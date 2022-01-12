‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott confirmed for 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI: Former European number one Tommy Fleetwood and Major winner Adam Scott are the latest stars to join a strong field for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the second Rolex Series event of the 2022 DP World Tour season.

It will be the 11th consecutive appearance for five-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood when he returns to the Emirates Golf Club on Jan. 27-30.

Now sponsored by Slync.io, the logistics technology provider, the Dubai Desert Classic has been elevated to the DP World Tour’s signature Rolex Series of tournaments for the first time in 2022. And for 2013 Masters Tournament champion Scott, it will be a poignant anniversary as he takes on the Majlis Course exactly 20 years after his last appearance at the event.

The duo join a stellar field that includes recently crowned DP World Tour number one and 2021 Open Champion Collin Morikawa, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Paul Casey, and former winner and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood — who famously won four points out of five in a memorable debut in the biennial event in 2018 — will be hoping to make his experience count at the event, where he has been ever-present since 2012.

“I start my season in the Middle East and come to Dubai each year, so this is an event and venue that I know well,” said Fleetwood, a Rolex Series winner who has also sealed two titles in Abu Dhabi. “It’s no secret that I enjoy playing in the region and I would love to be able to add to my success here.”

Scott’s 11 DP World Tour wins include two titles in the Middle East and most recently the 2019 Australian PGA Championship, but his greatest moment so far came when he triumphed in a playoff over Angel Cabrera nine years ago to become the first Australian to wear the Green Jacket.

“I’ve made a bit of a change to my schedule,” said the 41-year-old. “It doesn’t seem quite as long as 20 years since I last teed it up at Emirates Golf Club, but I’m certainly looking forward to experiencing the tournament again. I’ve had a couple of wins in the region over the years and it would be fantastic to add one more this month.”

The Dubai Desert Classic is free to enter for spectators across all four days. Simon Corkill, executive tournament director, said: “The additions of Tommy and Adam to an already stellar field further demonstrates the appeal of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic among the game’s global elite. This is shaping up to be the most memorable edition yet, with a star-studded field and free entry for spectators for the first time in the event’s history.

“We can’t wait to see these players in action alongside world-class performers including Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and defending champion Paul Casey.”