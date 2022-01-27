Hansen opens up lead over chasing pack on 1st day of Dubai Desert Classic at Majlis

You are here

JB Hansen of Denmark plays a shot on the 14th fairway during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo)
JB Hansen of Denmark is the overnight leader after Day 1 of the 2022 Dubai Desert Classic. (Getty Images)
  • The Dane carded a seven-under, bogey-free round with former champion Sergio Garcia in chasing pack after five-under 67
  • Defending champion Paul Casey, on -2, suffered a disappointing finish as bogeys on the 16th and 18th spoiled what had otherwise been a promising round
DUBAI: Denmark’s JB Hansen carded a sensational bogey-free seven-under to claim the overnight lead over a chasing pack that includes 2017 champion Sergio Garcia and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, with World No.2 Collin Morikawa lurking just one shot further behind as a star-studded field battled it out on day one of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

Hansen, the winner of the AVIV Dubai Championship in November last year, got off to a near-perfect start in the afternoon with four straight birdies from holes two to five, immediately slicing into the -5 clubhouse lead of Garcia and compatriot Pablo Larrazabal from the morning round. Three further birdies in four holes from 10 to 13 put the Dane on his way to a blemish-free seven-under 65, one ahead of Justin Harding of South Africa, who was on the 18th before the hooter ended play with light fading.

Earlier, former champion Garcia once again showed just why he loves playing the Majlis course, with a bogey-free five-under par 67. He sits in the chasing pack alongside compatriot Larrazabal, Fleetwood, Thongchai Jaidee, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti, and Italy’s Andrea Pavan.

Garcia, who went on to win the Masters in the same year he claimed victory at the Majlis in 2017, said: “It was good. I think it got a bit more challenging the last couple of holes with that left to right wind, but you know I made a couple of nice par saves at the right time and kept it in play, hit a good amount of greens and when I didn’t, my chipping and putting was helping me.”

Morikawa had hit the heights early on with seven birdies through his first 11 holes. Teeing off on 10 alongside Rory McIlroy and Bernd Wiesberger, the American looked certain to lead the way, but his charge was derailed by a run of three bogeys across his final four holes, seeing him slip back to join the group at -4. Two-time champion McIlroy had to settle for a one-under 71.

“A disappointing finish,” said Morikawa. “When you are thinking about so much, you have to remember to play golf. I’m happy, but not thrilled with -4. It’s good to see things that I have been working on all week show up on the course though.”

Defending champion Paul Casey suffered a disappointing finish as bogeys on the 16th and 18th spoiled what had otherwise been a promising round, pulling the Englishman back from -4 through 15 to -2. World No.5 Viktor Hovland meanwhile, playing in the same group as Casey, is well placed three off the lead after a four-under round that included an eagle on the par-five 10th.

Hovland said: “That was a kind of test of patience. I obviously got off to a nice start on the back nine and was able to hit some nice shots and roll in some putts. It was a good day, but I wish I could have taken advantage of some of the easier holes.”

Starting on the back nine, local youngster Josh Hill looked in great form early on with four birdies and just the one bogey on his front nine. He was on -4 through 12 before bogeys at six and nine took him back to two-under. “It was pretty good start,” said the 17-year-old. “I know the front line is a bit harder, so I was trying to keep it together. But I know I was trying to score at the same time. I had a bit of a rough finish, I know those last five are rough holes.”

Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik, meanwhile, battled back from a tough start after three bogeys in his opening three holes. Working with new equipment for the first time, the left-hander settled into things and traded two more bogeys for birdies to card a three-over 75.

Japan take step closer to World Cup, S.Korea on cusp

Japan take step closer to World Cup, S.Korea on cusp
Updated 58 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Japan take step closer to World Cup, S.Korea on cusp

Japan take step closer to World Cup, S.Korea on cusp
  • Yuya Osako buried a first-half penalty to put four-time Asian champions Japan in control in Saitama
  • Group A is more clear cut, South Korea's 1-0 win at Lebanon meaning they are all but there
Updated 58 min 25 sec ago
AFP

