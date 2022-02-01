You are here

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
The torrential downpour caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside onto a sports ground where several people were practicing, authorities said at a virtual press conference. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

  • The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital
QUITO: At least 11 people were killed and 32 injured on Monday after the heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in nearly two decades triggered a massive landslide in capital Quito, authorities said.
Torrents of water carrying stones and mud swept down an avenue in the Ecuadorian city, washing away cars and flooding houses and streets, according to images released by the emergency services.
The torrential downpour caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside onto a sports ground where several people were practicing, authorities said at a virtual press conference.
Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas initially said “there are eleven dead, 15 injured and we have eight collapsed structures.”
But municipality authorities later revised the figure to 32 injured and added affected families had been placed in local shelters.
The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital.
Guarderas said Monday’s rainfall brought down 75 liters per square meter following 3.5 liters on Saturday, with the forecast predicting two liters per square meter.
This is “a record figure, which we have not had since 2003,” he added.
The affected area also lost power after electrical poles were brought down by the deluge.
Heavy rains have hit 22 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces since October, leaving at least 18 dead and 24 injured, according to the National Risk Management Service.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain around the world because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee. (Shutterstock)
  • Environmentalists have won the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, including Kenyan activist Wangari Maathai, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore
OSLO: British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the winner.
Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates.
Norwegian lawmakers have nominated an eventual Peace laureate every year since 2014, with the exception of 2019, including one of the two laureates last year, Maria Ressa.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees.
However, some nominators like Norwegian lawmakers choose to reveal their picks.
NATURE, COVID-19
Attenborough, 95, is best known for his landmark television series illustrating the natural world, including ‘Life on Earth’ and ‘The Blue Planet’.
He was nominated jointly with the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), which assesses the state of biodiversity worldwide for policy-makers.
They were nominated for “their efforts to inform about, and protect, Earth’s natural diversity, a prerequisite for sustainable and peaceful societies,” said nominator Une Bastholm, the leader of the Norwegian Green Party.
Environmentalists have won the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, including Kenyan activist Wangari Maathai, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore.
Still, “there is no scientific consensus on climate change as an important driver of violent combat,” said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, cautioning against a “too simplistic connection between the two.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been front and center of people’s concerns over the past two years and this year the international body tasked with fighting it, the WHO, has again been nominated.
“I think the WHO is likely to be discussed in the Committee for this year’s prize,” said Urdal.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was nominated for the second year running for her “brave, tireless and peaceful work” for democracy and freedom in her home country, said parliamentarian Haarek Elvenes.
Other nominees revealed by Norwegian lawmakers are jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the International Criminal Court in the Hague, WikiLeaks and Chelsea Manning, NATO, aid organization CARE, Iranian human rights activist Masih Alinejad and the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum for cooperation for Arctic nations.
Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.
For a graphic of Nobel laureates, click here: http://tmsnrt.rs/2y6ATVW

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers

  • The US Department of Homeland Security said it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency
BOGOTA, Colombia: The Biden administration said Monday that it has begun expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia without a chance to seek asylum after entering the United States from Mexico, its latest use of pandemic-related authority.
The development also was confirmed by Colombian officials.
The US Department of Homeland Security said it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency. They will be limited to Venezuelans who previously resided in Colombia, it said.
The first two Venezuelans were expelled Thursday after entering the US illegally from Mexico, US and Colombian officials said. Colombia’s immigration agency said they were on a commercial flight.
Homeland Security said it acted after discussions with the Colombian government. Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to questions.
Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a meeting was held in December to discuss the possibility of receiving Venezuelan deportees who had already been granted temporary residency in Colombia.
It said there was no specific figure on how many Venezuelans would be sent to Colombia, but both sides agreed that the operation would be conducted “with the coordination” of both countries and “following health and safety protocols.”
The move is a response to a rising number of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States as their South American country unravels.
In December, US authorities encountered Venezuelans crossing the Mexican border illegally nearly 25,000 times, the second highest nationality after Mexicans. The number was more than double that of only three months earlier and up from only about 200 a year previously.
Crossings were concentrated in the Border Patrol’s Yuma, Arizona, and Del Rio, Texas, sectors. About 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, assembled in Del Rio, a town of 35,000 people, in September. Venezuelans typically arrive by plane in Mexicali, Mexico, before crossing at nearby Yuma.
Mexico began requiring visas of Venezuelans on Jan. 21, following similar restrictions imposed last year on Brazilians and Ecuadorians in response to large numbers of migrants headed to the US border.
It remains unclear if the travel restrictions will lead to a drop in Venezuelan migrants reaching the US border. The number of Ecuadorian migrants plummeted last year under the new visa requirement, while the flow of Brazilians has continued.
Since March 2020, the US has expelled migrants at the Mexican border without an opportunity to seek asylum under what is known as Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public law that was invoked to contain spread of the coronavirus.
Mexico has agreed to accept migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but those from other countries are often allowed to remain in the United States to seek asylum because the US lacks detention space or resources to expel them under Title 42 authority.

