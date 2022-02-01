You are here

Gas leak kills Egyptian family of 7 in their Cairo home
A general view of buildings in the center of Cairo, Egypt, September 13, 2018.
AP

CAIRO: A gas leak has killed a family of seven in their Cairo home, Egyptian authorities said.
According to a police statement, the tragedy took place on Monday in the Sharabia neighborhood of the Egyptian capital where the family — the parents and five siblings, aged 13 to 26 — died of suffocation.
Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed.
Last month, four children died when a fire erupted in their apartment in Cairo’s Faisal neighborhood.

Japan's foreign minister renews condemnation of Houthi attacks on UAE

Japan’s foreign minister renews condemnation of Houthi attacks on UAE
  • Hayashi said he spoke to the UAE foreign minister
TOKYO: Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has renewed his condemnation of the continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the UAE and called for peace and stability in the region.

“On the 28th of January, I had the opportunity to have a telephone discussion with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah and strongly condemned the Houthis’ attacks on the UAE, and also expressed condolences to the victims and the victims’ families,” Hayashi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In Yemen, tensions are continuing to rise. The Houthis are utilizing social media and other means to imply that they will continue their attacks on the UAE,” he said.

Hayashi noted that an attack by the Houthis that took place on Monday. He added: “On the part of the Japanese government, we hope to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and with that regard, we will do our utmost to secure the safety of Japanese nationals in UAE.”

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Israel to remove two commanders over death of Palestinian-American

Israel to remove two commanders over death of Palestinian-American
  • When troops released them, the army said they thought Assad was “asleep” and left him where he was
  • The troops were part of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of religious Jews
JERUSALEM: The Israeli army is to strip two officers of their commands and reprimand a third following the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained during a security operation in the occupied West Bank, it said on Tuesday.
The army said the death of Omar Assad on January 12 was a result of “moral failure and poor decision-making.”
Assad’s death had sparked calls for an investigation from the US State Department and from members of Congress from Wisconsin, where Assad had previously lived for decades, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Assad died after troops detained him in a late-night security operation in the village of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah.
The army said Assad had no identification and “refused to cooperate.” Soldiers tied his hands and gagged him and took him to a nearby building with three other detainees.
When troops released them, the army said they thought Assad was “asleep” and left him where he was.
A post-mortem found he died of a “stress-induced heart attack caused by the circumstances of his detention by Israeli soldiers,” the Palestinians’ official news agency Wafa reported.
“The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers,” the army said in a statement.
Armed forces chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said: “Leaving Mr. Assad alone and without checking his condition was a careless act that runs contrary to the values of the Israel Defense Force, at the center of which is the requirement to protect the sanctity of any human life.”
The troops were part of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of religious Jews.
The investigation was carried out by the head of Central Command, which oversees operations in the West Bank.
As a result of the probe, the battalion commander will be reprimanded, while the platoon and company commanders will be stripped of their commands and “not serve in commanding roles for two years.”
The army said the military police are conducting a separate investigation into the case that could lead to criminal charges.
Israeli human rights group Btselem said Assad was 78 at the time of his death.
It said it had recorded 77 Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israeli security forces in the West Bank last year. More than half of those killed were not implicated in any attacks, it added.

Egyptian lawmaker proposes bill to jail men who beat their wives

Egyptian lawmaker proposes bill to jail men who beat their wives
CAIRO: A female law maker is to ask the Egyptian Parliament to impose tougher penalties for men who beat their wives with imprisonment for up to five years. 

Amal Salama said the main reason for preparing the draft law was because the penal code did not include appropriate penalties for domestic violence.

Salama said she would propose the new amendments to the penal code to Article 11 of the constitution after seeking a qorum in the coming days in preparation for submitting it to the the country’s parliamentary speaker, el-Watan newspaper reported.

Salama said it was the country’s duty to protect women, adding that domestic violence posed a threat to the Egyptian family. 

She said several MPs had already expressed their support for the amendments. 

Salama said statistics from the National Council for Women that indicate that about 8 million Egyptian women were subjected to violence and a further 86 percent of wives were subjected to beatings, a report by Egypt Independent quoted her as saying. 

But there is still a lot of hurdles for the amendment to succeed – already some have argued that non-severe beatings by men for the purpose of “disciplining” their wives must remain.   

Maya Morsi, head of the National Council for Women, said  such remarks worked “as incitement to beating, insulting women and accepting spousal violence” in comments to Egyptian talk show El-Hekaya.

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads

US officials say negotiations on Iran nuclear program at crossroads
  • Unless progress was made, the official said, Iran’s nuclear capabilities could go beyond limits imposed under the JCPOA
US State Department officials warned during a background briefing with reporters on Monday that restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action might be “impossible” because of Iranian nuclear advances.

The Senior State Department official also said that it was “hard to imagine” restoring the JCPOA agreement without Iran also releasing four Americans who were being held hostage by Iranian forces.

Unless progress was made, the official said, Iran’s nuclear capabilities could go beyond limits imposed under the JCPOA, creating an “extremely dangerous” situation for the Middle East and the world.

“We are in the final stretch, because as we have said now for some time, this cannot go on forever because of Iran’s nuclear advancements,” the senior State Department official who asked to remain anonymous said.

“This is not a prediction. It is not a threat. It is not an artificial deadline. It is just a requirement that we have conveyed indirectly to Iran and to all of our P5+1 partners for some time, which is that given the pace of Iran’s advances, nuclear advances, we only have a handful of weeks left to get a deal. After which point it will unfortunately be no longer possible to return to the JCPOA and to recapture the non-proliferation benefits that the deal provided for us.”

The official said that time was short, and that it could be “weeks not months” before Iran might achieve fissionable nuclear material.

