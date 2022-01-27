You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
1 / 4
Newcastle United players with youngsters form Mahd Academy at Al-Ittihad's training ground in Jeddah. (Ghazi Mahdi)
Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
2 / 4
Newcastle United players with youngsters form Mahd Academy at Al-Ittihad's training ground in Jeddah. (Ghazi Mahdi)
Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
3 / 4
Newcastle United players with youngsters form Mahd Academy at Al-Ittihad's training ground in Jeddah. (Ghazi Mahdi)
Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
4 / 4
Newcastle United players with youngsters form Mahd Academy at Al-Ittihad's training ground in Jeddah. (Ghazi Mahdi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mk3ds

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
  • After completing their own training, Eddie Howe’s players put aspiring footballers through their paces at Al-Ittihad’s training ground in Jeddah
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Members of Newcastle United’s squad on Wednesday took part in a training session at Al-Ittihad club, after which they held drills for aspiring footballers from Saudi Arabia’s Mahd Academy.

The club are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Jeddah as they do not have a Premier League match this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s team will take part in a training match against Al-Ittihad on Friday behind closed doors, before heading back to the UK the following day.

The session began with stretching and fitness exercises for a period of 20 minutes, after which the players did some running around the training pitch, before moving onto ball practice.

After concluding their own training, the Newcastle players put some of Mahd Academy’s talented youngsters through their paces with technical exercises such as one-touch possession play and long-distance shooting.

The players ended the afternoon by signing shirts and posing for photos with the youngsters.

Topics: Newcastle United football sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Newcastle lead race to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon
Sport
Newcastle lead race to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon
Special Eddie Howe impressed with first-class treatment in Saudi as he eyes Newcastle transfer progress
Sport
Eddie Howe impressed with first-class treatment in Saudi as he eyes Newcastle transfer progress

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Further 8 members of world’s top 20 will take part including 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, semifinalists Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic will head a strong line-up of the world’s best next month when the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s tournament celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Among those joining the five-time Dubai champion and world No. 1 will be a further eight members of the top 20, presenting an intriguing mix of exciting young talent and experienced veterans, including Dubai 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semifinalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov, and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are thrilled to welcome so many top players to our 30th-year celebrations of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck.”

Karatsev has continued to impress following his remarkable run in Dubai, a week that saw him defeat Lloyd Harris to claim the first Association of Tennis Professionals title of his career. He went on to defeat Djokovic to reach the final in Belgrade, which he surrendered to Matteo Berrettini in a final-set tiebreak. Later in 2021, he earned a second career title with victory over Marin Cilic in Moscow and began the 2022 season by beating Andy Murray in the Sydney final to win title number three.

Rublev will be among those who, along with Djokovic and Karatsev, will also be a strong contender for the title. Although he fell last year in a thrilling semifinal to fellow Russian and eventual champion Karatsev, he enjoyed a successful season.

After being a member of the victorious Russian team at the ATP Cup and then claiming the Rotterdam title shortly before arriving in Dubai, he went on to finish as runner-up in Monte Carlo where he earned a rare clay court victory over Rafael Nadal. His 2021 season then finished on a triumphant note as his four wins in five matches guided Russia to victory in the Davis Cup.

Shapovalov last year fell in Dubai to rising star Harris, but he can still look back on a wonderful year that saw him reach the Wimbledon semifinals in a run that included victory over former champion Murray, runner-up finishes in Geneva and Stockholm, and a further semifinal at Queens’s Club. He has also begun the 2022 season on a positive note, helping Canada to victory in the ATP Cup.

Among others to watch are another Canadian, current world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, and the unpredictable and often brilliant Gael Monfils.

Auger-Aliassime will be making his Dubai debut after beginning 2022 by entering the world’s top 10 for the first time following his success with compatriot Shapovalov in winning the ATP Cup, and a 2021 season that saw him contest the finals of a pre-Australian Open event in Melbourne and Stuttgart, whilst also reaching the semifinals of the US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Sinner’s outstanding 2021 season propelled him into the top 10 as he claimed titles in Melbourne, Washington, Sofia, and Antwerp as well as a place in the Miami final, before finishing the year with three victories in the Davis Cup. This year he was in form again as he represented Italy in the ATP Cup, winning all three of his matches to kick off his new season.

