RIYADH: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah condemned attacks by the Houthi militia on his country, stressing the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region and to adhere to a political solution in Yemen.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia have began targeting the UAE in recent weeks with ballistic missiles, sparking widespread condemnation from the international community.
During the call, the two sides also held consultations and exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, WAM said.
UAE foreign minister condemns Houthi attacks in call with Iranian counterpart
https://arab.news/n2m48
UAE foreign minister condemns Houthi attacks in call with Iranian counterpart
RIYADH: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.