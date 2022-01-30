Emirates NBD named ‘best foreign bank’ in KSA

Emirates NBD, a banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has been awarded the Best Foreign Bank in Saudi Arabia 2021 and the Best Credit Card in Saudi Arabia 2021 by the International Finance Awards.

The International Finance Awards celebrate corporate excellence, recognizing industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. The selection and shortlist are carried out by a qualified research team and winners are declared based on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.

Naser Yousef, chief executive officer of Emirates NBD KSA, said: “These awards recognize our commitment to enhance our offerings and expand our presence by leveraging our digital banking expertise, award-winning solutions and extensive franchise in the Saudi market.”

“We have come a long way since we opened our first branch in the Kingdom in 2004. We are the first foreign bank to open branches in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as having a presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar. Today our network across Saudi Arabia is our largest presence outside the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt. Our significant and growing network reflects our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030 through the Digital Transformation Program and Financial Sector Development Program,” he added.

Neeraj Makin, senior executive vice president, group head of international and strategy at Emirates NBD Group, said: “The awards marked a significant milestone; it is a huge accolade to be awarded Best Foreign Bank in KSA and recognizing our continued confidence in the Saudi economy.

“We were also delighted that our Mazeed Visa Platinum Cashback Credit Card was officially recognized as the winner of the Best Credit Card in KSA for 2021. It is part of our full-fledged offering in Saudi Arabia, which includes retail banking, wealth management services and trade finance, in addition to corporate finance advisory and project and syndicated finance through our investment banking arm, Emirates NBD Capital KSA.”

He added: “We will remain serving and supporting the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses, as the Kingdom forges ahead with its planned economic transformation under the strategic aims of Vision 2030.”

Emirates NBD is set to continue to invest in its franchise expansion across the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi Central Bank, with several more branches planned in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and onwards.