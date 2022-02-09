You are here

'Nothing is impossible' says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Salem Al-Dawsari said Al-Hilal not playing for the sake of it – they’re there to win the FIFA Club World Cup. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
  • Asian clubs have traditionally been a formality for any European champions at this competition, but Leonardo Jardim’s team are not in Abu Dhabi ‘just to participate’
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal are not only the Asian champions but are also the best team in Asia. This is an important distinction as it has not always been the case at the FIFA Club World Cup over the years. And this is why there is no reason why the Saudi Arabians can’t defeat Chelsea on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and give Asian football a huge boost.

So when star winger Salem Al-Dawsari said something that has been said a number of times over the years by Asian players ahead of meetings with European champions, it didn’t sound like the usual platitudes. 

“We did not come here just to participate,” said the 29 year-old. “We want to win the title. There is nothing impossible and we know we have a tough game against the European champions but we have prepared well.”

There are a number of reasons why Al-Hilal, who won a record fourth Asian title in November by defeating Pohang Steelers of South Korea, can get past the English Premier League team and into the final. 

As Al-Dawsari pointed out, this is not the team’s first appearance and the experience of 2019 when they finished fourth will stand them in good stead. In 2019, the Blues defeated African champions Esperance de Tunis to earn a semi-final against Flamengo, which ended 3-1 to the Brazilians. 

This time feels a little different. Al-Hilal started against Al-Jazira on Sunday and it was a stunning result. This game, against the UAE champions on home soil, looked to be tricky yet the visitors thrashed the hosts 6-1 with six different goal-scorers. It was a top-class attacking performance even if Al-Jazira tired in the latter stages.

Moussa Marega was an influential force in the win and is ready for the Chelsea test.

“We have high-quality elements in our team that can make the difference,” said the Malian marksman who arrived in Riyadh from FC Porto in 2021. “We know that Chelsea will be a difficult game against the European champions and we will do all we can to give them a great game.”

That is the hope. Like Marega, Al-Hilal have foreign players who are accustomed to playing against teams such as Chelsea and they have plenty to prove. The scorer of the first goal against Al-Jazira was the first goal for the team for Odion Ighalo on his debut. The former Manchester United man was the league’s leading scorer at the end of last month when he made the move across the city from Al-Shabab. After spells in England where he did not exactly set the competition alight with the Red Devils or Watford, scoring against Chelsea would be hugely satisfying. 

Matheus Pereira actually did score against Chelsea last season. The Brazilian was a standout in the Premier League despite playing for a relegated team, and when it became clear the playmaker was going to leave West Bromich Albion there were plenty of European suitors. There was some annoyance when he decided to join Al-Hilal and the usual jibes about it being all about the money. However, Pereira has yet to consistently replicate his Premier League form in the Saudi Professional League so perhaps facing Premier League opposition will see the 25-year-old return to his best.

And then there are the Saudi stars such as Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, if fit, Yasser Al-Shahrani and Mohamed Kanno, among others — all internationals who should be at the World Cup in November and deserve to be playing against teams such as Chelsea on a more regular basis.

The talent and confidence is there, then, and playing in Abu Dhabi should be easier for the Riyadh Blues than the London Blues, though it could be that the 6-1 thrashing of Al-Jazira will wake Chelsea up. In 2012, many felt that the London team underestimated Corinthians and paid the price with defeat.

More recently, Chelsea’s league form has been patchy at best. Just three wins from the past 10 games has seen them drop to the edges of the title race in England behind Liverpool and leaders Manchester City. There is plenty of cup expertise, however. Saturday saw them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought victory that went to extra-time, over third-tier Plymouth Argyle. They are already booked a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool later this month after a UEFA Champions League second-round tie with Lille of France.

Coach Thomas Tuchel has not made the trip to Abu Dhabi as the German has tested positive for COVID-19, though may attend the final should Chelsea make it. England international Mason Mount looks to be fit after picking up a knock against Plymouth but may be rested. Then there are stars such as Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech who must be raring to go after being controversially left out of Morocco’s African Cup of Nations squad.

Romelu Lukaku, who cost the club $131 million (£97 million), has been struggling for form and goals of late but the club may see this tournament as a great chance for the Belgian star to rediscover his mojo. Lukaku’s return to England has not been a happy one so far and his future is uncertain. If Jang and Ali Al-Bulaihi keep him quiet then frustration may show.

None of that is to say that Al-Hilal should win or will win against the European champions, but this time there is a genuine belief that they can. If so, the most successful team in the history of the world’s biggest continent will do its football scene a huge service.

Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year's winner Mishriff

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff
  • Mandaloun, Midnight Bourbon on course for world’s most valuable prize
  • The pair clashed in last month’s Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds when Mandaloun came out on top by three-quarters of a length
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

American stars Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon are set to renew their rivalry at the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh later this month.

The pair clashed in last month’s Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds when Mandaloun came out on top by three-quarters of a length.

Now they will go head-to-head again in the world’s most valuable race, run over 1,800 meters on the dirt track at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Saturday Feb. 26.

The Louisiana Stakes was Mandaloun’s first run since he was awarded the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July, when Hot Rod Charlie was disqualified for impeding Midnight Bourbon after passing the winning post a nose in front.

A setback prematurely ended the Kentucky Derby runner-up’s three-year-old season, and his trainer Brad Cox believes he is still improving ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia for the world’s most valuable fixture.

“Mandaloun ran a really big race at Fair Grounds in the Louisiana Stakes. It was his first run in a while, and he appears to have come out of it in great order. He had a good workout on Sunday morning,” Cox said.

“He seems to have moved forward from three to four. If he moves forward again, he’s going to be tough in the Saudi Cup.

“I always thought he was a Grade 1 horse, so it was important for us and for Juddmonte to try to win a Grade 1 with him and add him to the stallion roster,” he added.

“Obviously, he was awarded the Grade 1 in the Haskell Stakes. Out of the Haskell he just wasn’t quite right behind, and we just gave him the time he needed.”

Cox said Mandaloun had come back “bigger and stronger,” a view backed by Florent Geroux, who rode him and said he found him to be a “more polished” horse mentally. 

Cox said: “I think the track will be fine. He’s a horse who’s capable of being where we need him to be in a race. He’s able to adjust to the pace. If it’s slow he can be up close, if it’s fast he can sit off it.”

He added: “A one-turn mile-and-an-eighth (1,800 meters) isn’t something we get much in America, Belmont is the only place, but I’m confident he’ll be able to handle it.

“The Saudi Cup hasn’t been around long, but it’s definitely grabbed the attention of the entire world.

“It’s becoming a race on everyone’s calendar, and if we were capable of winning it for Juddmonte, it would obviously mean a tremendous amount.”

Despite finishing behind Mandaloun in the Louisiana Stakes and last year’s Kentucky Derby, when he endured a troubled passage, Midnight Bourbon’s trainer Steve Asmussen has high hopes that his stable star will finally claim his big-race victory.

He has not enjoyed much luck during his career. He unseated Paco Lopez when hampered as he made his challenge in the Haskell Stakes, and his trainer believes the ability is there to be a champion.

“He has an elite level of talent without finishing it off at this stage. He’s not had the success his ability would allow, but it also leaves a lot for us moving forward,” said Asmussen.

“He’s still in a physical and mental development that I think allows for him to possibly end up being the best horse in training in the world this year,” he added.

“The only time he’s missed the break in his life was in the Kentucky Derby, which was won by a horse (Medina Spirit) he breaks next to in the Preakness and runs into the ground.

“It’s one thing after another but it’s there, it just needs to come together. I’m hoping beyond hope and expecting that he’s waiting for the Saudi Cup stage to put it all together perfectly.”

Jockey Joel Rosario rode Midnight Bourbon in the Louisiana Stakes, and he will keep the ride in the Group 1 Saudi Cup.

He will need to reverse that form with Mandaloun, but Asmussen believes last month’s race will put the edge on his big-race hope.

“His numbers are very competitive with any horse in the world, the numbers being the speed he has attained. We just have to finish it off,” he said.

“He’s considerably more mature in his approach to training than he has been in the past. He had a beautiful work on Sunday at Fair Grounds,” he added.

“He came out of it in great shape, and he went back to the track very well on Tuesday morning.”

The American pair will attempt to wrestle the Saudi Cup crown from last year’s winner Mishriff.

He was reported to be in good shape ahead of the world’s most valuable race by joint-trainer Thady Gosden on Tuesday.