Monfils is one of the game’s greatest entertainers and has enjoyed considerable success in Dubai, reaching the semifinals in 2019 where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-hour thriller that finished in a final-set tiebreak, and then again in 2020 when he stretched Djokovic to three sets.

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “We can once more look forward to two weeks of fantastic tennis as we not only enjoy the 30th-year celebrations of the ATP Tour event, but an incredible line-up of talent in the preceding WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 500 tournament that features nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women players, including no less than five previous Dubai winners all returning to one of their favorite tournaments.”

The tournament begins with the 22nd edition of the WTA event which takes place between Feb. 14 and 19, and then continues from Feb. 21 to 26 with the 30th anniversary staging of the men’s ATP Tour 500 tournament.

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships Novak Djokovic Dubai UAE

Related

Nine of the world’s top 10 female players announced for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Nine of the world’s top 10 female players announced for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Top seed Ashleigh Barty crushes Madison Keys to make Australian Open final

Top seed Ashleigh Barty crushes Madison Keys to make Australian Open final
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Top seed Ashleigh Barty crushes Madison Keys to make Australian Open final

Top seed Ashleigh Barty crushes Madison Keys to make Australian Open final
  • The world number one overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AFP

MELBOURNE: A ruthless Ashleigh Barty swept into her first Australian Open final on Thursday with the top seed outgunning a resurgent Madison Keys in a clinical, straight-sets demolition.
The world number one overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes to set up showdown against either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or American 27th seed Danielle Collins.
Barty is the first Australian woman into the decider of her home Grand Slam since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O’Neil two years earlier.
She is also looking to add to her 2020 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon 2021 titles, with the top seed on an ominous 10-match win streak to start the year.
“Honestly, it’s just incredible. I’m just happy I get to play my best tennis here,” said Barty, who is assured of retaining her world number one ranking even if she loses the final.
“The ball was a little slower tonight, heavier off the strings. I just tried to run and adapt, make as many balls as I could and keep Maddie under the pump on her serve because she has the ability to really take it away from you quickly.”
Barty paid tribute to Keys, a former top-10 player who is on the rise again after difficult couple of years.
“It’s just so nice to see her back where she belongs,” said Barty. “She’s an amazing human being.”
Barty has been unassailable in Melbourne, dropping her serve just once through six matches and is yet to drop a set.
And the top seed, who played cricket with her team on Wednesday to relax, was once more in full command of her game with an attacking forehand and lethal backhand slice.
Facing Barty on her home turf was an unenviable assignment for 26-year-old Keys, but she came into the game on a 10-match win streak, the best run of her career.
The Australian, though, immediately pressured her serve to create a break point that she converted with a cross-court winner to assert early control.
She consolidated with a serve to love as Keys struggled to get her racquet on the ball before the American gained confidence with a hold for 1-2.
The American was broken again in the fifth game, as her unforced error count mounted.
She finally won her first points on the Barty serve in the next game and gained a break point when Barty sent a looping forehand long. But the Australian saved it with an ace and stormed 5-1 in front.
Keys’ first double fault handed Barty two set points and she slammed a forehand return to take the set in just 26 minutes.
Keys had beaten top 10 players Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova back-to-back to make the last four and was more composed as her nerves settled in set two.
It went with serve to 2-2 before Keys worked a break point in the fifth game only to be denied by a Barty volley, before the Australian held.
Barty then stepped up a gear in the next game, earning three break points. Keys saved two before a passing shot put her 4-2 clear and there was no way back for the American.

Topics: tennis Ashleigh Barty Australian Open Australia

Related

Barty, Osaka on collision course as Nadal faces Khachanov
Sport
Barty, Osaka on collision course as Nadal faces Khachanov
No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
Sport
No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt progress: 5 things we learned from round 16 of Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt progress: 5 things we learned from round 16 of Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 27 January 2022
John Duerden

Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt progress: 5 things we learned from round 16 of Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt progress: 5 things we learned from round 16 of Africa Cup of Nations
  • The Tunisians stunned favorites Nigeria while Egypt and Morocco will now meet in the quarter-finals
Updated 27 January 2022
John Duerden

The second round of the African Cup of Nations was a good one for Arab teams and below are five things learned by Arab News.

