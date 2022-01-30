Newcastle sign Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes for club record $55.6m from Lyon

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have completed the club record signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes.
The midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Magpies for a fee, reported by former club Lyon as $55.6 million. That eclipses the $53.5 million paid for fellow Brazilian Joelinton in 2019.
It is understood the up-front fee paid for Guimaraes is lower than that, with adds, one of which is dependent on the Magpies remaining in the Premier League this season.
The signing takes United's January transfer window spending above the $100 million mark in the first trading period since the October takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Speaking about the capture, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.
“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”
United co-owner Jamie Reuben, from the 10 percent stakeholder RB Sports & Media, tweeted: “Welcome to the @NUFC family Bruno.”
His former club Lyon confirmed the fee on Twitter. “Olympique Lyonnais announces the sale of @brunoog97 to @NUFC for a fee of €50M.”
Guimaraes is the third player bought by United this month, and follows hot on the heels of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, who were signed from Atletico Madrid and Burnley.
A club statement confirmed the news: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from Lyon, where he has been one of the outstanding performers in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons, and will wear shirt number 39 - the number of the taxi once driven by his father.
“Born in Rio de Janeiro, Guimaraes started out with Audax, where he made his debut as a 17-year-old, before moving on to Brazilian top-flight side Athletico Paranaense, where he won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana as well as being named in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A team of the year in 2019.
“He then signed for Lyon and, having won an Olympic gold medal with his country at the 2020 summer games, has earned three full caps for the Selecao.
“He is currently on international duty with Tite’s side and completed his medical in his homeland ahead of travelling to Newcastle next week, following Brazil's clash with Miguel Almiron's Paraguay on Wednesday.”
With the window closing at 11 p.m. (GMT) on Monday, Newcastle are expected to be one of the busiest teams in Europe over the course of the next 24 hours.
United are understood to be targeting at least another three players with Brighton & Hove Albion's Dan Burn the closest.
A deal was struck for the towering defender on Saturday evening, with personal terms being discussed this weekend.
The fee for the 29-year-old experienced Premier League performer is $14.7 million, with a further $2.6 million in associated add-ons.