SAITAMA, Japan: Japan took a step closer to the World Cup with a 2-0 qualifying win over a toothless China while South Korea were on the brink of sealing their spot in Qatar on Thursday.
Yuya Osako buried a first-half penalty to put four-time Asian champions Japan in control in Saitama, north of Tokyo, before Junya Ito doubled their lead after the break.
Japan’s fourth win in a row kept them second in Group B behind leaders Saudi Arabia, who they host at the same stadium next Tuesday.
With Australia just a point behind Japan, three teams are battling it out for the two automatic spots from Group B as the qualifying campaign approaches its conclusion.
Group A is more clear cut, South Korea’s 1-0 win at Lebanon meaning they are all but there. If the United Arab Emirates drop points later Thursday, the Koreans — who were missing injured Spurs star Son Heung-min — will qualify. Iran are also on the cusp.
Japan manager Hajjime Moriyasu knows that next week’s clash with the Saudis could be pivotal to their chances.
“Looking ahead to the Saudi game, tonight’s match has helped strengthen our understanding as a team and that’s a big plus for us,” he said.
“But the Saudi game will have a different intensity and tension from tonight, and we have to be ready to play at a high level.”
Australia stayed in the hunt for an automatic berth with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Vietnam.
Jamie McLaren opened the scoring in the 30th minute in Melbourne before Tom Rogic notched a second in first-half injury time.
Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree added two more after the break to wrap up the win for the home side, whose manager Graham Arnold was absent after testing positive for Covid-19.
Japan were missing half their regular defense against China, with captain Maya Yoshida and Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu both missing through injury.
But the home side took a 13th-minute lead after China defender Wang Shenchao slid in to block Ito’s cross but hit the ball with his arm.
Osako made no mistake from the spot and the hosts pressed home their advantage in the 61st minute when Ito rose to head home substitute Yuta Nakayama’s cross.
“We had a mix of overseas and domestic-based players so they were all at different levels of fitness,” said Moriyasu.
“Despite that they combined well and communicated well, and did a good job.”
China, who were playing their first game under new manager Li Xiaopeng, saw their slim hopes of reaching the World Cup all but ended.
“The players gave their all but the first goal came at a bad time for us and it threw us out of our rhythm,” said Li, whose side failed to have a shot on target.
“It had a really big impact.”

Seventh edition of Pakistan Super League kicks off as T20 competitions continue to gain popularity

Seventh edition of Pakistan Super League kicks off as T20 competitions continue to gain popularity
Updated 27 January 2022
Jon Pike

Seventh edition of Pakistan Super League kicks off as T20 competitions continue to gain popularity

Seventh edition of Pakistan Super League kicks off as T20 competitions continue to gain popularity
  • The PSL has strengthened its reputation as one of the most competitive global T20 tournaments despite player availability concerns
  • PSL provides an international showcase for young talent, who can spearhead Pakistan’s renewed aspirations to be a major force in world cricket
Updated 27 January 2022
Jon Pike

One of the most remarkable aspects of T20 cricket is how quickly it has spread. Since its inauguration in England and Wales in 2003, 15 professional T20 competitions have had their status recognized by the International Cricket Council. Around the cricketing world, there is a plethora of T20 tournaments for both men and women, even one for retired players in Oman at present.

Although South Africa and Pakistan introduced domestic T20 tournaments in 2003 and 2005, it is the Indian Premier League that epitomizes the rapid development of T20 cricket into a combination of high drama, commercial exploitation, spectator frenzy, inventive player skills, global reach and transformational impact.

Given the absence of consistent, up-to-date data, it is difficult to establish with any great accuracy the income and profit generated by the various T20 professional tournaments, but the IPL likely outstrips all others. After that, depending on the criteria used, Australia’s Big Bash, the England and Wales T20 Blast, the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan’s Super League are usually considered to be the next strongest, if a mix of the availability and strength of domestic players, the availability and strength of overseas stars and the level of competition between the franchises is used.

One of the biggest issues for the tournament organizers and the players is how to fit the competitions into a very crowded cricket calendar. The final of the Big Bash is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, while the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started on Jan. 27. Some players are also involved in a T20 series between the West Indies and England that ends on Jan. 30. Fourteen players will join the PSL late.

Another issue is that some national cricket boards refuse to allow their contracted players to participate in these tournaments. India, for example, will not allow its contracted players to participate in tournaments in other countries, and Pakistani cricketers cannot play in the IPL.

It is impressive, then, that the PSL has managed to strengthen its reputation as one of the most competitive and challenging T20 tournaments. The 2022 edition will be the seventh since its inception in 2016, when, for security reasons, it was played in the UAE. Five teams, based in the five cities of Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad participated, with Islamabad United defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final.

