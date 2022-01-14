You are here

Colorful kites fill Dhaka sky as Bangladeshis celebrate Shakrain

A man performs fire breathing on their rooftop during Shakrain Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
A man performs fire breathing on their rooftop during Shakrain Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
Updated 14 January 2022

Colorful kites fill Dhaka sky as Bangladeshis celebrate Shakrain

Colorful kites fill Dhaka sky as Bangladeshis celebrate Shakrain
  • Festival held at end of Poush, ninth month of the Bengali calendar, to mark start of harvest 
  • Events held privately this year amid COVID-19 surge
Updated 14 January 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Residents of Dhaka on Friday celebrated Shakrain, a centuries-old boisterous festival of kite-flying, despite the cancelation of official events due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kite-flying has long been a passion in South Asia and Shakrain transforms Dhaka’s skies into a glittery kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of kites.

The festival observes the end of Poush, the ninth month of the Bengali calendar, to mark the beginning of the harvest season.

The annual event, which in the evening also features fireworks and fire-breathing performances, usually involves numerous events organized by city authorities. But this year, as the city endures a rapid omicron variant-fueled COVID-19 surge, all celebrations have been held in private.

Akand Mohammad Faisal Uddin, chief social welfare officer at Dhaka South City Corporation, told Arab News that the official events have been canceled “considering the people’s health and safety.”

But Dhaka residents, especially young people, say that they could not imagine a year passing without seeing the colors of Shakrain — a source of happiness and pride.

Sharmin Rahman Dipti, a 12th-grade student who lives in the old part of southern Dhaka, where colorful kites are flown high from the rooftops and kite-flyers indulge in duels, said that she “always looks forward” to the festival.

“I love to watch the people flying kites and competing with others over control of their kites. Everyone in our society loves this kite-flying,” Dipti added. “Not many cities in the world have this type of tradition and I am proud of being a part of this festival.”

Arafat Rahman, a university student and also a Dhaka native, has taken part in Shakrain kite duels for as long as he can remember.
 




A man performs fire breathing on their rooftop during Shakrain Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

“I have been participating in the kite festival from my childhood. Every year, we have kite-flying competitions among friends,” he told Arab News. “I spent about $10 to prepare colorful kites and apparatus this year.”

During fights, kites are flown with thick strings or sharp wires, sometimes reinforced with chemicals so that they can better attack opponents’ kites, slice their strings and release them into the air.

The festival is not only about color, performance and competition, Muntasir Mamoon, a history professor, said. “It also plays an important social role in the Bangladeshi capital.” 

He added: “In the early 20th century, it became very popular among the people of Dhaka, and they adopted it as a part of culture.

“People, irrespective of class, caste and religion participate in this festival, which increases communal fraternity.”

Renowned cultural activist Nasiruddin Yousuf told Arab News that Shakrain used to be held by kings and royals to entertain the community during the harvest season. Kites were added much later, but are now the central feature of the festival.

“People exchange the joy of life through Shakrain,” Yousuf said. “It has become a part of our tradition and we need to nurture it.

“This type of event helps in creating a unique identity.”  

Topics: Dhaka Shakrain Festival Bangladesh COVID-19 Coronavirus

Strong quake shakes Indonesia’s capital; no tsunami alert

Office employees check their phones as they wait outside of an office tower amid fears of aftershocks following an earthquake at a business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2022. (EPA)
Office employees check their phones as they wait outside of an office tower amid fears of aftershocks following an earthquake at a business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2022. (EPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Strong quake shakes Indonesia’s capital; no tsunami alert

Office employees check their phones as they wait outside of an office tower amid fears of aftershocks following an earthquake at a business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2022. (EPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.6 quake was located in the Indian Ocean about 88 kilometers (54 miles) southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten province. It was centered at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles), it said.
Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.
High-rises in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets. Even two-story homes shook strongly in the satellite cities of Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi.
Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.
“The tremor was horrible ... everything in my room was swinging,” said Laila Anjasari, a Jakarta resident who lives on the 19th floor of an apartment building, “We ran out and down the stairs in panic.”
At least 257 houses and buildings were damaged, mostly in Pandeglang, the closest district to the epicenter, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Minor damage was also reported elsewhere, but there were no reports of injuries.
Indonesia is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”
In January last year, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Topics: Earth quake in Indonesia

Updated 15 January 2022
Dina Sayedahmed and Ali Younes

Muslim community in New York mobilizes to support victims of deadly Bronx fire

Muslim community in New York mobilizes to support victims of deadly Bronx fire
  • At least 17 Muslim Americans of West African origin died in the fire deemed to have been caused by a malfunctioning electric space heater
  • The victims have filed a class action lawsuit seeking $1 billion in compensation from the building owners, city and state officials
Updated 15 January 2022
Dina Sayedahmed and Ali Younes

NEW YORK: Members of the Muslim-American community in the Bronx area of New York where many Muslim-Americans died in an apartment building fire on January 9 mobilized their efforts to help the residents with support and donations.

