Giniel de Villiers lead Toyota 1-2-3 finish on Dakar 9th stage

  • Another South African, Henk Lategan, was nine seconds behind in second place
WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Giniel de Villiers led a Toyota Gazoo Racing team 1-2-3 finish that included overall leader Nasser Al-Attiyah on the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday.

Al-Attiyah gained back a minute on his nearest chaser, Sebastien Loeb, and extended his lead to 39 minutes with three stages to go in Saudi Arabia.

De Villiers, who has been runner-up five times since winning the 2009 Dakar, fell out of title contention on Sunday when an oil pump broke and he lost an hour. But he’s fifth overall and won a stage at a fifth straight Dakar.

Another South African, Henk Lategan, was nine seconds behind in second place, and Al-Attiyah a minute off. Loeb was fifth, two minutes behind after another puncture on a 287-kilometer loop course that started and ended in Wadi ad-Dawasir.

Loeb, the nine-time world rally champion, successfully fended off a time penalty for losing his last spare wheel while racing on Monday, after a puncture. Drivers are supposed to retrieve the wheel but organizers accepted his excuse that he didn’t know he lost it. He was only fined.

Meanwhile, Matthias Walkner grabbed the motorbike overall lead for the first time after Sam Sunderland, the stage opener, slumped in the second half.

Walkner, fresh from his second cross-country rallies world championship, has been in the top three for more than a week. The Austrian’s consistency paid off when he came fourth on the stage.

From four minutes behind overall, he’s two minutes in front of Sunderland. Adrien van Beveren of France was another two minutes back, and Pablo Quintanilla of Chile inside five minutes of the lead. Only Walkner and Sunderland in the top four have won the Dakar.

Jose Ignacio Cornejo of Chile won the stage, defending champion Kevin Benavides of Argentina was second, 1 1/2 minutes behind, and Ricky Brabec of the United States third after he led throughout the first half.

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign
  • Starting with the double-header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh, Season 7 proved the highest-profile yet of the all-electric series
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to kick off in Diriyah with a double-header of night races on Jan. 28-29, and if last year’s championship is any indication, the all-electric series will continue to lead the way toward a sustainable future in racing.

Here’s how Season 7 unfolded, starting with the opening weekend in Diriyah.

The first-ever Formula E night race 

The Diriyah E-Prix Season 7 opener hosted the first all-electric night race as part of the 2020-21 calendar. The spectacular double-header in the dark used renewable lights with the latest low-consumption LED technology, which reduced energy consumption by up to 50 percent compared to non-LED technologies.

The inaugural night race further added to Formula E’s ongoing commitment to support environmental, economic and social sustainability initiatives around the world, as the Kingdom is embracing its own sustainability journey as part of Vision 2030.

Season 7 Diriyah E-Prix winners

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries took a first Formula E win in the opening Round 1 at the Diriyah Circuit. The Dutchman’s victory was picture-perfect, with de Vries handling Safety Car periods and pressure from behind to romp home four seconds clear of the pack.

A race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird took the second victory at his debut event with Jaguar Racing in Round 2, beating Robin Frijns from Envision Virgin Racing with DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa in third. The 34-year-old is one of a select group of drivers to have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ inception in 2014, tallying 11 wins including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in 2018-19.

Mercedes triumph in driver and team competitions

De Vries won the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title at the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium in dramatic circumstances as four of his title contenders failed to finish.

ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara finished second in the Drivers’ standings with Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.

Mercedes-EQ won the Teams Championship with 183 points, followed by Jaguar Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.

The rookies

A new season brought new faces, as three rapid rookies join the grid: Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport).

Dennis had a stellar start to his Formula E career, as he was named the most successful rookie the championship had yet seen, in terms of trips to the top step. Victories in Valencia and London meant no driver outside Formula E’s first season had won more races than the 26-year-old managed, and nobody in 2020-21 led more laps.

Rising star Cassidy scored a maiden podium in the Puebla ePrix in Mexico, describing his first taste of silverware as “special” and “a relief” after near misses in previous races. Shortly after, he signed off in New York City with a second career podium, as he finished behind race winner Bird.

After missing out on silverware twice, Nato finished on the podium with a dominant victory in Berlin, taking Venturi’s third win in Formula E. With this result, and outside of Formula E’s inaugural campaign, Nato became only the third driver to win a race in their rookie year after Felix Rosenqvist in 2016 and Dennis in 2021.

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles
Updated 11 January 2022
Ali Khaled

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles
  • 2018 FIFAe World Cup winner Musaed Al-Dossary crowned esports player of year at Globe Soccer Awards
Updated 11 January 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldinho. And Musaed Al-Dossary.

When, at only 18, the Saudi gamer won the 2018 FIFAe World Cup, he could never have imagined that in a few short years he would be rubbing shoulders with the players that he controlled on screen from his console.

