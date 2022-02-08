Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO/node/2020311/middle-east
Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO
In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, at the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestine Liberation Organization named loyalists of Mahmud Abbas to top leadership posts on Monday, with Hussein Al-Sheikh appointed to the organization’s executive committee.
But no decision was made on naming a new PLO secretary general and chief negotiator with Israel, two key posts held by Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting coronavirus.
At the end of the rare two-day meeting of the PLO’s central committee, officials said the roles would be filled at a later date.
Ahead of the meeting, analysts had said the 86-year-old Abbas, the PLO’s chairman, was seeking to elevate Sheikh, perhaps to position him as a favored successor to take charge as president of the Palestinian Authority.
Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020.
Abbas loyalist Rawhi Fattouh was elected chair of the Palestinian National Council — the PLO’s parliament in exile.
Analysts have said that support for the PLO, an organization founded in 1964 and charged with leading the battle for statehood against Israel, was growing increasingly unpopular among Palestinian people, amid frustration over its failures to hold open elections for key positions.
Addressing PLO executives on Sunday, Abbas pledged commitment to reform, calling it a “continuous process.”
But as the meeting started Sunday demonstrations calling for Abbas’s resignation were held in Ramallah and in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists.
Hamas is not part of the PLO, and has boycotted the organization over its decision to negotiate with Israel.
Israel PM vows action as police Pegasus spying scandal widens
The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist alleged that Pegasus was used against a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers
Calcalist had previously reported that the malware, which can turn a phone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s domestic spying scandal widened Monday, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowing government action following new reports that police illegally used the Pegasus malware to hack phones of dozens of prominent figures.
The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist alleged that Pegasus was used against a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers, as well as activists, senior government officials, businessmen and others.
Calcalist had previously reported that the controversial malware, which can turn a phone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement.
After Monday’s report emerged, Bennett vowed that his government “won’t leave this without a response.”
“The reports apparently describe a very grave situation that is unacceptable in a democracy,” Bennett said.
“These cyber tools were designed to fight terrorism and serious crime, not be used against citizens. We will see to a transparent, in-depth and quick inquiry.”
As Bennett pledged action, Minister for Public Security Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, said he would seek authorization for a government commission of inquiry.
The police told AFP in a statement that Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai requested an “external and independent investigation committee” and that police would “cooperate fully and transparently.”
Pegasus, a malware product made by the Israeli firm NSO Group, is at the center of a months-long international scandal following revelations that it was used by governments worldwide to spy on activists, politicians, journalists and even heads of state.
Israel had already come under fire for allowing the export of the invasive technology to states with poor human rights records.
Calcalist said dozens of people were targeted who were not suspected of criminal conduct, and without police receiving the necessary court approval.
They include senior leaders of the finance, justice and communication ministries, supermarket magnate Rami Levy, mayors, Ethiopian-Israelis who led protests against alleged police misconduct, and two former Netanyahu advisers.
Eyal Cohen, an activist for disabled people who was reportedly surveilled by police, told public television: “I feel they are crushing our rights with a coarse foot. There’s no democracy anymore.”
Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, an expert on technology and the law at the Israel Democracy Institute, told AFP the long list of spying targets indicated that police surveillance of private citizens was “not a mistake, it was a policy, it was a way of working.”
The revelations are impacting Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.
Netanyahu is accused of seeking to trade regulatory favors with media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage, including on Walla. He denies the charges.
Calcalist reported that key witness Ilan Yeshua, former chief executive of the Walla news site, was a target.
The justice ministry confirmed to AFP that the Jerusalem District Court canceled a hearing in Netanyahu’s trial scheduled for Tuesday, and instructed prosecutors to answer questions from the former premier’s lawyers about the extent of the espionage.
The lawyers submitted their questions last week after multiple Israeli broadcasters reported that police may have used spyware on Shlomo Filber, a former Netanyahu ally turned state witness.
Avner Netanyahu, one of the premier’s sons, was also on the list. “I truly am shocked,” he wrote on Facebook.
His father, now Israel’s opposition leader, reportedly promoted Pegasus as a diplomatic tool to cultivate relationships with other countries.
On Monday, the former premier demanded an independent investigation of Israeli police use of spyware.
“They stripped citizens naked,” Netanyahu said of police in an impassioned speech in parliament.
“They followed them, listened to them, entered their most hidden secrets, and who knows what forbidden use they made of this spying?“
NSO has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the multi-stranded Pegasus scandal, stressing that it does not operate the system once sold to clients, and has no access to any of the data collected.
