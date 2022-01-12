You are here

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Frenchman Mathieu Baumel during Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally 2022, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2022. (AFP)
  • Qatari three-time winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah, heads into Thursday’s penultimate stage 32min 40sec clear of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • ‘Mr Dakar’, Stephane Peterhansel, the only competitor to win the famed rally in Africa, South America and Asia won Stage 10 in his Audi hybrid
BISHA, Saudi Arabia: The Dakar Rally’s record 14-time champion Stephane Peterhansel powered to stage 10 success on Wednesday as only a mechanical meltdown appears now to stand between Nasser Al-Attiyah and the 2022 title.
The Qatari three-time winner heads into Thursday’s penultimate stage 32min 40sec clear of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
“The gap is too big and the race is no longer in our hands, but we’re still hanging in there,” shrugged Loeb after the 375km drive from Wadi ad-Dawasir to Bisha.
Despite his runaway lead Al-Attiyah was retaining the caution required for an event where victory can disappear as easily as a mirage in the Saudi Arabian desert.
“We’re getting there, little by little,” said the multi-faceted sportsman who took skeet shooting bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
“It’s not over yet, there are still two days to go and even a podium spot will be hard to get.”
Peterhansel, known as ‘Mr Dakar’, won last year, three decades after his first victory on two wheels in 1991.
The only competitor to win the famed rally in Africa, South America and Asia, Peterhansel was thrilled to land a stage in his Audi hybrid.
“I’m not necessarily a stage hunter, but each Audi driver has now won a stage, and that’s fantastic,” the Frenchman said.
“When Carlos (Sainz) became the first driver to win a Dakar stage in an electric car, it was a milestone, now we confirmed that performance.”
With Sainz taking second there was double reason for Audi to celebrate.
“This is good for morale, not least because it comes after a complicated start to the rally,” said Peterhansel.
“We need to win in 2023. Failure is not an option.”
In the bike category France’s Adrien Van Beveren moved to the top of the rankings after a day marked by the premature end of Kevin Benavides’ title defense.
Argentina’s 2021 champion came unstuck 133km into the stage when his KTM suffered a terminal breakdown. Benavides had started the day in fifth, 10min22sec adrift.
Another KTM rider, Matthias Walkner, also had a difficult day, losing the overall lead after going off course with a navigational error to finish quarter of an hour behind Australian stage winner Toby Price.
Van Beveren, on a Yamaha, gave his chances of succeeding Benavides a massive boost by finishing fourth, at three and a half minutes, to reclaim the bike rankings’ summit after briefly holding sway at the weekend.
With only two days to go he is almost six minutes clear of Briton’s 2017 champion Sam Sunderland, his brother-in-law.
Sunderland reflected: “All in all, I’m happy, I prepared well this year and I think it shows. I’ve led the race for seven days. Now we just need to go flat out again tomorrow.”
Thursday’s 11th stage is a 346km special and the last day in the dunes ahead of the closing short drive to the finish in Jeddah on Friday.

  • Ibrahima Kone's spot-kick shortly after half-time proved the different for Mali in the Group F game
  • Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his late penalty saved
LIMBE, Cameroon: Mali beat title hopefuls Tunisia 1-0 in a match that was a tale of two penalties on Wednesday as the Africa Cup of Nations moved to Limbe in Cameroon’s southwest.
Limbe is a region on edge due to the conflict led by anglophone separatists.
Ibrahima Kone’s spot-kick shortly after half-time proved the different for Mali in the Group F game, but Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his late penalty saved at the other end.
Mali held on despite having substitute El Bilal Toure sent off late on, and the result is a setback for Tunisia, the 2004 continental champions, as another of the tournament’s leading contenders struggled in the heat and humidity of a mid-afternoon kick-off in Cameroon.
On Tuesday it was Algeria, the title-holders, who were held by Sierra Leone in Douala, while 24 hours before that Senegal needed a last-gasp penalty to edge Zimbabwe.
After an average of a goal a game in the first nine matches at the tournament, here was another encounter lacking in goal-mouth excitement, although the Malian supporters who comfortably outnumbered their Tunisian counterparts enjoyed their afternoon.
From the stands in the coastal town of Limbe the eye was regularly drawn to the stunning view down the hill to the Gulf of Guinea rather than the action on the pitch, although just staging matches here at all is an achievement.
Separate unrest in the anglophone region means the road from economic capital Douala to Limbe is lined with patrolling members of the armed forces, and there are checkpoints at the entrance to the town itself.
Mauritania and Gambia, also based here, were due to meet in the other Group F game later.
A strong and athletic Mali side, whose line-up included six players based in Europe’s big five leagues, were the better team on balance, coming closest in the first half from a Massadio Haidara shot that fizzed just past.
They were awarded a spot-kick for handball just after the restart and Kone, of Norwegian club Sarspborg, finished emphatically.
Khazri, the Tunisia captain, had a free-kick tipped over shortly after as they pushed for an equalizer, and their big chance finally came as the game entered the last quarter of an hour.
The Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe initially waved away appeals for handball in the Malian box before changing his mind after a VAR review, but Khazri’s penalty was superbly saved by goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.
Toure was sent off for a reckless late challenge not long after coming on, but the 10 men held out.

