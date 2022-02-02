You are here

LIVE: ‘LEAP’ tech conference in Riyadh enters second day
DUBAI: The LEAP conference in Riyadh kicks off second day of highly engaging networking and insightful sessions around technology.

Held over three days, the event picks up from the opening on Tuesday, where many tech deals were announced, and the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in technology renewed. 

In a keynote address, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said the government has invested around $6.4 billion in future technologies, enumerating local companies leading in this front. 

Several global tech giants also revealed investment plans in the Middle East, in line with a regional trend that sees technology as a driving force for economic diversification, particularly for Gulf countries. 

READ MORE: Aramco launches $1bn venture capital fund at LEAP after a year in operation

The second day will feature more sessions on how society is adapting to the developments in modern technology. 

Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is expected to deliver a keynote speech.

Other notable speakers include Frank Salzgeber from the European Space Agency, Nele Leosk from the government of Estonia, and Abdullah Sharif Al-Ghamdi, the president of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. 

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s largest telecom operator Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, said it intends to establish a unit specialized in data center hosting as well as regional and international connectivity.

Fully financed by stc's resources, the new company will be launched with an initial capital of SR100 million ($26.7 million), it said in a statement.

The move aligns with wider goals to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as the region’s future digital hub, attract foreign direct investments, and localize contents and services needed to boost digitization.

Current assets owned by stc such as data centers, international submarine cables, and point of presence assets – worth SR2.1 billion – to be transferred to the new company.

The new company seeks to invest SR1.7 billion, bringing the total investment to SR3.8 billion ($1.01 billion).

Riyadh-based stc said that the new initiative is expected to have a positive impact on its operations, which cannot be quantified until all regulatory requirements are fulfilled.  

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest lender in terms of assets, Saudi National Bank, or SNB, has reported an annual increase in profit of 10.7 percent in 2021.

Profits hit SR12.7 billion ($3.38 billion), compared to SR11.4 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit per share went down from SR3.68 to SR2.99.

The bank attributed the improved performance to a series of effects that followed the NCB-Samba merger.

After the transaction, SNB reported a profit hike, mainly driven by a rise in operating income of 32.6 percent.

The bank noted such gains were slightly capped by higher operating expenses, which increased by 63.2 percent due to a rise in net impairment charge of expected credit losses pertaining to the merger.  

Net impairment charge reached SR3.9 billion in 2021, having increased 101 percent year-on-year.

The final phases of the merger with Riyadh-based Samba Group were concluded Jan. 6, 2022.

SNB concluded the last phase of the transaction in a record time, within nine months since the process started on April 1, 2021, making it the region’s largest and fastest merger. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha on Tuesday held talks with Kamal Ahmed, the Bahraini minister of transport and communications and president of the National Space Science Agency.
During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the LEAP conference being held in Riyadh, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in ​​digital economy and opened investment prospects.
They also discussed ways to support digital entrepreneurship and develop sustainable and green technology, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Swaha met separately for similar talks with the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari.
They reviewed the Kingdom's digital strategy  and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in the field.

LONDON: Oil paused for breath on Tuesday after breaking $91 earlier in the week, ahead of  OPEC+ meeting and amid increased tensions over Ukraine.

Despite speculation that OPEC+ could upwardly revise its current output levels, most analysts believe the group will stick to its current strategy of adding 400,000 barrels a day to output in monthly increments, further incurring the wrath of US President Joe Biden by ignoring his calls to turn the taps on more.

The latest OPEC figures reveal the group increased production by just 210,000 bpd last month, just over half the 400,000 bpd increase the group is committed to producing.

Against the backdrop of the current tight market and OPEC+ continuing to lag behind its targets, many industry observers believe crude oil is rapidly heading towards $100, particularly if the Ukraine-Russia crisis worsens and US producers fail to ratchet up production.

Put simply, the market is concerned that OPEC+ would struggle to maintain an increase in production levels in the event that Russian premier Vladimir Putin decides to launch a military invasion of Ukraine, or a smaller incursion where he annexes more territory in the east of the country.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo told Arab News: “In a severe scenario, and this is a risk case, not our base case, we assume that 10–20 percent of Russian oil production and exports are disrupted, lifting Brent prices to $125 or higher. The magnitude of the price reaction would depend on when the disruption occurs. OPEC+ still has some spare capacity, so the group could increase production and compensate for the disruption at this time. This buffer, however, is likely to diminish this summer, with only Saudi Arabia and the UAE having spare capacity.”

A conflict in Ukraine threatens the energy security of Europe because of its dependence on Russia to supply natural gas. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) European OECD nations took in 48 percent of Russia’s crude and 72 percent of its natural gas exports.

Potential sanctions in the event Russia invaded Ukraine are unlikely to include oil and gas, but Putin could of course turn off the gas himself, as he has done periodically over the last year, if other western sanctions start to bite.

It’s worth nothing that Russia’s central bank is estimated to be sitting on US$600bn in reserves, more than enough to cope with a brief energy shock.

Meanwhile, other sanctions that could damage Russian trade, such as expelling it from the international Swift payments system have been effectively dismissed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Germany of course relies on Russia for around a third of its gas and crude oil supplies.

But is it feasible that a dispute in eastern Europe could really trigger $100 oil in the coming months?

Staunovo said: “Calculating a risk premium is always tricky. Historically geopolitical risk premia didn’t last if there were no supply disruptions. Russian oil keeps flowing to the world at the moment.”

Staunovo added that much of the current spike in oil prices is largely attributable to production disruptions in Nigeria, Libya, and Ecuador in late December.

He said: “That resulted in ongoing oil inventory declines in January, when we normally have an oversupplied oil market in the first and second quarter of every year, and is the main reason Brent trades around $90.”

Meanwhile, something else OPEC+ may be pondering this week is the potential revival of the US shale industry.

The heyday of US shale may well be over, but no less an authority than Larry Fink, who at COP26 appeared was busy embracing all things green, wrote to investors in his annual letter that Blackrock “does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy”, adding that companies in the sector “are a critical part of decarbonization”.

Against the backdrop of OPEC’s refusal to open up the pumps, President Biden has also signalled that the US fracking industry has a role to play in combatting spiralling petrol pump prices.

The EIA estimates that US oil and gas production was 11.7 million in November, and output in the Permian Basin, the country's largest shale oil field, set a record in December. Estimates suggest shale production will increase sharply this year though  remain below 2018 and 2019 levels.

But a shale revival could prove a mixed blessing, as Christyan Malek, JP Morgan's head of oil and gas noted last month: “If US oil rig counts are up, OPEC will add barrels back into the market in April to cap shale productivity.”

That again begs the question of how long OPEC could maintain an increase in supply if required. Against the backdrop of increased environmental concerns and the wider shift in energy investment, one suspects OPEC is better placed to remain the swing producer than the US shale industry.

 

RIYADH: Aramco officially announced on Tuesday Feb. 1 the launch of Prosperity7 Ventures, a one-billion-dollar Venture Capital fund.

Although the fund has been operational for over a year, it was launched officially by Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter during the LEAP 22 technology conference in Riyadh.

The Dhahran-based company said in a statement that Prosperity7 is designed as a global financial VC, with a long-term view to support the development of next-generation technologies and business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale.

The fund is headquartered in Dhahran, with offices in Palo Alto, New York, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Aramco CTO Ahmed Al-Khowaiter during LEAP

Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said: “Through the breadth of the Saudi Aramco ecosystem, its vast resources, and its far-reaching footprint across geographies and sectors, Prosperity7 can present unparalleled opportunities for scalability and impact.  This potential would be instrumental in creating stronger foundations for success for its portfolio companies.”

Prospeity7's investments include early-stage enterprise, blockchain, financial and industrial technologies, healthcare, and education solutions.

It is named after Dammam Well-7, the first oil well to strike commercial oil in Saudi Arabia, also known as the ‘Prosperity Well’.