How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
Rahmah Animal Welfare Association provides care for strays, arranges adoptions and fights wildlife trafficking
Riyadh-based Rahmah has rescued more than 2,300 animals and overseen hundreds of pet adoptions
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: For many people around the world, pandemic lockdowns have been isolating and sometimes dispiriting experiences. Families have been confined to apartments and houses, children were forced to attend classes through computer screens in their bedrooms, and parents worked remotely from whatever space was available in their homes.
Amid the gloom, one of the happier results is that many people adopted abandoned animals as pets to provide companionship, exercise — and some much-needed fun.
In Saudi Arabia, pet adoption is a relatively new concept but the younger generation is making great strides in correcting common misconceptions and changing long-held, traditional attitudes.
One of the people making a difference is Shokran Aljihani, 29, the manager of the adoption and rescue committee at Rahmah Animal Welfare Association, a voluntary, nonprofit organization launched in Riyadh in May 2020. She was moved to get involved with it initially because of her passion for animals and a desire to help inspire change.
“It started with a group of people interested in animal welfare and the environment who gathered and decided to create Rahmah to raise awareness towards animals and the environment,” she told Arab News. “My family and I love animals, so the passion started a long time ago for me.”
That passion drove Aljihani to adopt pets of her own and then she met one of Rahmah’s board members, who introduced her to the fledgling group and the work it planned to do. In May 2020, she joined as a founding member in the hope of “making a difference.”
“I make sure the process of rescuing, adoption and daily operations of the shelter go according to plan,” she said.
The association responds to calls from members of the public about injured or stray dogs or cats, sending rescue teams to pick up the animals. Once any immediate health issues are addressed, the animals are typically vaccinated, spayed or neutered and put up for adoption.
Photos of rescued animals, and their stories, are posted on the group’s website, rahmah-ksa.com, and its Twitter and Instagram accounts in an attempt to find people willing to adopt them.
Soon after she joined, Aljihani said, she rescued six cats and two baboons and took them into her own home. The baboons in particular have proved to be a challenge — but a rewarding one.
“It’s not really common to adopt baboons but it’s a bit hard to keep them at the shelter 24/7 because they need extra care and more attention,” she said.
“One of them is 3 months old and the other is 10 months old but monkeys need motherly care.”
Baboons are native to the Sarawat mountains in Saudi Arabia’s western region. Most are found in the southwest, from Taif to Asir. Last year, they were also spotted, for the first time in decades, in the central region in several neighborhoods of Riyadh.
The baboons rescued by Rahmah were found in the southwestern region. They had been taken from the wild, a common problem affecting animals in the Kingdom. Aljihani admits it was hard to live with them in her home at first, given their child-like behavior, but added that it has been fun.
“They break furniture but they are kind to the cats,” she said.
She explained that an important mission provided the motivation for the founding of Rahmah.
“Rahmah’s purpose, and the main reason it was created, is to protect animals and we can do this in many ways through our work here,” said Aljihani. “We rescue and take care of the animals, we give them the medical attention they need. We try to find homes for them and we try to raise awareness, which is the most important thing.”
The hard work is paying off. To date, Rahmah has rescued more than 2,300 animals and overseen the adoption of about 300. It has done all this with the help of almost 2,000 volunteers, and the shelter’s team actively promotes notions of coexistence, peace and compassion for animals and the environment.
However, there are only five animal shelters in the Kingdom and more help is needed. Rahmah is working to raise awareness by visiting schools in Riyadh, training and educating young people on how to take care of animals and suggesting ways in which they can contribute to rescue efforts.
“It’s all about awareness; people haven’t been aware enough so we’re working on it,” Aljihani said. “In Saudi Arabia there are so many people who are passionate about animals but they are working, so making this work as a non-profit organization helps raise the awareness faster.”
Mindsets are indeed slowly changing and Rahmah plans to expand to other cities. It also hopes soon to set up a mobile clinic that will provide medical services for animals in owners’ homes and on the streets, as well as rescue services.
Aljihani said she considers animals to be equal to humans, in terms of their right to live happy and healthy lives.
“I am so lucky my family is so supportive,” she said. “I spend so much time outside, because I work in the morning and then I go to the shelter for hours, and they take care of my animals.”
