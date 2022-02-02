You are here

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Hikers set off on the trail in Chautauqua Park as a light snow envelopes the Flatirons Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP)
  • Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas: A huge swath of the US braced Tuesday for a major winter storm that was expected to dump heavy snow in the Rockies, ice highways, disrupt travel across the Midwest and plunge temperatures below freezing in Texas.
Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday, the flight tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including many in St. Louis and Chicago.
The approaching blast of winter weather had many Texas residents on alert nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid and knocked power out for days, causing hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history. But the forecast this week — which includes freezing rain and potentially snow around Dallas and Fort Worth— does not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures like the February 2021 storm.
“No one can guarantee that there won’t be any” outages caused by demand on the grid, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a briefing in Austin, where state officials defended their readiness for the days ahead. “But what we will work to achieve, and what we’re prepared to achieve is that power is going to stay on across the entire state.”
In November, Abbott had, in fact, made a guarantee ahead of winter: “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” he told Austin television station KTBC.
Abbott, whose handling of last year’s blackouts is a top line of attack for Democrats as the Republican seeks a third term in 2022, said thousands of miles of roads in Texas will become “extraordinarily dangerous” over the coming days. But he said the state’s power grid had enough capacity to handle the expected surge in demand this week once temperatures plummet.
“The question has always been if we get a repeat of last year, would the power stay on? And this is nowhere near a repeat of last year,” said Doug Lewin, an energy consultant in Austin who has criticized Texas’ response to the blackouts as insufficient.
Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The storm follows a vicious nor’easter that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
Canceled flights began to mount Tuesday, with St. Louis leading the list with more than 60 percent of its scheduled departures for Wednesday canceled. Chicago O’Hare International Airport canceled about 90 of its departing flights, and airports in Kansas City and Detroit were also canceling more flights than usual.
During the multiday storm this week, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow.
“It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
Illinois lawmakers canceled their three scheduled days of session this week as the central part of the state prepares for heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts in the region.
The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said 8 to 14 inches (20 to 36 centimeters) of snow was possible in parts of Michigan, including Detroit. From Wednesday through Friday morning, 9 to 14 inches (23 to 36 centimeters) of snow was forecast in northwestern Ohio.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow and sleet are forecast but little ice, emergency management director Joe Kralicek said the event is not expected to cause large-scale power outages based on an ice index used by the National Weather Service.
“We could see some power outages, however, it’s also suggesting that they be limited in scope and nature and very short term in duration,” Kralicek said.
Becky Gligo, director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions in Tulsa said teams are working to move homeless people into shelters ahead of overnight lows that are expected to drop into single digits by Friday night.

LONDON: Some countries continue to deprive women of their right to choose to wear the hijab, a traditional Muslim headscarf, whenever they want, and some women fear they may not be allowed to wear it at all, according to the organizers of a global hijab-awareness event.
Thousands of women around the world, of all religions and backgrounds, marked the 10th annual World Hijab Day on Tuesday by posting selfies on social media with the hashtag #DressedNotOppressed.
“Unfortunately, there are some countries that want to ban our religious garments across their entire countries, (and this event) allows us to find more of the voices who are against this oppression (in the form) of denying our right to wear our religious garments,” a spokesperson for the World Hijab Day Organization told Arab News.

This year, organizers of the event are calling on teachers around the world to stand in unity and solidarity with Fatemeh Anvari, a Canadian Muslim teacher who in December was removed from her classroom in a school in Quebec because she wears a hijab. Under a law passed in 2019, civil servants in “positions of authority” in the province are barred from wearing visible religious symbols at work.
“Canada appears to only be doing (this) in Quebec, where they have close ties with France, (but) some countries are more aggressive as a whole and it can make it more difficult for us to help our fellow Muslims to be able to live as they wish,” the spokesperson added.

WHD said support for the event and the “Teachers For Fatemeh” campaign from non-Muslims has grown this year.
“When people see the possibilities of what their Muslim friends go through, they jump into action,” they said. “Muslims must also be willing to properly educate their non-Muslim friends and family.”
As part of the events marking the day, a global virtual conference was held at which speakers and other participants discussed issues surrounding “hijabophobia,” and offered perspectives on the issue related to youth, the workplace and everyday life.

For the first time, WHD this year collaborated with a number international organizations and businesses — including American Airlines and Meta, the parent company of Facebook — in an effort to step up the campaign, raise awareness and extend its reach.
World Hijab Day, celebrated each year on Feb. 1, and the non-profit organization behind it were founded in 2013 by Bangladeshi American Nazma Khan with the aim of educating people and raising awareness of why many Muslim women choose to wear the hijab, and to encourage women to wear and experience it for a day. The annual event, which originated in New York and was initially organized on Facebook, has grown into a global phenomenon.

WHD said that women who wear hijabs, who are known as hijabi, have to contend with a number of stereotypes surrounding them, including the idea that Islam is a violent religion, that the hijab is associated with terrorism, and that Muslim women are oppressed and forced to wear it.
“Speaking against these things because they are not true comes with criticism and backlash,” WHD said. “All we want is our freedom to wear what we want and be safe doing so.”
The degrees to which hijabi women have integrated into society differ around the world and each country or city presents its own particular challenges.
“If we can set examples and have hijab-wearing women in one place, this can lead to more acceptance in other places,” WHD said. “Television and journalism are great fields for Muslim representation because we are often misrepresented by the media.”

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, a British Indian hijabi from Bradford in England, is breaking down barriers in the Islamic charity sector in the UK, which has traditionally been male-dominated. Recently promoted to senior director of growth at international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, she manages several of the organization’s key departments, including marketing, communication, fundraising and donor care.
“I am in a privileged position,” she said. “I can sort of establish myself as a role model. We’ve got a lot of young females who volunteer with us, who come and work for us, so I think it’s a very positive thing for them to see that with the right attitude and the right passion, you can just be as good as male counterparts.”
From the charity’s perspective, Wallace-Laher said it is a positive sign for Penny Appeal to show women that it offers equality when females are so heavily outnumbered in the sector. She added that she is encouraged by the fact that society is evolving and people are becoming more aware and more accommodating of others.

The mother-of-two said it is important that Muslim women do not allow themselves to be affected by the stereotypes and stigmas attached to wearing the hijab. When dealing with challenges, she added that it is a case of “having that confidence to be able to stand up for yourself and show that you can be just as good as other females, and the hijab shouldn’t be a barrier and it shouldn’t be something that doesn’t allow you to fulfill your role or do your job to the best of your ability.”
Describing herself as confident in her British and Muslim roots, Wallace-Laher said that wearing the hijab in the UK is regarded as normal and that Muslim women living there are privileged because they have more opportunities and it is easier to get promoted than is the case in other countries, such as France or the US.
“My message would be just to be proud of who you are and your identity, and wear your hijab with pride,” she added.
In a message to women who have never worn a hijab, Wallace-Laher said: “You don’t really understand somebody until you put yourself in their shoes … it might be an opportunity to try it and see how you feel and, quite often, it’s actually quite liberating.”

  • If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the US
WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they began submitting a formal request to US health regulators for emergency use of their Covid vaccine for children aged over six months and under five years.
If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the United States.
In a tweet soon after the announcement, the FDA said it will hold a meeting on February 15 to consider the request.
The companies are seeking authorization for only two doses of their vaccine, but believe a third will be needed “to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
“If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a Covid-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” he added.
To limit side effects for this young age group, Pfizer chose to significantly decrease the dosage of its vaccine, opting for only three micrograms per jab versus 30 for those over 12 years old, and 10 for ages five to 11.
The company’s researchers concluded last fall that low doses of the vaccine provided protection in children up to two years old but not in those aged two to five, and announced in December they would add a third dose to their trials.
Data on the three-dose regimen is “expected in the coming months and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion” of this initial request, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a press release.
Two years into the pandemic, many parents are waiting impatiently to vaccinate their young children against the coronavirus.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved three months ago for emergency use in children from five to 11.

ADDIS ABABA: The AU appears set for an internal clash over its relationship with Israel at a summit this weekend, a rare point of contention for a bloc that values consensus.

The dispute was set in motion last July when Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the AU Commission, accepted Israel’s accreditation to the 55-member body headquartered in Addis Ababa — handing Israeli diplomats a victory they had been chasing for nearly two decades.

Powerful AU member states, notably South Africa, quickly spoke out in protest, saying they had not been properly consulted and that the move contradicted numerous AU statements — including from Faki himself — supporting the Palestinian Territories.

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents seen by AFP.

Despite a long list of pressing issues including the coronavirus pandemic and a spate of recent coups, analysts expect the Israel question to get a lengthy hearing at the summit, which is marking the 20th anniversary of the AU’s founding.

There could also be a vote on whether to back or reject Faki’s decision. “Twenty years after the formation of the African Union, the first issue has come up that’s going to seriously split” the bloc, said Na’eem Jeenah, executive director of the Afro-Middle East Center in Johannesburg.

“No matter how the decision goes at the heads of state summit in February, the AU is going to be split in a way that it hasn’t been in the past.”

Seventy-two countries, regional blocs and organizations are already accredited, including North Korea, the EU and UNAIDS, according to the AU’s website.

BACKGROUND

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents.

Israel was previously accredited at the Organization of African Unity, but lost that status when the body was disbanded and replaced by the AU in 2002.

The Israeli government attributed the snub to the Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, who held major sway at the AU until he died in 2011.

When Faki announced Israel’s accreditation last July, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing its previous exclusion as an “anomaly” and noted that Israel has ties to 46 African countries.

The ministry also said Israel’s new status would help it aid the AU in fights against the pandemic and terrorism.

“Working on a bilateral level with many African countries is wonderful and is great, and that is the very basic tenet for the relationship with Africa,” Iddo Moed, deputy head of African affairs at the ministry, said last week.

“But I think for Israel it is important also to establish formal relations with Africa as a continent,” he added.

But Jeenah, from the Afro-Middle East Center, said the environment that gave birth to the AU made it different from the OAU, founded nearly 40 years earlier.

“We were firmly in a postcolonial period. Apartheid in South Africa was over. It was time for a new organization that oriented itself differently,” he said.

Just because Israel was accredited before, he added, doesn’t mean it should be now.

South Africa was among the first African countries to speak out against Israel’s new accreditation.

It has kept up the criticism, with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in December denouncing Faki’s decision as “inexplicable.”

“This came as a shock, given that the decision was made at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of their land,” she said.

Just two months before accepting Israel’s accreditation, Faki himself condemned Israeli “bombardments” in the Gaza Strip as well as “violent attacks” by Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, saying the Israeli army was acting “in stark violation of international law.”

Analysts and diplomats say it is unclear how a vote on Israel’s status might go.

Israel’s biggest supporters include Rwanda and Morocco, while many countries have not expressed a position. Any decision on Israel would need the backing of two-thirds of member states.

Supra Mahumapelo, chairman of a South African parliamentary committee on international relations, said it was important for the AU to take up the issue.

Some observers, though, lamented the tensions the debate seems destined to stoke.

“Every effort should have been done to avoid this issue from becoming a source of polarization. Now it will be such a bad distraction at a time when you don’t need that,” said Solomon Dersso, founder of the Amani Africa think tank, which focuses on the AU.

Updated 01 February 2022

  • There are 39 ethnic indigenous groups in Bangladesh, with an estimated population of 4 million
  • Only five of the groups have been receiving primary school tuition in their mother tongues
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has been scrambling to save its endangered languages with new school books for indigenous communities, but the groups say too few of them are included in the program as authorities struggle to find appropriate teachers.

Most people in Bengali-majority Bangladesh, which has a population of more than 167 million, speak Bangla, the official language, as their first tongue. But there are also 39 ethnic Indigenous groups in the country, with an estimated population of 4 million, who have distinct cultures and languages.

According to a 2019 survey by the International Mother Language Institute, 14 of these Indigenous languages are about to disappear.

The government in 2017 launched textbooks for five of the biggest groups — Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri — to teach students in the first three classes of primary school in the mother tongues. The initiative was welcomed by indigenous communities, but they fear it is too little to stop their languages from dying.

“The government has to date only launched textbooks for five ethnic groups. What will happen to the other languages?” rights activist Sanjeev Drang, who also serves as secretary-general of the Bangladesh Indigenous People’s Forum, told Arab News earlier this week.

“If immediate initiatives are not taken by the authorities, many of the other languages will also disappear from the country.”

Authorities say they have been struggling to find teachers who both speak and write in indigenous languages as, in most of these communities, users are no longer familiar with their writing systems. To introduce textbooks in five of them, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board had sought the help of linguists to restore their respective alphabets.

“We are facing a challenge in providing lessons through these ethnic mother languages because we don’t have enough trained teachers. Some of the teachers from the ethnic groups can only speak in their languages, but they don’t know how to write in them, which is a challenge we have to overcome,” Prof. Dr. A. K. M. Riajul Hasan from the curriculum board’s primary education section told Arab News.

He said the board has been trying to identify the shortcomings in the introduction of the first five languages, but the process has been stalled by the pandemic and school closures.

“Once we complete this research, the initiative will be gradually expanded for other ethnic languages also,” he said.

The country’s Department of Primary Education is planning to train more instructors for Indigenous schools, but its training director, Uttam Kumar Das, said it may only start next year, together with a planned rehaul of the country’s curriculum scheduled for the school year 2023.

Representatives of the groups whose children have already started classes in their mother tongues say it makes a great difference.

Rony Chakma, a resident of Rangamati, a predominantly Chakma town in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in southeastern Bangladesh, said the use of his native language has been decreasing as people do not use it in their professional lives. With official tuition, children could internalize it better.

“It’s always nice if our children learn the letters of our own languages,” he said.

For Nelson Marma from Bandarban, a predominantly Marma community, learning his language at school had been “like a dream,” which he is glad is now coming true for the younger generation.

“The use of mother languages has been decreasing day by day,” he said. “With this initiative, our languages will be now saved from extinction.”

But the initiative needs to be expanded as soon as possible to save other indigenous tongues.

“Many people from these ethnic groups are about to forget their mother languages,” Dr. Sourav Sikdar, a renowned linguistics professor at the University of Dhaka, told Arab News. “We need to take immediate steps to preserve the other languages also.”

He said the five-language school programs already introduced were crafted in a way that not only introduced to Indigenous children their writing systems but also embedded them in their native cultural contexts, with illustrations specifically designed for them.

“The students receive a ‘cultural translation’ through which they come to know their traditions and cultures in their own languages,” Sikdar said. “We just need to strengthen the focus and replicate the initiative for other languages also.”

Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (AP)
  • Charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Said £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough
LONDON: The British government is being urged by charities to do more to help Afghans who are at risk of starvation in Afghanistan amid an economic collapse in the country.

Groups including Save the Children UK, International Rescue Committee, and Concern Worldwide have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to provide more money to tackle the humanitarian crisis, the Metro reported on Tuesday.

They said that Afghans, some of whom they claimed had been forced to sell their children or their organs just to buy food, would die if no action was taken.

Many Afghans are facing crippling poverty during a harsh winter in Afghanistan, a country in the grip of economic chaos after the Taliban swept to power in August last year.

The charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, telling her that the “window to save lives is closing fast” and that “there isn’t a moment to lose.”

They also said that the £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough, highlighting how the figure equated to just £7.15 for each of the 40 million people at risk in Afghanistan.

“Five million Afghan children are on the brink of famine. Every day, more people are succumbing to illness and starvation,” the letter said. “With 98 percent of families not having enough to eat, some are resorting to desperate coping strategies – even selling their children.

“Our staff and partners on the ground report suffering on a scale that most of us cannot comprehend. The UN has launched its largest ever single country appeal – $4.4 billion – and needs wealthy countries like the UK to step up now.”

“The government must urgently provide additional humanitarian funding that reflects this level of desperate need, it should also use its diplomatic influence to bring other donor countries around the table to meet the UN’s call for life-saving funds.

“As well as supporting the emergency response, (Foreign Office) must also prioritize international efforts to ensure essential public services are restored and to keep the Afghan state and economy from collapsing.”

The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan after a blistering three-month offensive, which started in May 2021. 

According to UN estimates, 2.2 million Afghans have fled to neighboring countries and a further 3.5 million have been internally displaced since Jan. 2021.

