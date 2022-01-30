Shurooq to bring Marriott’s Autograph Collection to Sharjah

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International for two new hospitality projects set on Sharjah’s scenic east coast. The agreement, signed by Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection and Hotels Management, marks the debut of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in Sharjah.
Two of Shurooq’s new hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan under Sharjah Collection and Hotels Management will operate under the Autograph Collection brand.
The announcement was made on Wednesday during an official signing ceremony held at the House of Wisdom, Sharjah. Marwan bin Jassim Al-Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East for Marriott International, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from Shurooq and Marriott International.
Talking about the new partnership, Al-Sarkal said: “The new franchise agreement ties in with Shurooq’s vision to foster strategic global partnerships with reputed bespoke brands to add value to the world-class personalized service and care offered throughout Shurooq’s destinations. Joining the exclusive fold of Marriott’s Autograph Collection brings us closer to our long-term goal of empowering Sharjah’s diversified economy and cementing its position as a magnet for global brands.”
Al-Sarkal added: “The proposed hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan, strategically located in two of the most picturesque and dynamic cities in the eastern region, will cater to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences and seek to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal.”
“We are excited to work with Shurooq to bring our Autograph Collection brand to Sharjah,” said Walia. “We look forward to building on this relationship and supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in Sharjah.”
Khorfakkan Hotel will be developed on a land area of approximately 38,000 square meters opposite the Khorfakkan Port, to cater to the needs of families and adventurers. The project will feature 75 deluxe units, UAE’s first waterpark on the east coast, a yacht club, residences, and retail options including restaurants, spa and gym facilities. The proposed rooms include 62 single rooms, five double rooms, and eight suites.
The other five-star development, Kalba Hotel, will be spread across a land area of approximately 60,000 square meters in Kalba on Sharjah’s east coast, adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite the Kalba flag square. This project is close to some of the region’s most renowned diving
locations and will feature 80 units, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool, and meeting halls. The proposed rooms include 64 single rooms, 10 double rooms, five three-bedroom options and one four-bedroom.
