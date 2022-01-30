You are here

Shurooq to bring Marriott's Autograph Collection to Sharjah

Kalba Hotel will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s East Coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project.
Kalba Hotel will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s East Coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project.
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Shurooq to bring Marriott’s Autograph Collection to Sharjah

Kalba Hotel will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s East Coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project.
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International for two new hospitality projects set on Sharjah’s scenic east coast. The agreement, signed by Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection and Hotels Management, marks the debut of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Sharjah.
Two of Shurooq’s new hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan under Sharjah Collection and Hotels Management will operate under the Autograph Collection brand.
The announcement was made on Wednesday during an official signing ceremony held at the House of Wisdom, Sharjah. Marwan bin Jassim Al-Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East for Marriott International, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from Shurooq and Marriott International.
Talking about the new partnership, Al-Sarkal said: “The new franchise agreement ties in with Shurooq’s vision to foster strategic global partnerships with reputed bespoke brands to add value to the world-class personalized service and care offered throughout Shurooq’s destinations. Joining the exclusive fold of Marriott’s Autograph Collection brings us closer to our long-term goal of empowering Sharjah’s diversified economy and cementing its position as a magnet for global brands.”
Al-Sarkal added: “The proposed hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan, strategically located in two of the most picturesque and dynamic cities in the eastern region, will cater to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences and seek to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal.”
“We are excited to work with Shurooq to bring our Autograph Collection brand to Sharjah,” said Walia. “We look forward to building on this relationship and supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in Sharjah.”
Khorfakkan Hotel will be developed on a land area of approximately 38,000 square meters opposite the Khorfakkan Port, to cater to the needs of families and adventurers. The project will feature 75 deluxe units, UAE’s first waterpark on the east coast, a yacht club, residences, and retail options including restaurants, spa and gym facilities. The proposed rooms include 62 single rooms, five double rooms, and eight suites.
The other five-star development, Kalba Hotel, will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s east coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite the Kalba flag square. This project is close to some of the region’s most renowned diving
locations and will feature 80 units, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool, and meeting halls. The proposed rooms include 64 single rooms, 10 double rooms, five three-bedroom options and one four-bedroom.

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Eforea Spa redefines health & wellness standards across KSA

Photo/Eforea Riyadh
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Since its launch in July 2021, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences’ Eforea Spa, Saudi Arabia’s first and only, has been at the forefront of the wellness scene. The introduction of Eforea Spa to Riyadh responds to the city’s evolving landscape as it becomes one of the region’s top business and leisure destinations.
“Eforea Spa and Health Club has once again proven itself to be a truly unique spa concept for modern, global travelers and discerning residents alike. The global spa chain has not only helped further Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences’ already well-established popularity in the city, but elevated the standard for premium health and wellness services altogether,” said Hans Schiller, general manager, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences.
The spa offers a spiritual escape with a true focus on balance and wellness. Blending the healing powers of marine elements with natural herbs and other ingredients from the land, it creates a transformative journey of the senses. Spa-goers can avail several signature spa journeys, including The Essentials, Escape and Men’s journeys.

Eforea Spa and Health Club has once again proven itself to be a truly unique spa concept for modern, global travelers and discerning residents alike.

Hans Schiller, General Manager, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences.

The Essentials journey consists of several powerful, technologically advanced treatments that deliver targeted care for specific skin concerns, as well as standard maintenance treatments for habitual guests. As for the Escape journey, it is a set of locally inspired, indigenous treatments, designed to help guests escape from daily stress. These treatments are unique and inspirational, offering traditional healing practices with local origins. Last but not least, the Men’s journey is a collection of problem-solving, re-energizing experiences designed specifically for men.
Eforea Spa and Health Club also offers monthly and annual memberships, which provides members regular access to all their favorite rejuvenating spa treatments, facials, guided sessions with a personal trainer, an indoor heated pool (for men and women) and more. Moreover, a private suite room at the lady’s spa is perfect for larger groups, and Eforia’s lounge area can easily be converted to a venue for ladies-only events upon request.
Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is located at 6623 Al-Shohadaa — Eastern Ring Road, Riyadh.

