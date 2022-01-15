De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead

Eddie Howe: 1-1 draw with Watford ‘damaging’ for Newcastle’s chances of beating the drop

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United have “damaged” their chances of staying in the Premier League by dropping yet more home points.

The Magpies played out a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park with relegation rivals Watford, throwing away a 1-0 lead with just three minutes left to play.

It was a result that will keep United deep in the dropzone mire, with just 12 points and one win from their opening 20 games this campaign. They have also dropped a remarkable 21 points from winning positions this season.

Howe said: “It is particularly damaging to us because this was a chance to beat a direct rival. We were 1-0 up with minutes to go, it was even more of an opportunity.

“We know that we have damaged ourselves to a point, but you always have the opportunity to bounce back from that,” he said. “The games don’t get any smaller — they get bigger with every match.”

Interestingly, Howe admitted he saw positives in elements of the Magpies’ play against the Hornets, despite being played off the park for much of the second period.

“Our performance up until our goal I thought was good,” he said.

“When we scored, we went into a different way of playing. Our press dropped. We became deeper on the pitch and invited pressure.

“Watford created chances from our individual mistakes. I felt we brought them into the game and the goal typified that. We made a couple of errors when it mattered. We ultimately conceded and that has cost us the match.”

Ten games into his spell as manager, Howe’s side has claimed just one win. That solitary victory came in the clash against Burnley on Dec. 4.

In total, under Howe and predecessor Steve Bruce, it has been seven months, spanning two campaigns, yet just one Premier League win.

Does the head coach believe he should have made more of an impact? Addressing the question, Howe said: “Certainly, in terms of the win column, I am disappointed by it.

“If we look back at the games we have drawn, I thought Norwich, we should have won. The game today and I think other games we have drawn, you think in different moments. We seem intent with one goal, instead of looking for a second. One is never enough. We need to keep our attacking intent in games.

“It is disappointing. There is lots to improve on.”