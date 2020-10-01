‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel

DUBAI: French Muslim singer Mennel, who shot to fame following her remarkable debut 2 years ago on France’s version of “The Voice,” claims she should “not have to justify herself” over whether or not to wear a turban.

Speaking to Arab News en français on Wednesday, the songstress, who last year went on to audition for “America’s Got Talent,” said her motivation for donning the headwear was “a matter of intimacy.”

The star, who begins her first tour in November, pointed out that figures in the music world were all too often “judged by our appearances,” adding that she would rather be recognized as a person and an artist, than as a symbol.

“I’m here to share music, to share my art … and I find it so unfortunate that I am not considered for what I can do.”

A music-lover with eclectic taste, Mennel (whose surname is Ibtissem) said she was influenced by French, English, and Arabic music in her artistic production. “Arab music gave me this bright yet quite nostalgic side,” she added.

She confined herself to a small island, “far from it all,” to work on her latest album “Heal,” due to be released this month, and she revealed that the title for her “therapeutic” work was chosen to express the mourning of love and its will to overcome it.

Mennel kickstarts her inaugural tour on Nov. 20 in the city of Besançon, in eastern France before heading to Lille, Brussels, and Poitiers. Details are available on her website at mennelofficial.com