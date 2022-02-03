You are here

  • Home
  • Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral

Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral

Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
A man passes in front of a screen featuring an image of jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala during a press conference held by his lawyers, Oct 31, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cf79d

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral

Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
  • Turkey was referred on Thursday to a top European court over abuses of a political prisoner
  • Amnesty International welcomed latest move to reprimand Ankara over Osman Kavala’s unjust detention
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey and the EU have entered into a fresh debate over the fate of Osman Kavala, a political prisoner whom a European court has repeatedly ruled should be freed.

Kavala is one of Turkey’s highest-profile detainees and has been held for more than four years without a conviction.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled more than two years ago that Kavala should be released immediately and said his detention served to silence him, but Ankara has not carried out the ruling.

On Thursday, the Council of Europe — an international body distinct from the EU but including all its members — announced that it would refer the case to the ECHR for Turkey’s failure to adhere to its ruling.

It is the next step in opening “infringement proceedings” against Ankara that could ultimately see it suspended from the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.

“The Committee found that, by failing to ensure Kavala's immediate release, Turkey is refusing to abide by the Court’s final judgment in his case,” the council said in a statement.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained defiant. He said Thursday: “What the ECHR has said, what the Council of Europe says, this doesn’t concern us much because we expect our courts to be respected. To those who don’t show this respect: Excuse us, but we will have no respect for them either.”

Kavala was acquitted in 2020 of charges related to the 2013 nationwide protests. Hours later, another court ordered his arrest based on a charge of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order related to the 2016 coup attempt, which the ECHR had also said lacked basis.

Further, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Turkey had adhered to the ECHR ruling and claimed instead that Kavala was now detained for a different judicial proceeding. 

He has not been found guilty of a crime.

Responding to the ECHR referral, rights group Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muižnieks said in a statement: “With this landmark decision today, Turkey is on the dock not only for its refusal to free a prominent human rights defender from arbitrary detention, but also for a gross failure of its justice system epitomized by the Kavala case. 

“After more than four years behind bars, we sincerely hope that the authorities will now do the right thing and free Osman Kavala.”

He continued: “The vote makes clear that by pursuing further farcical charges without any evidence against Osman Kavala, Turkey’s judicial system is simply trying to keep him behind bars come what may and that the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a founding member, will not stand by idly and watch.

“The message from the Committee of Ministers today is clear: Turkey must release Osman Kavala and end his politically motivated persecution.”a

Topics: Turkey Osman Kavala Council of Europe European Court of Human Rights European Union (EU)

Related

Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala
Middle-East
Turkey extends detention of civil society leader Kavala
Special Turkish anger at US demands to free philanthropist Osman Kavala
Middle-East
Turkish anger at US demands to free philanthropist Osman Kavala

Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day

Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day

Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day
  • 37,000 refugees, many of them Afghans, are awaiting long-term accommodation in the UK
  • Controversial new bill could end practice of temporary hotel accommodation, instead sending them to dedicated centers
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is spending £1.2m ($1.6m) every day housing asylum seekers in hotels the government revealed on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted that her department is “struggling” to find them permanent homes.

Tricia Hayes, the deputy permanent secretary at the Home Office, told MPs on Wednesday that 25,000 refugees were living in hotels in the UK. Most of them were had reached the country by crossing the English Channel in small boats. 

That figure is three times higher than three years ago.

A further 12,000 Afghan refugees are also still being held in hotels more than six months since they were evacuated from Kabul. Just 4,000 of the 16,000 evacuated have been given a permanent home.

That means a total of around 37,000 people are awaiting long-term accommodation provided by the government and local authorities across the country. Councils across Britain have struggled to find enough free housing for the growing number of people that need permanent homes.

Patel told the home affairs committee that housing asylum seekers in hotels was an “inadequate policy,” that it is costing the UK £1.2m a day, or £438 million a year. 

The home secretary hopes that her controversial Nationality and Borders Bill will ease the pressure by holding them in dedicated facilities — some of them offshore.

The bill aims to end the practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels by using new reception centers instead.

Patel told MPs: “We are absolutely struggling with local authorities finding housing accommodation. Also we want to make sure that we can move people into work. We want them to rebuild their lives here. We have a minister for resettlement that leads on this, but we are desperately still trying to pull together different component parts.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said that living in a hotel was “unsuitable” for people who had fled war and persecution.

“Every day we see men, women and children struggling to get the clothes, food and healthcare they need when marooned in hotels for many months, causing them great distress,” he said. “It’s a failed strategy that comes at an astronomical cost to the taxpayer. We want to work with the government to support people into suitable housing so they can start to rebuild their lives.”

