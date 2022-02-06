UK’s Elizabeth wants Charles’ wife to be ‘Queen Camilla’ when he’s king

You are here

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall (right) become Queen Camilla in due time. (AP file photo)
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

  • The queen's statement cements the Duchess of Cornwall's place at the heart of the royal family
  • Camilla used to be judged an outsider in a nation that loves Charles’ ill-fated first wife, Princess Diana
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that she wants Prince Charles’ wife Camilla to be styled Queen Consort when he becomes king, cementing her place at the heart of the royal family after once being judged an outsider.
In a letter written to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Elizabeth said the occasion had given her pause to reflect upon the loyalty and affection shown to her by the British public.
She said she hoped Charles and Camilla would receive the same support.
“(It) is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Elizabeth said.
Charles and Camilla, long-time lovers, were married in 2005 in a civil ceremony in Windsor. Their Clarence House residence said on Saturday that they were “touched and honored by Her Majesty’s words.”
Elizabeth’s move reflects a wider acceptance of Camilla’s status as a royal.
Tabloid newspapers no longer target her as they did in the decade following the death in 1997 of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana.
Camilla — whose current title is Duchess of Cornwall — now regularly represents the royal family alongside Charles during official duties.

Throughout British history, the wife of a king typically is given the title Queen Consort. At the time of their marriage, it had been officially decided that Camilla would use the title Princess Consort if Charles were to become king.
While Elizabeth on Sunday celebrates 70 years on the British throne — an unprecedented stretch — the anniversary comes at a time of tumult for the royal family.
From the US sex abuse court case facing her son Prince Andrew to allegations by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife of racism in the royal household, rarely has the 95-year-old Elizabeth’s family faced such scrutiny and damaging headlines.
Last year she lost her husband of 73 years, Philip, whom she acknowledged in her letter on Saturday.
“I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign,” Elizabeth said.

Pomp and poignancy
Earlier on Saturday, Elizabeth kicked off celebrations for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne by inviting local community groups to her Sandringham residence in the east of England.
The queen, pictured smiling and wearing a light blue dress, cut a celebratory cake baked by a local resident and heard a rendition of “Congratulations” played by a concert band.
“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” she said in her letter to the public.
Ironically Elizabeth was not destined to be monarch at her birth, and became queen only because her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
But in 2015, she overtook Victoria as Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign in a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.
This weekend’s low-key events are a prelude to more pomp and ceremony to mark the platinum jubilee in early June, when the government will add an extra public holiday.
But Elizabeth said the anniversary was to her one of reflection and poignancy.
“It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign,” she wrote.
“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.” 

“The House of Gucci” author discusses her book ahead of Dubai visit

Rawaa Talass 

DUBAI: The American author and journalist Sara Gay Forden describes her first and only book as a late bloomer. “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” was a hard-sell as it faced rejections from publishing houses. Nevertheless, she managed to publish it 20 years ago and it did well with readers in the US.

But the family saga has been enjoying a global revival, thanks to the release of the film “House of Gucci” in late 2021. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, it had the world talking, including Dubai, where Forden will be participating at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Feb. 11 and 12.

Forden will be participating at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Feb. 11 and 12. Supplied

The whole experience of seeing her book being adapted into a film – opening with the shocking 1995 murder of Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci, orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani – has been a surreal journey for Forden. “When I walked down the red carpet in London for the world premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, Lady Gaga was behind me and I met Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek,” she told Arab News from Washington DC. “I thought this was definitely a Cinderella moment.”

Her interest in writing a novel-like book about the rise, fall and re-emergence of the Gucci fashion empire was fostered by her work as a journalist in Milan. She reported on the business side of Italian family-run companies that were turning into mega fashion brands, including Gucci, in the 1980s. She was even in the city when Maurizio was shot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Forden (@saragayforden)

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said. “There was a big gaggle of photographers and camera crews. It was crazy.”

Researching the ins and outs of Gucci led her to interview members of the clan, including Maurizio and Patrizia, former Gucci creative director Tom Ford, and the company’s factory and shop workers. “I put so much passion into this book,” Forden said. “I always felt that this is kind of an epic story that has meaning for people everywhere, because it’s about big themes that we struggle with – family, wealth, and jealousy. It’s almost like Shakespeare.”

The book’s fascinating narrative takes the reader from the early days of the company, founded by Guccio Gucci in 1921, to its historic expansion in the 1970s. Under the flawed leadership of the indebted Maurizio Gucci in the 1980s, family conflicts that spilled into the public sphere tore the company apart.

“There’s an Italian saying,” Forden said, “The first generation creates, the second generation expands, and the third generation destroys.” Today, not a single member of the Gucci family is directly involved in running the business.

However, Forden praised Gucci’s innovation and dedication to quality and craftsmanship over the years.

“I feel that Gucci, at every stage of its development, was a pioneer,” she said. “They really led the way. Yes, it was a dramatic story, but they also did key things in history that everybody followed. So, they’ve been leaders the whole time.”

37 women write ‘She Dares’ to inspire

Heba Khashogji at the launch of ‘She Dares’ with her mother. The book was launched at the Swedish Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

37 women write ‘She Dares’ to inspire

  • Women from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain and Jordan contributed to the book
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The stories of 37 powerful women with inspiring stories have been collected into a book called “She Dares.”

