You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games

Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games

Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games
Les Hijabeuses says all Muslim women should have the right to play their favorite sport at competitive level while wearing a headscarf if they want to. (@leshijabeuses)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnx5h

Updated 31 January 2022

Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games

Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games
  • ‘We pay for club membership, we give 100% in training, and on match days we are told we cannot play’
  • French Football Federation out of step with FIFA, which has allowed hijabs since 2014
Updated 31 January 2022

LONDON: A group of hijab-wearing footballers is challenging a French ruling that prevents professionals from wearing the Muslim headdress during matches.

The group of players, who call themselves Les Hijabeuses, have asked the State Council — the highest court in the country for issues involving public administration — to quash a ruling by the French Football Federation that headscarves cannot be worn during games.

The case comes as France continues to grapple with the role and presence of Islam and Muslims — estimated at 5 percent of the country’s 67 million people — in public life.

Founé Diawara, 22, the joint chairwoman of Les Hijabeuses, denounced the footballing hijab ban as a “great injustice,” adding: “We feel that we are being excluded.”

She said as she refused to take off her hijab, she was not allowed to take part in matches, even in amateur leagues.

“We pay for club membership, we give 100 percent in training and at the end of the day, on match days, we are told we cannot play,” she added.

The FFF refuses hijabs on the grounds that all “speeches or signs of a political, ideological, religious or unionist character” are prohibited on its pitches.

Les Hijabeuses argue in their lawsuit that the FFF has exceeded its powers by banning headscarves during matches, and describe the measure as a “serious and manifestly illegal attack on several fundamental freedoms.” 

They point out that FIFA, the international football federation, lifted its ban on head coverings in 2014.

Many state institutions in France ban the hijab for their employees, arguing that the secularity enshrined in French law extends to the clothes that state employees wear, and that hijabs are an outward expression of religion.

Those opposing hijab bans argue that the state should not control what women can wear, and that they should be allowed to cover their hair if they so wish.

There has been concern among French legislators that the State Council will side with Les Hijabeuses in their plea, so senators voted this month in favor of legislation that would outlaw hijabs in all sports.

President Emmanuel Macron opposes the legislation, leaving it with little immediate chance of success.

But Les Hijabeuses have expressed concern that if a far-right candidate succeeds him in the upcoming presidential election, it may have more chance of being implemented.

Related

‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel
Lifestyle
‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel
‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown
World
‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
  • World’s longest mobile roller coaster launched at the theme park on Wednesday
  • It was an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Riyadh adrenaline junkies can now enjoy a thrilling new amusement ride at Winter Wonderland.

“Sky Loop”, the world’s longest mobile roller coaster, launched at the theme park on Wednesday.
With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the “Cobra Roll.”
Ali Al-Mezhar, a 25-year-old Saudi civil engineer, said the Sky Loop’s speed thrilled him the most.

SPEEDREAD

• With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.

• The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan ‘Imagine More.’

“I asked: ‘What is this amazing speed?’ My friend, who is a mechanical engineer and rode with me, said that the propulsion system used in this roller coaster is similar to the propulsion system in jet planes,” Al-Mezhar told Arab News.
“No wonder that when we boarded the ride, they put on protective glasses. Of course, it is recommended to ride on an empty stomach to avoid vomiting,” he added.
Rawan Al-Daur, a Riyadh-based diabetic educator, describes herself as a daring thrill-seeker, and said the Sky Loop was nothing like the roller coasters she has enjoyed in the past.
“It was such an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for, it was the scariest ride I’ve ever been on,” she said.
“I went on all the scary rides the other day at Winter Wonderland to mentally prepare myself for skydiving. Sky Loop’s thrill is on a whole other level, unlike the roller coasters I tried in the past,” she added.
Bassam Al-Qahtani, a Saudi network and communications engineer, had always wanted to ride a roller coaster with Sky Loop’s thrill factor.
“The roller coaster was so exciting, and I’ve been craving this level of fear in roller coasters. It is indescribable; from the moment I reached the peak and I saw the world shrink from way up high,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News.
Abdullah Al-Aqeel, a 31-year-old Saudi engineer, applauded the high-quality development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, adding that he enjoyed seeing Riyadh’s famous landmarks from the peak of the roller coaster.
“It was such an enjoyable experience in all aspects. What makes it really special is its placement in the theme park; you can see all the city’s landmarks, in particular, the King Abdullah Financial District and King Fahd Road,” he said.
In its first 100 days, Riyadh Season attracted 10 million visitors and 1 million tourists to its sites and events.
Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors on Saturday: “With the support, guidance, and planning of the Crown Prince, #RiyadhSeason exceeds 10 million visitors and a million tourists in 100 days.”
The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan “Imagine More.”
Its activities are being held on an area of 5.4 million sq m, and it consists of 14 recreational areas distributed throughout the capital: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.