US, Britain, Canada issue new Myanmar sanctions one year after coup

  • The action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them
WASHINGTON: The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions against additional officials in Myanmar, in measures timed to mark one year since the military seized power and plunged the country into chaos.
A joint action by the three nations, who have all already imposed sanctions https://www.reuters.com/article/myanmar-politics-int/uk-and-canada-impose-sanctions-on-myanmar-generals-after-coup-idUSKBN2AI043 on Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and other members of the junta, targeted judicial officials involved in prosecutions against deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Washington also slapped sanctions on a directorate responsible for buying weapons for the junta from overseas, an alleged arms dealer and a company it said provides financial support to the junta.
The military has detained Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party since the Feb. 1, 2021, coup. The military complained of fraud in a November 2020 election that the NLD won in a landslide. Monitors said the vote reflected the will https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/myanmars-election-reflected-peoples-will-monitoring-group-says-2021-05-17 of the country’s people.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the coordinated action demonstrated international support for Myanmar’s people and would “further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” citing nearly 1,500 people killed and 10,000 detained by a military seeking to consolidate control.
A UN team of investigators https://www.reuters.com/article/myanmar-politics-un-crimes-int/u-n-team-seeks-evidence-linking-myanmar-military-leaders-to-crimes-idUSKBN2B90XR on Myanmar said on Monday it was preparing files that could facilitate prosecutions against those responsible for atrocities committed over the past year.
“Those who are considering committing crimes should be aware that serious international crimes have no statute of limitations,” Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Geneva-based Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, said in a statement.

JUDICIAL OFFICIALS TARGETED
The US Treasury said it added a total of seven individuals and two entities to its sanctions list on Monday. They included the junta’s attorney general, Thida Oo, whose office it said had crafted politically motivated charges against Suu Kyi.
Suu Kyi is on trial in more than a dozen cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/legal-cases-against-myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-2022-01-31 and has so far been sentenced to a combined six years in detention. She denies all charges.
The Treasury also listed the Myanmar Supreme Court’s chief justice and the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, who it said were also involved in the prosecution of Suu Kyi and NLD leaders.
The action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
“As long as the regime continues to deny the people of Burma their democratic voice, we will continue to impose further costs on the military and its supporters,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday condemning Myanmar’s military rulers.
Canada announced it was adding the same three judicial officials to its sanctions list. Britain announced it was listing the attorney general and corruption commission chair as well as the junta-appointed chair of Myanmar’s election commission.
Washington also added the army’s procurement directorate, which it said buys weapons overseas; an alleged arms dealer, Tay Za, and his two adult sons; and KT Services & Logistics Company Ltd. and its Chief Executive Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung.
That company, which Treasury said leases a port in Yangon from a military-owned company for $3 million a year, is part of KT Group, a conglomerate that has done business with companies from Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
Paul Donowitz, campaign leader at advocacy group Global Witness, said Monday’s actions “have reminded Myanmar’s business community that there are consequences for facilitating the military’s arms purchases and business interests.”
The measures fell short of targeting Myanmar’s natural gas revenues https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/un-rights-expert-calls-sanctions-myanmars-oil-gas-sector-2021-07-07, the junta’s largest source of foreign currency, Donowitz said.

