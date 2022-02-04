‘Bankrupt’ anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances

You are here

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is due back in court to explain his finances (File/AFP)
  • English Defence League founder owes Syrian refugee teenager £100,000 in libel fees
  • Jamal Hijazi’s barrister wants to quiz Robinson over true nature of his assets
LONDON: One of the UK’s most prominent far-right, anti-Islam activists will be quizzed by courts after failing to pay legal bills for a libel case he lost against a Syrian refugee.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sued by Jamal Hijazi for defaming him online.

In response to footage widely circulated online of Hijazi being bullied, Yaxley-Lennon, 39, released a video claiming the 16-year-old boy had attacked “young English girls.”

He failed to prove those claims were true, and was ordered to pay £100,000 ($135,604.50) in compensation to Hijazi and legal costs understood to amount to around £500,000.

At a later hearing in March 2021, however, Yaxley-Lennon claimed he was bankrupt and thus unable to make those payments.

But now, the English Defence League founder has been called in front of a judge to answer questions about his finances.

Hijazi’s barrister argued that Yaxley-Lennon, who did not attend the hearing, could be cross-examined about his finances over the debt, despite the ongoing bankruptcy process.

In written arguments, he stated: “The claimant envisages that counsel’s opportunity to cross-examine the defendant under oath, accompanied by documents provided by the defendant, will provide for a more detailed analysis of his assets than might be possible through the normal bankruptcy process.”

He said Yaxley-Lennon, who has long campaigned against the presence of Muslims in Britain, owes a “substantial sum” to Hijazi, and intends to question him “with a view to establishing what steps would be most proportionate to take with a view to maximizing recovery.”

Hijazi’s lawyers, he said, had information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Yaxley-Lennon’s) assets.”

The High Court hearing about his finances is due to take place on March 22.

  • Jessie Sander, 26, fired after 15 days of work at Westchester Reform Temple, New York state
  • Lawsuit alleges violation of labor laws preventing employers from policing how employees use time outside work
LONDON: A teacher who was fired from a job at a Jewish school after posting comments critical of Zionism and Israel on her personal blog has filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging that it violated labor laws. 

Jessie Sander, 26, had worked at Westchester Reform Temple school in Scarsdale, New York state, for 15 days before she was fired last July.

Warren Haber, the synagogue president, said at the time that it “made this termination decision after much consideration and in accordance with WRT’s religious mission.”

But Sander, who is Jewish, said her firing is a violation of labor laws that prevent employers from policing how employees use their time when not at work.

Her lawsuit, which was filed before New York State Supreme Court in Westchester, accuses the school of violating labor law by firing her “because of her uncompensated lawful recreational activity, outside of work hours, off the employer’s premises and without use of the employer’s equipment or other property.” It seeks her reinstatement plus compensatory damages.

She believes that she was fired for her critical views of Zionism and Israel, as expressed in a previous blog post, seen by her employers. Sander said when her employers came across the post, she was called in for questioning.

Rabbi David E. Levy asked whether she supported the Palestinian faction Hamas, and what she meant by calling herself anti-Zionist.

She told the New York Times that he had agreed with much of what she had said during the questioning, and had praised her as a good role model for the students. But a week later she was fired.

When she asked why, Eli Kornreich, the temple’s executive director, told her: “It’s just not a good fit.”

Sander said: “In the earlier meeting, I was like, ‘Wow, here’s a manager who gets it and says, ‘No one should fire you for your political beliefs,’ then at the next meeting it was, ‘Oh, except for me’.”

The temple defended her firing on the basis that the synagogue’s work is based on the principle of Clal Yisrael, which calls for “strengthening our commitment to Israel and the Jewish people of all lands and working to establish understanding and commonality among the various expressions of Judaism.”

But previous rabbis at WRT have expressed critical views of Israel. One, Rabbi Jonathan Blake, criticized “extremists, cynical political officials and wealthy patrons” in Israel for promoting “a grandiose vision of Jewish totalitarianism in the biblical Holy Land.”

Unlike Sander, however, they stopped short of questioning the right of Israel to exist, and of dissociating Zionism with Jewish identity entirely.

In her blog post, Sander wrote: “We reject the notion that Zionism is a value of Judaism. Zionism is not equivalent to, or a necessary component of, Jewish identity. To conflate Zionism and Judaism is not only inaccurate but dangerous.”

She continued: “In fact, support for israel often conceals deeply antisemitic views, as seen in some vocally pro-israel evangelical Christian groups.”

She also critiqued a common justification for the existence of Israel: That it provides a homeland for the long-persecuted Jewish people.

“Antisemitism (and white supremacy) do not disappear with the existence of israel — israel only placates us against revolution by giving Jewish people hope that there is a safe haven from antisemitism while turning us away from the struggle all marginalized groups must fight together,” said Sander. “As American Jews, we demand an end to American funding of Palestinian genocide.”

