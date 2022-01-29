Gulf ministers arrive in Saudi Arabia for security exercise closing ceremony 

You are here

Arab Gulf Security 3, a joint tactical exercise, involves security forces from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait. (SPA)
DHAHRAN: Interior ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council arrived in Dhahran on Saturday to attend the closing ceremony of the joint tactical exercise “Arab Gulf Security 3.” 

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi landed at King Abdulaziz Airbase Airport in Dhahran.

They were received by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Deputy Eastern Province Gov. Prince Ahmad bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf.

“The exercise aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the security field, raise the level of coordination and the degree of readiness of the security services to confront crises and emergencies, and to address all threats and risks to the Arabian Gulf region,” the Kingdom’s Interior Ministry said.

Bahraini Interior Minister Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa was received by Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud.

Undersecretary of the Qatari Interior Ministry Maj. Gen. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani and Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry Maj. Gen. Anwar Abdullatif were received by Hisham Al-Falih, undersecretary at the ministry.

The exercise was organized in accordance with a decision taken in 2020 during the 37th meeting of GCC interior ministers.

 

 

 

Topics: Arab Gulf Security 3 Dhahran

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim unearthing economic opportunities with white truffles

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals, saying that the truffle festival was response to the desire of farmers and others as it was cultivated seasonally. (SPA)
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals, saying that the truffle festival was response to the desire of farmers and others as it was cultivated seasonally. (SPA)
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim unearthing economic opportunities with white truffles

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals, saying that the truffle festival was response to the desire of farmers and others as it was cultivated seasonally. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia is famous for its white truffles grown in spacious desert in the country’s central region
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Truffles evoke luxury and expense. Rare and delectable, they can be found in dishes at fine dining restaurants, in specialty food stores, or nestled in a corner of the exotic produce section at some supermarkets.

Truffles are touted as one of the most expensive food items because they are seasonal, found underground in remote areas during the wet winter season, and are difficult to cultivate as they grow naturally without any farming process.
Saudi Arabia is famous for its white truffles grown in spacious desert in the country’s central region, specifically in Qassim, which is approximately 400 km northwest of Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHT

Truffles are touted as one of the most expensive food items because they are seasonal, found underground in remote areas during the wet winter season, and are difficult to cultivate as they grow naturally without any farming process.

Every year during the winter season Saudi truffle hunters, collectors, and farmers from around the country flock to deserts or their farms to hunt for big white truffles, known locally as zbaidi, to show them off, cook them, or sell them at local auctions.
Each zbaidi weighs between 10 and 400 grams. It has a smooth or dusty surface as it grows in the dirt, and a soft body that breaks easily. It is the most popular and in-demand type of truffle in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The municipal administration office of Shari, in Qassim, organized a five-day truffle festival from Jan. 25 - 30. 
The festival’s aim was to gather local farmers and truffle collectors under one roof to promote the place as a tourist destination and develop the truffle industry for economic opportunities.
It has 12 truffle booths and an auction area for truffles grown in more than 15 participating farms, in addition to other Qassimi products such as dates and honey.
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz said during his visit to the event that the diversity of festivals and agricultural products had become a feature of the region. 
“Such festivals promote the region as an economic destination (to visit) from all regions of the Kingdom,” he said, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
He also expressed his pride in the diversity of festivals and agricultural products to come out of the region, saying the truffle festival came in response to the desire of farmers and those interested in this product as it was cultivated seasonally.
Qassim has 25 farms for cultivating truffles, each with an average 1,000 hectares, and the produce is worth up to SR50 million ($13.33 million), making it an attractive business opportunity for investors.
This season supported farmers on a grand scale, with truffle prices reaching more than SR1,000 per kilo. Youssif Al-Mutlag, the owner of the biggest truffle farms in the Kingdom located in Qassim, described himself as a huge truffle fan, hunter, and collector. His passion for truffles drove him to become the first, best, and biggest truffle farm owner in Saudi Arabia and the GCC.
His farm is open to all on weekdays during the day. Visitors can access the farm in their cars by paying $266.50 (per vehicle) to enjoy the weather, camp, and collect truffles.
“My farm is open for visitors from around the Kingdom and the world to enjoy collecting truffles, as much as they can find,” he told Arab News. “Hunting truffles is a fun activity where you have to go for a long walk on spacious land, which is really good for the body. It is a sport, a tradition, and a joyful activity. All that you need is patience, a good eye for (the) Raqrouq plant, a screwdriver to pull it out of the dirt, and you are good to go.”
He also talked about the health benefits and nutritional value of truffles.
“Ancient Arabs used to depend on truffles as a great source of protein, fats, and minerals, and as a replacement for meat. So, once it is truffle season, prices of meat used to go lower than normal days.”
Saudis like fresh zbaidi truffles as they use them in many traditional winter recipes.
Truffles belong to the fungi family called Terfeziaceae and they appear after rainfall in the winter season in certain areas. They come in spherical shapes and different tones such as light or dark brown, blackish or white.
Al-Mutlag said: “Truffles grow symmetrically with the Raqrouq plant, its scientific name is Helianthemum Kahiricum connected to its roots. There are many types of truffles, including khalasi that has a dark red color and a hard crust, and the other type is zbaidi in white, which has a distinctive smell, taste, size, and shape.”
There is also a rare type of truffle, jabba, which has a distinctive black color and is the most expensive type as it is dried and used in dishes at fine dining restaurants.
“These types are determined by the land and soil but it grows more likely in uncultivated stony land,” he said, adding that investing in truffle cultivation was a win-win situation. “The truffle industry is a successful trade as the income rate can reach 200 percent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia truffles Qassim

