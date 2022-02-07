You are here

Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal's players celebrate after winning after the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final football match with Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on Feb. 6, 2022. (Photo by Charly Triballeau / AFP)
Dejected Egyptian players react after losing their AFCON 2021 final match with Senegal on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)
Senegal's players celebrate their AFCON 2021 victory in Yaounde on Feb. 6, 2022. (AFP)
Sadio Mane shoots the ball during their AFCON 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt in Yaounde on Feb. 6, 2022. (AFP)
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal's defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L) fights for the ball with Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah during the AFCON 2021 final football match in Yaounde on Feb. 6, 2022. (AFP)
  • Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time
  • Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019
YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Sadio Mané delivered a first African Cup of Nations title for Senegal on Sunday by drilling the decisive penalty in a shootout into the bottom left corner to beat Egypt and his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.
Mané kept his nerve despite having missed a penalty in the seventh minute of the game — with Salah giving his goalkeeper some advice before that first penalty — and Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time.
Egypt missed twice in the shootout, meaning Salah, who was meant to be his team’s last penalty taker, could do nothing but watch his club teammate win it.
Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.
This time he delivered the winning moment. He raced off to joyously celebrate with teammates but also returned to spend a moment consoling Salah, who was in tears.
The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané and Salah, who were both searching for their first major title with their country.
But it never reached the heights of a classic final despite the presence of the two superstars.
Senegal missed a series of chances in normal time and extra time, including Mané’s early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Egypt’s players appeared fatigued after all three of their previous knockout games also went to extra time, and they seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.
Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday’s shootout.
Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem was the first to miss, with his penalty cannoning off the post. But Senegal’s Bouna Sarr had the next penalty saved by Abou Gabal, who had also pulled off save after save during the game to keep Egypt in it.
Mohanad Lasheen had Egypt’s fourth penalty saved by Edouard Mendy, leaving Mané to win it.
The result was also special for Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who was the team’s captain and missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 African Cup final. Cissé was also coach for the 2019 disappointment.

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Updated 06 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
  • Odion Ighalo scores on this debut in 6-1 win for Asian and Saudi champions after falling behind to hosts in Abu Dhabi
  • Al-Hilal will take on European champions Chelsea at the same ground on Wednesday for a place in the February 12 final
Updated 06 February 2022
John Duerden

A debut goal from Odion Ighalo helped Al-Hilal come from behind to thrash Al-Jazira 6-1 at the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and book a mouth-watering semi-final with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of the current European champions, will be sure not to underestimate the Saudi Arabians. The Asian champions may have looked a little open at the back at times, but produced some memorable moments going forward.

Al-Jazira, who qualified for the tournament by virtue of being the champions of the UAE and then beating Oceania representatives AS Pirae three days ago, had chances before they were swept aside by the attacking riches of the Riyadh giants. 

It was not as easy as the scoreline suggests, as Al-Hilal fell behind to an early goal from Abdoulay Diaby, before strikes from Ighalo, the former Manchester United star making his first appearance since signing from Al-Shabab at the end of January, and Matheus Pereira gave the visitors the advantage at the break. Mohamed Kanno provided the all-important cushion of the third goal just before the hour, and the victory was confirmed by late goals from Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Andre Carillo.

Both teams had chances in the first half with Victor Sa almost putting the hosts ahead in the second minute, forcing goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf to get down quickly to save at the feet of the Brazilian. Al-Hilal failed to heed the warning as, after 14 minutes on the clock, the hosts took the lead in the smoothest of fashions.

A through ball from midfield released right-back Mohammed Rabii in behind Al-Hilal’s defence, and his low cross into the area was perfectly weighted for Diaby to slot home from close range.

The goal rocked Leonardo Jardim’s men and it took time for the four-time continental champions to find their rhythm. Al-Jazira came close to extending their lead on the half hour through Sa and had to rely on a fine double save from Abdullah Al-Mayouf to prevent the Abu Dhabi team from extending their lead.

After 36 minutes, however, Al-Hilal were level and while Ighalo will grab the headlines and did grab the goal, much credit has to be given to Kanno. The midfielder, who almost departed for Al-Nassr in January, swapped passes with Pereira and skipped past Mohamed Al-Attas to reach the byline. A perfect chip wrongfooted the Al-Jazira defense, and Ighalo was there to head the ball into an empty net.

Four minutes later, the Riyadh side were ahead. Marega, on the right side, slipped a simple ball inwards to Salem Al-Dawsari whose quick backheel found Pereira on the edge of the box. The former West Bromwich Albion playmaker took a touch to move just inside the area and bend a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Al-Jazira came out looking to put pressure on the Blues after half time, and should have drawn level within ten minutes. Abdulla Idrees sent over a perfect cross from the left, but somehow Ahmed Al-Hashmi, who had squeezed between Jang Hyun-soo and Ali-Al Bulaihi, managed to shoot wide from the edge of the six yard box with the goal at his mercy.

He was not the only one in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium cursing that miss; just moments later, Al-Hilal’s corner from the left was headed home powerfully by the impressive Kanno. Al-Jazira made a triple substitution in response, changes which included star striker Ali Mabkhout, recently recovered from injury.

It made little difference as Al-Dawsari rounded Khaseif with 13 minutes remaining to make it 4-1 after a Marega assist, and the Malian went on to get a goal for himself. There was still time for Carille to complete Al-Jazira’s miserable evening from the penalty spot. 

The UAE giants already knew long before goal number six that they were heading for a play-off for fifth place on Wednesday against Monterrey of Mexico, who lost their match to Al-Ahly of Egypt. Al-Hilal’s thoughts were already turning towards Chelsea; on this showing, it will be worth watching.

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International
  • Harold Varner III edged Bubba Watson by one after dramatic last hole eagle
  • Watson jogged over from clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Overnight leader Harold Varner III eagled the par-5 last by sinking a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion on Sunday.
The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish on a total of 13 under, one better than Watson who earlier finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination that put him in the lead.
Varner watched his winning putt roll in before throwing down his club and pumping his fists. Watson then jogged over from the clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner on his first PGA Tour title to go with his one international victory, the Australian PGA Championship at the end of 2016.
Adri Arnaus shot a 1 over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 06 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
  • Before the Liverpool titans stole the show in 2022, tournament was dominated by Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba
Updated 06 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

CAIRO: Rightly or wrongly, the Africa Cup of Nations final has been framed as the clash of the Liverpool superstars: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah against Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

The club’s fans have revelled in the match-up and even Liverpool’s official website has jumped on the bandwagon, posting a photo of the two on social media with the caption: “Proud of you both.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, noted that one of his players will return ecstatic and the other dejected.

This rivalry looks set to run, with the two nations facing each other in the final African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While recent attention has gone to the two teammates and international rivals, the Africa Cup of Nations has in its modern history always shone a spotlight on European-based African superstars.

The current competition has already witnessed a strong focus on some of the best Arab players abroad, such as Salah, Manchester City’s Algerian Riyad Mahrez, PSG’s Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and even the absent Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea and Morocco.

In its 31-edition history, the Africa Cup of Nations has thrown up heroes who have either gone on to play on the world’s biggest stage or, as is increasingly the case, have made Europe their home.

As captains, either Salah or Mane will step up to receive the trophy on Sunday night. In 2019, it was Mahrez — a Premier League star with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and previously with Leicester City — who stole the limelight.

But one of the first names that come to mind when talking about African players is Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba.

The Chelsea legend held the title of top African scorer in the English Premier League with 104 goals — a record since broken by Salah — and made a remarkable 44 strikes in the UEFA Champions League, which he won in 2012 with the London club.

He also won the African player of the year award twice, and so far remains his national team’s top scorer with 65 goals. With a list of honors that includes four Premier League titles, four FA cups and a Turkish Super Lig — the Turkish league championship — with Galatasaray, many consider him the greatest of all African exports to Europe.

However, Drogba did not win the Africa Cup of Nations

Then there is the great Samuel Eto’o.

He has been in the news recently as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation, hosts of the 2021 AFCON, but also has been considered the best African player in history.

Eto’o won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002, and remains the competition’s all-time top scorer with 18 goals. He also won an Olympic gold medal with his country in 2000 and played in four world cups.

The Cameroonian lion also won three La Liga and two Champions League titles with Barcelona, and a treble of Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia with Inter Milan — a record that other African players can only dream of.

John Obi Mikel won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, and the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics. He also won two Premier League titles, three FA cups and a Champions League with Chelsea to make him one of Africa’s most decorated stars in Europe.

Another Ivorian to carve out a stunning career in Europe is Yaya Toure, ​​who won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 and African footballer of the year four times. He excelled at Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Guardiola in 2009. He then moved on to become part of the Manchester City dynasty, claiming three Premier League titles and one FA cup.

No list would be complete without mentioning the unique talent of Liberian George Weah, the only African star to win the Ballon d’Or, which he was awarded in 1995.

Blessed with extraordinary skill on the pitch and character off it, Weah's major trophy tally included two Serie A titles with AC Milan, one Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and an FA cup with Chelsea.

While Weah won the African footballer of the year award three times (1989, 1994, 1985), he never made his mark on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Still, what other African star — apart from Salah, perhaps, in recent years — has been seen as outright the best player in the world at one time?

There are many others who have at one time or another shone in Europe and for their countries. These include Noureddin Naybet, Taribo West, Rabah Majer, Michael Essien, Samuel Kufuor, Kolo Toure, Abedi Pele, Seydou Keita, Benny McCarthy, Asamoah Gyan, Jay Jay Okocha, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The list goes on and on.

And let’s not forget the hundreds of home-based African stars who don’t receive the same attention as their Europe-based colleagues but who are just as important to their countries’ causes.

On Sunday night, Salah might lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth AFCON title, or Mane might lift Senegal’s first.

Whatever the outcome, the Liverpool stars will no doubt be the first to share the glory with their teammates.

Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom

Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom

Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom
  • Chairman of Saudi Polo Federation hopes young Saudis will be inspired to take up the sport by watching the world’s best players
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

ALULA: Amr F. Zedan, chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation and board member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority, said that the second Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament held on Feb. 11-12 will be a “game-changer” for the sport in the Kingdom.

