De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with Jack Grealish during their Premier League match against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

  • A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time
  • The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games
Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester City took another huge step toward retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin De Bruyne saw off Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.
A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time as he curled home the only goal from outside the box to seal a 12th consecutive league win for the champions.
Chelsea got the better of Pep Guardiola’s men in last season’s Champions League final, but securing their place in Europe’s top club competition next season now looks like the height of their ambitions for the rest of the Premier League season.
The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games.
Four of the five meetings between the sides since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea have been won by a single goal and another cagey encounter ensued.
City dominated possession but struggled to open up a makeshift Chelsea defense featuring second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Malang Sarr on just his second Premier League appearance.
Indeed City’s one clear chance before the break came from a Chelsea mistake.
Mateo Kovacic’s pass deflected off De Bruyne into the path of Jack Grealish, but the most expensive English player of all-time missed the chance to mark his biggest moment yet as a City player as his shot was turned behind by Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea’s own record signing Romelu Lukaku has had a similar underwhelming impact to Grealish.
The Belgian started for the fourth consecutive game since being dropped for a crucial clash against Liverpool earlier in the month for voicing his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge to Italian media.
Lukaku also had a huge chance to silence his critics early in the second half when he was picked out by Kovacic, but Ederson raced from his goal and made a fine save too low to his right.
Chelsea’s title challenge has faltered since losing the threat of wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James to long-term injuries.
Chilwell’s understudy Marcos Alonso was given a torrid time by Raheem Sterling, but the England international lacked the finishing touch as he pulled a shot just wide after jinking past the Spaniard.
A top-of-the-table clash lacked the accompanying atmosphere for most of the match at a subdued Etihad.
However, the crowd were brought to their feet by the game’s outstanding moment as De Bruyne delivered what could be the knockout blow in the title race.
He held off the challenge of N’Golo Kante to spin onto Joao Cancelo’s pass before picking out the bottom left-hand corner of Arrizabalaga’s net.
Chelsea were unable to offer any response as they chased City shadows and could have lost by a more comprehensive scoreline.
Phil Foden shot over from Sterling’s cut-back, but one goal was all they needed to tighten their grip on a fourth league title in five years.

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United have “damaged” their chances of staying in the Premier League by dropping yet more home points.

The Magpies played out a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park with relegation rivals Watford, throwing away a 1-0 lead with just three minutes left to play.

It was a result that will keep United deep in the dropzone mire, with just 12 points and one win from their opening 20 games this campaign. They have also dropped a remarkable 21 points from winning positions this season.

Howe said: “It is particularly damaging to us because this was a chance to beat a direct rival. We were 1-0 up with minutes to go, it was even more of an opportunity.

“We know that we have damaged ourselves to a point, but you always have the opportunity to bounce back from that,” he said. “The games don’t get any smaller — they get bigger with every match.”

Interestingly, Howe admitted he saw positives in elements of the Magpies’ play against the Hornets, despite being played off the park for much of the second period.

“Our performance up until our goal I thought was good,” he said.

“When we scored, we went into a different way of playing. Our press dropped. We became deeper on the pitch and invited pressure.

“Watford created chances from our individual mistakes. I felt we brought them into the game and the goal typified that. We made a couple of errors when it mattered. We ultimately conceded and that has cost us the match.”

Ten games into his spell as manager, Howe’s side has claimed just one win. That solitary victory came in the clash against Burnley on Dec. 4.

In total, under Howe and predecessor Steve Bruce, it has been seven months, spanning two campaigns, yet just one Premier League win.

Does the head coach believe he should have made more of an impact? Addressing the question, Howe said: “Certainly, in terms of the win column, I am disappointed by it.

“If we look back at the games we have drawn, I thought Norwich, we should have won. The game today and I think other games we have drawn, you think in different moments. We seem intent with one goal, instead of looking for a second. One is never enough. We need to keep our attacking intent in games.

“It is disappointing. There is lots to improve on.”

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Philippe Coutinho admitted he was happy to be back in the Premier League after the Aston Villa forward marked his debut with a late equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
Steven Gerrard's side were trailing by two goals in the closing stages at Villa Park before Coutinho worked his magic just days after arriving on loan from Barcelona.
Stepping off the bench in the 68th minute, Coutinho set up Jacob Ramsey's 77th minute goal with a deft pass.
Five minutes later, the Brazilian latched onto Ramsey's low cross with a cool finish from close-range to cap Villa's fightback.
It was the perfect way for Coutinho to celebrate a welcome return to the English top-flight four years after leaving Liverpool to join Barca.
"I missed these games and the Premier League. I'm very happy to be here with my new teammates," Coutinho told Sky Sports.
"It was a good start, we kept believing until the end, but we didn't lose."
Asked if he was nervous before making his Villa debut, Coutinho said: "Yes, a little bit, I don't speak English very well, I prefer to be on the pitch than talking all the time.
"I'm happy, it was the first game and I want to work hard to improve and be in better shape."
Coutinho has endured a difficult time at Barca and spent 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.
Villa boss Gerrard played with Coutinho at Liverpool and is convinced he can reignite the Brazil star's career.
Coutinho was among the world's best players when he left Liverpool, but he does not want to dwell on the reasons for his slump in Spain.
"There have been many ups and downs. It is in the past," Coutinho said.
"I'm here and I'm focused on the objectives of the club and the manager and I want to do a good job to help my teammates and the club."

