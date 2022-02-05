You are here

Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq's Najaf

Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq’s Najaf
(AFP)
Updated 05 February 2022
Reuters

Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq’s Najaf

Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq’s Najaf
Updated 05 February 2022
Reuters

Kuwait Airways is resuming commercial flights to Iraq’s Najaf city starting from Saturday, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.
The Gulf state’s flag carrier suspended its flights to Iraq last month after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.

  • Lebanon’s letter stresses that “the Israeli action in that disputed area endangers international peace and security”
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: In anticipation of US Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein’s expected visit to Lebanon next week to discuss maritime border demarcation, Lebanon sent a letter to the UN “to shift negotiations on the southern maritime border from Line 23 to Line 29, while retaining the right to amend Decree No. 6433 in the event of reluctance and failure to reach a fair solution.”

The letter explicitly states that “the area between lines 1 and 23 to the area between lines 23 and 29, with an increase of 1,430 square km in addition to the previous 860 square km, is the disputed area, including the Karish gas field.”

In this letter, Lebanon does not abide by the “oil field in exchange for an oil field” negotiation principle, i.e. the Qana field in favor of Lebanon versus the Karish field for Israel. Rather, it includes a clear indication that the Karish field “is a disputed area, and Israel cannot continue its exploration operations nor begin extraction operations.”

Lebanon’s letter stresses that “the Israeli action in that disputed area endangers international peace and security.”

This development is considered an escalation by Lebanon to speed up indirect negotiations with Israel, which are being handled by the US under UN auspices.

The letter, addressed under the guidance of President Michel Aoun to the president of the Security Council on Jan. 28 and whose contents were just made public, stipulates that Lebanon adheres to its right to an area of 2,290 square km and not 860 square km only.

A political observer told Arab News that Aoun had sent the letter to the government but did not receive a response approving or objecting to it.

“The letter included a veiled threat aimed at accelerating negotiations and making achievements before Aoun’s mandate ends, and perhaps opening closed political doors for his son-in-law, MP Gebran Bassil, to recommend him as his successor,” the observer said.

The letter read: “Out of respect for the principle of the ‘negotiating path’ that was not reached after the indirect negotiations, one cannot claim that there is a proven Israeli exclusive economic zone, contrary to what the Israeli side claimed regarding the so-called Karish field.”

Maroun Al-Khawli, national coordinator of the Lebanese Coalition for Good Governance in Extractive Industries, said: “The letter…will constitute an impetus for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel and will speed up the process of reaching a final agreement.

“Shifting the negotiation from Line 23 to Line 29 aims to obstruct Israel’s ambition to seize the disputed area, including the Karish field, and start drilling operations, taking advantage of the absence of a Lebanese sovereign decision on this area because its oil interests and exploration contracts are ready in the disputed area.”

Al-Khawli added: “There is a general consensus among the various parties inside and outside the ruling authority on the necessity of keeping internal conflicts away from the negotiations with Israel and placing this issue above all political, partisan or personal considerations.”

In late December 2021, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan submitted an objection to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding “Lebanon opening the second licensing round for oil and gas exploration in offshore waters, which was announced by Energy Minister Walid Fayad in November 2021 and extends to 860 square km of a disputed area.”

The Lebanese letter further underlined that Lebanon “still relies on the success of the mediation efforts carried out by the US mediator, and stresses its commitment to reaching a negotiated solution to the maritime borders, under UN auspices, which means resuming negotiations from where they were left off, regardless of any preconditions except compliance with laws. In this context, we reiterate that Lebanon has not taken any additional steps out of respect to the mediation principle.”

Hochstein’s visit to Lebanon was postponed on several occasions until the Lebanese parties agreed “to proceed with the cards they were dealt.”

Lebanon and Israel are officially still at war, and there is no demarcation of land or sea borders between the two countries. The UN had drawn what is known as the Blue Line to replace the land border, which includes several disputed areas.

Lebanon has shown some inconsistency in demarcating its maritime borders, as it drew a border from Ras Al-Naqoura to Line 23 and brought it to the notice of the UN in 2011. However, Lebanon later said this was based on wrong estimates, and the correct one was Line 29.