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
  • Eriksen last week joined fellow Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal
  • "To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club,” said Conte
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte has opened the door to a possible Tottenham return for Christian Eriksen after saying it would be a “good opportunity” to work with the Denmark international again.
Eriksen last week joined fellow Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal after completing a remarkable recovery following a cardiac arrest during last year’s Euro 2020.
The playmaker was a pivotal member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that finished as runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League final in 2019.
He left the club in 2020 after being signed by Conte at Inter Milan and the pair won the Serie A title together last season before Eriksen’s cardiac arrest ended his time in Italy prematurely.
Italian league rules meant he was unable to play with the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) he had fitted.
Spurs head coach Conte, who revealed he met Eriksen by coincidence at a hotel they were both staying in at the weekend, said there were no talks about bringing the 29-year-old back to the north London club during the January transfer window but things could be different at the end of the season.
“Honestly I was surprised about the situation because in my mind, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England,” said the Italian.
“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club.
“But now he’s signed for Brentford, only six months, and we’ll see what happens.”
Conte said he was “lucky” to meet Eriksen on Sunday.
“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together,” he said.
“We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ahly's heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions' loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup
  • The Egyptian club can have no complaints about the 2-0 defeat in Abu Dhabi to superior Brazilian opponents
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

There was more Egyptian heartbreak as Al-Ahly met Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday and lost 2-0. Here are five things that Arab News learned from the clash between the champions of Africa and South America.

 
1. Palmeiras were the better team

Taking on the South American champions was always going to be a tough ask, and so it proved. Palmeiras were well-organized and dominant in the opening half hour, pressed Al-Ahly hard and did not allow their opponents any meaningful chances. Six minutes before the break Raphael Veiga gave the Brazilian powerhouse a deserved lead. In the second half, Al-Ahly had more possession but were still unable to create the kind of clear chances necessary, and when Dudu added a second early in the second half then the Africans had a mountain to climb.

There was no coming back from that. There were some positives in that Al-Ahly responded well after conceding the goals and showed plenty of endeavour and spirit but just could not get back into the game. In the end, it fizzled out and Palmeiras ran out deserved winners to go into the final. They also got some measure of revenge for losing to the Egyptians last year.

 
2. A sad 48 hours for Egyptian football

The world watched on Sunday as Egypt lost the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal in a penalty shootout, always a heartbreaking way to exit a tournament. And then less than 48 hours later, Cairo giants Al-Ahly were defeated in another big game on the world stage. Neither national team nor club can have many complaints, but losing two big games in such quick succession must be a bitter pill to swallow.

Spare a thought especially for Ayman Ashraf. The defender quickly came to Abu Dhabi from Cameroon on Monday to join up with his club team and can’t have been in the best of moods after the penalty heartbreak. With nine minutes remaining against the Brazilians he was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Rony. It was already going to be hugely difficult for Al-Ahly to get back in the game but at that moment it was all over. It was a silly and dangerous challenge, though Ashraf’s apparent frustration was understandable given the events of this week and it summed up a difficult few days for Egyptian football.

 
3. Mosimane is right about the balance

Al-Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane complained about the format and scheduling of the tournament but these were no sour grapes after defeat; the South African made his feelings clear in the build-up. Why, he asked, did the African champions have to play a second-round game when the South American and European title-holders did not? “Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this,” he said. “We have to play Palmeiras who are rested. We have to play again. Why we have to play Palmeiras in the semifinals; why don’t they also play earlier also? What’s the criteria? Those are the realities that are happening. The scale is not proper (balanced) when it comes to Africa and Europe. But it’s a fact.” He’s right, it is a fact and the tournament suffers because of the preferential treatment that some teams get.

 
4. No complaints about VAR

Had there been no video assistant in Abu Dhabi then the outcome could have been different. With 18 minutes remaining, Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton spilled a shot to present Mohamed Sherif with a simple tap-in. Suddenly the game was looking very interesting as there was enough time for the Egyptians to get a second and put real pressure on the opposition for the first time.

A quick review, however, showed that the striker was just offside and that was that. Nine minutes later, Ashraf was initially given a yellow card for his wild challenge on Rony but that was changed to a red after a quick look at the footage, meaning that the already slim hopes of a comeback were extinguished. In both cases, the right decision was reached after the review but there is a VAR-free alternative reality where Al-Ahly had 18 minutes to score just one goal with 11 men on the pitch rather than needing to score two with ten.

 
5. There’s still a big game to play

While it would be better to face one of Chelsea or Al-Hilal in the final with a chance to be world champions, a meeting in the third and fourth place play-off is still an attractive fixture. On the one hand, there could be a game to come against the European champions who are packed with global stars, and it is rare for an African team to take on such an opponent in a competitive fixture.