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic’s last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia will hinge on the verdict of three court justices Sunday, in what is expected to be a final, decisive phase of his high-profile court battles Down Under.
Australia’s conservative government has for a second time ripped up Djokovic’s visa, saying his anti-vaccine views are a public threat and could cause “civil unrest” unless he is deported.
But Australia’s full Federal Court will hear the detained Serbian’s appeal in an emergency session from 9:30 am (2230GMT).
The hearing comes hours before the Australian Open is set to begin Monday, where world number one Djokovic still hopes to defend his title and secure an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam triumph.
Djokovic’s high-powered legal team are expected to kick off proceedings, arguing his detention and his deportation are “illogical,” “irrational” and “unreasonable.”
If the 34-year-old loses, he will face immediate deportation and a three-year ban from Australia — dramatically shortening his odds of winning a championship he has bagged nine times before.
If he wins, it sets the stage for an audacious title tilt and will deal another humiliating blow to Australia’s embattled prime minister ahead of elections expected in May.
The court’s format — a panel of three justices — leaves little room to appeal any decision.
Scott Morrison’s government has tried and failed to remove Djokovic once before — on the grounds he was unvaccinated and that a recent Covid infection was not sufficient for a medical exemption.
A lower circuit judge ruled that officials made procedural errors in that decision.
For a few days, Djokovic was free to train before a second visa revocation and a return to a notorious Melbourne immigration detention facility.
For millions around the world, Djokovic is best known as a gangly all-conquering tennis champion with a ferocious backhand and some polarizing views on science.
But in court filings, Australia has cast him as a figurehead for anti-vaxxers and a catalyst for public disorder.
Djokovic’s presence in Australia “may foster anti-vaccination sentiment,” immigration minister Alex Hawke argued, justifying his use of broad executive powers to revoke the player’s visa.
Not only could Djokovic encourage people to flout health rules, Hawke said, but his presence could lead to “civil unrest.”
Many Australians — who have suffered prolonged lockdowns and border restrictions — believe Djokovic gamed the system to dodge vaccine entry requirements.
Experts say the case has taken on significance beyond the fate of one man who happens to be good at tennis.
“The case is likely to define how tourists, foreign visitors and even Australian citizens view the nation’s immigration policies and ‘equality before the law’ for years to come,” said Sanzhuan Guo, a law lecturer at Flinders University.
The case has also been seized on by culture warriors in the roiling debate over vaccines and how to handle the pandemic.
The minister admitted that Djokovic is at “negligible” risk of infecting Australians, but argued his past “disregard” for Covid-19 regulations may pose a risk to public health and encourage people to ignore pandemic rules.
The tennis ace contracted Covid-19 in mid-December and, according to his own account, failed to isolate despite knowing he was positive.
Public records show he attended a stamp unveiling, youth tennis event and granted a media interview around the time he got tested and his latest infection was confirmed.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday accused Australia of “mistreating” the country’s biggest star, and a national hero.
“If you wanted to ban Novak Djokovic from winning the 10th trophy in Melbourne why didn’t you return him immediately, why didn’t you tell him ‘it is impossible to obtain a visa’?” Vucic said on Instagram.
“Novak, we stand by you!“
Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.
Spanish great Nadal took a swipe at his rival on Saturday as players complained the scandal was overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year.
“The Australian Open is much more important than any player,” Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park.
“The Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him.”
Defending Australian Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka called the Djokovic saga “unfortunate” and “sad” and said it could be the defining moment of his career.
“I think it’s an unfortunate situation. He’s such a great player and it’s kind of sad that some people might remember (him) in this way,” she said.

NEWCASTLE: In football, winning matches is like a habit. It’s infectious.

Sadly, so too is not winning them. And Newcastle United have developed a routine they just can’t shake. Draws and losses have become the norm for the Magpies, whether under Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe thereafter.

And in a relegation battle, if that’s what you can call it, this obsession — almost addiction — is an incredibly concerning facet of a football club that otherwise oozes confidence and positivity.  

A 1-1 draw with Watford at home was a disappointing outcome to a match billed as a “must-win” for Newcastle.

A jinking Allan Saint-Maximin strike had given the Magpies an early second-half advantage, only for Joao Pedro to steal in with a late header to further dent United’s bid for survival.

