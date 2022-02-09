You are here

TikTok launches Ramadan-focused educational series for advertisers

More than 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan.
'Uninterrupted Ramadan' webinars designed to help brands create effective promotions
  DUBAI: Ramadan is one of the most important cultural occasions in the Middle East and elsewhere in the Muslim world.
DUBAI: Ramadan is one of the most important cultural occasions in the Middle East and elsewhere in the Muslim world. While the holy month is a time of kindness, celebration and giving gifts, it also offers myriad opportunities for brands.

With this in mind, short-form video app TikTok has launched a series of educational webinars titled “Uninterrupted Ramadan.” The first, which provides an introduction to audience behavior during Ramadan, was held last month.

Up to 75 percent of Muslims say they would like brands to cater to them during the fasting period, yet one-third of online users in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey block digital ads. This reveals a disconnect between what audiences want and what brands are providing, Dana El Hassan, platform strategist at TikTok, said in the first webinar.

Additionally, over 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan. This means that brands have a bigger opportunity to convert audiences into consumers if they adopt the right strategy.

Hosted by TikTok experts, the series aims to help brands understand audience behavior on the platform and how they can be part of the TikTok community, especially during the holy month.

“A humanized experience with the community at heart is the future of marketing, and is integral to TikTok’s offer,” Jochen Bischoff, the company’s head of consumer business partnerships GCC, global business solutions, said in a statement.

“This effect is amplified during seasonal moments, whereby brands have to remain relatable, empathetic and authentic. As people embrace the spirit of Ramadan, brands need to create content that naturally builds consumer connections,” he added.

Creators on TikTok “trigger identification and emotions,” said Bischoff, advising brands to trust creators. “In return, brands will increase relatability in special family moments, which helps build brand equity and growth,” he said.

After the first webinar, the rest of the series focuses on what TikTok considers the three pillars to effective content and advertising: familiarity, reliability and noticeability. All of them can be accessed via TikTok for Business’ LinkedIn page.

Topics: media social media TikTok Ramadan

  • Effective March 1, Akkad will lead the commercial growth of the company
DUBAI: Meta has promoted Fares Akkad to the role of regional director for the MENA region. From March 1, Akkad will lead the commercial growth of the company and its portfolio across the region.

Akkad joined Meta in 2017 as head of media partnerships for Facebook and Instagram, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Most recently, he was the director of media partnerships for news in growth markets at Meta, where his role was to support journalists and publishers.

Prior to Meta, Akkad led digital business development and distribution for MBC Group. He is also an active advisor and investor in the startup scene.

“The impact of the Middle East and North Africa region — from its wealth of communities, startups, partners and people who actively use our platforms to do good, everyday — cannot be overstated and needs someone with both in-depth regional and industry knowledge and expertise to allow it to reach its full potential,” Derya Matras, vice-president, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta, said in a statement.

“The global and regional experience that Fares brings, within Meta and otherwise, is going to be a catalyst that will serve to drive our business forward and foster an environment that allows our platforms to be a place of positive growth and impact, as we continue to build toward the Metaverse,” he added.

Akkad said: “I am honored and excited to be able to work with the rest of the incredible Meta team in MENA to help further embed the importance of this transformation and afford people throughout the region every opportunity to create, succeed and grow.”

Topics: media social media Facebook Meta MENA

  • Program offers inside look at life of TV star, beauty mogul Joelle Mardinian
DUBAI: MBC Group premium streaming platform Shahid VIP is launching an original reality show featuring Joelle Mardinian, a TV star and owner of the beauty brand Joelle Group.

Titled “Joelle Unfiltered,” the show aims to offer viewers a no holds barred look into the life of Mardinian, according to a company statement. It explores all aspects of her life, including her family, career and the anxiety, fear and success along the way.

Shahid VIP hosted a preview and press conference in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the show, which was attended by Mardinian, her family, regional influencers and press members.

At the event, Mardinian described “Joelle Unfiltered” as an edutainment show, and said: “First, there’s the professional aspect, of which the show offers a focus on what it takes to run successful businesses — including how to establish, launch and manage small ventures, investments and larger commercial projects — while balancing fame and the social media aspect. Viewers will get to see all the massive challenges involved in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sectors, and just what really goes into it.”

“Joelle Unfiltered” follows Mardinian from Dubai to London and the Maldives. Offering an “unfiltered” view of the superstar’s life, the show includes snippets of her family life, particularly how she manages co-parenting and the journey of adopting her youngest son.

Mardinian added during the event that although the show is “unfiltered,” it “remains in line with the values and traditions of our society.

“The unfiltered aspect relates to showcasing the realities of my life — balancing motherhood and family with career, the fame and my journey. It’s not all glitz and glamour as people may initially think,” she said.

With almost 18.5 million followers on Instagram alone, Mardinian is one of the Arab world’s biggest TV stars, having worked with MBC for more than a decade.

She is also a successful businesswoman, having founded Joelle Group, a leading beauty conglomerate that includes the brands Maison de Joelle, Clinica Joelle and Joelle Paris.

“Joelle Unfiltered” has been in the making for four years and debuts on Shahid VIP on Feb. 14.