At least 17 Muslim Americans of West African origin died in the fire. Eight of the victims were under the age of 18. Their Islamic funeral service will be held on January 16 at the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx.

“The smoke alarms were going off but nobody really took it seriously because they go off all the time, so nobody knows when it’s an actual emergency,” Bintou Kamara, 14, told Arab News.

Kamara, who studies at Harlem Prep High School, has lived at the building, 333 East 181st Street, with her family since an early age.

Front view of 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx, New York. (Supplied)

Kamara and her family initially thought the fire was coming from an adjacent apartment building, until they started hearing cries for help and sirens. 

“We heard people yelling for help. We’d seen firefighters, so we realized it was our house,” Kamara said.

“We took a scarf and we were waving outside and yelling, ‘help, help.’ It took them like an hour or two to get to us. We were on the 12th floor.” 

Fire officials said that a malfunctioning electric space heater had started the fire.

“The heat sometimes is on, sometimes is off. That’s why everybody in this building has a heater. Everybody in this building has a heater,” Kamara told Arab News.

“People don’t wanna freeze. It’s winter. It’s cold. I have a heater in my room. My mom has a heater. Everybody has a heater. If the building was just providing heat, none of this would've happened — if they were just doing what they were supposed to do.”

According to New York fire officials, the flames themselves did not spread through the entire building. Instead, thick black smoke engulfed the stairways and seeped into apartments, blocking the only fire escape and causing several deaths and hospitalizations.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told local media that an apparent malfunction of the doors in front of the building and on the 15th floor caused the smoke to spread quickly throughout the building.

Nigro said the apartment’s front door and a door on the 15th floor should have been self-closing and blunted the spread of smoke, but the doors stayed fully open. It was not clear if the doors failed mechanically or if they had been manually disabled. 

But malfunctions within the apartment building are not uncommon, residents told Arab News. Fatoumatta Kamara, Bintou’s older sister, said that among the issues they faced were leaky sinks, peeling paint, and pests. 

The Kamara family apartment on the 12th floor of 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx, New York. Signs of struggle during the fire are seen. (Supplied)

“Usually when you tell the landlord something, it’s either not fixed properly or it damages quickly or they don’t come until a while so you have to repeatedly continue to file for the same complaint on certain issues of the household,” Fatoumatta, a 19-year-old student at Fordham University, said. Eventually, after tiring of long waits, the family would make repairs themselves, she said.

Nearly a week after the fire, many families are still living in a hotel or with other family members, with little communication from the building’s landlord. Lawyers for the families of the victims filed a class action lawsuit seeking $1 billion in compensation from the building owners, city and state officials.

Despite having several issues in the apartment where the fire took place, Bintou and Fatoumatta expressed fondness for the community they’d built over the years.

The 120-unit building is occupied by predominantly low-income communities of various background, some of whom are Muslim immigrants with West African roots. The building sits within a 15-mile radius of several mosques which began mobilizing immediately to help the residents of the building. 

Muslim women gather to organize donated clothes and distribute them to victims of the fatal Bronx fire at Masjid Al-Rahama in the Bronx, New York. (Supplied)

Directly outside Masjid ar-Rahman, a nearby mosque, several cars double parked late into Thursday night. Inside, several volunteers huddled over hundreds of donated items, sorting them into different bags: toiletries, snacks, men’s shoes and women’s shoes, men’s shirts and women’s shirts, baby’s clothes, boys’ clothes, and girls’ clothes. 

“After we sort through them, we either have family members of people who live in the building come in to pick up any new items immediately and we’ve also been sending some to the hotels,” 24-year-old Jenabu Simaha said.

Masjid al-Taqwa, another mosque in the area, collected monetary donations for the families and Masjid al-Fawzaan also assigned a drop off location for donations. Many of the items are new.

“What’s given us a lot of solace is the community,” Simaha said. “Not only the Muslim community but the Bronx community as well. We’ve been having so many different volunteers and community members within this area who’ve been coming in and providing support.”