Kalba Hotel will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s East Coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project.
Corporate News
Shurooq to bring Marriott’s Autograph Collection to Sharjah

Emirates NBD named ‘best foreign bank’ in KSA

Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA
Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Emirates NBD named 'best foreign bank' in KSA

Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Emirates NBD, a banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has been awarded the Best Foreign Bank in Saudi Arabia 2021 and the Best Credit Card in Saudi Arabia 2021 by the International Finance Awards.
The International Finance Awards celebrate corporate excellence, recognizing industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. The selection and shortlist are carried out by a qualified research team and winners are declared based on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.
Naser Yousef, chief executive officer of Emirates NBD KSA, said: “These awards recognize our commitment to enhance our offerings and expand our presence by leveraging our digital banking expertise, award-winning solutions and extensive franchise in the Saudi market.”
“We have come a long way since we opened our first branch in the Kingdom in 2004. We are the first foreign bank to open branches in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as having a presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar. Today our network across Saudi Arabia is our largest presence outside the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt. Our significant and growing network reflects our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030 through the Digital Transformation Program and Financial Sector Development Program,” he added.

Our significant and growing network reflects our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030.

Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA

Neeraj Makin, senior executive vice president, group head of international and strategy at Emirates NBD Group, said: “The awards marked a significant milestone; it is a huge accolade to be awarded Best Foreign Bank in KSA and recognizing our continued confidence in the Saudi economy.
“We were also delighted that our Mazeed Visa Platinum Cashback Credit Card was officially recognized as the winner of the Best Credit Card in KSA for 2021. It is part of our full-fledged offering in Saudi Arabia, which includes retail banking, wealth management services and trade finance, in addition to corporate finance advisory and project and syndicated finance through our investment banking arm, Emirates NBD Capital KSA.”
He added: “We will remain serving and supporting the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses, as the Kingdom forges ahead with its planned economic transformation under the strategic aims of Vision 2030.”
Emirates NBD is set to continue to invest in its franchise expansion across the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi Central Bank, with several more branches planned in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and onwards.

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol
Updated 27 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Argaam Investment Company, the owner of Argaam portal, signed an exclusive advertising agency agreement with information technology service provider Speakol. Under the agreement, Speakol will serve as the advertising agent of Argaam’s platforms inside and outside the Kingdom.

Argaam is Saudi Arabia’s go-to-portal for financial data and economic analysis. It provides investors, analysts, and traders with real-time coverage of financial markets and macroeconomics in the Kingdom and other GCC markets. In October 2017, Argaam was acquired by Saudi Research and Media Group — formerly Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

Speakol is the leading content discovery and smart advertising network in the MENA and GCC regions with more than 600 websites in the Arab world.
Islam Zween, CEO of Argaam Investment, said: “The GCC economy has recently seen growth, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This coincided with the remarkable growth in online advertising. Therefore, Argaam seeks to be the platform of choice for a wide range of public and private institutions. Our partnership with Speakol comes in line with this tendency.”

Mahmoud Talaat, chairman of Speakol, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Argaam, with its unique position in the business community across the Kingdom and GCC region. We aspire that this agreement will serve as a cornerstone for joint coordinated efforts going forward.”

Amir Harby, chief business development officer, Speakol, said: “This agreement aims to provide distinguished and integrated advertising support for Argaam Investment Co., based on Speakol’s track record. It also comes as part of the company’s expansion strategy to provide all kinds of digital ads and technical solutions.”

Argaam’s website has a traffic of more than 600,000 visitors and over 60 million page views per month. The total number of visitors stands at around 3 million. The time spent on Argaam per visit reaches 20 minutes — the best duration when compared to Arabic content peers.

Mastercard Installments gives consumers more payment choices

Mastercard Installments gives consumers more payment choices
Updated 26 January 2022
Arab News

Mastercard Installments gives consumers more payment choices

Mastercard Installments gives consumers more payment choices
Updated 26 January 2022
Arab News

Mastercard has expanded Mastercard Installments, its innovative “buy now, pay later” program that delivers greater choice at checkout, both in-store and online, to consumers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The BNPL program will meet growing consumer demand for flexible, digital-first payment options, and support the region’s e-commerce ecosystem through a new program focused on providing consumers choice.