Topics: television media MBC Group

  • The iPhone has been used as a contactless way to pay for goods and services since Apple Pay launched in 2014
NEW YORK: Apple said Tuesday it is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments, making it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware.
It will also give Apple a competitive edge in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone, as well as Apple Pay, play a dominant role by effectively turning the iPhone into a point-of-sale terminal.
The iPhone has been used as a contactless way to pay for goods and services since Apple Pay launched in 2014. But it required merchants to have their own point-of-sale hardware in order to accept contactless payments. Shares of payment platform company Block, formerly known as Square Inc. with its well-known iPhone dongle used to accept payments, fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Apple’s announcement.
Those devices ranged in price from $50 for contactless payment device that sat next to a cash register, to devices that cost hundreds of dollars and would allow an employee or shop owner to accept payments anywhere in a store or restaurant. The cheaper devices often have to be kept charged and paired to an existing point-of-sale system, which can be frustrating when they fail.
Because of the cost, often only large retailers would have mobile tap-to-pay devices. Apple’s own retail employees have used a device bolted onto an iPhone to accept contactless payments in its stores, for example.
“Oftentimes our contactless reader has issues or is finicky so it’ll be great to offer this new way to pay as a backup and not have to buy new hardware to do it,” said Mimi Striplin, owner of The Tiny Tassel, jewelry store in Charleston, South Carolina.
Now the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware, Apple said. The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal. It will be available to developers via an iOS software update this spring. It will be up to developers and payment-services companies to add the capability to their point-of-sale software.
Stripe will be the first point-of-sale company to use the iPhone as a tap-to-pay payment terminal through its Shopify app, Apple said.
Contactless, or tap-to-pay, payment systems have long been popular outside the US as the default way of paying for goods and services. But tap-to-pay has grown in popularity in the US in recent years, particularly during the pandemic when customers and merchants wanted to avoid as much physical interaction with cash and cards as possible.
Google and Samsung have unveiled Android devices that would allow merchants to use those devices as contactless payment terminals as well, but those announcements have been largely aimed at outside the US, where contactless payment habits are already well established. The new iPhone feature is aimed at the US, a much more lucrative market where contactless payments are still growing.
The feature will only be available on iPhones XS or later, Apple said, and will not be available on iPads. Just like with Apple Pay, the company said it will keep transaction data private and will not know what merchants and customers are buying.

Topics: Apple iPhone

  • In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri was grilled about children’s online safety by a Senate panel
CALIFORNIA: Reverends, rabbis and other religious leaders urged Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to permanently stop the company’s plan for an Instagram version aimed at young users on Tuesday, in a letter sent by advocacy group Fairplay and their Children’s Screen Time Action Network.
Since last September, Instagram has paused its plans to introduce a version of the photo-sharing app for kids, as opposition to the project grew.
“After much meditation and prayer, we assert that social media platforms that target immature brains, practice unethical data mining, and are inspired by profit motives are not a tool for the greater good of children,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 70 religious leaders.
Instagram and its parent company, Meta Platforms formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health, body image and safety of young users, including after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents about the company’s approach to younger users.
In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri was grilled about children’s online safety by a Senate panel. A coalition of state attorneys general has also opened a probe into Meta for promoting Instagram to children despite potential harms.
Meta has said the leaked documents have been used to paint a false picture of the company’s work. It has also said the idea of Instagram for kids was to give a safer, dedicated place for younger users to engage with the service.
Instagram, like other social media sites, has rules against children under 13 joining the platform but said it knows it has users under this age.
The letter from the faith groups, which quoted the Bible, Qur’an, Pope Francis and Buddhist monk Thích Nhất Hạnh, called on Zuckerberg, as someone who has in the past said religion is “very important,” to recognize spiritual as well as secular concerns about the project.
Instagram declined to comment on the letter.
Reuters reported last year https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-decided-faith-groups-are-good-business-now-it-wants-your-prayers-2021-07-22 on Meta’s concerted outreach to the religious community in its efforts to drive engagement on its platforms. The company, which has a dedicated faith partnerships team, launched a new feature to request and send prayers on the site, sent out mini equipment kits for streaming worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year held its first virtual faith summit.

Topics: Instagram

  Facebook should tighten doxxing rules on home addresses, says its oversight board

Meta's independent oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals but it can also advise on site policies
CALIFORNIA: Facebook owner Meta Platforms should not allow users to share people’s private residential information on its platforms even when the information is publicly available, the company’s oversight board said in its first policy advisory opinion.
The board https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-facebooks-oversight-board-2021-05-05 also recommended Meta create a communications channel so that so-called doxxing victims can better explain their cases to the company.
Doxxing is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, like a home address or phone number. It can lead to harassment or stalking.
Celebrities and private individuals have been affected by sharing of such information, which raises issues around privacy, public interest and civic activism. In a recent high-profile case, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling accused trans activists of doxxing her by posting a photo of her home on Twitter.
Meta’s independent oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals but it can also advise on site policies.
Last year, Meta requested a policy advisory opinion from the board on when private residential addresses and images may be published on Facebook and Instagram.
The company’s current rules say users should not share “personally identifiable information about yourself or others” but Meta may allow content like a person’s address to be posted if it is considered “publicly available.”
Meta’s internal guidance to content reviewers said information published by at least five news outlets or available through various public records did not count as private, the board said.
The board said Meta should remove this exemption and should ensure exceptions for newsworthy content should be consistently applied. It also said Meta should allow external images of private residences when the property is the focus of the news story, though not for organizing protests against the resident.
It was the first time Meta’s oversight board had responded to a request for a policy advisory opinion not related to a specific case. The company has 60 days to publicly respond.
The oversight board, which has ruled on cases such as the suspension of former US President Donald Trump, has so far overturned Meta’s content decisions in 17 of 22 cases.
Twitter recently expanded its own privacy rules to ban the sharing of images and videos of private individuals without people’s consent, but soon acknowledged the new policy was being abused by malicious actors and that the company’s enforcement team had made mistakes.

Topics: Facebook