She also has help and support from her friend, Basma Altwejri, who brought the Pay It Forward initiative to Saudi Arabia in 2016 to encourage people to have a positive effect on their communities. Pay It Forward is active in more than 80 countries and seeks to change perceptions of giving by encouraging simple, everyday acts of kindness.
As another passionate supporter of the non-profit sector and lover of animals, Altwejri felt compelled to help Rahmah and took charge of its marketing and partnerships section over a month ago.
“I got it from my mother,” she told Arab News. “We were very young when we adopted a few stray dogs and cats. I felt helpless as a child — I wanted to help so many but I couldn’t. We tried our best at the time but I didn’t feel there was a group that could help with animal welfare, so I just left it there.”
As she grew up, and through her experiences with nonprofits, she began to notice a gap in the animal welfare field, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which is home to a considerable population of cats and exotic animals that are often sold and traded illegally.
“It isn’t ethical,” Altwejri said. “So I wanted to help.”
She began collaborating with the Riyadh Animal Shelter before exploring other opportunities to help animals in the Kingdom. Most of the options she discovered were single-person operations — until she discovered Rahmah.
“I tried volunteering with a lot of nonprofits but (Rahmah) are so professional; they take care of animals with absolute love,” she said.
“There is a need to reach a wider segment. Rahmah’s success so far is impressive but there are still a lot of animals that need to be adopted. We need a push. Not a lot of people have compassion for animal welfare. They think it’s just a secondary thing but (the animals) are helpless creatures that give you unconditional love — and if we don’t help them, they can’t help themselves.”
Mikati holds meeting to save Lebanese education sector
Government pledges to up teacher pay amid strikes, but is hindered by spending limits
Education minister warns whole system is in danger of failing
Updated 07 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Politicians, ambassadors, academics and representatives of international organizations took part in a “consultative meeting to save the education sector in Lebanon” on Monday, held by the Ministry of Education, against the backdrop of an ongoing teacher strike.
The strike has contributed to paralyzing public schools for over four months, majorly disrupting the academic year
“We do not have a magic wand to address all educational issues at once,” Prime Minister Najib Mikati said as he opened the meeting. “We hope the educational staff would understand the government’s situation and the limited capabilities we have.
“We hope they can be patient, along with the students’ families, in light of the stifling economic crisis that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We ask teachers to cooperate with us to overcome this difficult stage with minimal damage and not to throw demands at the government, students and families, as the state of the public treasury cannot handle any spending outside the most urgent issues.”
Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi said that public school students “have barely attended 25 days of school this year, while students in the private sector are close to completing the curriculum.”
This, he said would lead to huge disparity in academic outcomes unless “we are able to compensate for the lost months in public schools and complete the curricula before we reach the point of no return.”
There are no accurate figures about the number of students in public schools for the year 2021-2022, but there were around 342,303 students in 2019-2020, with an increase in 2020-2021 of about 10,000 students, who switched from private schools due to an inability to pay fees amid the country’s soaring currency and economic crises.
According to a report by the Crisis Monitor at the American University of Beirut, 70 percent of Lebanese families depended on private schools, especially for elementary and middle school.
Before the crisis, the private education sector’s share was worth an estimated $1.3 billion.
There are 1,209 private schools in Lebanon employing about 51,215 teachers, while there are 1,235 public schools with about 40,796 teachers.
There are also 352 educational institutions which are semi-free private schools that receive support from the state, and employ 7,468 teachers.
Meanwhile, there are about 30,000 contract teachers in public and private schools.
The Contract Teachers Association is calling for raising the hourly wage from 20,000 Lebanese pounds ($13.22) to 70,000 Lebanese pounds and granting teachers a daily transportation allowance of 64,000 Lebanese pounds.
Hospital cards are also being sought for contract teachers because they are deprived of any health insurance.
Another proposal is that the academic year should be made up of 28 weeks and not 18 weeks as happened last year.
Last week, Al-Halabi said: “The circumstances that called for the teachers' strike no longer exist after the Cabinet approved a monthly social grant and raised transportation allowance.”
He said hourly wages for contract teachers had doubled, but a legislative decision was needed to improve the legal status of the teachers in terms of including them in the transportation allowance and the social grant.
“This is the best the state treasury can do at the moment,” he explained.
During the consultative meeting, Al-Halabi warned that “public education is in danger, not just the academic year, which we strive with all our capabilities to save.”
The minister’s remarks came as contract teachers held a sit-in in downtown Beirut, and a delegation later met with the concerned authorities following the consultative meeting.