Iranian officials pledged last month to not seek uranium grade-level enrichment above 60 percent. But without the JCPOA, continued Iranian efforts could achieve 90 percent uranium grade-level enrichment, which would make building a nuclear weapon more likely.

“We are reaching the final moment, after which we will no longer be in a position to come back to the JCPOA because it will no longer hold the value that we negotiated for,” the official said.

“We have been at this now for roughly 10 months. The last time we were in Vienna, negotiations in January were among the most intensive that we have had to date. And we made progress narrowing down the list of differences to just keep priorities on all sides.”

But the official stressed that for Iran, “Now is the time for political decisions. Now is the time to decide whether, for Iran to decide, whether it is prepared to make those decisions necessary for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.”

The 159-page JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 nations, which include China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US. It was ratified by the UN on July 29, 2015.

However, US President Trump withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and reimposed punishing economic sanctions against Tehran that included severe restrictions on its ability to sell oil. The senior State Department official called Trump’s action “catastrophic.”

Leaders of the National Council of Resistance of Iran have denounced the JCPOA, saying that Iran would not live up to its commitments, and have called for stronger sanctions to cripple the regime’s oppressive leadership.

“The behavior of the Iranian regime, especially over the past year, makes it clear that Supreme leader Khamenei, using the negotiations as a cover to buy time, is rapidly dashing toward building the nuclear bomb. Raisi’s selection to become the regime’s president is intended to serve a two-pronged purpose, gaining concessions from the West and escalating repression against a defiant population who seek the overthrow of the regime in Iran,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the NCRI.

“The US and the P 5+1 have only one option, which is to quickly change course before it is too late and reimpose all UN Security Council resolutions and hold the regime accountable for its egregious violations.”

US President Biden sought to restore the JCPOA participating in indirect negotiations with Iran in Vienna 10 months ago, the official said.

“We will know sooner rather than later whether we are, whether the US is back in the JCPOA and Iran is back in fully implementing its obligations under the JCPOA, or whether we are going to have to face a different reality, a reality of mounting tensions and crisis,” he said.

The Biden administration has been clear over the past 10 months of negotiations in Vienna, he said, that returning to the JCPOA would “advance core US national interests” and “end the current nuclear non-proliferation crisis.”

“It would create an opportunity to depressurize the broader regional crisis. In other words, it would get us out of the situation that we inherited from the prior administration’s catastrophic error of withdrawing from the JCPOA, which left us with an unconstrained Iran nuclear program and inadequate, if not wholly unsatisfactory tools to address it,” the senior State Department official said.

“We know it is very possible that Iran chooses not to go down that path and we are ready to deal with that contingency. We hope that’s not the decision that Iran makes. But we are prepared to deal with either one of them.”

He declined to say what actions might be taken in response to the failure of the negotiations to restore the JCPOA agreement, nor would he discuss details on concerns about the four Americans being held hostage by Iranian forces.

But the official said, “We are negotiating on the release of the detainees separately from the JCPOA. But as we have said it is very hard for us to imagine a return to the JCPOA while four innocent Americans are behind bars or are detained in Iran.”

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30

Security council extends Libya mission till April 30
  • Renewal was dogged by sharp disputes between Russia and US
NEW YORK: The Security Council on Monday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya until the end of April after days of contention on a range of issues — from the language about future elections to the length of the mandate extension.

The renewal, which should have been a formality, followed a deadlock between Russia and the US with Moscow demanding that a special envoy to Libya be appointed by the secretary-general to replace current special adviser US Stephanie Williams.

The UK, the penholder on Libya, had authored a resolution to extend UNSMIL’s mandate for one more year, urge Libyans to hold national elections and call for the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from the North African country. Russia had intended to veto the text before proposing its own resolution for a vote.

The Russian text, as reported by Agence France Presse, stipulated a shorter extension, until April 30 when, according to Moscow, the political situation in Libya would become clearer. It also called for the appointment of an envoy “without further delay.”

The final, unanimously adopted resolution 2619, which consists of only three operative paragraphs, is a technical carryover of UNSMIL’s core mandate. It contains one new provision recalling that UNSMIL should be led by a special envoy and “recognizing the Secretary-General’s responsibility to appoint a Special Envoy as set out in resolution 2542 (of 2020.)”

The security council recently split over whether to reconfigure UNSMIL’s leadership, with several member states demanding the special envoy’s post be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.

Since the sudden resignation of former envoy Jan Kubis in November, American Stephanie Williams has served as UN special adviser on Libya. It appears that the secretary-general wanted to appoint Williams, the former acting special representative and head of UNSMIL, as interim head of UNSMIL, but Russia opposed the move.

Instead, Guterres named her as his special adviser for Libya, a position that does not require council approval.

Williams is currently in Tripoli leading UN mediation efforts.

Nathalie Broadhurst, France’s deputy permanent representative, expressed regret over the council’s failure to reach agreement on “a substantive renewal” of the mission’s mandate.

“After the postponement of the first round of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, 2021, Libya is at a critical moment of its political transition,” Broadhurst said.

“The Security Council must encourage Libyans to resolve their differences to allow for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.”

She added: “In order to give UNSMIL all the tools necessary to carry out its mediation, it is essential that the secretary-general appoints a special envoy without delay.”

Ireland’s Geraldine Byrne Nason said that UNSMIL’s role on the ground in Libya is “more important than ever, given the fragility of the political situation and the need for progress on the security and economic tracks.”

Most importantly, the Irish envoy added, an effective UNSMIL “is vital to support the Libyan people and their legitimate expectations of a democratic and peaceful future.

“The sustained support and leadership from the UN and from this council is essential to instill confidence in the Libyan political process and to help Libyan stakeholders forge agreement on the way forward and on the holding of elections as soon as possible.”