PARIS: The French journalist who interviewed Novak Djokovic without knowing that the men’s world number one had tested positive for coronavirus said he was told not to ask him about vaccination for the virus.
Franck Ramella from L’Equipe sports daily spoke with the men’s world number one in Belgrade on December 18, two days after the date Djokovic has stated he tested positive for Covid-19.
Ramella wrote: “The instructions were clear — no questions about vaccination.”
The journalist said the topic was clearly “very sensitive.”
“So we didn’t ask him if he had made efforts to get tested. If we had asked him, what would have been the point?“
Writing in the paper on Tuesday, Ramella said the L’Equipe photographer asked Djokovic to remove his mask for five minutes during the interview, but he refused.
The player did later pose without a mask for a photo.
Ramella said he only learned “three weeks later” that Djokovic had tested positive but that he himself had tested negative after the interview.
Djokovic admitted on Wednesday he had made an “error of judgment” in going ahead with the interview.
“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” Djokovic said.
“On reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”
Djokovic made the admission in an Instagram post about his movements before he traveled to Australia, where he is hoping to take part in the Australian Open from Monday.
The Serbian star, who has admitted he is not vaccinated, flew into Melbourne a week ago claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.
But border officials rejected his exemption saying a recent infection was an insufficient justification for an exemption, canceled his visa and placed him in a detention center.
Although Djokovic overturned that decision on a technicality on Monday, he is facing possible deportation from Australia if the country’s immigration minister decides he has provided false information on his visa form.
Djokovic says his agent filled in a form which stated he had not traveled in the 14 days before his arrival, after it emerged he flew from Belgrade to Marbella in Spain during the two weeks before leaving for Melbourne.

  • French team’s preparations disrupted by the pandemic and a new date for the match will be decided at a later stage
The Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and a combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr all-star team, slated for the third week of January, has been rescheduled because of disruptions caused to the French team’s preparations by the pandemic.

The one-off match was set to feature stars such Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in PSG colors taking on the combined Saudi team, which was to be chosen and prepared by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The new date for the match will be announced at a later stage.

  • Emirates Golf Club will also welcome 2021 Open Champion Collin Morikawa, 4-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Paul Casey
DUBAI: Former European number one Tommy Fleetwood and Major winner Adam Scott are the latest stars to join a strong field for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the second Rolex Series event of the 2022 DP World Tour season.

It will be the 11th consecutive appearance for five-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood when he returns to the Emirates Golf Club on Jan. 27-30.

Now sponsored by Slync.io, the logistics technology provider, the Dubai Desert Classic has been elevated to the DP World Tour’s signature Rolex Series of tournaments for the first time in 2022. And for 2013 Masters Tournament champion Scott, it will be a poignant anniversary as he takes on the Majlis Course exactly 20 years after his last appearance at the event.

The duo join a stellar field that includes recently crowned DP World Tour number one and 2021 Open Champion Collin Morikawa, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Paul Casey, and former winner and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood — who famously won four points out of five in a memorable debut in the biennial event in 2018 — will be hoping to make his experience count at the event, where he has been ever-present since 2012.

“I start my season in the Middle East and come to Dubai each year, so this is an event and venue that I know well,” said Fleetwood, a Rolex Series winner who has also sealed two titles in Abu Dhabi. “It’s no secret that I enjoy playing in the region and I would love to be able to add to my success here.”

Scott’s 11 DP World Tour wins include two titles in the Middle East and most recently the 2019 Australian PGA Championship, but his greatest moment so far came when he triumphed in a playoff over Angel Cabrera nine years ago to become the first Australian to wear the Green Jacket.

“I’ve made a bit of a change to my schedule,” said the 41-year-old. “It doesn’t seem quite as long as 20 years since I last teed it up at Emirates Golf Club, but I’m certainly looking forward to experiencing the tournament again. I’ve had a couple of wins in the region over the years and it would be fantastic to add one more this month.”

The Dubai Desert Classic is free to enter for spectators across all four days. Simon Corkill, executive tournament director, said: “The additions of Tommy and Adam to an already stellar field further demonstrates the appeal of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic among the game’s global elite. This is shaping up to be the most memorable edition yet, with a star-studded field and free entry for spectators for the first time in the event’s history.

“We can’t wait to see these players in action alongside world-class performers including Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and defending champion Paul Casey.”

  • SPL clubs are currently allowed to register up to seven overseas players, and that could rise to eight
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation will hold a meeting with the heads of the country’s top tier league clubs in Riyadh next Tuesday to discuss increasing the number of foreign players allowed on their books in the coming seasons.

Saudi Professional League clubs are currently allowed to register up to seven overseas players, and the Federation is considering raising that to eight when it meets the clubs and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPL next week.

Last November, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported that that the SAFF and the SPL were in discussions about allowing eight foreign players to be named in starting line-up, or seven, plus one on the substitute’s bench, as was last allowed in 2019.