The collaborative book, written by women from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain and Jordan, do not follow one definition of success but a variety — there are successful businesses, and stories of overcoming illnesses, surviving traumas and about how the women became who they are.
“She Dares” was launched at the Swedish Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 by MENA Speakers, where some of the authors gathered together to sign the books.
Arab News sat down with Heba Abdulwahab Khashogji, one of the Saudi authors who shared her story in the book on how she became a writer. “When I was approached to write this book, I told them that I just wrote children’s stories. However, they pushed me to write the first draft and from there I was able to polish the story.”
Khashogji said that she had never previously considered herself an author — she’d had a habit of writing about strong emotions ever since she was young but for her that wasn’t writing. However, this process had helped to shape her journey as a writer.

My goal with writing is to leave behind something that does good and helps people; the books I wrote for children were to teach them the values, religion and culture . . . and teach them the reasons behind what we do and why we do it.

Heba Abdulwahab Khashogji, Saudi author

The 46-year-old wants to help her society as much as she can. She shifted her career from accounting and finance to HR because she realized that human capital was much more important than financial capital.
Writing was something that she pursued as a hobby. “My goal with writing is to leave behind something that does good and helps people; the books I wrote for children were to teach them the values, religion and culture . . . and teach them the reasons behind what we do and why we do it,” she said.
With “She Dares” Khashogji faced a number of challenges. One of them was her concern for privacy. “I struggled with using my imagination and telling my life story as a story; it was supposed to be colorful enough for the reader to remain attracted. I did my best and now I just hope people like it.” She added: “When I found out that it would be a motivational book and I remembered that my goal is helping the society develop in every aspect, I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Khashogji feels proud that her characters from the children’s book are becoming popular locally. “It makes me happy when I hear children talk about the character, especially in schools.” Quoting from a chapter in the book, Khashogji said: “By going through the challenging moments in life, I was able to create something beautiful from it and come out as the best version of myself.”
Toward the end of the chapter, she wrote: “If you have a knack for words, start writing and you will be surprised at the flow of words, all you have to do is start, and then the words will do their magic.”

Model Halima Aden releases new collection with Modanisa

Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

Model Halima Aden releases new collection with Modanisa

Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Somali model Halima Aden has landed herself a new partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa. 

The catwalk star revealed this week on social media that she and the Turkey-based platform released a new hijab and shawl collection titled “Halima X Modanisa.”

The new launch offers a selection of headscarves in different nude shades and textures. 

“The wait is over,” Aden told her 1.4 million followers on Instagram. “The New Halima x Modanisa Hijab Collection…celebrates the beauty of all, inspiring women to create new stories with their own inimitable style.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

In a released statement on Modanisa’s website, the 24-year-old model said: “I want to celebrate women around the world through fashion and encourage them to be pace-setters and change-makers.”

“Beauty is power and it comes in so many forms. We, as women, need to be one another’s biggest cheerleaders,” she added.

The scarves, turbans and shawls come in white, beige, brown, off-white and black. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

Aden, who appeared on numerous magazine covers and in print campaigns, has a longstanding working relationship with Modanisa.

The fashion e-tailer is the world’s largest platform to offer modest clothing options for veiled women, making the partnership one that Aden does not have to compromise her religious beliefs for — the primary reason she says she walked away from fashion in 2020.

In September, she was revealed as Modanisa’s first brand ambassador.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

“I’m so excited to be working with Modanisa. They have been an ever-present in my career: my first modest fashion catwalk, my first collection, and now my first global fashion role. They share my faith and values, and fully respect my choices as a Muslim woman. I’m coming home,” Aden previously said in a press release about her new position with the company. 

The former UNICEF ambassador, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Minnesota, first made headlines after wearing a Modanisa burkini during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016.

In addition to fronting campaigns and walking runways for Modanisa’s Modest Fashion Weeks in London, Istanbul and Dubai, Aden has previously produced a collection of headscarves for the e-tailer, which instantly sold out.

US actress Lindsay Lohan discusses marriage plans to Arab partner 

Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

US actress Lindsay Lohan discusses marriage plans to Arab partner 

Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan opened up this week about her wedding plans as she prepares to tie the knot with Dubai-based financier Bader Shammas.

The “Mean Girls” actress announced her engagement to Shammas in November on Instagram.

In an interview with Extra, Lohan said she has started her hunt for venues and gowns. 

“I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress,” she said. “But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”

The Hollywood star also said that she plans to sport several dresses on her big day.  

The couple were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Middle East-shot film ‘Dune’ leads BAFTA nominations 

Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News/ AP

Middle East-shot film ‘Dune’ leads BAFTA nominations 

Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News/ AP

DUBAI: Sci-fi epic blockbuster “Dune” led the nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards. 

“Dune,” starring US actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received 11 nominations on Thursday including best film, cinematography and original score. 

When shooting for the film, director Denis Villeneuve turned his gaze to the Middle East. He brought his all-star cast to the real-life dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi and Wadi Rum in Jordan. 

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE.” (Supplied)

He took over a Liwa desert resort for filming, bringing the cast and crew out in the early morning to capture the mist and haze that the Abu Dhabi desert offered. 

“It is one of my best memories from that shoot,” Villeneuve previously told Arab News. “It was exhausting. But it was so rewarding. And we had so much fun. And I think that everybody brought back great memories from that trip.”

Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, “Dune” has been adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 book by the same name.

New Zealand director Jane Campion’s dark Western, “The Power Of The Dog,” set in 1920s Montana and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune.” (Supplied)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among those nominated in the leading actor category, along with Will Smith, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard.”

The annual film awards celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

The leading actress list included Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza” and Emilia Jones for “Coda.”

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” both received five nominations.