Lebanon demanded during the negotiation sessions an additional area of 1,430 square km that includes part of the Israeli Karish gas field in which the Greek Energean PLC operates.

However, the Lebanese request to amend the maritime border has not yet been sent to the UN because Decree No. 6433, which extends the border to Line 29, was not amended, as the Cabinet is yet to approve the amendment before referring it to Parliament.

Israel had accused Lebanon of changing its stance on the demarcation of the maritime borders during the previous round of negotiations.

Updated 05 February 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese man who used force to retrieve $50,000 bank deposit released on bail

Lebanese man who used force to retrieve $50,000 bank deposit released on bail
  • Judge praised for her ‘bold and just decision’ to release Al-Saii
  • Suspect remains uncharged pending prosecutor’s final decision
Updated 05 February 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese man was released on bail this week after a fortnight in detention for taking people hostage and threatening to blow a bank up while trying to withdraw $50,000 of his own money.
Abdullah Al-Saii armed himself with a gun, grenade and bottles of benzene before entering a branch of the Bank of Beirut and Arab Countries (BBAC) in Jeb Jannine in Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, last month.
He said BBAC staff had refused his previous requests to withdraw $50,000 in savings, blaming Lebanon’s economic and banking crisis. Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) apprehended him after the bank agreed to give the money to his wife in return for his surrender at the end of a standoff lasting nearly five-hours.
An ISF official said that Al-Saii held more than 10 BBAC staff and customers hostage for several hours, demanding he be allowed to withdraw the money.
Investigating Judge Amani Salama released Al-Saii on 200,000 Lebanese pounds bail (around $10 at Thursday’s rate) and ordered that the $50,000 remain in his possession.
A retired judge told Arab News that Al-Saii remains uncharged pending the Bekaa attorney general’s final decision: “He could be facing misdemeanor charges and not criminal ones.”
In a 28–second video posted on Twitter by journalist Rachel Karam, Al-Saii could be heard saying from a detention center: “Thank God, I did not steal money.” He stressed that he is “under the law” and all that he did was “retrieve his own right.”
Judge Salama was praised on social media for her “independent, bold and just decision” to release Al-Saii, who was labelled a “national hero” for retrieving his money.
A Twitter user said: “We encourage everybody to retrieve their right in their own hands.”

Moroccan rescuers in final stages to free 5-year-old boy trapped in well

Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco on Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco on Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Moroccan rescuers in final stages to free 5-year-old boy trapped in well

Rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco on Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Rescuers were only metres away in their increasingly urgent but carefully-moving effort to rescue Rayan
  • For five days the complex and risky earth-moving operation has gripped residents of the North African kingdom and beyond
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Rescuers on Saturday dug to within a meter of a young boy trapped for five days in a well in northern Morocco, a delicate and dangerous operation constantly delayed by rocks and imperilled by the threat of landslides.
Workers with mechanical diggers have been trying round the clock to rescue the 5-year-old child, Rayan Awram, after he fell into a 32-meter (100-foot) deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday.
“We hope we will not encounter rocks,” lead rescuer Abdelhadi Tamrani told reporters at the site on Saturday afternoon, while there were still several meters left to dig.

Rescuers stand near the hole of a well into which a five-year-old boy fell in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco on Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)

A local official said there were no new development on Rayan’s health condition, but that the second phase of the rescue operation was in full swing and the rescue operation was nearing its end, Al Arabiya reported.
State television later reported that the rescuers were 90 cm (35 inches) from Rayan and that they had pinpointed his location from the access tunnel they were digging from a trench cut into the hillside.
A medical team was with the rescuers, who still hope to find young Rayan alive. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.
Tamrani said it was difficult to determine the child’s health condition because a camera that has been dropped down the well showed him lying on his side, but he added “we hope we will rescue him alive.”
The more time that passes, the more fears arise over Rayan’s condition.
Rescuers had tried to get oxygen and water down to the child but it was not clear whether he was able to use the vital supplies, AFP reporters said.
The Red Crescent also confirmed that it has been providing oxygen continuously to the little boy since Tuesday evening.