Topics: Sky loop

Related

Special Latest Saudi Season offers adrenaline-fueled activities
Saudi Arabia
Latest Saudi Season offers adrenaline-fueled activities
Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones
Saudi Arabia
Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

The Mexican Heartland provides a new history of capitalism from the perspective of the landed communities surrounding Mexico City. In a sweeping analytical narrative spanning the 16th century to today, John Tutino challenges our basic assumptions about the forces that shaped global capitalism—setting families and communities at the center of histories that transformed the world.

Despite invasion, disease, and depopulation, Mexico’s heartland communities held strong on the land, adapting to sustain and shape the dynamic silver capitalism so pivotal to Spain’s empire and world trade for centuries after 1550.

They joined in insurgencies that brought the collapse of silver and other key global trades after 1810 as Mexico became a nation, then struggled to keep land and self-rule in the face of liberal national projects. They drove Zapata’s 1910 revolution—a rising that rattled Mexico and the world of industrial capitalism.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: EuroTragedy by Ashoka Mody
books
What We Are Reading Today: EuroTragedy by Ashoka Mody
What We Are Reading Today: South to America
books
What We Are Reading Today: South to America

Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
  • This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has launched an e-service enabling beneficiaries to reissue a previous e-power of attorney by copying the same terms or parties.
“The e-service aims to fast-track the process, save time and effort, and improve client satisfaction,” the ministry said.
Beneficiaries can use the service by logging into the Najiz.sa portal, selecting “Issue e-power of attorney,” then “Copy previous power of attorney,” and entering the number of the previous power of attorney and the ID number of one of the parties. This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures.
Earlier in January, the ministry said its Notarial Central Support Unit had verified and certified over 1.2 million applications since Oct. 2020. The applications included 159,000 marriage e-contracts and 200,000 title deed digitization requests. Other applications included the registration of corporate accounts and probate certifications.
“The Central Support Unit works to enhance the digital transformation of notarial services and provide a unified operations center with standardized processes,” the ministry said. 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

Justice Ministry unit verifies 1.2m notarial requests. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry unit verifies 1.2 million notarial applications
Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders

NCA launches business accelerator to develop cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia

Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
SPA

NCA launches business accelerator to develop cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia

Saudi security guards monitor screens at the National Center for Security Operations in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • It aims to link emerging Saudi companies with investors to empower a secure digital transformation within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority has launched a business accelerator specialized in foundational technologies and priority emerging technologies in cybersecurity and related fields.
The launch is a part of the authority’s plan to activate the domestic cybersecurity industry and spur innovation.
It said that the accelerator will be an important enabler in stimulating the local cybersecurity industry and will support integration between the public and private sectors.
It will also enhance larger national efforts within Saudi Arabia’s digital strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom at the forefront of emerging technology industries.
The authority said that the accelerator will support growing sectors in cybersecurity by activating national and international partnerships, expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise to support the local industry.
This will contribute to the development of the sector and provide an attractive environment for the development of products and technologies.
It aims to link emerging Saudi companies with investors to empower a secure digital transformation within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The launch of the accelerator is part of the authority’s strategic partnership with the Saudi Information Technology Company and the Plug and Play Company, one of the largest international technology business accelerators.
The accelerator will include follow-up, evaluation and application project phases, as well as workshops, support meetings and consultations.

