Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail after launch of similar plant in South Korea

SABIC CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan said the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia. (SABIC)
SABIC CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan said the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia. (SABIC)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail after launch of similar plant in South Korea

SABIC CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan said the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia. (SABIC)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) plans to build a petrochemicals plant in the city of Jubail on the gulf coast in the Eastern Province, after a similar plant in South Korea starts production by year-end, CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Al-Benyan added that the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia.

The announcment came as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held talks with the President of South Korea at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Moon Jae-in reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields.

Also on Tuesday, Saudi Aramco said it had signed 10 agreements during a Saudi-Korean investment forum held in conjunction with the president's visit.

* With Reuters

 

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia SABIC South Korea

Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday it signed 10 agreements during the Saudi-Korean investment forum as part of the visit of President Moon Jae-in to the Kingdom, according to a statement.

More to follow...

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Company signed one agreement and nine MoUs with leading Korean entities, which aim to advance its downstream strategy and support development of low-carbon energy solutions, while creating new financing options for the company.

The signings took place at the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh, which was also attended by the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, and senior corporate executives from both countries.

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a directive to raise the minimum wage to 2,700 Egyptian pounds ($172), up from 2,400 Egyptian pounds, the presidency announced. 

The directive issuance came during El Sisi’s meeting with prime minister Mostafa Madbouly and a number of ministers to review the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2022/23.

New fiscal year’s budget seeks to reduce the total deficit to around 6.3 percent of the GDP and to achieve an initial surplus of 1.5 percent of the GDP, the finance minister stated.

Topics: Egypt #wages employees

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Rain Financial, a leading cryptocurrency company, has raised $110 million in Series B funding.

The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO and CMT Digital.

Rain will utilize this investment to further expand licensing in other countries and regions, enhancing its technology with an advanced trading platform and continuing to grow the team as cryptocurrency adoption continues to increase globally.

“We are very excited about this funding opportunity as it allows us to continue conversations with regulators across the MENA region, Turkey and Pakistan about the benefits and potential of cryptocurrency,” the co-founding team said in a joint statement.

“It will also support our overarching mission of providing education and access to cryptocurrency to all of our supported markets.”

They added:  “ At Rain, we strongly believe in the long-term value of cryptocurrency and its Blockchain technology foundation to change finance globally. We are humbled to work with some of the highest quality global investors, like Paradigm, Kleiner Perkins and Coinbase Ventures, who share a unified goal of a more open and inclusive financial system.” 

With over 400 employees, Rain will continue to grow its team across the region hoping to double in size by 2022.

It also seeks to provide a safe space for buying, selling and storing cryptocurrencies, and providing regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about them.

 

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank's chairman said it has successfully completed the issuance of its Tier 1 Saudi Riyal denominated Sukuk with a record number of investors.

The aggregate principal amount was set at SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) with a fixed profit rate of 3.5 percent per annum. The issuance saw an unprecedented number of participants exceeding 600 investors, according to a statement by Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi, the bank’s chairman.

Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi



This issuance marks the largest by a financial institution in Saudi Arabia and the first of its kind in the bank’s history as well, Al-Rajhi said.

Al-Rajhi added that subscriptions received from qualified individual investors were fully allocated and constituted 38 percent of the total issuance. This step is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its investor base, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to diversify sources of income and enhance the investment climate.

 