At the recent 2021 Globe Soccer Awards, held in Dubai, the man who plays under the moniker MsDossary7, found himself going head-to-head with star Italian defender and recent Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus.

Al-Dossary, up for an award himself, said: “Before the event, I had the chance to play Bonucci on a game of FIFA, it was something really great. Thankfully, I went to the event, and I won.”

Currently playing for Team Falcons, he walked away with the esports player of the year award by Zone, the gaming ecosystem which had set up the clash with the legendary Italian center-back.

“It was great, a great experience to see how a tough defender plays FIFA. We played a no-rules game, so offsides, tough tackling is all allowed, which is something he loves. I was playing with Italy, and he was playing with Juventus. I won 2-1, it was close because he was an expert in tackling, playing in no rules,” Al-Dossary added.

After a tough couple of years disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Globe Soccer prize meant a great deal to Saudi Arabia’s star player.

He said: “After a lot of sacrifice and a lot of hard work that you put into a year, to get the award after everything means a lot. What means even more for me, is that when you see a global event with the best players in the world, Mbappe, Lewandowski, Ronaldinho, and then you see a Saudi guy who wants to be one of the best, that’s not just something for me, but for all Saudis.”

After becoming FIFAe World Cup winner in 2018, Al-Dossary was runner-up the following year, but due to the pandemic, the tournament was cancelled in the last two years.

Still, Saudi domestic titles, two international championships, and leading the Kingdom’s national team to the top of the Middle East and Africa qualifying group for the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, the world governing body’s flagship gaming event, meant 2021 was another year of accomplishment for Al-Dossary.

“For now, we are top of the table, but there are four months to go. The main thing, the focus for us, is to stay at the top of the table and to qualify,” he added.

Al-Dossary and his team-mates Yasser Al-Harthi, and Meshaal Al-Hubishi will contest the second round of qualifiers on Jan. 27 and 28.

The end of last year proved a busy time for Al-Dossary, who alongside playing the qualifiers and attending the Globe Soccer Awards, also spent some time at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center on the outskirts of Salzburg as part of a series of sporting and gaming initiatives by the Austrian firm.

“It was really great to see (the center), getting expertise for everything. Mentality, food-wise, training-wise. I want to thank Red Bull for having me there, to train and to check the facilities and to see how the best athletes in the world train. It was a unique experience,” he said.

And he was particularly grateful for the backing he received from gaming officials in the Kingdom. “The Saudi Esports Federation is great, and to be honest, they’re supportive when you win or even when you lose, they are the first to reach out.”

He noted that it would only be a matter of time before Saudi Arabia started holding some of the world’s biggest esports events and wearing the Kingdom’s colors remained his biggest source of pride.

“To represent my country, it feels really great, and words cannot describe it to be honest. Unless you have tried it, you cannot describe it in a few words, it’s a really great thing but a huge responsibility as well.

“So, I mean, the only thing that is making me play until now, because I’ve been playing for six years now full-time, is that I need to take Saudi to a great place in esports. And with the support I have from my government, from the Saudi fans, I need to give back to them,” Al-Dossary added.

Aged 21, a long career awaits MsDossary7, and his ambitions, individually and collectively, remain as they always have been. Rivals who have eyes on the next FIFAe World Cup should beware.

He said: “The big targets are still the same as every year, to win a major championship, hopefully a world championship taking place this year and to be out there, and to defend the title I love the most.”

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
  • Judge rules cancellation of Djokovic’s visa ‘unreasonable’
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was back in practice hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia on Monday, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

The fight over his medical exemption may not be over, however, as the Australian government said it was still considering another move to deport him.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter where he posted a photograph of himself on court at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. “Despite all that has happened I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open.”

Earlier Judge Anthony Kelly had ruled the federal government’s decision  last week to revoke the Serbian tennis star’s visa amid was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

“Novak is free and just a moment ago he went to the tennis court to practice,” Djokovic’s younger brother Djordje told a family news conference  in Belgrade. “He’s out there to set another record.”

Djokovic, who arrived in Australia last week to defend his Australian Open title, had spent the day at his lawyers’ chambers.

There were chaotic scenes on Monday evening as supporters who had gathered outside the lawyers’ office chanting “Free Novak!” surged around a black car with tinted windows leaving the building, while police at one stage used pepper spray as they tried to clear a path.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using his broad discretionary powers he is given by Australia’s Migration Act to again revoke Djokovic’s visa. Such a move could include a three-year ban on re-entering Australia.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The controversy has been closely followed around the world, creating diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debate over national vaccination rules.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17. Djokovic has won the tournament, one of tennis’s four Grand Slams, for the last three years and nine times overall.

Spanish rival Rafa Nadal called the drama surrounding the buildup to the tournament a “circus.”

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero.

The authorities’ efforts to let the media and public follow events in court at times descended into farce, with pranksters hijacking internet links to stream loud music and porn.

Judge Kelly said he had quashed the decision to block Djokovic’s entry to Australia because the player was not given enough time to speak to tennis organiZers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

Officials at Melbourne’s airport, where Djokovic had been detained on arrival late on Wednesday, reneged on an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30 a.m. to speak to tournament organiser Tennis Australia and lawyers, Kelly said.

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
  • Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders
  • Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon: Sadio Mane saved Senegal with a 97th-minute penalty to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 while Morocco won the first meeting of heavyweights at the African Cup of Nations with a late goal to edge Ghana 1-0 on Monday.
Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders. It didn’t disappoint that many fans in Cameroon, though, as both were played in front of sparse crowds as the African showpiece reverted to one of its perennial problems.
The tournament often struggles with poor attendances when the host nation isn’t playing. This year, only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed into the stadiums, meaning the crowds in Cameroon might be even smaller than normal.
Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked team, opened their campaign on the second day of the tournament with an unconvincing win in Group B over a team ranked 101 places below them. It was a win nonetheless.
Mane sent goalkeeper Petros Mhari the wrong way and drilled his very late penalty into the left corner at the Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. The Liverpool forward took his chance after Zimbabwe midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was penalized for handball in the fourth minute of injury time as the game suddenly ended in drama.
Zimbabwe protested vehemently but referee Mario Escobar of Guatemala stuck by his decision after referring to a video review, which is being used at every game at the African Cup for the first time. Madzongwe had thrown himself to the ground trying to block a shot and the ball struck his arm.
Mane’s penalty was effectively the last kick of the game as Escobar blew for fulltime as soon as Zimbabwe restarted.
Senegal played without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who were among a group of players ruled out for the game after testing positive for the coronavirus. There have been virus outbreaks in many of the 24 squads in the buildup and at the tournament and it seems the African Cup will soldier on through them.
In an update to its tournament rules because of the virus, the Confederation of African Football has said teams must fulfil fixtures if they have at least 11 players healthy and available, even if it means they won’t have any substitutes.
Senegal have also lost forward Ismaila Sarr for the tournament with injury, providing them with a less-than-ideal buildup to its latest quest to win the African title for the first time.
Senegal lost to Algeria in the final at the last African Cup in 2019.
Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game with a first-half goal from Issiaga Sylla. Guinea-Malawi followed the Senegal-Zimbabwe game at the same stadium.
Morocco vs. Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde seemed headed for 0-0 when Sofiane Boufal suddenly pounced on a loose ball that bounced off a Ghana defender to score Morocco’s 83rd-minute winner.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew finished the game with a bandage wrapped round his head and blood seeping through it after a clash of heads with Morocco skipper Romain Saiss. It encapsulated the game as the Ghanaian came off second best.
Comoros, a tiny Indian Ocean island off the east coast of Africa, made its debut at the African Cup against Gabon in Monday’s last game.
Cameroon’s African Cup opened Sunday when the host team beat Burkina Faso 2-1. The Central African nation has been waiting three years for this tournament after it was stripped of the right to host the 2019 African Cup and then saw its second chance in 2021 postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
  • Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb
  • Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

WADI AD DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Sebastien Loeb chipped another seven minutes from the Dakar Rally lead of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who finally struck mechanical trouble on Monday in stage eight in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb, but the Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday, and was starting to feel nervous.
Loeb opened the way and punctured just 28 kilometers into the 395-kilometer special from Al Dawadimi south to Wadi Ad Dawasir. Loeb then also lost his only other spare wheel, forcing him to drive carefully, and yet he pushed hard enough to be third on the stage.
Al-Attiyah also punctured and also drove extra carefully because he suspected he broke the rear differential installed on Sunday, leaving him in front-wheel drive for most of the way.
“I was scared, because we have done a very good job from the beginning and now if we start to have problems ...,” he said. ”We’ll try to respect the Dakar.”
Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden earned his first stage win in his Dakar debut, winning by 49 seconds from Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel, whose bonnet came off after one dune jump and who lost his bearings at the very end of the stage. Loeb’s ProDrive was third, three minutes later, and three seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Audi. Al-Attiyah’s Toyota was 10 minutes down in 11th.
Sam Sunderland won the motorbike stage in dominant fashion and regained the overall lead with four stages to go.
Sunderland was the 28th rider to start and took advantage of the others’ tracks. The British rider led the whole way, winning the stage by three minutes from Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, who moved up to fourth overall. Matthias Walkner of Austria was third and remained second overall, nearly four minutes behind Sunderland.
Adrien van Beveren lost the overall lead when he was more than 10 minutes off the pace, finishing the stage ninth. The Frenchman dropped to third overall, nearly five minutes back.
Also having a bad day was defending champion Kevin Benavides of Argentina, who fell from third overall to sixth, from five minutes behind to nearly 15.
“With the glory of winning, you have the punishment of opening the stage the next day,” Sunderland said. “At the same time, if you want to win the race you have to win some stages.”