In 2018, a sixth city and team — the Multan Sultans — joined. They are the current champions, having defeated Peshawar Zalmi in June 2021 in Abu Dhabi, where the tournament was relocated after it had to be postponed in March when six players tested positive for COVID-19 in a bio-secure bubble in Pakistan. The 2017-2020 tournaments were all held in Pakistan.

This year, Karachi hosts the first leg of the tournament until February when the action switches to Lahore, where the play-offs and final will be held, the latter on Feb. 27.

In the league stage, the six teams play in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the playoff stages. The top two teams will advance to a qualifier, with the winners going through to the final. The third and fourth-ranked sides will move to a first eliminator, with the winners meeting the losers of the qualifier to determine the second finalists. A total of 34 matches are scheduled to be played.

The franchises selected their players in a draft held in Lahore on Dec. 12, 2021. Prior to that, each team was allowed to retain a maximum of eight players from the previous edition, making further additions from the draft up to a maximum of 18 players.

Players were divided into five categories — platinum, worth $130,000-170,000; diamond, $60,000-85,000; gold, $40,000-50,000; silver, $15,000-25,000; and emerging, $7,500.

Each team was able to pick three players from the first three categories, five from silver and two from emerging.

A later supplementary category was subject to a separate, virtual, draft on Jan. 8, for teams to select two additional players, along with a replacement draft to allow teams to partially replace players who would be unavailable for the first few matches due to international commitments, or to fully replace those who had to withdraw.

PSL7 opens with a mix of high hope and caution. The hope is based on a strong lineup of players and Pakistan’s success in white-ball cricket in 2021. The caution relates to ongoing worries about the omicron variant of COVID-19. If cases were to surge, the event may not be able to switch to the UAE, where the Emirates Cricket Board could hold its own T20 league in February/March. And it would be difficult to reschedule due to Pakistan’s packed international schedule.

If more than eight players in a squad of 20 test positive, a reserve pool of about 25 locals can be used as replacements. If the whole competition is affected then it will be postponed for seven days, after which the remaining matches will be played as double-headers. Three distinct bubbles will be in place with different protocols: The main bubble comprises all the teams, staff and officials. Franchise members will not be allowed to meet within the hotel premises. The two other bubbles, comprising production crew and ground staff, will be at a separate hotel. The bubbles will not be allowed to interact and players will be tested regularly during the tournament.

Such precautions are wise, as there is much to lose. PSL receives over $15m per year from the franchises. Habib Bank, as lead sponsor, pays upwards of $5m per year. Broadcasting and live-streaming rights have been renewed at significantly higher levels.

PSL’s brand value is estimated to have increased almost 20 times since 2016, when it made a profit of $2.6m. But it is about more than just money; PSL provides an international showcase for young talent, who can spearhead Pakistan’s renewed aspirations to be a major force in world cricket.

Cameroon government wants to ‘improve’ access to stampede stadium

Cameroon government wants to ‘improve’ access to stampede stadium
Updated 27 January 2022
AFP

Cameroon government wants to ‘improve’ access to stampede stadium

Cameroon government wants to ‘improve’ access to stampede stadium
  • A child and two women were among the victims, who were trampled by the crowd at the south gate of the stadium
  • "We are going to try to see if it is not possible to use other routes which would serve Olembe so that everyone does not use the same route," said the government's Minister of Communication
Updated 27 January 2022
AFP

YAOUNDE: The Cameroonian government wants to “improve” access to the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde after the deadly stampede that killed eight people at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, its spokesman told state media on Thursday.
A child and two women were among the victims, who were trampled by the crowd at the south gate of the stadium as they attempted to enter the stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing Comoros. Another 38 were injured.
“We are going to try to see if it is not possible to use other routes which would serve Olembe so that everyone does not use the same route,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the government’s Minister of Communication, told CRTV and state-owned newspaper Cameroon Tribune.
“The prime minister has asked us to think about it and the general delegation for national security (police) will work to do so, so that access to the stadium is improved.”
Sadi said the traffic around the Olembe Stadium was “hellish” and that the government wanted to “improve” the system that was already in place.
African football supremo Patrice Motsepe on Tuesday said it was “inexplicable” that an entry gate had remained closed, contributing to the crush.
“If that gate was open as it was supposed to be, we wouldn’t have had this problem we have now, this loss of life. Who closed that gate? Who is responsible for that gate?” the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president said at a press conference.
The quarter-final that was due to be played at the Olembe Stadium was switched to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, also in Yaounde.
“The next match that was scheduled for the Olembe Stadium will not take place until CAF and the Local Organizing Committee have received the full report of the Investigation Committee (into the Olembe incident) indicating the circumstances and events that led to the injury and death of spectators at the Olembe Stadium,” CAF said in a statement on Wednesday.
Motsepe has demanded that the first conclusions of the investigation should be submitted to CAF by Friday at the latest.