A view shows a well into which a five-year-old boy fell in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco on Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Rescue crews, using bulldozers and front-end loaders, excavated the surrounding red earth down to the level where the boy is trapped and are now digging horizontally toward him, by hand.
They face a risk of landslides, and on Saturday had to maneuver around a large rock which blocked their way.
Earlier in the darkness, crews had moved a heavy pipe into position in the area. One rescuer lugged what appeared to be a jackhammer.
A glacial cold has gripped this mountainous and impoverished region of the Rif, which is at an elevation of about 700 meters (2,300 feet).
Thousands of people have gathered and even camped in solidarity around the site in recent days and onlookers applauded to encourage the rescuers, sang religious songs or prayed, chanting in unison “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

People gather as rescuers work to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco Feb. 5, 2022. (Reuters)

“We are showing solidarity with this child, who is dear to Morocco and the whole world,” said onlooker Hafid El-Azzouz, who lives in the region.
“We hope that, with God’s will, he will get out,” he said.
The shaft, just 45 centimeters (18 inches) across, was too narrow to reach Rayan, and widening it was deemed too risky — so earth-movers dug a wide slope into the hill to reach him from the side.
The operation has made the landscape resemble a construction site. It involves engineers and topographers, and was made more complex by the mix of rocky and sandy soils.
“I keep up hope that my child will get out of the well alive,” Rayan’s father told public television 2M on Friday evening. “I thank everyone involved and those supporting us in Morocco and elsewhere.”
He said earlier in the week that he had been repairing the well when the boy fell in.
The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the trending Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan.
“Millions of people across the world are holding their breath in the race against time to save Rayan,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another paid tribute to rescue workers working around the clock for days, saying, “they are real-life heroes.”
A male relative of the boy told Reuters TV that the family had first realized he was missing when they heard muffled crying and lowered a phone with its light and camera on to locate him.
“He was crying ‘lift me up’,” the relative said.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Sudan army supporters in new show of force in Khartoum

Sudan army supporters in new show of force in Khartoum
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP

Sudan army supporters in new show of force in Khartoum

Sudan army supporters in new show of force in Khartoum
  • Army supporters, some of them riding camels, chanting slogans denouncing "foreign interference" and paying tribute to the military
  • Hundreds of army backers had boarded a train in Atbara to join the procession on Saturday morning
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of supporters of Sudan’s army rallied Saturday in front of UN headquarters in Khartoum, in a new show of force after months of protests against an October military coup.
Competing processions marched in Khartoum, according to AFP journalists — a sign of the deep divisions that have taken root in the country, which is among the poorest in the world.
Army supporters, some of them riding camels, chanting slogans denouncing “foreign interference” and paying tribute to the military.
Hundreds of army backers had boarded a train in Atbara, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of the capital, to join the procession on Saturday morning.
Dozens of anti-army protesters tried in vain to prevent them from boarding the train, demanding that the “military return to the barracks” and shouting “power to the people,” Abu Obeida Ahmed, a resident of Atbara, told AFP.
Meanwhile, hundreds of women demonstrated in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, denouncing a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup demonstrators that has killed at least 76 people and wounded hundreds, according to a pro-democracy group of medics.
The latest protest come as the UN has launched talks to help Sudan resolve the political crisis that was triggered by the coup.
Last month the UN’s Sudan envoy Volker Perthes said the consultations aimed “to support the Sudanese to reach an agreement on a way out of the current crisis.” But he added that “the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution.”
Sudan has been gripped by regular mass protests since the October 25 military takeover led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The coup, one of several in Sudan’s post-independence history, derailed a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the army and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
Army supporters are seeking to cement the post-coup status, while opponents have refused any initiatives for dialogue or partnership with the military.
Last week, pro-military protesters also rallied outside the UN offices in Khartoum, chanting “Down, down UN.”

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 05 February 2022
AP

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19
  • “Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms,” he tweeted
  • The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance
Updated 05 February 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday.
“Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant,” he wrote.
“We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.”
Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearance in person, citing bad weather.
The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance.
Turkey has seen record levels of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 cases reported by the Health Ministry on Friday. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country is also seeing a high number of fatalities due to COVID-19, with 248 deaths on Friday, a level not seen since October.