1. Gabaski should share Salah’s headlines as Egypt squeeze through

Egypt have now scored only two goals in 390 minutes of football in the tournament but find themselves in the last eight after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Ivory Coast after 120 minutes ended 0-0.

This was no snoozefest, however, but a close and tense contest between two teams who both had chances. Ivory Coast grew stronger in the last quarter of the 90 minutes and the game seemed to shift in their favor just before the end of normal time as Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy went down injured.

It was telling that Carlos Queiroz obviously did not want to make the substitution but on came Mohamed Abou Gabal, also known as “Gabaski,” and it was almost inevitable that the Zamalek goalkeeper, who had barely played for the national team despite being 32, would star or flop. He made the only save of the shootout, and it was a fantastic stop from Manchester United’s Eric Bailly. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah came to take the last spot kick with the coolness and skill that fans have come to expect, but at least some of the headlines should be about Egypt’s number two.

2. Hakimi shining brightest of Eurostars so far

The Atlas Lions have moved quietly into the last eight and that is the way they will like it. The reward for strolling through the group stage was a second-round tie against Malawi, a team ranked 101 places lower by FIFA, all the way down at 129, and they won 2-1.

The Flames gave Morocco a scare, however, and took the lead after just seven minutes with a spectacular long-range strike. It was a bolt of lightning from nowhere and it woke the North Africans well and truly up, though it took them a while to get going.

Well before the break, however, Morocco had found their stride and were starting to create chances, and it was no surprise when they levelled on the stroke of half-time. They picked up at the start of the second half where they had finished and kept their focus on concentration, and were rewarded with a great free-kick winner from Achraf Hakimi.

The Paris Saint-Germain star had an excellent game and caused all kinds of problems down the right side. Of all the big Euro-based stars in the tournament, Hakimi has probably been the best so far, and if he continues to shine then Morocco can go all the way.

3. Tunisia come alive against Nigeria

Tunisia defeated Nigeria 1-0 but there was much more to it than that. Nigeria had been the best performer in the group stage and, to put it politely, Tunisia were not and only made it by being one of the best third-placed teams. With the Super Eagles winning all three of their games and the Carthage Eagles winning just one, Nigeria were strong favorites, especially as the North Africans had been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak and were missing a number of players as well as their coach.

Yet Tunisia won. They had not impressed at all previously but found a solid performance from somewhere to book a winnable quarter-final against Burkina Faso. The 2004 champions have already shown they can dig deep when needed, and if they can find a little more fluency going forward then they could go all the way. Much depends on what condition the players who caught COVID-19 are in. If they have fully recovered then Tunisia will have a fresh squad going into the pointy end of the tournament.

4. Despite ending, Comoros can be proud

Football rightly retreats into insignificance when there is a human tragedy such as the eight people who died in a stadium stampede after Cameroon had defeated Comoros 2-1.

During the tournament, however, the islanders showed that they can be a force to be reckoned with. In their first appearance at this stage, they have met some real powerhouses of African football — Ghana, Morocco, Gabon and Cameroon — and they have not looked out of place at all.

Going into the second round clash with the host, Comoros were expected to be thrashed, especially after a COVID-19 outbreak meant that the debutants were without a recognized goalkeeper and fullback Chaker Alhadhur had to put on the gloves. Then, after just seven minutes, the influential Nadjim Abdou was sent off. Despite all the problems, Comoros took the 1990 World Cup quarter-finalists all the way and ended up losing by a single goal.

5. Algeria will still be kicking themselves

Nobody will need reminding that the defending champions exited the tournament by finishing bottom of their group with just one point and one goal. There have been the expected comments from the stars of the team such as Riyad Mahrez that they will come back stronger from the experience and focus on qualifying for the World Cup in March and then doing well in Qatar, assuming they get past Cameroon.