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba, ALECSO announce results of Gifted Arabs program

Mawhiba provides enrichment programs in more than 20 scientific tracks, including mechanical engineering, aviation, robots, electrical engineering, outer space and more. (SPA)
Mawhiba provides enrichment programs in more than 20 scientific tracks, including mechanical engineering, aviation, robots, electrical engineering, outer space and more. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba, ALECSO announce results of Gifted Arabs program

Mawhiba provides enrichment programs in more than 20 scientific tracks, including mechanical engineering, aviation, robots, electrical engineering, outer space and more. (SPA)
  • 230 Arab students scored highest marks
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) on Saturday announced the results of the first edition of the Gifted Arabs initiative, which aims to promote innovation by developing Arab talent.

The announcement was made at a press conference, held at the Hilton hotel in Jeddah. It was attended by Mawhiba Secretary-General Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, ALECSO Director-General Prof. Mohamed Ould Amar and Hani bin Moqbel Al-Moqbel, chairman of the executive council at ALECSO.

In a speech, Al-Mathami expressed his gratitude to Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, also chairman of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, for supporting the initiative through various national, regional, and international educational, cultural and scientific organizations, which resulted in refining the talents of youth in the Arab world.

He added that young talented people will contribute to achieving 2030 sustainable development goals, which will enhance the Arab region’s position in the world.

HIGHLIGHT

Mawhiba Secretary-General Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami said that 230 Arab students scored the highest marks in the 2021 Gifted Arabs initiative. Of that number, 57 students were from Saudi Arabia, two from the UAE, 34 from Bahrain, eight from Qatar, 30 from Oman, 12 from Palestine, 20 from Jordan, 15 from Iraq, two from Yemen, 15 from Tunisia, nine from Mauritania and 26 from Libya.

Al-Mathami thanked the executive council of ALECSO, its member states and the ministers of education of the participating countries for their support of the initiative and their keenness on its success, which succeeded in serving Arab citizens.

He said that 230 Arab students scored the highest marks in the 2021 Gifted Arabs initiative, representing 12 countries.

Of that number, 57 students were from Saudi Arabia, two from the UAE, 34 from Bahrain, eight from Qatar, 30 from Oman, 12 from Palestine, 20 from Jordan, 15 from Iraq, two from Yemen, 15 from Tunisia, nine from Mauritania and 26 from Libya.

Al-Mathami said that these gifted students were divided into three categories: Exceptional talents, talented students and promising ones.

He added that Mawhiba will provide a package of programs to develop the capabilities of the qualified Arab talents.

“Mawhiba will also provide the ‘exceptional talents’ with several in-person and remote care programs, including an excellence program for enrollment in prestigious universities,” he said, adding that this support will also include offering counseling, guidance and leadership programs, along with the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment and Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Programs, which cover scientific studies and “skills of the 21st century.”