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

  • School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories and until an all-clear was given
WOODSTOCK, Georgia: At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.
In warnings to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings.
The FBI “is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” the agency said in a statement provided by Jenna Sellitto, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta. “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the threats on Monday and was working with local law enforcement to continue investigating, Acting Deputy Director Thomas Chittum said.
In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”
School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories and until an all-clear was given.
At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. Explosive detection dogs and bomb technicians were helping campus police to sweep buildings, The Office of the State Fire Marshall said in a statement. The campus reopened later Monday after a search by local, state and federal law officers found no explosive devices, school officials said.
Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn Monday, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, WTOP reported.
In Florida, Daytona Beach police said in a tweet they have cleared the Bethune-Cookman campus of any bomb threat. But classes were canceled for the day and the agency will have a police presence on campus for the rest of the day.
Delaware State University spokesperson Carlos Holmes told local news outlets a bomb threat to that campus was made early Monday morning.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the threats “are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this.”
“We’re relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all clear and will continue to monitor these reports,” Psaki said. “The President is aware, I don’t believe he’s received the formal briefing but he is aware of these reports and obviously as you know that law enforcement authorities would be running point.”
Monday’s bomb scares come one day before the start of Black History Month, and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities Jan. 4.
“We are deeply disturbed by a second round of bomb threats at HBCU campuses within a month,” leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus said in a statement Monday.
“Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror,” it said. “Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement.”
The statement was issued by US Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina and US Rep. French Hill of Arkansas, who are co-chairs of the caucus.

‘Still a lot to do,’ rights groups say after Philippines bans child marriage

  • Estimated 15 percent of girls in the Philippines marry before age 18
  • Law passed earlier this month closes legal loopholes enabling child marriage
MANILA: Years of fighting to put an end to child marriage in the Philippines have borne fruit with a recent law prohibiting the practice, but rights groups say much still needs to be done to implement the ban effectively.

According to UNICEF, the Philippines, a country of 110 million people, has the 12th-highest number of child brides in the world, with an estimated 15 percent of girls married before the age of 18.

The practice became illegal in the country on Jan. 6 when a law banning child marriage took effect, with President Rodrigo Duterte signing the “Girls Not Brides Act” after it was ratified by Congress in September.

The law closes legal loopholes enabling child marriage and specifies prison terms of up to 12 years for anyone marrying or entering into an informal union with a person under 18 years of age. The same penalty applies to people arranging or solemnizing underage unions.

Humanitarian groups welcomed the passage of the law, but as its penal provisions will not apply during a transition period of one year, rights activists have been calling for a multi-sectoral approach for its implementation.

“There’s still a lot of things to do other than working on implementing the rules and regulations of the new law,” Jeanette Dulawan, gender justice program manager of Oxfam Philippines, told Arab News. 

Her comments came after Plan International Philippines country director Ana Maria Locsin issued a statement saying the law was “the first step in reclaiming the space with women and children who have been forced into marriage.”

Dulawan said Oxfam was advocating for “effective coordination among duty bearers and stakeholders,” as without it communities, especially those in conflict-affected, geographically isolated areas, would not be able to access interventions.  

Child marriage is often seen in disadvantaged communities as a way to provide for a daughter’s future or as a means to prevent pregnancy outside wedlock. But data shows its effects are exactly the opposite.

“Per statistics, (it) increases the risk of early, unplanned, or unintended pregnancies,” Dulawan said, adding that it also increases the risk of death or complications during pregnancy and childbirth, which in the Philippines is already high. 

She cited a 2019 recent report by UNFPA Asia-Pacific regional office that compared data from various Asian countries between 1970 and 2010, showing that the Philippines has seen little change in the percentage of women who were married from the ages of 15 to 19, while countries such as South Korea, Indonesia and India reduced the figure to less than half during the past 50 years.

“Now that we have the law, it’s very important that this should be implemented,” Dulawan said.

“As we have seen, child marriage is really a grave violation of human rights and it’s a serious public health issue.”

