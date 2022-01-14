You are here

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait
KNPC noted that the rest of the operations at the refinery remained uninterrupted as the fire took place in a unit that was already out of service. (Twitter: @KNPCofficial))
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

2022-01-14

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait
  • Seven of the 10 people injured have been transferred to hospital to receive treatment for the moderate to severe burns
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) reported that two Asian contractors were found dead and several others injured after a fire broke out at a gas liquefaction unit inside its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery on Friday. 

“The National Petroleum announces with great sadness that two deaths of Asian contractor workers were found, who were found a short while ago at the scene of the accident,” the company said in its Twitter account.

The company also said that five of the 10 reportedly injured have been transferred from Al-Adan Hospital to Al-Babtain Hospital, in critical condition.


State news agency KUNA in a separate report has confirmed the blaze in the facility.
Meanwhile, the remaining three received treatment at the refinery’s clinic for minor burns. 
Firefighting teams have arrived at the scene to control the blaze, which broke out during maintenance operations in the facility. 
KNPC noted that the rest of the operations at the refinery remained uninterrupted as the fire took place in a unit that was already out of service.
The company added that local marketing and supply operations of the Ministry of Electricity and Water were also unaffected.

Topics: Kuwait refinery fire

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday
  • The special Sunday event will see the celebration of South Korea’s national day
  • Other events lined up for the rest of the expo include Global Goals Week, which runs from Jan. 15 until Jan. 22
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News


DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai is celebrating 10 million visits by offering spectators 10-dirham day tickets on Sunday, Jan. 16, to commemorate the milestone. 
Organizers clarified that the 10-dirham tickets can be purchased online on Friday from 5:00 p.m. or at the Expo 2020 Dubai gates upon arriving at the site, while people with season passes can enter as normal without any additional fees.
The special Sunday event will see the celebration of South Korea’s national day with traditional Jang-Gu drums, a Taekwondo martial arts demonstration and a special K-Pop concert at Jubilee Stage at 7:30 p.m.
With just 11 Sundays of Expo left, the reduced ticket price of 10 dirhams on Jan. 16 will grant those who have not visited the international show an opportunity to do so.
Other events lined up for the rest of the expo include Global Goals Week, running from Jan. 15 until Jan. 22, which will help create awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals. 
It will also celebrate progress made so far and highlight the role of individuals and communities in driving global change for a more sustainable future for all by 2030.
According to a statement released by organizers, COVID-19 safety protocols remain paramount at the Expo 2020 site, with stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of all visitors. 
Visitors will still need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated visitors with a ticket can get free PCR tests from select centers across the UAE.

Topics: UAE Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai

Syrian war criminals will face justice ‘sooner or later, at home or abroad’

Syrian war criminals will face justice ‘sooner or later, at home or abroad’
Updated 14 January 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Syrian war criminals will face justice 'sooner or later, at home or abroad'

Syrian war criminals will face justice ‘sooner or later, at home or abroad’
  • UN official’s warning comes after German court convicts a former senior Syrian official of crimes against humanity
  • Similar cases in other countries including Austria, France, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands
Updated 14 January 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: “This conviction has put state authorities on notice: no matter where you are or how senior you may be, if you perpetrate torture or other serious human rights violations you will be held accountable, sooner or later, at home or abroad.”

The warning came from Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, after the “historic” conviction by a German court of a former senior intelligence official for the Syrian regime, who was jailed on Thursday for life for crimes against humanity.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was standing trial in Koblenz on charges of murder, torture, rape and sexual assault, and hostage-taking. He was a supervisor of Eyad Al-Gharib, a junior regime officer sentenced in February last year, also in Koblenz, to four-and-a-half years in prison for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Syria.

Al-Gharib was accused of rounding up peaceful anti-government protesters and delivering them to a detention center where he knew they would be tortured. The verdict marked the first time a court outside of Syria had ruled on a case involving state-sponsored torture by members of the Assad regime.