And for students in the “promising talent” category, Al-Mathami said that they will be enrolled in the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program remotely.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Mathami said that Mawhiba “strongly believes in the role that school teachers can play in developing talented students.”

He added: “School teachers are our main partners. Mawhiba has so far trained more than 200,000 teachers systemically. These teachers have helped in training their colleague teachers in their schools.”

Al-Mathami said that most of the talented students Mawhiba has discovered were a result of this “fruitful” partnership.

“All our teachers should further learn how to discover talented students in classrooms so that we don’t lose a talent that should have been spotted and nurtured,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the Mawhiba secretary-general attended the meeting of the 116th session of the ALECSO’s executive council, held in the city of AlUla, during which he announced that the next session of the initiative would take place in February with the participation of all member states.

Meanwhile, Al-Mathami revealed that Mawhiba is collaborating with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to launch a national project that focuses on discovering creative people in the Kingdom.

For his part, the ALECSO director-general extended his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its interest, support and sponsorship of the initiative, and praised member states for their participation.

Amar said that the discovery of Arab talents and development of their capabilities reflects interest in the scientific, social and cultural challenges posed by the 21st century.

He added that it was is “an essential component” in shaping Arab identity to ensure a better future for younger generations in light of global trends to achieve sustainable development.

Amar said that ALECSO is keen to cooperate with Mawhiba to promote talent and creativity in the Arab world.

He said that the initiative represents a qualitative partnership to promote talented people in building knowledge, supporting sustainable development in the Arab world and encouraging a culture of innovation.

Mawhiba provides enrichment programs in more than 20 scientific tracks, including mechanical engineering, aviation, robots, electrical engineering, outer space and more.

Its students have won 456 international awards and 83 awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair, of which 53 were medals and certificates of appreciation awarded in 2021.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Saleh Al-Turki, the new mayor of Makkah

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saleh Al-Turki was recently made mayor of Makkah by royal order. He has been the mayor of Jeddah since July 2018.

Al-Turki was president and chairman of Nesma, a company he founded in 1979, until his appointment as mayor of Jeddah.

He has, over the decades, served Saudi Arabia’s business community and also held trusted positions in social welfare and education.

He has previously been president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Council of Saudi Chambers, and a member of Makkah Regional Council.

He has been chairman of Jeddah Holding Co., president of Mawaddah International Group, Asdaq, and the Jeddah head of the charity organization Al-Birr.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the American University of Beirut, and a master’s degree in the same discipline from California State University.

Al-Turki has received a number of accolades, including the King Salman Young Entrepreneur Award and the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Award for Services to Charity Works.

He has decades of professional experience, building more than 47 companies operating in all fields of the service and contracting sectors.

Al-Turki was a member of the board of trustees at Madinah’s University of Prince Mugrin and at Jeddah’s Dar Al-Hekma University. He was also a member of the advisory board of Effat University.

He was a member of the board of trustees at the University of Business and Technology and on the advisory board of the Saudi Research Science Institute at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

In 2010, he was appointed honorary consul of Austria. In 2011, the Saudi Ministry of Social Affairs honored him as one of the most important supporters of social work.

Topics: Nesma Makkah

Red Crescent volunteers save man’s life during Friday prayers at Grand Mosque

Updated 53 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Red Crescent volunteers save man’s life during Friday prayers at Grand Mosque

  • The emergency relief team carried out the necessary measures to transport the patient to Ajyad Emergency Hospital
Updated 53 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Red Crescent volunteers helped to save a man’s life during Friday prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque after he suffered a cardiac arrest resulting from a heart attack.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority spokesman Abdulaziz Al-Suwayni said the operation room in Makkah received a report at 12:04 p.m. about someone in the King Abdullah expansion who was experiencing severe chest pain. The operation room sent the report directly to a volunteer team working at the mosque.

The team attended to the patient and carried out the necessary preliminary tests, which showed he was suffering from a cardiac and respiratory arrest. He had to be placed on an automated external defibrillator device, which had been provided by the authority in several areas of the Grand Mosque to deal with such emergencies.

Al-Suwayni said the team used the AED on the patient, who is in his forties, and took the required steps to complete the recovery process, with the patient regaining his pulse and breath by the time an emergency relief team arrived at the location.

