rich, terracotta desert planes.

As violence increased, these visitors found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world.

“In light of the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) committed to support and assist all Kazakhstan tourists that were unable to leave the Emirate last week due to airline connectivity issues in their home country,” RAKTDA said in a statement.

“The Authority provided all those without a flight home complimentary full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel until the situation improves and travel is once more possible,” it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. Protests first kicked off in response to a hike in fuel prices before reflecting discontent beyond that.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but gradually resumed operating on Monday.

“The response has been very appreciative, and we have received an outpouring of messages and letters of thanks for support during this time, although people are, of course, anxious to get home,” Kate Fox, a spokeswoman for RAKTDA, told Arab News.

As flights have resumed, visitors are now heading home, she added.

“Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathize with those last week who were unable to return home. Our utmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to providing support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said.

A Russian-led military bloc will begin withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time after fulfilling its main mission of stabilizing the Central Asian country after serious unrest, Tokayev said on Tuesday.

Topics: Ras Al Khaimah Kazakhstan

