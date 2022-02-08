You are here

EU regulator reviews extending Pfizer COVID booster for kids aged 12-15

Pfizer logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters on Friday. (AP)
Reuters

  • The European Medicines Agency added that a review of booster shots given to 16- and 17-year-old teenagers was ongoing
  • Germany's vaccine committee last month recommended that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a booster
Reuters

DUBAI: The European Union’s drug regulator launched a review to evaluate whether the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be used as a third booster shot in adolescents aged 12 to 15.
This comes even after several countries in the region have already started such a campaign.
In its statement on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency added that a review of booster shots given to 16- and 17-year-old teenagers was ongoing.
Germany’s vaccine committee last month recommended that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a booster, following the initial two-shot course, as infection rates continue to soar among youngsters in particular. Other states in the region followed suit.
EMA added on Tuesday that “advice on how vaccinations should be given remains the prerogative” of member states’ advisory groups.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a separate report on Tuesday that findings so far suggest an increase of vaccine effectiveness against infection in adolescents who received a booster compared to adolescents who have recently completed the primary vaccination course.
It added, however, that no data was yet available on the duration of protection from a booster dose and on the additional effectiveness against severe disease.
The ECDC said 10 countries in the European Economic Area, which comprises the 27 EU member states plus Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway, had already recommended a booster dose for those under 18 years of age.

Topics: Pfizer vaccine COVID-19 European Medicines Agency

Boris Johnson criticized after protesters harass Starmer

Boris Johnson criticized after protesters harass Starmer
AP

  • The row was overshadowing Johnson's attempt to strengthen his government with a shuffle
  • Johnson accused Starmer in the House of Commons of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile for sexual abuse
AP

LONDON: British leader Boris Johnson refused Tuesday to retract his false claim that a political opponent helped a sex abuser evade justice, as the opposition accused the prime minister of deploying dangerous Trump-style politics.
The row was overshadowing Johnson’s attempt to strengthen his government with a shuffle of some key jobs as he tries to shake off weeks of debilitating scandal.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, was harassed outside Parliament on Monday by protesters against coronavirus restrictions, who could be heard yelling accusations of “protecting pedophiles” — echoing a slur made by Johnson last week.
Johnson accused Starmer in the House of Commons of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile for sexual abuse when Starmer was the UK’s director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013. Savile was a long-time presenter of youth television shows who was exposed after his death in 2011 as a sexual predator who had abused hundreds of children.
A 2013 report found that Starmer hadn’t been involved in decisions about whether Savile should be prosecuted.
Labour lawmaker Rosena Allin-Khan said Johnson was prepared to “smear any person or group who stands in his way and benefit only himself.”
“This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook,” she said.
Johnson called the harassment of Starmer “absolutely disgraceful,” but didn’t accept any responsibility.
The prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Johnson had clarified that he meant Starmer, as head of the prosecution service, was responsible for what went on in the organization.
“He was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision,” Blain said.
Technology Minister Chris Philp argued that Johnson wasn’t responsible for the behavior of the protesters, who, he said, “did mention Jimmy Savile. They also mentioned Julian Assange repeatedly, they mentioned COVID, they also mentioned the opposition more generally.”
“I don’t think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that,” Philp said.
Monday’s incident, which saw Starmer driven away in a police car and two arrests, heightened concerns that the atmosphere of British politics has become more toxic.
Two members of Parliament have been killed in recent years. Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death as he met with constituents in October, in what police have called an act of terrorism. In 2016, Labour legislator Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a man with far-right views.
Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater — now a Labour lawmaker herself — said that while the protesters were responsible for their actions, “we also have to be clear that things don’t happen in a vacuum.”
“And while ever we have a culture of toxicity and aggression and lies in politics, we have to think about the consequences of that,” she told the BBC.
The Starmer altercation added to discontent among Conservatives with Johnson, whose grip on power has been shaken by public anger over revelations that his staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 while millions in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family because of his government’s COVID-19 restrictions.
A total of 16 parties have been investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, with a dozen of them also under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
Johnson has apologized — without admitting personal wrongdoing — and pledged to fix the problems in his office.
After the resignation of several key aides, he appointed a new chief of staff and communications director, and on Tuesday shuffled several members of his Cabinet in a bid to strengthen control. Notably, he appointed ally Chris Heaton-Harris as the new chief whip — responsible for maintaining discipline among Conservative lawmakers — and made loyal minister Jacob Rees-Mogg minister for “Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.”
Many Conservative legislators are mulling whether to seek a no-confidence vote in the leader who won them a big parliamentary majority just over two years ago.
Under party rules, a no-confidence vote is triggered if 15 percent of party lawmakers — currently 54 people — write letters calling for one. If Johnson lost such a vote, he would be replaced as party leader and prime minister.

Topics: Boris Johnson Britain keir starmer Labour Party

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers

UK court quashes more convictions for wrongly imprisoned asylum seekers
Arab News

  • Home Office officials, prosecutors ‘misunderstood’ law, jailed dozens wrongly
  • Some asylum seekers served years behind bars before finding out they should not have been imprisoned
Arab News

LONDON: Seven asylum seekers in the UK have had their convictions quashed after being wrongly jailed for steering small boats across the English Channel. 

Their case was thrown out on Tuesday over an “error of law” that saw five others have their convictions thrown out late last year for the same activity.

Lord Justice Edis found in those cases that the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service had “misunderstood” the law, and that a “heresy about the law had been adopted” and then conveyed to “those who were investigating these cases, and passed on to those who prosecuted them.”

Two more such cases are known to be heard by courts later this year, though a higher number of wrongly convicted asylum seekers are believed to exist. Each must submit their own individual appeal before their cases can be quashed.

It is thought that as many as 67 people could have been jailed for such offenses. Many of those wrongly jailed will already have served all or the majority of their sentences.

Nima Bari, an Iranian man who was jailed for three years in January 2021 and falsely labeled a “small boat people smuggler” by the Home Office, said: “I lost 20 months of my life for no reason.”

Bari was cleared of facilitating illegal entry by steering a boat, but he must take further legal action to overturn a separate charge of entering the UK illegally himself because he mistakenly pleaded guilty.

The other men who had their convictions quashed were Altaib Mobarak, Mohammed Naeemaee, Amir Keshavarz, Khedr Mohamed, Mohsen Babakhani and Sayed Hossein Daroubord — their nationalities are not known, but many appear to have Iranian names.

Speaking during Tuesday’s ruling, Lord Justice Edis said these seven convictions were “in all relevant respects indistinguishable” from those who had their convictions similarly quashed last year,” adding: “In each, the crown court proceeded on an error of law.”

The last ruling he was referring to deemed that “an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the United Kingdom in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

“Even though an asylum seeker has no valid passport or identity document or prior permission to enter the United Kingdom this does not make his arrival at the port a breach of an immigration law.”

The UK government has struggled to deal with a growing number of asylum seekers arriving via the English Channel, and the arrivals have become a hot-button issue in certain sections of the public.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill aims to curb arrivals with an array of changes to immigration law.

The bill would also increase the maximum sentence for the offense of assisting unlawful immigration to life in prison, and raise the penalty for illegal entry from six months to four years.

Patel continues to label all Channel crossings as illegal, despite the growing number of court judgments that suggest otherwise.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) English channel asylum seekers Nima Bari

2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan

2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan
Arab News

  • They were caught on the Uzbek border with thousands in cash, military fatigues, night-vision goggles
  • Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan is proving problematic for the Taliban
Arab News

LONDON: Two men suspected of joining Daesh were seized by the Taliban as they tried to enter Afghanistan last August, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed.

They are thought to be the first reported case of international recruitment by Daesh since the US and its NATO allies left Afghanistan last year.

The men, one carrying a British passport and one with another European passport, were arrested on the Uzbek-Afghan border with more than £10,000 ($13,523) in cash, military fatigues and night-vision goggles in their bags, according to a Taliban source.

“There was one passport from England and one from another country in Europe,” the source told The Guardian, adding that both men were of Afghan descent and had used British passports to enter Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

It is not clear, The Guardian added, whether they had an additional European passport or whether the source was confused.

Their interception is a reminder for Western authorities that Daesh maintains an allure to some of their own citizens, despite the terror group’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria.

Hundreds of Britons traveled to Daesh’s so-called caliphate at its height, but these men represent the first reported case of international recruitment by Daesh since the Taliban took power.

Daesh’s Afghanistan presence has already proven problematic for the Taliban, having experienced a number of terror attacks, including suicide bombings — much like those they used against NATO forces and the former Afghan government — since taking over.

According to the UN, Daesh’s Afghan division has a presence in every province.

“One of the reasons people are heading to Afghanistan is simply that there is nowhere else to go. It is perhaps the most likely place for aspiring jihadists who want to see combat,” Ashley Jackson, an expert in armed groups in Afghanistan, told The Guardian.

Topics: Afghanistan Daesh Taliban Uzbekistan

Macron in Kyiv says no ‘escalation’ from Putin

Macron in Kyiv says no ‘escalation’ from Putin
AFP

AFP

KYIV: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he had convinced Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, ahead of talks in Kyiv aimed at defusing fears Moscow could invade.
During a five-hour meeting over dinner in the Kremlin Monday, Macron said he offered Putin “concrete security guarantees” as the West scrambles to deal with Russia’s massive troop build-up on Ukraine’s border.
“I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation,” the French leader told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives,” Macron said. “This objective for me is fulfilled.”
Putin — who has demanded sweeping security guarantees from NATO and the United States — told Macron that Moscow would “do everything to find compromises that suit everyone.”
He said several proposals put forward by Macron could “form a basis for further steps” on easing the crisis over Ukraine, but did not give any details.
At the same time as sending its military hardware to Ukraine’s borders, Moscow issued demands the West says are unacceptable, including barring Ukraine from joining NATO and rolling back alliance forces in eastern Europe.
The French presidency said Macron’s counter proposals include an engagement from both sides not to take any new military action, the launching of a strategic dialogue and efforts to revive the peace process in Kyiv’s conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
It also said an agreement would ensure the withdrawal of some 30,000 Russian soldiers from Belarus at the end of joint military exercises later this month.
“I didn’t think for a second that he was going to make any gestures yesterday,” Macron said of Putin.
Macron — who was the first Western leader to meet Putin since the crisis began in December — faces a tough task trying to convince a wary Zelensky to accept any compromises.
Kyiv has laid out three “red lines” that it says it will not cross to find a solution — no compromise over Ukraine’s territorial integrity, no direct talks with the separatists and no interference in its foreign policy.
Moscow is pressuring Ukraine to offer concessions to the Russian-backed rebels who have been fighting Kyiv since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed over 13,000 lives.
Putin baited Zelensky by calling him “my beauty” as he used a controversial idiom to insist Kyiv must stick to a tattered 2015 peace deal.
The Russian leader warned Macron’s talks in Kyiv would “not be easy either” and said he planned to speak again with the French leader after his meeting with Zelensky.
Ukraine says the Kremlin wants to use the two breakaway eastern regions it supports as leverage to keep the country under Moscow’s sway.
Russia has denied it is planning an invasion — but the US warns it has massed 70 percent of the forces it would need for a large-scale incursion.
The West is nervously eyeing upcoming drills starting Thursday that have seen Russia dispatch thousands of troops to Belarus to the north of Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told local television that Kyiv was planning to hold its own parallel exercises across the country involving Western-supplied anti-tank missiles and Turkish combat drones.
As Macron sought a diplomatic solution with Kyiv, US President Joe Biden ramped up the pressure on Moscow Monday by warning he would “end” the controversial new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe if tanks rolled into Ukraine.
Biden’s declaration at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the bluntest so far on the fate of the massive pipeline, which is complete but has yet to begin funnelling natural gas.
Scholz was less direct and said only that Berlin was “united” with Washington in imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia, declining to mention the pipeline by name.
Scholz will be in Moscow and Kyiv next week for talks with Putin and Zelensky.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in The Times that London was pushing allies to be ready with sanctions “the moment the first toecap of the first Russian soldier crosses” into Ukraine.
He said Britain was bolstering its NATO deployment in Estonia and weighing sending jets and warships “to protect southeastern Europe.”

Topics: Macron Kyiv Ukraine Russia Putin

Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis

Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
Arab News

  • Billions of dollars in Afghan assets have been frozen since Taliban takeover
  • Spokesman: ‘International community should not punish the people of Afghanistan’
Arab News

LONDON: A Taliban official has blamed Western sanctions for Afghanistan’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

“It is not the result of our activities. It is the result of the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News.

“During the last six months we have done what we have in our capacity to do for the people of Afghanistan, in order to alleviate the suffering, the problems of the people of Afghanistan.

“But it needs the international community to cooperate with us, not to punish the people of Afghanistan by imposing unjustified sanctions on the country.”

When the Taliban seized Afghanistan from the Western-backed government last year, virtually all international funding was immediately halted.

While some funding was later resumed, billions of dollars in Afghan money held in international banks have been frozen since the Taliban victory.

To have the US-led sanctions regime lifted, Washington and its allies have demanded that the Taliban guarantee women’s rights, open education for all and forms an inclusive government.

Shaheen said the Taliban have already implemented these changes, but many in the West disagree.

“Those things have happened, because it is the demand of the people of Afghanistan. We have no problem with women having access to work and to education,” he added.

Just a few days ago, he said, the Taliban announced that universities would be open to male and female students, and blamed any failings to implement this on funding shortfalls.

“It is the obligation of the international community to provide us financially in order to achieve that goal,” he added.

“We are committed to providing a secure environment for all NGOs and diplomats working in Afghanistan.”

Shaheen said the new government is focused on rebuilding. To that end, he eluded to the exploitation of Afghanistan’s vast untapped mineral wealth, including lithium — a key component in batteries — and uranium, used in nuclear fuel. It is estimated that the country sits on 1.4 million tons of rare earth minerals.

To progress with reconstruction in Afghanistan, “we want to have cooperation with other countries,” Shaheen said.

“We pave the way and facilitate investment of other countries in Afghanistan, in our huge natural resources, because that will be beneficial to all sides, and also will create jobs for the people of Afghanistan and will also help contribute towards security in the country. And security, stability in Afghanistan means security, stability in the region and the world.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis suhail shaheen

