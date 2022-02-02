Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases -ministry

You are here

People visit a park on Wednesday in Ankara, in Turkey, where the number of daily infections topped the 100,000 mark. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • Data also showed 217 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period
  • The total death toll stands at more than 87,000, according to the official tally
ISTANBUL: Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. Data also showed 217 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period.
The total death toll stands at more than 87,000, according to the official tally.
Separately, Turkey’s coronavirus science council said the anti-viral pill molnupiravir will be administered to early-stage COVID-19 patients over age 65 or with chronic illnesses as of next week.
In a statement, the council said the omicron variant now constituted almost all cases of COVID-19 disease, though intensive care bed occupancy rate stood at 68.7 percent across the country.
“We maintain our forecast that the current course of the spread will not strain hospital capacity,” the statement said.
Countries rushed to buy Merck’s molnupiravir after very promising initial results, but subsequent company data in late November indicated the drug was markedly less effective than previously thought.

Topics: Turkey COVID-19 omicron

Houthis slammed for closing down radio stations, abusing prisoners in Sanaa

Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday that armed Houthis closed down six radio stations in the Yemeni capital. (AFP/File Photo)
Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday that armed Houthis closed down six radio stations in the Yemeni capital. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Reporters Without Borders says it ‘condemns these interferences in media programming’
  • Detention and harassment of journalists ‘speaks of a disturbing trend,’ US envoy says
AL-MUKALLA: Media watchdogs and a US diplomat have condemned the Iran-backed Houthis for shutting down several community radios in Sanaa, while a rights group has called for an end to the abuse of prisoners in the city.

Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday that armed Houthis closed down six radio stations in the Yemeni capital for refusing to broadcast songs that glorify the movement.

“@RSF_inter condemns these interferences in media programming,” the international group said on Twitter.

Cathy Westley, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Yemen, also expressed concern over the closure of the radio stations and the Houthis’ targeting of journalists.

“I am deeply concerned about the deterioration of the media environment in Yemen. The suspension of some media outlets and the arbitrary detention and harassment of journalists speaks of a disturbing trend,” she said in a statement.

Journalists based in Sanaa said that armed Houthis last week raided and closed Voice of Yemen Radio, Grand FM Radio, Al-Oula Radio, Community Childhood Radio, Al-Diwan Radio and Delta Radio, allegedly for broadcasting without a license and failing to pay their fees.

The owners were later forced to alert the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate, an umbrella organization for hundreds of journalists in the country, after failing to convince the Houthis to allow them to resume broadcasting.

The YJS blasted the actions of the Houthis and urged them to stop their crackdown on journalists in areas under their control.

“The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate condemns these arbitrary measures that restrict freedom of opinion and expression, and demands the rapid re-broadcasting of these radio stations, and the cessation of all illegal measures, holding the Houthi group solely responsible for this abuse,” it said in a statement.

Majili Al-Samadi, head of Voice of Yemen Radio, said on Facebook that he and 10 other journalists were out of work after the Houthis closed down the station, adding that it had been broadcasting “independently” for the past eight years.

“Most people know our professionalism and independence … we are not politicians,” he said.

Since seizing power in late 2014, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on opposition and independent media outlets, forcing dozens of journalists to decamp to government-controlled areas or flee the country.

Many journalists have been tortured and even sentenced to death by the rebels.

Also in Sanaa, the Mothers of Abductees Association, an organization that represents thousands of female relatives of war prisoners in Yemen, on Wednesday sent an urgent plea to rescue dozens of abductees who are being tortured by the Houthis for refusing to attend indoctrination classes.

Jailers at the Security and Intelligence Penitentiary in Shamlan confiscated the prisoners’ belongings, including food and blankets, leaving them with nothing but lightweight clothes to protect themselves against the harsh weather, after they refused to chant the militia’s slogans and attend the propaganda lessons.

“We condemn the violations against our abducted sons held at Security and Intelligence Penitentiary, especially during this cold weather, and the outbreak of fevers and diseases,” the organization said in a statement.

“We also condemn the Houthis armed group’s non-compliance with international and national laws, and hold it completely accountable for the lives and safety of our abducted sons.”