Christoph Heusgen, Germany’s permanent representative to the UN when Al-Gharib was convicted, said at the time that the verdict sent a clear message to Assad that “whoever commits such crimes cannot be safe anywhere.” He added: “Assad’s state has turned the cradle of civilization into a torture chamber.”

On Thursday, Bachelet urged other countries to follow Germany’s lead by investigating and prosecuting international crimes using established principles of universal and extra-territorial jurisdiction.

She said that Raslan’s trial “cast a much-needed, renewed spotlight on the kinds of sickening torture, cruel and truly inhuman treatment — including abject sexual violence — that countless Syrians were subjected to in detention facilities.”

She added: “It is a landmark leap forward in the pursuit of truth, justice and reparations for the serious human rights violations perpetrated in Syria over more than a decade.”

The verdict serves as a powerful deterrent and will help to prevent future atrocities, Bachelet said as she urged other nations to intensify their efforts to “widen the net of accountability” for those guilty of crimes committed during the Syrian conflict.

“This is a clear example of how national courts can and should fill accountability gaps for such crimes, wherever they were committed, through fair and independent investigations and trials carried out in line with international human rights laws and standards,” she added.

Bachelet also paid tribute to the Syrian victims, their families and the civil society organizations who have braved “tremendous obstacles” in their persistent calls for justice.

A dozen other criminal and civil cases involving Syrian former government officials and members of other armed groups are in progress in Germany and other countries including Austria, France, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The Security Council has for years called for those guilty of crimes committed during the Syrian civil war to be held accountable, but has not referred the matter to the International Criminal Court because Syria is not a party to the court’s Rome Statute.

Topics: Middle East Syria UN

US reiterates concern over Houthi detention of Yemeni staff

US reiterates concern over Houthi detention of Yemeni staff
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

US reiterates concern over Houthi detention of Yemeni staff

US reiterates concern over Houthi detention of Yemeni staff
  • No communication from the UN has been possible with the staff members
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US reiterated on Thursday its concern over the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continued obstruction of the peace process in Yemen and harassment American and UN-employed local Yemeni staff.
“If they are serious about peace and upholding international norms, they will release our colleagues immediately,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
The UN Security Council had condemned in the strongest terms the Houthis’ seizure and intrusion into a compound that was formerly used to house the US embassy in Sanaa, when dozens of local employees were detained.
Power was speaking a day after US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued a similar statement saying the Houthi militia is continuing these actions despite condemnation from the Security Council.
“The Houthis must immediately cease threats, release unharmed those detained, vacate the compound, return seized US property, and cease their threats against our employees and their families.” she said during a Security Council briefing on Yemen on Wednesday.

UNESCO and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Dec. 28 said they continued to be deeply concerned for the well-being of two of their staff members who were detained in early November in Sanaa. 
No communication from the UN has been possible with the staff members since that time.
“Although the two staff members remain in custody, the UN has not received information about the grounds or legal basis for their detention, or their current status, despite earlier assurances by the Ansar Allah movement (who are also called Houthis) of their immediate release,” the two UN bodies said in a joint statement.
“OHCHR and UNESCO recall the privileges and immunities accorded to staff of the UN system under international law, which are essential to the proper discharge of their official functions, and call for the staff members’ immediate release without any further delays,” they added.

Topics: Yemen United States Houthi Sanaa US Embassy US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power UN Security Council (UNSC) Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Controversial tree planting bid nearly topples Israeli government

Controversial tree planting bid nearly topples Israeli government
Updated 13 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Controversial tree planting bid nearly topples Israeli government

Controversial tree planting bid nearly topples Israeli government
  • Jewish National Fund’s mission is to ‘dispossess Arabs/Palestinians,’ rights activist claims
Updated 13 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: A controversial tree-planting effort on lands owned by Palestinians in the Negev area of Israel by the Jewish National Fund has threatened to blow up the razor-thin ruling coalition in Israel.

Jafar Farah, head of the Mossawa (Equality) NGO, told Arab News that the controversy had been brewing for weeks.

Farah said: “Last week, security-protected JNF employees dug up the area of Sawa in the Negev.

“Knesset Member Mansour Abbas, whose list received 40 percent of its vote from Palestinians in the Negev, came to the area and promised the tree planting would stop.

“It didn’t, as the JNF came against this Monday. Abbas responded by threatening not to vote in favor of any government laws in protest.”

The Israeli coalition needs Abbas’s four votes to retain their one-member majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset members.

Farah told Arab News that his organization has three demands.

“We call on the government to recognize the rights of the Palestinian landowners, issue building permits to 36 unrecognized villages where 100,000 Palestinian Citizens of Israel live, and thirdly the JNF should be dissolved.”

Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer and political analyst, told Arab News that Abbas needs to show his constituentcy that he can defend them and their rights.

“The government already approved providing electricity to homes built without a license in Israel. Even though the implementer is right-wing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, but the coalition needs to understand the needs of one of its partners. Now he needs to use his power to end the JNF’s controversial involvement.”

Wadie Abu Nassar, director of the International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that he is not sure of the outcome of the situation in the Negev. Israel’s strategy for confiscating land through tree planting has seen the state take control of more than 90 percent of the land. Nassar warned that Israel is seeking more gains.

“MK Mansour appears to have averted temporarily the crisis but it will be interesting to see what happened to the 30 detainees who are in jail now,” said Nassar.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel tweeted that “the intent of JNF’s ‘foresting’ is clear: To seize as much land as possible and prevent Bedouin communities from accessing their lands.”

Jessica Montell, executive director of the Jerusalem-based Human Rights Organization, Hamoked, tweeted: “Don’t be fooled by any green-washing. JNF’s mission is to dispossess Arabs/Palestinians.”

Ofer Zalzberg, director of the Middle East Program at the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, told Arab News that the disagreement in the Negev is particularly challenging because the issue relates to land ownership and use, therefore evoking national and religious sentiments on both sides.

Moreover, the coalition faces pressures from both ends simultaneously: Right-leaning parties in government are criticized by Likud for betraying settlement ideals; and Raam, — Abbas’s Islamic party — whose electoral base draws heavily on Negev Bedouins, is criticized by the Joint List and the Islamic movement’s Northern Branch for being complicit in Israeli land grabs.

“The coalition seems likely to overcome this and in so doing signal that it can address even differences regarding highly symbolic matters.”

Topics: Jewish National Fund Mossawa (Equality) NGO Negev Palestinians Bedouin

Russian airstrikes in Syria kill 11 Daesh members

Russian airstrikes in Syria kill 11 Daesh members
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

Russian airstrikes in Syria kill 11 Daesh members

Russian airstrikes in Syria kill 11 Daesh members
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors casualties of the decade-old conflict
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Russian airstrikes in desert areas of eastern Syria have killed 11 suspected members of Daesh, a war monitor reported Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors casualties of the decade-old conflict, said the overnight strikes focused on an area between Palmyra and Al-Sukhna.

Daseh’s members “hide in caves in this area,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The strikes killed 11 Daesh suspects and wounded around 20 others, some of them seriously, he said.

Abdel Rahman said he had counted a total of 229 Russian airstrikes against targets in the Syrian desert already this year.

Thursday’s strikes were the deadliest of their kind since November, when the Observatory reported 16 killed in terrorists’ ranks.

Daesh’s self-declared caliphate once stretched across vast parts of Syria and Iraq and administered millions of inhabitants.

A long and deadly military fightback led by Syrian and Iraqi forces with backing from the US and other powers eventually defeated the extremists’ proto-state in March 2019. The remnants of Daesh mostly went back to their desert hideouts from which they continue to harass Syrian government and allied forces.

The group is thought to be attempting to secure sources of funding through trafficking and racketeering, prompting observers to warn of an extremist resurgence in the region.

Topics: Russian airstrikes Syria Daesh