The Refugee Council, however, does not support Patel’s solution outlined in the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently making its way through the UK’s legislative procedure, calling it a “hugely destructive piece of legislation,” that would see people housed in “inappropriate and unsuitable reception centers.” 

It also denounced plans to house refugees and migrants in offshore centers, which the government is pushing forward with “despite the large body of evidence showing how damaging this approach would be.”

Immigration is a hot-button issue in British politics, and an increase in migrant arrivals from mainland Europe via the English Channel has further raised concern among some sections of society about the number of people coming into the country.

The Channel crossings issue has also caused tension between London and Paris. The French and British governments have traded barbs in recent days over who holds responsibility for the growing number of people drowning trying to make the crossing.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) asylum seekers Priti Patel

Related

UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home
World
UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home
ritain will do whatever is necessary to help secure the French coast to stop migrants risking their lives trying to cross the English Channel. (Reuters)
Media
UK migrant deaths: Priti Patel demands BBC drop ‘dehumanizing’ language 

Macron takes aim at migrants in attempt to woo French working class

Macron takes aim at migrants in attempt to woo French working class
Updated 19 min ago
Arab News

Macron takes aim at migrants in attempt to woo French working class

Macron takes aim at migrants in attempt to woo French working class
  • The president is facing challenges from right-wing candidates in this year’s election
  • Muslim immigration, especially from France’s former colonies, is likely to be a key issue in April’s vote
Updated 19 min ago
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a clampdown on immigration in an attempt to lure France’s working-class voters ahead of this year’s presidential election.

Macron is facing challenges from two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, both of whom have expressed anti-migrant — and at times anti-Muslim — sentiments.

On a visit to the northern French rustbelt, where National Rally’s Le Pen enjoys significant support, Macron outlined EU-level plans for the bloc to reinforce its external borders that would curb the number of migrants reaching France.

He also promised additional funding for home and infrastructure renovations to prop-up disaffected and run-down mining communities.

Macron, despite not having officially announced he is running for a second term as president, is the current favorite to win the first round of France’s multi-stage election.

He is followed by Le Pen, center-right candidate Valerie Pecresse, and TV pundit Zemmour. Le Pen and Zemmour argue that French identity risks being lost amid a flow of mainly Muslim migrants from the country’s former colonies.

The president’s Wednesday visit to Le Pen’s stronghold region indicates an effort to rebrand his image among working-class voters after long being seen as a wealthy Parisian uninterested in the concerns of ordinary people.

The region is home to many of the makeshift camps established by migrants on their way to the UK, to the exasperation of locals.

In a previous interview, he suggested that migrants were exploiting the EU’s border-free zone to reach France, warning that local anger about these issues could result in a wider backlash against EU free movement policies.

The answer, he said, is to keep illegal immigrants out of the bloc in the first place. 

“Our ... free movement is threatened if we don’t manage to hold our external borders and to survey whom enters,” he said, adding that Europe’s border agency was planning to employ 10,000 guards by 2027, up from about 6,600 today. 

He also called for reforms to the EU’s asylum system to stop claimants demanding refugee status in one country if they had been denied in another.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen Éric Zemmour

Related

Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs
World
Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs
Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists
World
Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists

NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years

NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
AP

NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years

NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
  • More high-level diplomacy unfolded in Moscow and Kyiv amid deep uncertainty about Russia’s intentions
  • “This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Meanwhile, more high-level diplomacy unfolded in Moscow and Kyiv amid deep uncertainty about Russia’s intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Ukrainian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin was to meet with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, in Moscow.
Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilize the Ukrainian economy. Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.
“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He said Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, advanced fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems.
“So we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” Stoltenberg said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk to check on preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games scheduled for Feb. 10 to Feb. 20. Shoigu met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking about the drills, Lukashenko said the goal was “to reinforce the border with Ukraine.”
At the same time, Belarus’ defense ministry accused Ukraine of violating the country’s airspace with a drone last month. The ministry summoned Ukraine’s defense attaché and handed him a note of protest over “frequent violations of the state border” with Belarus.
Kyiv rejected the allegation and accused Belarus of working with Russia to try to further unsettle Ukraine. “We call on Minsk to refrain from playing along with Russia’s destabilizing activities,” foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.
Ukraine’s defense minister sought again to project calm, saying the probability of an invasion was “low,” and he welcomed a change by US officials, who have stopped using the term “imminent” when describing the risk of a Russian attack.
Oleksii Reznikov said “the threat exists, the risks exist, but they have existed since 2014, ever since Russia has become an aggressor.” He said “there are no grounds for panic, fear, flight or the packing of bags.” The minister put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine at 115,000.
Still, Stoltenberg renewed his call for Russia to “de-escalate,” and repeated warnings from the West that “any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price.”
NATO has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defenses of nearby member countries — notably Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The 30-nation military alliance also plans to beef up its defenses in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria and Romania.
Stoltenberg also embraced President Joe Biden’s decision on Wednesday to send 2,000 US-based troops to Poland and Germany and to shift 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes Washington’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank.
“We are committed to finding a political solution to the crisis, but we have to be prepared for the worst,” Stoltenberg said, and he appreciated other recent offers of troops and equipment from several allies. Russia objects to the troop move and has described it as “destructive.”
Erdogan, a prominent NATO ally in the Black Sea region, is positioning himself as a possible mediator. Speaking before departing for Kyiv, he reiterated Turkey’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and said Ankara was ready to do what it can to reduce tensions.
“We are closely following the challenges that Ukraine is faced with as well as the tension in the region,” he said. “We express on every platform that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our strategic partner and neighbor Ukraine.”
“As a Black Sea nation, we invite all sides to exercise restraint and dialogue in order to bring peace to the region,” Erdogan said.