The emergency relief team carried out the necessary measures to transport the patient to Ajyad Emergency Hospital. An EKG showed a heart attack that called for an urgent cardiac catheter. 

He was transferred to King Abdullah Medical City, where he was successfully treated. He is in a stable condition. 

Al-Suwayni said the successful life-saving measures and treatment of an emergency condition were the result of the AED project launched by the authority in cooperation with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques a few weeks ago. 

One of the project’s main goals is to maintain the health and safety of the mosque’s visitors.

He added that last week saw 49 SRCA volunteers working at the Grand Mosque and assisting people. They treated 30 conditions, with five people transferred to hospital to receive medical care. 

He praised the performance of the volunteer teams, thanking and supporting them for their sincere efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Red Crescent

Diplomats in Riyadh discuss sustainability perspectives ahead of Season 8 of Formula E World Championship

Updated 29 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

Diplomats in Riyadh discuss sustainability perspectives ahead of Season 8 of Formula E World Championship

  • Diplomats: Spreading truth about climate change is important
Updated 29 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Spreading the truth about climate change and the need for sustainability is very important in relation to a changing climate, and how it impacts life on Earth, said panelists at a discussion hosted by the Swedish and Swiss embassies to the Kingdom.

Swedish Ambassador Niclas Trouvé and his Swiss counterpart André Schaller jointly organized the discussion on climate and sustainability perspectives on Thursday night, at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in Riyadh, where some of the best drivers in motorsport have gathered ahead of Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The much anticipated first race on Friday night begins with a double-header in Diriyah, promising an exhilarating race experience using electric cars.

Ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia Niclas Trouvé speaking at discussion. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

Run under LED lights at the UNESCO World Heritage Site on the outskirts of Riyadh, the night races, which will take place on Jan. 28 and 29, are being held in the Kingdom for the fourth consecutive year since the venue joined the calendar in 2018.

Speaking to Arab News, Trouvé said: “We had an important discussion in the panel. The occasion why we are here is the ABB-sponsored Formula E race. What is interesting now is the feel here in the Kingdom, and also of course in Sweden and Switzerland and the rest of the world, the enormous push that we feel now for sustainable green solutions.

Switzerland ambassador André Schaller speaking at discussion. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

“As I shared with the audience here at the discussion, almost half of the new cars that were sold in Sweden last year were non-carbon, nonfossil, i.e electric or hybrid cars. Around the world, we now see an enormous push for electric vehicles like the Formula E races, as we will see on Friday night in Diriyah.

“Sweden and Switzerland’s embassies co-hosted the panel discussion, and we are both at the forefront, we want to cooperate with the Kingdom, we want co-creation and innovation together with our Saudi friends and we are ready for business and investment to make the Vision 2030 a reality so that Saudi Arabia also can continue on this very important role towards the sustainable carbon-free future,”said the envoy.

Audience at Panel discussion on climate & sustainability perspectives at Swedish Embassy. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

Schaller said: “Congratulation to Saudi Arabia and also to the ABB for bringing Formula E World Championship races to Diriyah for the fourth consecutive time. It is a race to the future — for the sustainable future — and it also crosses the rich history and heritage in the Kingdom in front of the wonderful UNESCO World Heritage site.

“It’s also about the message, the message that if you can do races like this with sustainable and renewable energy-backed electric cars, you can apply the same for commercial vehicles,” said Schaller adding “these cars do not carry passengers, but it carries an important message.”

Audience at Panel discussion on climate & sustainability perspectives at Swedish Embassy. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said: “We are delighted to be back to Diriyah for the fourth time, Saudi Arabia is one of the features in the race series of our global calendar. For the last two years we were not able to host the fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to host the fans this time, that’ great news.

“We will be doing the live race for the second time ever under the lights, and this is going to be carbon neutral using electric vehicles, and LED lighting. All of the energy consumed for the race is biofuel.”

Another panelist, Mohammed Al-Mousa, county managing director of ABB Saudi Arabia, said that technology leader ABB has played a crucial role over years in the Kingdom and is keen to continue the success story of demonstrating sustainable energy commitment, e-mobility and carbon neutrality.

 

Topics: Diriyah Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage

