You are here

  • Home
  • Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh

Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh

Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh
Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ms829

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh

Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Shomoul Holding Co. broke ground on Sunday Feb. 6 for the construction of the SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) Avenues-Riyadh mall. 

The project will have a land area of 390,000 square meters, a rental area of 400,000 square meters, and a total building area of 1.8 million square meters, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Shomoul Chairman, Mohammed Al-Shaya.

The project will include international hotels, residential apartments, medical clinics, offices and parking spaces for about 15,000 vehicles, Al-Shaya said.

He pointed out using sustainable elements and the project's design obtaining the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the American Green Building Council.

Topics: real estate

Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri

Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri

Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co., better known as Bahri, has reported an 88 percent profit drop in 2021, driven by a decline in global shipping rates and operations, according to a bourse filing.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri)

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank said it intends to issue an Islamic bond, or Sukuk, denominated in US dollars, according to a statement to the Saudi exchange.

The bank, which did not disclose the value, appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Riyad Capital to manage the issuance.

The decision comes as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support financial and strategic needs.

The offering was approved by the bank’s board of directors on Dec. 27, 2021, and is subject to approval from regulatory authorities, the bank said in the statement.

Topics: Riyad Bank HSBC Standard Chartered Bank Sukuk Finance

Related

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Business & Economy
Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
  • 4IR largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to create a globally competitive industrial sector by converting 4,000 factories to use fourth industrial revolution technology, 4IR.

The sector’s new strategy will focus on increasing locally sourced inputs, as well as adopting 4IR technologies, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told a conference to launch military manpower development strategy in Riyadh. 

The 4th Industrial Revolution largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

An Industrial Fund will also be established, with a clear program to help investors in the sector to shift toward 4IR technologies with the help of soft loans, Alkhorayef added.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, is also working to convert 100 factories to be models that others can emulate. 

New technologies are the biggest supporter of transforming the sector into a local workforce, he added, during the launch of the manpower strategy by The General Authority for Military Industries, GAMI.

“The privileges that exist today were present in the past, whether in terms of infrastructure, financing or others, but the difference today is that these privileges have been activated through the enactment of the necessary legislation,” he said.

The Kingdom’s industrial strategy aims to shift from dependency on cheap laborers to a focus on quality jobs.

“Our role is to ensure the existence of job opportunities that match capabilities. And also to work on raising human capabilities to suit future needs,” he said.

Topics: 4IR Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR

Related

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
Special There were also key areas where 4IR technology could be used in the campaign against climate change. (SPA)
Business & Economy
4IR can help KSA become a global hub for new drone technology

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a new national military academy to address the skills gap in the industry, a top official told a conference in Riyadh. 

The academy is part of a new strategy to create more jobs for Saudis, and strengthen the national military and defense industry, according to the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries.

The authority, known as GAMI, aims to empower Saudi workforces through the development of training programs, and establishing a national academy that focuses on more than 800 skills required in the sector, from which 172 job fields emerge, Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

The move aims to achieve the vision’s target of localizing 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

GAMI launched the manpower strategy on Feb 5, in Riyadh, in the presence of ministries and high officials from the public and private sectors.

“It is based on the strategy for localizing industries and research in the military industry sector to ensure the readiness and sustainability of people eligible to achieve the objectives of the sector localization,” the GAMI governor said.

Three dialogue sessions were held during the event of the launch of the manpower strategy for the military and defense industry sector in the Kingdom with the participation of ministers, senior officials, and specialists of human resources.

Several MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the event, including regarding the development and empowerment of human capital in the military and defense industry between the Ministry of Investment, GAMI, and UK-based Cranfield University.

 

Topics: WDS GAMI Military

Related

KSrelief continues aid work in Jordan, Afghanistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues aid work in Jordan, Afghanistan
Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health inspectors close 16 outlets over COVID-19 breaches

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co, reported a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their financial year starting Sept.1, mainly due to rising costs.


Net profit dropped from SR60 to SR45 million ($12 million), the company reported on the Saudi stock exchange.

This decline was in part exacerbated by an increase in the cost of raw materials as well as the increase in selling prices of products by 61 percent.

Al-Yamamah was established in 2003 with a paid capital of $300 million.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia profits earnings Al-Yamamah

Related

SABIC subsidiary, TRSDC sign MoU for future steel supply and sustainable solutions
Business & Economy
SABIC subsidiary, TRSDC sign MoU for future steel supply and sustainable solutions

Latest updates

Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh
Construction work kicks off on $3.7bn Avenues mall in Riyadh
Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri
Global shipping rates fall drags down profit of Saudi shipping giant Bahri
Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
After months awaiting visa renewals, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities
After months awaiting visa renewals, Afghan students lose hope of returning to Indian universities
After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses
After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.