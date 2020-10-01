You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel

‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel

Singer Mennel Ibtissem shot to fame following her remarkable debut 2 years ago on France’s version of “The Voice.” (Photo: Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nba83

Updated 14 sec ago
Louis Pouillon

‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel

  • Star of ‘The Voice’ kicks off first tour wanting to be judged on her Arab-influenced music, not appearance  
Updated 14 sec ago
Louis Pouillon

DUBAI: French Muslim singer Mennel, who shot to fame following her remarkable debut 2 years ago on France’s version of “The Voice,” claims she should “not have to justify herself” over whether or not to wear a turban.

Speaking to Arab News en français on Wednesday, the songstress, who last year went on to audition for “America’s Got Talent,” said her motivation for donning the headwear was “a matter of intimacy.”

The star, who begins her first tour in November, pointed out that figures in the music world were all too often “judged by our appearances,” adding that she would rather be recognized as a person and an artist, than as a symbol.

“I’m here to share music, to share my art … and I find it so unfortunate that I am not considered for what I can do.”

A music-lover with eclectic taste, Mennel (whose surname is Ibtissem) said she was influenced by French, English, and Arabic music in her artistic production. “Arab music gave me this bright yet quite nostalgic side,” she added.

She confined herself to a small island, “far from it all,” to work on her latest album “Heal,” due to be released this month, and she revealed that the title for her “therapeutic” work was chosen to express the mourning of love and its will to overcome it.

Mennel kickstarts her inaugural tour on Nov. 20 in the city of Besançon, in eastern France before heading to Lille, Brussels, and Poitiers. Details are available on her website at mennelofficial.com

Topics: Music Mennel Islam

Related

Lifestyle
Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims
Lifestyle
French-Tunisian singer Sonia Ben Ammar cameos in new music video

Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: After an extensive search, Marvel has finally found its Ms. Marvel. The studio has cast Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani to star in its forthcoming Disney+ series based on the comic-book character.

The live-action TV series on Disney+, which was announced last month, is currently slated for a 2021 release. 

Not much is yet known about the young actress, however Vellani was part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival which was tasked with adding a special tag to films that would resonate with their peers.

Ms. Marvel is the alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a daughter of Pakistani immigrants, who hail from New Jersey. She adopts the alter-ego Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel, who is portrayed by US actress Brie Larson. She is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.

Ms. Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, who is also a Muslim woman. Supplied

Her creator, G. Willow Wilson, is also a Muslim woman, ensuring that fans get an accurate portrayal of what it means to be a Muslim female in America.

Making her comic book series debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel’s story arc revolves around coming of age, dealing with society, her culture, parents, and maintaining her Muslim identity, all while balancing her shape-shifting super powers. 

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, first teased the character’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a 2018 interview with BBC, revealing that in addition to the small screen, the character will be included in future Marvel films.

 “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” he told the publication.

Ms. Marvel joins other mainstream Muslim superheros, including DC Comics’ The Green Lantern (Lebanese-American) and Nightrunner (Algerian-French).

 

Topics: Ms. Marvel Marvel Disney+

Latest updates

‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel
Egypt extends measures to boost country’s struggling tourism sector
US bans palm oil imports from Malaysian production giant over labor abuse claims
Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'
Abu Sayyaf gunmen kill Indonesian hostage in southern Philippines shootout

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.