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest
  • In his invite, Koo stated that China had pressed on with the Beijing Winter Games while ignoring “unjust” cases of imprisonment in Hong Kong
  • Koo designed his media statement with interspersed bold and enlarged letters that read “Coffin Winter Olympics”
HONG KONG: A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested Friday, days after he announced plans to protest the Beijing Winter Olympics outside government offices in the city, according to local media.
The activist, Koo Sze-yiu, was arrested in the early morning at his home under a national security law, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.
Earlier this week, Koo had sent a media announcement inviting coverage of a petition he planned to present on Friday at 10 a.m. in front of China’s Liaison Office — the agency which represents the Chinese government in the nominally semi-autonomous enclave.
In his invite, Koo stated that China had pressed on with the Beijing Winter Games while ignoring “unjust” cases of imprisonment in Hong Kong.
“Don’t forget that human rights are being oppressed in Hong Kong!” he wrote in the announcement.
He said that authorities have abused the national security law to imprison dissidents or those who speak out against Beijing’s policies in the city.
Koo designed his media statement with interspersed bold and enlarged letters that read “Coffin Winter Olympics.”
Over 150 people have been arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law since it was implemented in June 2020. Before that, Koo took part in protests where he would help carry a mock coffin outside China’s Liaison Office in demonstrations held on the Chinese National Day of Oct. 1.
Koo had previously been arrested and jailed several times, after being convicted of taking part in unauthorized rallies and flag desecration.
Local media reports also stated that four others — three men and a woman — were questioned in Koo’s case, but were not formally charged.
The 2020 law criminalizes what it describes as secession, subversion, and other offenses against the state. Rights groups, foreign governments and activists have condemned the law for reversing the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when Britain handed it over to China in 1997.
Last year, some 47 activists were charged with conspiring to subvert state power under the national security law, following their participation in an unofficial primary election aimed at selecting legislature candidates for the pro-democracy camp.
Authorities claimed that the primary was “subversion”, as some of the activists indicated that they would vote down major bills in the legislature that would force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down, if the pro-democracy candidates won a majority.
Most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists are currently in jail or have fled overseas in fear of political persecution.

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week, his office said on Friday, in the highest profile effort by a Western leader to deescalate the Ukraine crisis.
Macron will go to Russia on Monday to meet President Vladimir Putin and to Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The French president, who has called for a deescalation in the crisis, has over the last days repeatedly held telephone talks with Putin and Zelensky as well as talking to US President Joe Biden.
His office had said late Thursday after Macron's latest talks with Putin and Zelensky that the discussions sought "to identify the elements that should lead to a deescalation".
In a possible nod to Russia's concerns about NATO expansion and US military presence in eastern Europe, it said exchanges had started on the "strategic balance" in Europe, which should make it possible to see "a reduction in the risks on the ground and guarantee security".
Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts over the last weeks over the build-up of some 100,000 Russian troops close to the border with its pro-EU neighbour raised fears it was planning a new invasion of Ukraine.
Although Ukraine has sought to play down the risk of an invasion, tensions are running high after the US Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also indicated he plans to visit Russia soon although the timing is not immediately clear.
The French president has over the last years maintained that Europe must keep channels open to talk with Russia.
He has insisted that a "demanding dialogue" is preferable to open confrontation with Moscow in a fast-changing world dominated by the rise of China.
Macron paid his only visit to Russia as president in May 2018 to attend the Saint Petersburg economic forum and meet Putin.
His last face-to-face meeting with the Russian president dates back to a summit in summer 2019 at his residence in the south of France. A planned visit to Moscow in May 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern

As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
  • More than 9,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the US canceled
  • Almost 300,000 homes and businesses were still without power as night fell Thursday
CHICAGO: About 350,000 homes and businesses lost power across the US on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused a deadly tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall and hundreds of power outages to parts of Texas.
Storm conditions also caused headaches for travelers across the country as airlines canceled more than 9,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the US.
The highest totals of power outages blamed on icy or downed power lines were concentrated in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio, but the path of the storm stretched further from the central US into the South and Northeast on Thursday.
Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Pennsylvania to New England through Friday.

Parts of Ohio, New York and northern New England were expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east with 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) of snow possible in some places through Friday, Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, said early Thursday.
However, ice accumulations were expected to be the primary hazard from central and eastern Pennsylvania through the Catskill Mountains of New York to New England, NWS meteorologist Rich Otto said Thursday evening.
Along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.
In western Alabama, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told WBRC-TV a tornado that hit a rural area Thursday afternoon killed one person, a female he found under rubble, and critically injured three others. A home was heavily damaged, he said.
Tornadoes in the winter are unusual but possible, and scientists have said the atmospheric conditions needed to cause a tornado have intensified as the planet warms.
Heavy snow the storm brought to Midwestern states isn’t unusual, except the bigger-than-normal path of intense snow in some places, said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. With a warmer climate, people are forgetting what a Midwestern winter had long been like, he said.
“The only amazing winters I’ve been able to experience is through my parents’ photographs of the 1970s,” Gensini, who is 35, said. “This (storm) is par for the course, not only for the past, but winters current.”

Fuel tanks are covered in snow and ice at an Exxon Mobile Pipeline facility on Feb. 03, 2022 in Irving, Texas amid a winter storm sweeping the midwest and eastern US. (John Moore/Getty Images/AFP)

More than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow was reported in the southern Rockies, while more than a foot of snow fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
The flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed more than 9,000 flights in the US scheduled for Thursday or Friday had been canceled, on top of more than 2,000 cancelations Wednesday as the storm began.
“Unfortunately, we are looking at enough ice accumulations that we will be looking at significant travel impacts,” Orrison said.
The Ohio Valley was especially affected Thursday, with 211 flight cancelations at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Thursday. An airport spokeswoman told the Cincinnati Enquirer that all flights were canceled Thursday except for Delta Air Lines and American Airlines flights before noon.
Nearly all Thursday afternoon and evening flights were canceled at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and Friday flights could be as well, spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin told the Louisville Courier-Journal. UPS suspended some operations Thursday at its Worldport hub at the airport, a rare move.
Almost 300,000 homes and businesses were still without power as night fell Thursday, most of them in Tennessee and Ohio, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. As night fell Thursday, almost 150,000 Tennessee customers were without power, including about 135,000 in the Memphis area alone.
Power restoration could take days, said Gale Carson, spokeswoman for Memphis, Light, Gas & Water. “It’s not going to be a quick process,” she said.
Trees sagged under the weight of ice in Memphis, resulting in fallen tree limbs and branches. Parked cars had a layer of ice on them and authorities in several communities around the city warned of some cars sliding off slick roadways.
Meantime, almost 70,000 were without power in Ohio, with large percentages of the population in southeastern Ohio in the dark.
In Texas, the return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety nearly a year after February 2021’s catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history.

Motorist drive on N Buckner Blvd. covered with ice and snow along White Rock Lake on Feb. 3, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) 

Facing a new test of Texas’ grid, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said it was holding up and on track to have more than enough power to get through the storm. Texas had about 70,000 outages by Thursday morning, nowhere close to the 4 million outages reported in 2021. About half had their power restored by evening.
Abbott and local officials said Thursday’s outages were due to high winds or icy and downed transmission lines, not grid failures.
In Dallas, where snow rarely accumulates, the overnight mix of snow and freezing rain had hardened Thursday afternoon into an icy slick that made roads perilous.
South Bend, Indiana, reported a record snowfall for the date on Wednesday with 11.2 inches (28.5 centimeters), eclipsing the previous record of 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) set on the date in 1908, said Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Syracuse, Indiana.
Once the storm pushes through, she said temperatures will see a big drop, with Friday’s highs mostly in the upper teens followed by lows in the single digits in northern Indiana, along with bone-chilling wind chills.
“It’s definitely not going to be melting real quick here,” Carpenter said Thursday morning.
The frigid temperatures settled into areas after the snowy weather, with Kansas residents awakening to dangerous wind chills of around 15 below zero (26 degrees Celsius below zero). In New Mexico, schools and nonessential government services were closed in some areas Thursday because of icy and snow-packed roads.
The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central US on Wednesday’s Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor’easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in California

Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in California
  • Moments before the shooting, the suspect told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, says sheriff
OROVILLE, California: A 21-year-old man who was acting erratically opened fire inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight, authorities said.
Asaahdi Coleman started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus after it stopped at a convenience store in the city of Oroville on Wednesday night, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday.
“This is a horrific tragedy that was visited upon our community,” he said.
Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield. Detectives later recovered the weapon in a nearby construction site, Honea said.
Moments before the shooting Coleman, who had boarded the bus in Redding, told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, Honea said. He also got agitated and accused one of them of being an undercover law enforcement officer, the sheriff said.
He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.
After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to a Walmart about a half-mile away from the bus and got into a fight with a customer. After the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes. He was taken into custody, naked, shortly after, Honea said.
It was not immediately clear if Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court Friday.
The wounded include a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and is in a critical condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who is in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl in stable condition. A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.
Coleman, who has a juvenile criminal record, lives a “somewhat transient life” and is wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Butte County District Attorney David Ramsey said.
Sacramento prosecutors filed felony charges in July 2021 against Coleman for violating prohibition of firearm access, according to court documents. He was released on bail and was due for his next court appearance in March, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Public records show Coleman’s last known address was at an apartment complex in Sacramento, the newspaper reported.
The shooting comes two years after a man muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco, killing one person and wounding five before passengers disarmed him. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

 

 