Topics: NATO belarus Russia military buildup Ukraine

Related

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
World
Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack
World
Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack

Tributes pour in for ‘clever, kind’ murdered Londoner Yasmin Chkaifi

Tributes pour in for ‘clever, kind’ murdered Londoner Yasmin Chkaifi
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Tributes pour in for ‘clever, kind’ murdered Londoner Yasmin Chkaifi

Tributes pour in for ‘clever, kind’ murdered Londoner Yasmin Chkaifi
  • Chkaifi’s former lover stabbed her to death, before being killed himself by a passing driver
  • Her killer should have been behind bars for breaching a stalking protection order
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Friends and family have offered their heartfelt tributes to a woman murdered in a shocking knife attack in central London.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 44, was killed by Leon McCaskie in Maida Vale, west London, on Jan. 24, weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Her husband, Joseph Salmon told the BBC that his wife was “smart, clever and witty.”

Another family member said she had a “big, caring heart,” adding that she would still be alive if police had done more to enforce McCaskie’s warrant.

McCaskie was also killed in the attack when a passing driver rammed him in an attempt to protect Chkaifi. The driver was released without charges.

Police are investigating the case after it emerged that McCaskie should have been held in jail without bail for failing to show up to court after breaking a stalking protection order breach.

Remembering his wife, Salmon said: “I'm grateful for the chance to talk to her, marry her, be happy with her, and fall in love with her.”

He added that both he and his family were “at a loss” and “heartbroken.”

“I just think domestic abuse is a very bad problem and, if there’s no education about it from very young, if things aren’t sorted, if men can’t keep their hands to themselves, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.

Azhar Elfaddi, Chkaifi’s cousin and best friend, said: “She was probably the smartest and wisest woman I knew. She was just a simple, loving, amazing woman. I’ve never seen anyone compare to her, her parenting, as a person, her heart.

“She was always forgiving, she never really liked to speak bad about people.”

Another cousin, Inass Elfaddi, said it was “sad that no one did anything about it” and she had many questions for the police.

She said: “It could have easily been prevented.

“I think I would ask why her case wasn’t a priority, why (McCaskie’s) warrant wasn’t a priority, why his criminal record wasn’t enough for him to be searched for, as you did have a warrant?

“Obviously they didn’t see him as a threat.”

The Metropolitan Police told the BBC it was unable to comment on the case because it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for review.

Topics: United Kingdom crime

Related

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was found stabbed to death in Maida Vale, London. (Metropolitan Police)
World
Family of murdered Yasmin Chkaifi praise ‘hero’ driver who tried to stop attacker
London stabbing victim named as Yasmin Chkaifi
World
London stabbing victim named as Yasmin Chkaifi

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 03 February 2022
AP

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID-19 pandemic
  • Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week
  • Dr. Hans Kluge said the spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant
Updated 03 February 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN: The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.
Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunization due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’ tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.
As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.” Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunization and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.
He said, however, this demands “a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders,” saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond. Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.
Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic. He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but said that admissions to hospital intensive care units haven’t risen significantly.

Topics: Europe WHO COVID-19 pandemic

Related

German vaccine commission to recommend fourth COVID-19 shot
World
German vaccine commission to recommend fourth COVID-19 shot
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases -ministry
Middle-East
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases -ministry

Latest updates

Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell
TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell
Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day
Hotel rooms for asylum seekers costing Britain $1.6m a day
Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m
Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m
Profits of Bank Albilad soar to $450m in 2021
Profits of Bank Albilad soar to $450m in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.