The teachers agreed to end their strike provided that a decree to increase their transportation allowance was approved.
The delay to launch the academic year in public schools also affected Syrian refugee students who receive their education in these schools after regular school hours.
According to the UNHCR, about 321,512 refugee students were registered in formal and non-formal education for the year 2020-2021.
Aid for vulnerable families, meanwhile, is dwindling, and on Monday Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar announced that his ministry will be able to “reach 75,000 eligible families within the program for the poorest families within a maximum of four months.”
Home visits to families registered on the social protection platform will start on Feb. 15, he added.
Houthis ‘use civilian port, airport to launch ballistic missile attacks’
Coalition accuses Iran-backed militia as battle rages for strategic northern city
Updated 07 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Houthi fighters in Yemen are using civilian facilities at Sanaa airport and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah as bases to launch ballistic missiles, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy said on Monday.
The Iran-backed militia fired four missiles from the port and the airport on Monday targeting government-controlled areas in the northern province of Hajjah, where loyalist troops are advancing deeper into Haradh city.
The coalition said it would take “operational measures” to deter Houthi threats to Yemeni civilians. “The militarization of Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport threatens regional and international security,” it said.
Coalition airstrikes also hit military targets in Houthi-held Sanaa, and destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in the northern province of Al-Jawf.
In November, the coalition accused the Houthis of turning Sanaa airport into a military base to assemble and launch drones, ballistic missiles and other devices after a video showed Houthis testing an air defense system. It repeated accusations that the militia was militarizing civilian facilities in January after Houthi forces hijacked a UAE-flagged medical supply vessel in the Red Sea.
The Houthi missile attacks on Hajjah took place after street fighting on Monday between the Houthis and government forces, who pushed into the strategic northern city of Haradh on the fourth day of an offensive to control it.
Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News that government troops had seized control of more neighborhoods in the city amid fierce fighting with pockets of Houthi fighters who refused to surrender.
With the aim of breaking the army’s siege on their troops inside Haradh, the Houthis mounted an offensive on government troops on mountainous areas on the eastern edges of Haradh.
Majili said government troops had thwarted the Houthi counterattack and pushed them back to neighboring areas under their control. Dozens of Houthis and many army soldiers, including two military leaders, were killed in the fighting.
The security chief of Hajjah province, Brig. Amen Al-Hojori, warned Houthi fighters in Haradh that they should surrender to government troops or they would be killed or captured.
The city is significant because it is close to Al-Tewal border crossing, the largest land entry point to Saudi Arabia, and analysts told Arab News that the Houthis would “aggressively defend Haradh against government troops.”
Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed thanked the coalition for their continuing military support to government troops battling the Houthis in Haradh, and said he expected to regain full control of the city.
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters
Monday’s protests took place despite heavy security presence in Khartoum and its neighboring cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear on Monday at thousands of demonstrators calling for civilian rule and justice for protesters killed since last year’s coup, witnesses and an AFP correspondent said.
The tear gas was fired as demonstrators were heading toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, in the latest rally against the October coup led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the correspondent said.
Mass protests have been regular in Sudan since the coup which derailed the country’s rocky transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of former President Omar Bashir.
At least 79 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, according to an independent group of medics. Monday’s protests took place despite heavy security presence in Khartoum and its neighboring cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North.
It came only two days after thousands of pro-military demonstrators rallied against recent UN talks that aimed to help Sudan resolve the political crisis since the coup.
On Monday, anti-coup protesters in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, were seen waving the Sudanese flags and carrying posters of people killed in the crackdown.
“No, no to military rule” and “blood for blood,” they chanted, according to witnesses.
Hundreds also gathered in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, residents there said.
In Khartoum, some protesters also called for the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Al-Burhan’s deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, an AFP correspondent said. “The Janjaweed should be dissolved,” the protesters chanted, in reference to the RSF which grew out of the Janjaweed militias accused by rights groups of atrocities in Darfur.
Sudan, which was already in the grip of a dire economic crisis before the coup, has seen vital foreign aid cut as part of the international community’s condemnation of the takeover. The United States, which suspended $700 million in assistance to Sudan after the coup, has warned that a continued crackdown by the authorities would have “consequences.”
Sudanese authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition against demonstrators, reporting scores of security officers have been wounded and a police general was stabbed to death.
On Monday, the Sudanese Professionals Association, which called for anti-coup protests, said the latest demonstrations were “a message to the dictatorship that authority lies with the people.”