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy

Newcastle players take part in training session with youngsters from Saudi Mahd Academy
  • After completing their own training, Eddie Howe’s players put aspiring footballers through their paces at Al-Ittihad’s training ground in Jeddah
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Members of Newcastle United’s squad on Wednesday took part in a training session at Al-Ittihad club, after which they held drills for aspiring footballers from Saudi Arabia’s Mahd Academy.

The club are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Jeddah as they do not have a Premier League match this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s team will take part in a training match against Al-Ittihad on Friday behind closed doors, before heading back to the UK the following day.

The session began with stretching and fitness exercises for a period of 20 minutes, after which the players did some running around the training pitch, before moving onto ball practice.

After concluding their own training, the Newcastle players put some of Mahd Academy’s talented youngsters through their paces with technical exercises such as one-touch possession play and long-distance shooting.

The players ended the afternoon by signing shirts and posing for photos with the youngsters.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Further 8 members of world’s top 20 will take part including 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, semifinalists Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic will head a strong line-up of the world’s best next month when the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s tournament celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Among those joining the five-time Dubai champion and world No. 1 will be a further eight members of the top 20, presenting an intriguing mix of exciting young talent and experienced veterans, including Dubai 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semifinalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov, and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are thrilled to welcome so many top players to our 30th-year celebrations of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck.”

Karatsev has continued to impress following his remarkable run in Dubai, a week that saw him defeat Lloyd Harris to claim the first Association of Tennis Professionals title of his career. He went on to defeat Djokovic to reach the final in Belgrade, which he surrendered to Matteo Berrettini in a final-set tiebreak. Later in 2021, he earned a second career title with victory over Marin Cilic in Moscow and began the 2022 season by beating Andy Murray in the Sydney final to win title number three.

Rublev will be among those who, along with Djokovic and Karatsev, will also be a strong contender for the title. Although he fell last year in a thrilling semifinal to fellow Russian and eventual champion Karatsev, he enjoyed a successful season.

After being a member of the victorious Russian team at the ATP Cup and then claiming the Rotterdam title shortly before arriving in Dubai, he went on to finish as runner-up in Monte Carlo where he earned a rare clay court victory over Rafael Nadal. His 2021 season then finished on a triumphant note as his four wins in five matches guided Russia to victory in the Davis Cup.

Shapovalov last year fell in Dubai to rising star Harris, but he can still look back on a wonderful year that saw him reach the Wimbledon semifinals in a run that included victory over former champion Murray, runner-up finishes in Geneva and Stockholm, and a further semifinal at Queens’s Club. He has also begun the 2022 season on a positive note, helping Canada to victory in the ATP Cup.

Among others to watch are another Canadian, current world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, and the unpredictable and often brilliant Gael Monfils.

Auger-Aliassime will be making his Dubai debut after beginning 2022 by entering the world’s top 10 for the first time following his success with compatriot Shapovalov in winning the ATP Cup, and a 2021 season that saw him contest the finals of a pre-Australian Open event in Melbourne and Stuttgart, whilst also reaching the semifinals of the US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Sinner’s outstanding 2021 season propelled him into the top 10 as he claimed titles in Melbourne, Washington, Sofia, and Antwerp as well as a place in the Miami final, before finishing the year with three victories in the Davis Cup. This year he was in form again as he represented Italy in the ATP Cup, winning all three of his matches to kick off his new season.

Monfils is one of the game’s greatest entertainers and has enjoyed considerable success in Dubai, reaching the semifinals in 2019 where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-hour thriller that finished in a final-set tiebreak, and then again in 2020 when he stretched Djokovic to three sets.

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “We can once more look forward to two weeks of fantastic tennis as we not only enjoy the 30th-year celebrations of the ATP Tour event, but an incredible line-up of talent in the preceding WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 500 tournament that features nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women players, including no less than five previous Dubai winners all returning to one of their favorite tournaments.”

The tournament begins with the 22nd edition of the WTA event which takes place between Feb. 14 and 19, and then continues from Feb. 21 to 26 with the 30th anniversary staging of the men’s ATP Tour 500 tournament.