With the return of the world’s first desert polo event, set to take place in AlUla for its second edition after its debut in 2020, the polo enthusiast and owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky said: “Last year, I described the world’s first tournament played in the desert as an ‘appetizer’. This year, it will be the full ‘main course,’ and I’m convinced it can be a game-changer for the sport in the Kingdom.

“As well as a world-class polo tournament, where spectators will witness the world’s best players in action, we’ll also be seeing some of the young up-and-coming Saudi players who were inspired by the first event. For me, that’s legacy in action, and I’m not surprised at all.

“Winston Churchill once said, ‘A polo handicap is a person’s ticket to the world,’ and he was right. That’s why we’ve seen young men and women in the Kingdom take notice and want to get involved.”

As well as the elite tournament, there will also be a series of polo masterclasses, one led by La Dolfina founder Adolfo Cambiaso, who is widely regarded as the best player in the history of the game.

“Prince Bader Al-Farhan, the minister of culture and governor of AlUla, has been one of the driving forces behind this initiative. He saw the potential straight away, and what we delivered last year set a high bar and has provided a great platform to build on for this year,” Zedan said.

The polo event will see four teams compete in a purpose-built desert arena close to the ancient site of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Those taking part will be a mix of invited patrons and professional players drawn from the global polo community.

Players from the legendary La Dolfina Polo team will lead one team each. Many consider La Dolfina to be the perfect team as they have a 40-goal handicap together and are the only team ever to win three consecutive Triple Crowns: the Tortugas Open, Hurlingham Open and Argentine Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Recently, the Royal Commission for AlUla and La Dolfina announced the establishment of a long-term partnership as a further step toward the realization of AlUla’s equestrian strategy to establish the city as a premier destination for horse enthusiasts from around the world and develop polo as the “sport of kings” in Saudi Arabia.

Cambiaso has become a destination advocate for AlUla.

“We are excited to return to AlUla and play with fellow patrons and players from all over the world. Since the first edition of Desert Polo, it’s been great to see the interest in polo grow in the Kingdom, and we look forward to developing the sport in newly explored regions such as AlUla,” said Cambiaso.

Zedan said: “We are very excited to welcome back La Dolfina Polo stars and leading polo patrons this year from the US, France and UK. The SPF is committed to supporting the RCU in implementing the vision for equestrian events, infrastructure and activities and in continuing to build on the Arabian horse heritage of the region.”

The vision includes significant infrastructure and facilities, more riding trails and itineraries for visitors to immerse themselves in the majesty of the cultural landscape.

The experience of horseback riding against the desert splendor and rock formations and in the footsteps of past civilizations will create unforgettable memories.

Organized by the RCU in partnership with the SPF, the only major polo tournament staged in the desert is the finale of the 2022 Winter at Tantora festival.

The event also falls on the same weekend as the opening of AlUla Arts, featuring the flagship Desert X AlUla exhibition and the recently announced Alicia Keys “One Night Only” concert at Maraya.

Dustin Johnson donates clubs used to win debut Saudi International to host course Royal Greens

Dustin Johnson donates clubs used to win debut Saudi International to host course Royal Greens
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Dustin Johnson donates clubs used to win debut Saudi International to host course Royal Greens

Dustin Johnson donates clubs used to win debut Saudi International to host course Royal Greens
  • US star won inaugural tournament in 2019 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and reclaimed title last year
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Two-time Public Investment Fund Saudi International champion and US superstar Dustin Johnson has donated some sporting history to Saudi Arabia.

The former world No.1 was the inaugural winner of the Saudi International in 2019 — the country’s first-ever professional golf tournament, now powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The American star followed that win with victory again last year and is firmly in the hunt on closing day at the 2022 tournament.

And now, the double Major-winner has donated the golf clubs that carried him to victory at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to the golf course, where they will sit for all to see as a treasured piece of Saudi golf history.

“It’s a cool thing they’re doing here by gifting all the winners’ clubs,” said Johnson.

“I’m honored to be a champion here and have always enjoyed this event since coming here in 2019 for the first one ever in its history. The club might hopefully inspire some of the young kids to pick up golf and I know there’s lots more who are getting interested. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The clubs will be on display in a permanent exhibition inside the clubhouse at Royal Greens, one that will expand to include golf clubs donated by all winners of the Kingdom’s flagship events: the PIF Saudi International, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF, and the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. The 2020 Saudi International champion Graeme McDowell also handed over his tournament-winning putter to the golf club this weekend.

Mostapha Mneimneh, general manager at Royal Greens, said: “The debut Saudi International back in 2019 was a history-making, landmark event in the Kingdom, and a tournament we were so proud to be the host course for — and remain to be now.

“To be able to have history adorn our walls in the form of the clubs that drove these players to victory is an incredible honor for Royal Greens and something that we’re sure will continue to inspire all the young golfers that dream of following in their golfing heroes’ footsteps by playing here in the Kingdom — and here at Royal Greens, the Home of Champions.”