Topics: Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority

Related

Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Women and children top Saudi cybersecurity agency’s list of priorities
Women and children top Saudi cybersecurity agency’s list of priorities

Lebanon pleased with Gulf reaction to Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon pleased with Gulf reaction to Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Seventeen networks of suspected Israeli spies busted in crackdown, interior minister tells Cabinet
  • Cabinet condemns Israeli use of Lebanese airspace to attack targets in Syria
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants believes the country’s response to the Kuwaiti initiative proposing confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states had a “positive impact” during Sunday’s Arab League consultative meeting in Kuwait.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib attended Sunday’s meeting, at which Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah once again stressed his country’s “keenness to maintain Lebanon's stability and the welfare of its people.”

He noted that Kuwait will keep trying to mend the relationship, adding: “The concerned authorities in Kuwait and the Gulf countries will discuss the Lebanese response to decide on the next steps with Lebanon.”

The Lebanese response stressed Beirut’s commitment to respect all international resolutions in a manner that guarantees domestic peace and stability, and the government’s commitment, in word and deed, to the policy of neutrality, so the country is not turned into a platform for attacks against Arab countries.

The response did not mention specific international resolutions or steps to implement them, such as UN Security Council resolution 1559 — which was adopted in 2004 and calls for the disarmament of armed militias in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Lebanon in October 2021 after Information Minister George Kordahi offended the Kingdom.

Kordahi then resigned in November in an attempt to ease the situation, but the crisis persisted amid hostility from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Cabinet resumed discussions for the 2022 budget on Monday, while a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced Lebanon’s support for the UAE “against attempts to target Arab legitimacy, which we are keen to preserve and strengthen,” adding: “We have been, and will remain, unified in the fight against harm and evil of all kinds.”

Mawlawi also briefed the Cabinet on busting 17 spy networks in Lebanon, allegedly working for Israel.

The Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces was able to uncover the networks, arresting at least 10 suspects.

A security source stated: “Over a month ago, specifically after the bombing that shook the Burj Al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, southern Lebanon, the branch obtained information about a person close to Hamas being linked to the bombing.

“The Information Branch was able to uncover multiple unconnected networks after monitoring the suspect’s movement and communications,” said the source, adding that a number of suspects were arrested and were currently under investigation.

Two suspects are allegedly from the city of Sidon, with another employed at a commercial center in the city of Tyre. Other suspects live inside and around Sidon.

One was arrested in Tyre, and his house and the house of another suspected agent were raided simultaneously. Large quantities of gift boxes, perfumes and computers were confiscated.

The spy networks are thought to be distributed throughout Lebanon and include agents from different sects, initial investigations reportedly revealed.

These agents were apparently recruited through social media, with most unaware that they were working for Israel, while others knew and were asked to buy burner phones.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun asked the foreign minister to file a complaint in the UN Security Council against Israel for “using Lebanon’s airspace” to attack Syria, with the Cabinet condemning the “Israeli breach that took place at 3 a.m., when Israeli planes bombed the Syrian territory from the airspace of Riyaq in the Bekaa.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “human losses resulting from the Israeli bombardment, which targeted Hezbollah sites and warehouses, northeast of Damascus.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Kuwait

Related

Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi gives a press conference about a seizure of a cache of captagon tablets in Lebanon's capital Beirut on January 25, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanon highlights drug seizures as PM ‘smooths rough edges’ of response to Kuwaiti initiative
Gulf states review Lebanon’s response to proposal to ease row
Middle-East
Gulf states review Lebanon’s response to proposal to ease row

Latest updates

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign deal to support agricultural cooperation, livestock and fisheries
The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council. (SPA)
US Mission exempts Saudis above 50 from visa interview
A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.