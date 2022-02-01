You are here

  Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia
Three soldiers died in the fighting on January 24 between the Senegalese army and rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), it said late Monday. (File/AFP)
AFP

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia
  • The soldiers were part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia
  • The clashes took place as soldiers were on an operation to combat illegal logging on the border with The Gambia
AFP

DAKAR: Separatist rebels have killed four Senegalese soldiers and are holding seven hostage after a clash on the border between Senegal and The Gambia last week, the Senegalese army said in a statement.
Three soldiers died in the fighting on January 24 between the Senegalese army and rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), it said late Monday. A fourth died from wounds several days later.
Seven soldiers are being held hostage by the MFDC, and all are “alive and in good health,” the army said.
The MFDC is behind a low-intensity breakaway conflict in Senegal’s southern region of Casamance that dates back to 1982 and has claimed several thousand lives.
A previous tally said two soldiers were killed and nine were missing, but the army said all were now accounted for.
“There are no more missing persons,” it said in its statement.
The soldiers were part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia, which is known as ECOMIG.
Comprising mainly Senegalese soldiers, ECOMIG was deployed to The Gambia in January 2017 when former dictator Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power after losing a presidential election.
The clashes took place as soldiers were on an operation to combat illegal logging on the border with The Gambia, the army said last week.
Casamance was a Portuguese possession for several hundred years until it was ceded to colonial France in 1888, becoming part of Senegal after the country gained independence in 1960.
The region, which has a distinct culture and language, is separated geographically from the rest of Senegal by the Gambia River, around which lies the tiny state of The Gambia.

Updated 01 February 2022
ALI YOUNES

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision

Saudi-American candidate for US Congress pledges new vision
  • Al-Abdrabbuh, a local school board chair, university teacher and community organizer, is hoping to replace retiring congressman Peter DeFazio
Updated 01 February 2022
ALI YOUNES

OREGON: Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, a Democratic candidate for the US Congress who hopes to represent the state of Oregon’s fourth congressional district, sees himself as a natural problem solver.

“Call me an American who loves to solve problems,” he said.

Al-Abdrabbuh, a local school board chair, university teacher and community organizer, is hoping to replace retiring congressman Peter DeFazio, the powerful chairman of the US House Transportation Committee who served 36 years in Congress — the longest-serving member of US Congress in Oregon’s history.

He told the Arab News that his candidacy will bring a new vision and diversity to the district as he hopes to build on his work as chair of the city of Corvallis school board where he was successfully elected for several years in a row.

Al-Abdrabbuh said that his election platform is centered on his sense of responsibility toward community and society and providing the public with the right to have education and health care security as well as climate justice.

He told Arab News that education is the cornerstone of democracy. This is why he ran for the school board, which he said has had an impact in benefiting students and teachers as well as parents. In addition to his background in education and environmental suitability, he said that he offers legislative and budgetary experience.

Al-Abdrabbuh, who was born in Arizona, has a Ph.D in engineering, which he says is what makes him a “problem solver.” He currently teaches at a state university and works as a consultant for a technology company.

He said that he wanted to run for US Congress because he believes a sense of responsibility and public service is the way to make a community and society a better place to live and work in, and it is part of his personality to volunteer and contribute to public life.

“This is what I have been doing all of my life, I volunteer my time to help solve problems. I am a problem solver, which is natural for me as an engineer,” he said.

He said that he is no stranger to Democratic Party politics in the state. Al-Abdrabbuh is a member of the Democratic Party Central Committee in Oregon and was one of the state delegates who cast his vote for Biden in the 2020 elections.

Despite having DeFazio as its long-time democratic congressman and it being a mostly Democratic district, the coming election is expected to see a strong push to convert it to a Republican column.

The 2022 elections are expected to favor the Republicans, who are predicted to win control of Congress in the second half of US President Joe Biden’s term.

On broader policy issues, Al-Abdrabbuh believes that he will continue the “wonderful work” of DeFazio in the district, especially in infrastructure, and build his own track record to make it more sustainable. He wants to further develop the district in a way that will help the next generation cope with new challenges.

Al-Abdrabbuh sees himself as a candidate who is willing to work with all representatives regardless of ideological or party affiliation.

“At the end of the day I see myself as Sami, a name that means pursuing the highest ideals and ethical standards, and I would be building solutions based on that.”

Al-Abdrabbuh said that people could call him a progressive or liberal or moderate. “But what I would love to call myself is an American who loves to solve problems based on ideas of justice and fairness for all.”

