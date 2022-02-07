Huawei debuts flagship smartphones — P50 Pro and P50 Pocket — in the region 

RIYADH: Huawei Consumer Business Group launched the new P50 Pro, the ultimate camera phone with aesthetic design, and P50 Pocket, its latest foldable phone that takes fashion, beauty and technological innovations to the next level, during a recent event that took place in Riyadh.

Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group — Middle East and Africa, said: “We are glad to bring the new Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket to our users in the region as we remain committed to the pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. The new Huawei P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of flagship phones with a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera and exquisite design while the Huawei P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold with Huawei Image, whilst its all-new hinge design enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form.”

The Huawei P50 Pro is now available for pre-order at a price of SR4,299 ($1,145) in two beautiful, premium finishes — Cocoa Gold and Golden Black — while the Huawei P50 Pocket is available for pre-order at a price of SR5,299 in White and Premium Gold, from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers in the Kingdom.

During the event, an MoU had been announced on stage between Huawei and Saudi Arabian Airlines by Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, who said that the MOU — between the two parties — would strengthen their partnership. He said: “Saudia always prioritizes innovation in all of our products and services and our new partnership with Huawei will help us to deliver exciting experiences to our guests. Huawei is a giant tech company and has built a trusted reputation among consumers and enterprises for creating unique experiences that deliver on business outcomes. The partnership with AppGallery will allow more guests in the international markets, such as China and APAC to experience the benefits of our industry-leading digital application. This is a step in our efforts to keep pace with the expansion of our flights and operations in China and APAC, which remain vitally important markets both for Saudia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Huawei P50 Pro: The ultimate camera phone with aesthetic design

The Huawei P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix Camera system delivers true to life imagery with extreme clarity. The Huawei XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images and reproduce fine details. Huawei P50 Pro also launches with XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Color Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, color and dynamic range. It also supports an unprecedented 200 times zoom range, helping users capture any object regardless of distance.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible color accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with color calibration of more than 2,000 colors across the P3 wide color gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average color hue accuracy by 50 percent and 20 percent respectively. In low-light scenarios, pictures come out brighter and more detailed. The Super HDR technology captures 28 percent more of the dynamic range for better backlit performance; while light and shadows are optimized. The Huawei P50 Pro supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilization solution helps users easily capture stable handheld videos, while AI cinemagraph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements.

Pure and elegant design philosophy with the Dual-Matrix Camera design

Huawei P50 Pro introduces a new Dual-Matrix Camera design. Its double ring structure is an instant classic, symbolizing the infinite possibilities of the smartphone’s camera. It also comes with a bigger screen and battery, while remaining lighter and slimmer. The Huawei P50 Pro has a 3D True-Chroma 6.6-inch curved glass display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a single, unobtrusive punch hole camera in the middle of the display ensuring an immersive experience. The Huawei P50 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and both phones have dual stereo speakers.

Performance Reborn

The Huawei P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life, fast-charging speed and thickness. It incorporates a 4,360 mAh battery into its slim body that only measures 8.5 mm, while also supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge.

Super Device features with new inspirations

Huawei P50 Pro is powered by EMUI 12 that produces an innovative UI with a clean and elegant look.

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the Huawei Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

With the Distributed File System, Huawei P50 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

Using the Huawei P50 Pro, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto Huawei Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Bringing fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold

The Huawei P50 Pocket folds seamlessly into an ultra-slim, lightweight body that is a joy to hold. The new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge is a total upgrade from its predecessor, featuring an even shorter radius. Combined with the exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, it allows the device to be even slimmer and produce a smoother screen when unfolded.

The back of the device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which are brought to life through the advanced 3D micro-sculpture design on the white version of the device. Huawei joined forces with prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, in a cross-industry collaboration to create the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

A new breakthrough for Huawei Image

The Huawei P50 Pocket fully supports the cutting-edge technology that debuted with Huawei P50 Pro, including the True-Chroma Image Engine and Huawei XD Optics. One of the main features is the selfie with rear camera: It uses selfie algorithms and the big camera sensor to boost low light performance, allowing users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies. The Huawei P50 Pocket’s Ultra Spectrum Camera combines powerful hardware and software, as well as the tweaking of over 2,000 colors across the full P3 color gamut, to let users accurately capture what they see. Using the Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography feature, the phone can also capture content and details that are unseen by the human eye. It also introduces sunscreen detection for the first time. Accessible via the Mirror app, this handy feature visualizes the spread of sunscreen on skin to help users check for uncovered spots and avoid getting sunburnt.

Innovative interactions with smart cover screen

The Huawei P50 Pocket’s cover screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available, so users can customize their cover screen interaction experience. Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can even access the camera from the cover screen.

The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Petal One with Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket

Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package to make your life better, including mobile cloud, video, music and more services to come. Petal One provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets smart wearables.

With the purchase of Huawei P50 Pro or the Huawei P50 Pocket, consumers can now benefit from a Petal One free subscription and a VIP service. The free subscription includes the Huawei mobile cloud up to 200 GB on a 1-month trial, six months of free Huawei Music VIP subscription and six months of free Huawei Video VIP subscription.

The VIP service also included with the purchases of the devices, includes a 12-month warranty on the device, door-to-door service, two times free film service and a one-time laser engraving service.

Huawei MateBook E: The ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop

As the new Huawei 2-in-1 laptop, it features a new design and the first-ever OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display. The new Huawei MateBook E is specifically designed for those who wish to stay productive on the go, empowering and allowing users to be more productive anytime anywhere. It boasts a versatile hybrid design, smart interaction features, pro-grade performance and outstanding Super Device features. It is a powerful productivity tool combining the advantages of traditional laptops and tablets to help users get work done faster and more efficiently. It is the perfect 3-screens-in-1 laptop because it depicts the complete experience of PC, tablet and smartphone in one device. Thanks to its innovative architecture design, the weight of Huawei MateBook E is as light as 709 grams and is as thin as 7.99 mm. The Huawei MateBook E is slim and easy to carry with three modes that can be switched accordingly (Laptop mode, Tablet mode, and Smartphone mode) to tackle numerous mobile office scenarios. The 12.6-inch OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It supports a peak brightness of 600 nits, P3 wide color gamut and has a pro-grade color accuracy of ∆ E < 1. The new laptop expands on the Huawei Super Device capabilities with innovative multi-device connectivity features and leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei P50 Pro is available for purchase on pre-orders in Cocoa Gold and Black Gold at the price of SR4,299 with offers including the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, gray (priced at SR899), the Huawei VIP service — six months free screen protection and 24 months warranty with multi-country support and access to Petal One.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is available to purchase on pre-orders in White (priced at SR5,299) and the premium version in gold (priced at SR6,499), with gifts worth SR1,772. When purchased during pre-orders, consumers can look forward to receiving the Huawei Watch GT 3 Gold (SR1,299) and Petal One free subscription and VIP service.

Available in Nebula Grey, the 3-in-1 12.6-inch Huawei MateBook E is available in the Kingdom with pre-orders at a price of SR4,499, from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.