If any fans in the country can bring themselves to watch the Algeria-less AFCON then they will surely be thinking that this is a tournament there for the taking. There has not yet been a team to really stand out so far with everyone looking like they can beat everyone else. In short, had Algeria shown a fairly small percentage of their potential then they would still be very much in the running and the team to beat. The standards of yet have not been anything to write home about though as Algeria are also home, there is little they can do about it.

Topics: football africa cup of nations

Related

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy
Sport
African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy
Mohamed Salah and fellow Arab stars must step up in Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages
Sport
Mohamed Salah and fellow Arab stars must step up in Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages

Local heroes set to mix it with world’s best at Dubai Desert Classic

Local heroes set to mix it with world’s best at Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

Local heroes set to mix it with world’s best at Dubai Desert Classic

Local heroes set to mix it with world’s best at Dubai Desert Classic
  • UAE-based Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill tee off at Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club after impressive recent showings
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will be well represented at this week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic with two talented young local heroes, Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill, teeing up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.

Dubai-born Hill hit the local headlines last week, making the cut in the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links at the tender age of 17 and finishing just outside the top 50 on a respectable +3 after four tough days in difficult conditions.

At 24, UAE national Skaik has also been putting together some impressive recent performances, notably making the cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship before narrowly missing out on the weekend at the Aviv Dubai Championship, the penultimate tournament in the DP World Tour last November.

Both are raring to have a crack at the Majlis after receiving tournament invites for the $8 million Rolex Series event, which has attracted three of the world’s top 10, Ryder Cup stars, Major winners, and more.

Hill’s objectives are simple — taking things one shot at a time: “I don’t have any goals other than things like making sure I commit to every shot, making sure me and my caddie talk through the shot well, go through the process. I don’t really want to think about the result; that will come if I’m able to stick to those goals.”

On the prospect of facing the game’s big guns at a renovated Majlis course, he added: “I really like the changes to the course. The revamp of the greens has gone well and they’re running quite nicely. They’re a bit firm, but it’s the same for everyone. It’s obviously longer off the back tees, but you’ve just got to hit quality golf shots, same as last week, same as any tournament.”

Hill added: “It doesn’t really matter who you get paired with. It’s not going to change how I look at the course, or the week. It’s nice to get a good group, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Left-hander Skaik, still a student in his final year at university, is also looking forward to taking on the Majlis and testing himself against the best while playing from the tips. 

Of the Majlis, he said: “I like the Majlis off the tee, but it is different off these ones, I usually play from the blue tees for the men’s championships, but this is a great challenge. I’m hitting the ball well so that’s a positive.”

Skaik, who has been fitting in some practice while studying over the winter, had a tough weekend last time out when he missed the cut at the Abu Dhabi Championship. However, the left-hander was not too disappointed with his game overall, explaining that luck played a major part in two brutal rounds at the event’s new home at Yas Links.

“I would say I got a bit unlucky in the draw,” he said. “On day one I had a late tee time and played with a two-club wind for 17 holes. On day two, I had to come back to play the 18th to finish my round, into a 3-club wind. When I went out again for my second round the wind got up again and it was a 4-club wind all round.

“I actually played well off the tee both rounds and I hung in with my putting although it was tough, but my iron shots spun too much for the conditions, so I think I need to go to the UK to master those shots and links conditions. I need to keep these shots in my bag in case the situation arises again.”

On his ambitions for this week, Skaik just wants to contribute toward the growth of the game in the region. “It is always an honor to represent my country — and Arabs in general — and I want to inspire youngsters to show them that we can play in these tournaments, compete, and do well. I showed at the Aviv that it is possible. I’m one of them, so if I can do it they can do it as well.”

Simon Corkill, tournament director — Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, said: “The inclusion in the field of Ahmad and Josh this year underlines the commitment and investment we are making for the future of our game. Their success will elevate golf to another level in the UAE and wider Middle East region. We wish them well this weekend.”    