 

Topics: Bronz fire New York City Muslim-Americans

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

An aerial image from January 14, 2022 shows a section of Union Pacific train tracks littered with thousands of opened boxes and packages stolen from cargo shipping containers as the trains stop while approaching downtown Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
An aerial image from January 14, 2022 shows a section of Union Pacific train tracks littered with thousands of opened boxes and packages stolen from cargo shipping containers as the trains stop while approaching downtown Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

An aerial image from January 14, 2022 shows a section of Union Pacific train tracks littered with thousands of opened boxes and packages stolen from cargo shipping containers as the trains stop while approaching downtown Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
  • Union Pacific said in a statement to CBSLA that the railroad was concerned about increased cargo thefts in California
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the US and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes.
The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported Thursday. The sea of debris left behind includes items that the thieves apparently didn’t think were valuable enough to take.
While CBSLA cameras were on the scene, one person was spotted running off with a container used to hold small packages, and a Union Pacific railroad police officer was spotted pursuing two other people who were apparently going through packages.
The scene was the same in November, when NBC4 showed thousands of boxes discarded along the tracks lined with homeless encampments northeast of downtown in the Lincoln Park area.
Passing trains carried containers with doors wide open and packages tumbling out, NBC4 reported. Video showed two men, one holding what looked like bolt cutters, walking along the tracks, the station said.
Union Pacific said in a statement to CBSLA that the railroad was concerned about increased cargo thefts in California.
“We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders,” the railroad said.
Luis Rosas, who makes about $20 an hour working for a company subcontracted by Union Pacific to salvage items from the tracks in the Los Angeles area, says he’s encountered the brazen thieves in action before. Using bolt cutters, they break locks on the containers and load up vans or trucks with the stolen merchandise.
Rosas has been doing this work almost daily for about six months and while he’s been told not engage in confrontations, he still feels afraid.
“They don’t even run off anymore. They do it right in front of us,” he told The Associated Press on Friday, wearing a bright yellow vest before he headed to work to pick up car tires along the tracks. “At first I was shocked. I was amazed by it.”

Topics: Los Angeles Cargo train

Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system

The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system

The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
  • Duterte has been seeking to acquire missile systems for the Philippine military under a modernization program called “Second Horizon”
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India, the defense minister said Friday, shoring up its security in the face of growing Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.
Manila’s military was one of the most poorly equipped in Asia when President Rodrigo Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino, began a modest modernization program in 2012 — but it is still no match for its superpower neighbor China.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana offered few details about the nearly $375 million contract awarded to BrahMos Aerospace to supply an onshore anti-ship missile system to the Philippine Navy.
BrahMos — a joint venture between India and Russia — has developed a cruise missile that the Indian defense ministry says is the fastest in the world.
The Philippines would be the first country to purchase it. India’s defense ministry declined to comment.
The deal involves three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as logistics support, Lorenzana said on Facebook where he posted a copy of the “Notice of Award.”
Duterte has been seeking to acquire missile systems for the Philippine military under a modernization program called “Second Horizon.”
“It’s part of our territorial defense,” said Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
The system would act as a deterrent to potential aggressors because “you can hit the target from far off,” he told AFP.
Military analyst and historian Jose Antonio Custodio told AFP the system would likely be stationed on the western side of the main island of Luzon or on Palawan island, but he ruled out the Spratly islands due to the “lack of concealment.”
Tensions over the South China Sea spiked last year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other of territorial violations.
China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Topics: India Philippines Indian missiles

Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun

Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun

Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
  • Sister Anupama, who led the campaign in support of the nun, said she would continue the fight for her colleague
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Friday acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual harassment in the church.
Sessions Judge G. Gopakumar in a brief order said the bishop was not guilty of charges that he repeatedly raped the nun between 2014 and 2016.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal was present in the court in Kottayam, a southern Indian city. Supporters cheered and chanted “Praise the Lord” as he left the court.
The detailed judgment is likely to become available later Friday.
The prosecution, representing the nun, will appeal the verdict, said lawyer Sandhya Raju.
Virginia Saldanha, former executive secretary of the Commission for Women of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, said she was shocked by the verdict. “My first thought was that misogyny in the church has won. The verdict reinforces the idea that a powerful man can’t be brought to justice,” she said.
Police charged Mulakkal with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation of the nun. She said she went to police only after complaining repeatedly to church authorities. Eventually, a group of fellow nuns launched unprecedented public protests to demand Mulakkal’s arrest in 2018. He was detained but released on bail after a few weeks.
Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun’s community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and wielded immense influence over its budgets and job assignments.
Mulakkal denied the accusations, calling them “baseless and concocted,” and saying the accusing nun tried to pressure him to get a better job.
The nun in her complaint accused Mulakkal, who at the time was bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese in the northern state of Punjab, of raping her multiple times during his visits to her convent in Kuravilangad in Kerala state.
Sister Anupama, who led the campaign in support of the nun, said she would continue the fight for her colleague.
“We did not get the expected justice from the judiciary,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted her as saying.
B. Raman Pillai, the bishop’s attorney, told reporters that “the prosecution case was very weak and investigation very poor.”
In February 2019, Pope Francis for the first time publicly acknowledged the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops and vowed to confront the problem.

Topics: Roman Catholic Church Bishop's sex scandal

