TikTok launches Ramadan-focused educational series for advertisers

DUBAI: Ramadan is one of the most important cultural occasions in the Middle East and elsewhere in the Muslim world. While the holy month is a time of kindness, celebration and giving gifts, it also offers myriad opportunities for brands.

With this in mind, short-form video app TikTok has launched a series of educational webinars titled “Uninterrupted Ramadan.” The first, which provides an introduction to audience behavior during Ramadan, was held last month.

Up to 75 percent of Muslims say they would like brands to cater to them during the fasting period, yet one-third of online users in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey block digital ads. This reveals a disconnect between what audiences want and what brands are providing, Dana El Hassan, platform strategist at TikTok, said in the first webinar.

Additionally, over 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan. This means that brands have a bigger opportunity to convert audiences into consumers if they adopt the right strategy.

Hosted by TikTok experts, the series aims to help brands understand audience behavior on the platform and how they can be part of the TikTok community, especially during the holy month.

“A humanized experience with the community at heart is the future of marketing, and is integral to TikTok’s offer,” Jochen Bischoff, the company’s head of consumer business partnerships GCC, global business solutions, said in a statement.

“This effect is amplified during seasonal moments, whereby brands have to remain relatable, empathetic and authentic. As people embrace the spirit of Ramadan, brands need to create content that naturally builds consumer connections,” he added.

Creators on TikTok “trigger identification and emotions,” said Bischoff, advising brands to trust creators. “In return, brands will increase relatability in special family moments, which helps build brand equity and growth,” he said.

After the first webinar, the rest of the series focuses on what TikTok considers the three pillars to effective content and advertising: familiarity, reliability and noticeability. All of them can be accessed via TikTok for Business’ LinkedIn page.