He told Arab News that climate change and the environment are very important to him because he believes in environmental sustainability.

Al-Abdrabbuh supports the Green New Deal, a socioeconomic and environmental congressional proposal that calls for addressing climate change sponsored by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He said that was on record as advocating similar ideas as far back as 2016, calling it then a “Newer Deal,” and that he had driven a solar-powered car across the country with zero carbon emissions.

While the field of candidates to replace DeFazio is expected to be crowded, Al-Abdrabbuh said he is hopeful that the people of the district will recognize his public service and efforts to help the community and environment and put him into Congress. 

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
  • The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

QUITO: At least 11 people were killed and 32 injured on Monday after the heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in nearly two decades triggered a massive landslide in capital Quito, authorities said.
Torrents of water carrying stones and mud swept down an avenue in the Ecuadorian city, washing away cars and flooding houses and streets, according to images released by the emergency services.
The torrential downpour caused a water collection structure to overflow, sending a deadly stream down a nearby hillside onto a sports ground where several people were practicing, authorities said at a virtual press conference.
Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas initially said “there are eleven dead, 15 injured and we have eight collapsed structures.”
But municipality authorities later revised the figure to 32 injured and added affected families had been placed in local shelters.
The flood began on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the nation’s capital.
Guarderas said Monday’s rainfall brought down 75 liters per square meter following 3.5 liters on Saturday, with the forecast predicting two liters per square meter.
This is “a record figure, which we have not had since 2003,” he added.
The affected area also lost power after electrical poles were brought down by the deluge.
Heavy rains have hit 22 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces since October, leaving at least 18 dead and 24 injured, according to the National Risk Management Service.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain around the world because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee. (Shutterstock)
Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee. (Shutterstock)
  • Environmentalists have won the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, including Kenyan activist Wangari Maathai, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

OSLO: British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the winner.
Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates.
Norwegian lawmakers have nominated an eventual Peace laureate every year since 2014, with the exception of 2019, including one of the two laureates last year, Maria Ressa.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees.
However, some nominators like Norwegian lawmakers choose to reveal their picks.
NATURE, COVID-19
Attenborough, 95, is best known for his landmark television series illustrating the natural world, including ‘Life on Earth’ and ‘The Blue Planet’.
He was nominated jointly with the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), which assesses the state of biodiversity worldwide for policy-makers.
They were nominated for “their efforts to inform about, and protect, Earth’s natural diversity, a prerequisite for sustainable and peaceful societies,” said nominator Une Bastholm, the leader of the Norwegian Green Party.
Environmentalists have won the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, including Kenyan activist Wangari Maathai, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore.
Still, “there is no scientific consensus on climate change as an important driver of violent combat,” said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, cautioning against a “too simplistic connection between the two.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been front and center of people’s concerns over the past two years and this year the international body tasked with fighting it, the WHO, has again been nominated.
“I think the WHO is likely to be discussed in the Committee for this year’s prize,” said Urdal.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was nominated for the second year running for her “brave, tireless and peaceful work” for democracy and freedom in her home country, said parliamentarian Haarek Elvenes.
Other nominees revealed by Norwegian lawmakers are jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the International Criminal Court in the Hague, WikiLeaks and Chelsea Manning, NATO, aid organization CARE, Iranian human rights activist Masih Alinejad and the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum for cooperation for Arctic nations.
Nominations, which closed on Monday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.
For a graphic of Nobel laureates, click here: http://tmsnrt.rs/2y6ATVW

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers
  • The US Department of Homeland Security said it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