Mastercard Installments — set to go live later this year — uses the power of the company’s trusted network to make BNPL available to millions of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables banks, lenders, fintech companies, and wallets to offer a variety of flexible installment options to consumers, including a zero percent interest, pay-in-four model. Implementation is handled by Mastercard and the acquirer with no lift to the merchant to offer this new payment choice, and no disruption to the existing customer experience.

Mastercard is working with leading partners representing a significant market share in the region including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Network International, and National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE and Saudi National Bank in the Kingdom.

Mastercard Installments enables consumers to digitally access BNPL offers, either pre-approved through their lender’s mobile banking app or through instant approval during checkout. Consumers will have full transparency on lender practices up-front during the approval process, and unlike most current BNPL offerings, consumers will continue to benefit from zero liability fraud protection, the ability to challenge unrecognized charges, and the peace of mind that comes with Mastercard’s acceptance footprint.

Khalid Elgibali, division president for Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard, said: “Above everything, consumers today demand flexibility and choice. With Mastercard Installments, we want to give people the choice to pay how, when and where they want. This most recent product innovation builds on the trust between businesses and their customers with ‘buy now, pay later’ options benefitting everyone in the ecosystem.”

As Mastercard continues to design solutions for an evolving digital economy, we see BNPL becoming a standard for shopping, and we look forward to implementing this offering in the UAE and Saudi Arabia later this year.”

The Mastercard Installments program helps merchants scale BNPL offerings to consumers to turn convenience into a competitive advantage. BNPL solutions have been shown to increase average sales by 45 percent and reduce cart abandonment by 35 percent post-implementation. The program provides seamless merchant integration with a streamlined process for millions of merchants who already accept Mastercard. Meanwhile, acquiring banks can offer installments capabilities to their entire merchant base with minimal, simple integration.

F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah

F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah
Updated 26 January 2022
Arab News

F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah

F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah
Updated 26 January 2022
Arab News

Kerry Group, a taste and nutrition company, officially opened a new 21,500-square-feet state-of-the-art facility in Jeddah. The company has invested more than €80 million ($90 million) in the region over the past four years. This new facility, which is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, is said to be one of the most modern and efficient in the world and will produce nutritious and sustainable food ingredients, which will be distributed across the Middle East.

Through the new facility, which currently employs 130 people, Kerry will utilize its global innovation technologies that are adapted to local tastes to help food and beverage companies meet the growing consumer demand in the region for healthier, tastier and more sustainable food and beverages, particularly in snack, meat and bakery sectors.

Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said: “This new facility underscores our full support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to delight and nourish Saudi consumers by serving the region’s large and growing food and beverage market. By investing in the local economy, we are supporting the development and activities of local food and beverage companies, creating faster response times for customers and bolstering the local community by creating high-value jobs. There has been a Kerry presence in Saudi since 2018, when we acquired the company AATCO, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business in this important market.”

Peter Dillane, vice president and general manager, Kerry Middle East, India, Sub-Saharan Africa, added: “Our local investment in consumer research enables us to predict global and regional trends and customize to local taste preferences. We can also provide immediate solutions for rapid product development and delivery, from streamlining supply chains with local warehousing and flexible production, availability of ingredients made locally to superior Saudi standards and understanding of local regulatory policies, to reduced lead times to support growing local customers. I am confident the new Jeddah plant will build a sustainable future for the Saudi market through waste reduction, environmentally responsible practices and delicious, nutritious food products consumers will value. We are proud to support this exciting evolution in the region’s food and beverage industry.”

As part of Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability commitment, the new facility is also making an important environmental difference. Since 2018, the factory carbon footprint has been reduced by 35 percent and there has been a 40 percent reduction in water usage. Food safety is paramount and the new facility was built on state-of-the-art ready-to-eat standard of design and construction to uphold the strictest customer requirements for hygiene and food safety. Its stringent humidity and temperature-controlled environment ensures all materials are always fresh and ready to use anytime. The facility is FSSC 22000, HACCP, ISO 22000 and AIBI-certified.