Topics: Middle East Houthis Yemen

Egypt, South Korea sign two MoUs in military cooperation

Egypt, South Korea sign two MoUs in military cooperation
  • The Egyptian side also signed a contract for the joint manufacturing of K9 self-propelled howitzers with South Korean company Hanwha
  • Mohamed Zaki stressed that the General Command of the Armed Forces attaches paramount importance to military industrialization and the development of armament systems
CAIRO: Mohamed Zaki, commander-in-chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and minister of defense and military production, witnessed the signing ceremony of two memoranda of understanding in military cooperation with South Korea.

The Egyptian side also signed a contract for the joint manufacturing of K9 self-propelled howitzers with South Korean company Hanwha, in the presence of the South Korean Minister of Defence Procurement Kang Eun-ho.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Defense Ahmed Khale signed two memorandums. 

The first memorandum covers defence industries and logistical support, and the second covers organizing cooperation in defense research and development to coordinate and exchange military expertise between the two countries.

Osama Ezzat, head of the Armed Forces Armament Authority, also signed a contract for the management and joint local manufacturing of the howitzer system in the factories of the National Authority for Military Production with Hanwha, represented by Sun Gil, chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Zaki stressed that the General Command of the Armed Forces attaches paramount importance to military industrialization and the development of armament systems, which is one of the most important components of Egyptian forces’ military strength.

He pointed out the keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to keep pace with the development of global armament systems so that they always occupy a prominent position among the armies of the world. He added that this will enable them to fulfill their responsibilities in defense of the country.

Kang Eun-ho said that he looks forward to more joint military cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi praised the upgraded military relations with South Korea, stressing that Cairo will do whatever it takes to improve the security of the nation. 

The signing ceremony included commanders of the armed forces, directors from companies in the National Authority for Military Production, the ambassador and defence attaché of South Korea in Cairo and other senior officials.

Topics: Egypt South Korea Mohamed Zaki Kang Eun-ho K9 Thunder howitzers Egyptian Armed Forces

Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest
  • It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close
  • Beirut was eerily quiet as protesting drivers blocked its main highways and intersections
BEIRUT: Scores of Lebanon’s taxi, bus and truck drivers started a three-day strike on Wednesday, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging prices and a broader economic crisis.
It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.
Beirut was eerily quiet as protesting drivers blocked its main highways and intersections, some with burning tires. Unions have said the strike actions will last from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
“There was a time when a taxi driver’s son could become a doctor, an engineer, anything prestigious,” said taxi driver Hussein Assam, 55, who was protesting near central Beirut’s once thriving Hamra Street. “Now the taxi driver can’t even feed his children.”
Lebanon’s crippling economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the past century, and unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October.
A full tank of gasoline now costs more than the monthly minimum wage.
A government gridlock seemed to ease somewhat on Jan. 24, when the powerful Hezbollah group and its main Shiite ally ended months of boycott on the body. It now hopes to elaborate the 2022 budget and an economic recovery plan.
Back near Hamra street, taxi driver Assam was joined by two other drivers as they waited for orders to shut down traffic.
“If there’s no outcome today, there will be later,” he said, looking on the former commercial boulevard that has been reduced to penury. “The poor person who can’t eat anymore is going to burn the entire country.”

Topics: Lebanon Economic crisis roads block

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait
  • El-Sisi said that the Egyptian government is keen to communicate with Kuwaiti investors in order to support their activities in Egypt
  • Presidential spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said that El-Sisi believes that “the historical relations between Egypt and Kuwait are firm on all levels”
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he hopes to increase trade and joint investment projects between Egypt and Kuwait.

During a reception on Wednesday with Mohamed Jassem Al-Saqr, chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, El-Sisi said that the Egyptian government is keen to communicate with Kuwaiti investors in order to support their activities in Egypt and overcome any obstacles they face.

Presidential spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said that El-Sisi believes that “the historical relations between Egypt and Kuwait are firm on all levels,” and that support for the stability of Kuwait and the entire Gulf region is part of Egypt’s national security.

The spokesman added that the meeting included discussions on ways to support the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Business Council in its efforts to increase communication and interaction between business leaders in the two countries, reviewing available investment opportunities and discussing joint projects, especially in the fields of infrastructure, clean energy and water desalination.

Topics: Egypt Kuwait Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain
LONDON: Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

In a statement, the Israeli Defence Ministry said Gantz flew to Bahrain on an Israeli air force plane, adding that it was the first time an Israeli defence chief had visited the Gulf nation or that an Israeli military aircraft had landed there.

The Gulf nation normalised relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords. 

 

Topics: Israel Bahrain Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz

