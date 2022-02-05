Saudi Space Commission’s latest ‘Space Talk’ event will explore India’s achievements

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission will host the sixth of its Space Talk events on Saturday, Feb. 5, during which it will explore the evolution and accomplishments of India’s space program.
The commission said on Friday that guest Shantanu Bhatawdekar, director of Earth observation applications and the disaster management support program at the Indian Space Research Organization, will talk about his work and the efforts of the organization to harness space technology to benefit national development and governance.
Mr. Shantanu Bhatawdekar in #SpaceTalk will take us through his expertise in Earth Observation Programs, Disaster Management Program and Decision Support Systems.@isro #Saudi_Space_Commission pic.twitter.com/9oEglXY5iL
— الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) February 4, 2022
The discussion will cover remote sensing, digital image processing, and geographic information systems and their roles in supporting decision-making.
The event is organized by the Space Commission in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ThinkTech initiative. With its Space Talk series the commission aims to help transfer knowledge and expertise through discussions with influential people in the sector and those with an interest in its discoveries and activities.
It also aims to raise awareness of the importance of space science and technologies, and enhance the commission’s role in inspiring and encouraging content-sharing related to the space sector.