Topics: golf sport UAE dubai desert classic

Related

Golfer Paul Casey hits heights in UAE with victory in Rooftop Charity Challenge
Sport
Golfer Paul Casey hits heights in UAE with victory in Rooftop Charity Challenge
‘Home’ hopes driving Montgomerie challenge at Dubai Desert Classic
Sport
‘Home’ hopes driving Montgomerie challenge at Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners

Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners
Updated 27 January 2022
Laura King

Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners

Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners
  • While last week saw another successful outing for Godolphin, this Friday’s meeting star turn could well be Shahama, trained by Bahraini Fawzi Nass for KHK Racing
Updated 27 January 2022
Laura King

Saeed Bin Suroor is the most successful trainer in the history of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, and he enjoyed another excellent night last Friday, saddling three winners.

They included Desert Fire, who popped up for a surprise success in the Group 2 Al-Rashidiya.

Having been training since the inception of Godolphin in the early 1990s, Saeed could be forgiven for being a little stuck in his ways.

Not a bit of it — he’s often trying to do things differently and something that has come to light in recent seasons is his willingness to use a wide range of jockeys. In the UK in 2021, the former policeman used 35 different riders on his horses and so far in the UAE this season he has used five.

His longstanding association with Frankie Dettori is well established — “we have been friends for 27 years” — and means the Italian gets the pick of the rides but, in truth, choosing the best one isn’t all that easy.

Let’s use Desert Fire as an example. He looked the second choice of Saeed’s runners in the Al-Rashidiya, with Dettori on board Bedouin’s Story. That gave young jockey Hector Crouch the mount on Desert Fire, an opportunity he grabbed, collecting his biggest success to date on the seven-year-old. Later on, Pat Cosgrave was the beneficiary of Saeed’s jockey shuffle, bolting up in the Rated Conditions race on Dubai Icon.

“We know that Frankie gets on the first string, but beyond that, he does try to split it quite evenly,” said Crouch, who rides Bin Battuta for Bin Suroor in the Listed Al Khail Trophy on Friday. “It lets us all have a chance and there aren’t any bad rides for Saeed, especially in Dubai.”

As well as Crouch, Bin Suroor has been pivotal in developing the careers of several young riders, with UK Champion Apprentice Marco Ghiani among those to benefit from his support last year. His successes included riding Real World to victory in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York, before Dettori took over on the gelding when he won a Group 2 in France in October. As is the modus operandi, the senior rider will be on Real World when he runs in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile at Meydan on Friday, one of nine runners for the trainer on the card.

Bin Suroor’s Godolphin colleague Charlie Appleby runs eight on Friday’s eight-race card and has several strong chances, including with Star Safari, who drops in grade in the Listed Zabeel Turf, while Man of Promise should be hard to beat in the concluding Listed Dubai Sprint.

The most exciting horse on show on Friday won’t carry the Godolphin blue, however. Her name is Shahama. She is trained by Bahraini Fawzi Nass for KHK Racing, and she has just five rivals to beat in the Listed UAE 1000 Guineas. She’s two from two in her career and should be able to make it three here. If she does, then exciting targets could lie ahead, including a possible trip to America for the Kentucky Oaks in May. 

Elsewhere on the card, it’s great to see Australia return to the carnival with their first runners since 2019. Adelaide trainer Will Clarken has sent over two; He’s A Balter and Parsifal, who will contest the 1,200 meter turf sprints that bookend the card. They will be both be ridden by Caitlin Jones, who says it’s a “dream come true” to be riding in Dubai.

Topics: Dubai World Cup Carnival Horse Racing sport UAE

Related

Best, worst of 2021 in horse racing
Sport
Best, worst of 2021 in horse racing
Week two and seven more races at the Dubai World Cup Carnival sees horses from 10 countries clash at Meydan Racecourse. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Expectations high for Godolphin in week 2 of Dubai World Cup Carnival

Latest updates

Diaspora in Brazil reconnecting with Lebanon
Diaspora in Brazil reconnecting with Lebanon
Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
Adventurous family of expats share their voyages of discovery in Saudi Arabia
Adventurous family of expats share their voyages of discovery in Saudi Arabia
Kuwait’s credit rating downgraded to ‘AA-’ by Fitch
Kuwait’s credit rating downgraded to ‘AA-’ by Fitch
Royal Navy cannot solve English Channel migrant crisis, veteran tells MPs
Royal Navy cannot solve English Channel migrant crisis, veteran tells MPs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.