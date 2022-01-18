James Blunt, Wyclef Jean announced for Diriyah E-Prix concerts

RIYADH: James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh.

A third artist who will join the performers will be announced soon, organizers said.

Singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer Blunt has a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales. The Grammy Award nominated singer is known for his global smash hits “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.

He is joined at the event by rapper Wyclef Jean, a three-time Grammy Winner who after founding the Fugees, has had a successful solo career for more than two decades. The Fugees monumental album, “The Score,” which hit No. 1 on the US Billboard chart, spawned a trio of smash singles (including their reinvention of Roberta Flack’s 1973 ballad “Killing Me Softly”), and is now certified six times platinum.

The Diriyah E-Prix kicks off the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a double header of back-to-back races across two days.

In accordance with the latest health and safety protocols, the organizers have said daily attendance will be limited to ensure all fans have a safe experience, and those interested in enjoying the events live are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

General admission tickets start from SR150 and provide access to E-village, while Grandstand tickets grant access to the E-village and the after-race concerts, and can be bought at this link.