On the other hand, there could be an equally mouth-watering clash against Al-Hilal. It could be argued that Al-Ahly are the biggest Arab club in Africa and the Saudis are the biggest Arab club in Asia and it would be fascinating to see them meet on the international stage. This is the FIFA Club World Cup but could also become an official tournament to decide the club champion of the Arab world. It would have been great to have this in the final, but to have it at all is a rare treat.

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho's return

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return
  • Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb long-range strike into the top left corner
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

MILAN, Italy: A pair of brilliant goals from Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez ruined Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club Tuesday as Inter Milan beat Roma 2-0 to reach the Italian Cup semifinals.
The match marked the first time Mourinho faced Inter at San Siro since he left after leading the club to the Serie A-Italian Cup-Champions League treble in 2010.
Mourinho received a warm welcome from the fans, who deployed a banner that read: “Welcome back home, Jose.”
Roma players did not receive the same friendly treatment. Inter got off a perfect start to open the scoring on its first move.
Facing his former team, Dzeko connected with a cross from the edge of the box from Ivan Perisic and beat Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a right-footed volley after only two minutes.
Roma’s sluggish defense looked more solid as the game progressed, but Mourinho’s team was too clumsy up front and failed to convert its rare occasions against the Serie A leader.
Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb long-range strike into the top left corner that Patricio could not touch and left Mourinho ruminating.
Under Mourinho, Roma is having an inconsistent season. The team dropped to seventh in the Serie A standings over the weekend after a 0-0 draw at home to struggling Genoa and its hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are looking slim.

Newcastle United rock Everton to climb out of Premier League relegation zone

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Newcastle United rock Everton to climb out of Premier League relegation zone

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a vital 3-1 win against Everton that plunged Frank Lampard’s side deeper into trouble on Tuesday.
Eddie Howe’s team fell behind to Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal in the first half at St. James’ Park.
But, on a pulsating Tyneside evening, the Magpies had the perfect response as Mason Holgate’s own goal sparked a rousing revival.
Ryan Fraser put Newcastle ahead after half-time and Kieran Trippier’s superb free-kick rounded off the hosts’ second successive win.
Mired in the bottom three for most of the season, Newcastle finally have their heads above water as they battle to avoid sinking into the Championship.
Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone.
Everton are now in serious danger and new boss Frank Lampard will have been left in no doubts about the size of the task facing him.
Lampard’s first game in charge was a 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
But the honeymoon ended much quicker than the former Chelsea boss would have liked.
Everton have failed to win their last six league games and sit uncomfortably just one point above Newcastle.
The promise of a star-studded spending spree fueled by Newcastle’s Saudi-led owners failed to materialize during the January window.
But Newcastle remain ambitious despite their perilous position and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes marked his £33 million ($44 million) move from Lyon last month by claiming the club would be Champions League winners in the future.
For now, Howe would settle for avoiding having to win the Championship next season and this was a step in the right direction.
Guimaraes and former Brighton defender Dan Burn, another transfer window signing, were both on the bench, but Matt Targett, a loan arrival from Aston Villa, made his debut at left-back.
Having watched Everton score four for the first time in 42 matches at the weekend, Lampard started with his new signings — Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek — among the substitutes.
However, an injury to Demarai Gray forced Lampard to give former Tottenham midfielder Alli his debut in the 25th minute.
Alli had also been linked with Newcastle before joining Everton, so there was an inevitability about the jeers from the home fans that greeted his introduction.
Everton felt Jonjo Shelvey should have been sent off for crunching into Anthony Gordon, but they refocused to snatch the lead in the 36th minute.
Gordon’s free-kick was half cleared to Holgate and the defender saw his shot hacked off the line by Fabian Schar, only for Lascelles to accidently deflect it into his own net.
Newcastle drew level thanks to another own goal just 60 seconds later.
Remarkably, it was the same two players involved as Lascelles’ header from Kieran Trippier’s cross hit the bar and bounced in off Holgate’s thigh.
Newcastle were scenting blood and, in a microcosm of the collapse of his career, Alli made a crucial mistake as Newcastle took the lead in the 56th minute.
Carelessly surrendering possession, Alli’s error allowed Allan Saint-Maximin to embark on rampaging run and Fraser met his cross with a close-range finish.
Lampard responded by giving Dutch midfielder Van de Beek his debut following his loan move from Manchester United.
But Everton had lost their way in a lacklustre manner that will have alarmed Lampard and Trippier delivered the knockout blow in the 80th minute.
Netting for the first time since his move back to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid, England right-back Trippier curled his free-kick past Jordan Pickford to spark wild celebrations.