Head coach Eddie Howe handed Premier League debuts to two United new boys, with multi-million dollar frontman Chris Wood leading the line and Kieran Trippier, who made his full debut in the FA Cup last week, at right-back.

The Magpies started the encounter on the front foot with Joelinton rattling the woodwork within the opening five minutes. A Ryan Fraser cross was flicked goalwards by the big Brazilian, only for the corner of bar and post to deny him his second strike of the campaign.

In a bright opening, Josh King, a constant threat for the Hornets, fizzed one past the post when set free down the United right.

Having been the target of Newcastle fan criticism under previous manager Steve Bruce, Scotland international Fraser has been rejuvenated and his crossing from the right, and combinations with Trippier, were a first-half high point.

His delivery saw Joelinton and Wood both go close with headers.

Goalless at the break the game was entertaining in many ways, but severely lacking in quality from either side in the final third.

That all changed just moments into the second period when Saint-Maximin, lifeless for 49 minutes, sparked this encounter with his wizardry on the wing.

The Frenchman left faltering Jeremy Ngakia for dead down the left before cutting in to smash home and unlock joyous celebrations from yet another sell-out St James’ Park.

And while it was everything Howe and the United fanbase wanted and more, they surrendered the initiative so easily in the period that followed.

As the Watford possession and pressure grew so too did the angst among the United faithful.

Too passive was the approach from the bench, too reticent, too accepting of their fate.

And while they were let off not once, as King was thwarted by Martin Dubravka, but twice, when former United midfielder Moussa Sissoko missed good opportunities, it was third time unlucky for the Magpies as Pedro rose highest to head brilliantly past the Slovak stopper to level the scoreline.

It was no less than the visitors deserved, having dominated much of the second half.

With that goal, United dropped back into the bottom three — they lifted themselves out of it for 38 second-half minutes — and continued their unwanted record of dropping points from winning positions this season.

That’s 21 for the season, a trend that must be halted if they are to remain a Premier League outfit beyond May.

Howe has enjoyed home games against Brentford, Norwich City, Cambridge United and now Watford to claim victories. United have won none. He’s also had carte blanche in the transfer market and been allowed to spend around $50 million on new recruits so far this month.

Looking at those facts, it is difficult to know what it will actually take before we see any significant upturn in fortunes on Tyneside.

The clock is ticking, and winnable games will soon become few.

Time is not on United or Howe’s side. 

Talk is cheap, and so too are transfers in the grand scheme of things when it comes to owners PIF, but results are proving even too rich for the Magpies, no matter the backing.

The cost of relegation from the top flight — unthinkable to the new owners — is even more difficult to put a price on.

COLOGNE, Germany: Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore its six-point lead on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski, no stranger to breaking scoring records for Bayern, claimed the opening goal in the ninth minute off a pass from Thomas Müller — after a video review check for offside — to make it 66 league games in a row since Bayern was last shut out in February 2020 by Leipzig in a 0-0 draw. The previous record of 65 games was also set by Bayern in 2014.
Corentin Tolisso tightened Bayern’s grip on the game with a fine shot into the top-left corner. Cologne thought it had a chance of getting back into the game when Mark Uth put the ball into the net following a Bayern blunder in defense, but it was ruled narrowly offside.
Leroy Sané, back after a positive test for the coronavirus, set up Lewandowski for two more goals in the second half. That made Lewandowski only the second player ever to 300 goals in the Bundesliga. The Polish striker has 23 goals in 19 Bundesliga games this season, and 34 goals in total.
The win saw Bayern recover from last week’s 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, when it had to field reserve and youth players amid a virus outbreak in the squad. Most of the affected players returned to face Cologne, but not left back Alphonso Davies, who is likely to be sidelined for weeks with heart muscle inflammation.
HOFFENHEIM BEATEN
Hoffenheim came into the weekend in third and harboring hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19 but losing to Union Berlin 2-1 didn’t help.
Union players scored all of the goals as Andreas Voglsammer canceled out Timo Baumgartl’s early own goal before Grischa Prömel scored the winner.
LEIPZIG WINS
Leipzig’s gradual recovery under new coach Domenico Tedesco took another step forward after beating Stuttgart 2-0 to rise to seventh.
Leipzig took the lead against relegation-threatened Stuttgart with an Andre Silva penalty after defender Konstantinos Mavropanos blocked a cross with his arm.
FRUSTRATED WOLFSBURG
Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin were both left disappointed after they drew 0-0 in a game between teams seriously underperforming their expectations.
Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt won his first three games in charge in October and November but hasn’t won since in the Bundesliga or Champions League, and is under pressure after averaging less than a point per game. Hertha is 13th and Wolfsburg 14th in the 18-team league.
Mainz stayed seven games unbeaten at home with a 1-0 win over Bochum.