BOGOTA, Colombia: The Biden administration said Monday that it has begun expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia without a chance to seek asylum after entering the United States from Mexico, its latest use of pandemic-related authority.
The development also was confirmed by Colombian officials.
The US Department of Homeland Security said it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency. They will be limited to Venezuelans who previously resided in Colombia, it said.
The first two Venezuelans were expelled Thursday after entering the US illegally from Mexico, US and Colombian officials said. Colombia’s immigration agency said they were on a commercial flight.
Homeland Security said it acted after discussions with the Colombian government. Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to questions.
Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a meeting was held in December to discuss the possibility of receiving Venezuelan deportees who had already been granted temporary residency in Colombia.
It said there was no specific figure on how many Venezuelans would be sent to Colombia, but both sides agreed that the operation would be conducted “with the coordination” of both countries and “following health and safety protocols.”
The move is a response to a rising number of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States as their South American country unravels.
In December, US authorities encountered Venezuelans crossing the Mexican border illegally nearly 25,000 times, the second highest nationality after Mexicans. The number was more than double that of only three months earlier and up from only about 200 a year previously.
Crossings were concentrated in the Border Patrol’s Yuma, Arizona, and Del Rio, Texas, sectors. About 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, assembled in Del Rio, a town of 35,000 people, in September. Venezuelans typically arrive by plane in Mexicali, Mexico, before crossing at nearby Yuma.
Mexico began requiring visas of Venezuelans on Jan. 21, following similar restrictions imposed last year on Brazilians and Ecuadorians in response to large numbers of migrants headed to the US border.
It remains unclear if the travel restrictions will lead to a drop in Venezuelan migrants reaching the US border. The number of Ecuadorian migrants plummeted last year under the new visa requirement, while the flow of Brazilians has continued.
Since March 2020, the US has expelled migrants at the Mexican border without an opportunity to seek asylum under what is known as Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public law that was invoked to contain spread of the coronavirus.
Mexico has agreed to accept migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but those from other countries are often allowed to remain in the United States to seek asylum because the US lacks detention space or resources to expel them under Title 42 authority.

US, Britain, Canada issue new Myanmar sanctions one year after coup

Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

US, Britain, Canada issue new Myanmar sanctions one year after coup

Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions against additional officials in Myanmar, in measures timed to mark one year since the military seized power and plunged the country into chaos.
A joint action by the three nations, who have all already imposed sanctions https://www.reuters.com/article/myanmar-politics-int/uk-and-canada-impose-sanctions-on-myanmar-generals-after-coup-idUSKBN2AI043 on Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and other members of the junta, targeted judicial officials involved in prosecutions against deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Washington also slapped sanctions on a directorate responsible for buying weapons for the junta from overseas, an alleged arms dealer and a company it said provides financial support to the junta.
The military has detained Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party since the Feb. 1, 2021, coup. The military complained of fraud in a November 2020 election that the NLD won in a landslide. Monitors said the vote reflected the will https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/myanmars-election-reflected-peoples-will-monitoring-group-says-2021-05-17 of the country’s people.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the coordinated action demonstrated international support for Myanmar’s people and would “further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” citing nearly 1,500 people killed and 10,000 detained by a military seeking to consolidate control.
A UN team of investigators https://www.reuters.com/article/myanmar-politics-un-crimes-int/u-n-team-seeks-evidence-linking-myanmar-military-leaders-to-crimes-idUSKBN2B90XR on Myanmar said on Monday it was preparing files that could facilitate prosecutions against those responsible for atrocities committed over the past year.
“Those who are considering committing crimes should be aware that serious international crimes have no statute of limitations,” Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Geneva-based Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, said in a statement.

JUDICIAL OFFICIALS TARGETED
The US Treasury said it added a total of seven individuals and two entities to its sanctions list on Monday. They included the junta’s attorney general, Thida Oo, whose office it said had crafted politically motivated charges against Suu Kyi.
Suu Kyi is on trial in more than a dozen cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/legal-cases-against-myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-2022-01-31 and has so far been sentenced to a combined six years in detention. She denies all charges.
The Treasury also listed the Myanmar Supreme Court’s chief justice and the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, who it said were also involved in the prosecution of Suu Kyi and NLD leaders.
The action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
“As long as the regime continues to deny the people of Burma their democratic voice, we will continue to impose further costs on the military and its supporters,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday condemning Myanmar’s military rulers.
Canada announced it was adding the same three judicial officials to its sanctions list. Britain announced it was listing the attorney general and corruption commission chair as well as the junta-appointed chair of Myanmar’s election commission.
Washington also added the army’s procurement directorate, which it said buys weapons overseas; an alleged arms dealer, Tay Za, and his two adult sons; and KT Services & Logistics Company Ltd. and its Chief Executive Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung.
That company, which Treasury said leases a port in Yangon from a military-owned company for $3 million a year, is part of KT Group, a conglomerate that has done business with companies from Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
Paul Donowitz, campaign leader at advocacy group Global Witness, said Monday’s actions “have reminded Myanmar’s business community that there are consequences for facilitating the military’s arms purchases and business interests.”
The measures fell short of targeting Myanmar’s natural gas revenues https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/un-rights-expert-calls-sanctions-myanmars-oil-gas-sector-2021-07-07, the junta’s largest source of foreign currency, Donowitz said.

