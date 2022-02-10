You are here

Libyan prime minister unharmed after assassination attempt: Al-Hadath TV

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. (Reuters)
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. (Reuters)
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt in Tripoli, Al-Hadath TV reported early on Thursday.

Dbeibah was on his way home when still unidentified assailants shot at his car, the network said.  

The assassination attempt ihad been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation, according to a report by Reuters quoting an unnamed person close to the prime minister.

Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.

Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) that was meant to oversee the run-up to an election in December.

Rival factions have been jostling for position after the election process fell apart amid disputes over the rules, such as the legitimacy of Dbeibah’s own candidacy for president after he pledged not to run.

The parliament, which mostly backed eastern forces during the civil war, has declared the GNU invalid and will hold a vote on Thursday to name a new prime minister to form another government.

However, the UN’s Libya adviser and Western countries have said they continue to recognize the GNU and have urged Libyan political institutions to instead focus on holding elections.

The parliament said this week that no elections would be held this year.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Libya Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdulhamid Dbeibah

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

  • Noman made the statement during a session by the UNICEF Executive Board Bureau, in New York
DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis have recruited more than 30 children to fight in the frontlines, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Marwan Noam said. 

Noman made the statement during a session by the UNICEF Executive Board Bureau, in New York. 

He also said that the Yemeni government collaborated with UNICEF and came up with necessary action-plans to help end the recruitment of children in armed conflicts. 

Noman clarified that the action plan was signed by both parties in 2014.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia children

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

  • Al Hosani pointed out that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made available to children aged five to 11 in accredited healthcare centers
DUBAI: Restrictions on activities in the UAE have been lifted and events will return to full capacity, as the country sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, a government confirmed. 

Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), who spoke at a weekly government media briefing. 

“In light of the decline in infection rate and further recovery measures, the country, today, is announcing the cancellation of restrictions on events and activities for various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities, and shopping malls and modes of transportation, to reach their maximum capacities by mid-February,” Al Dhaheri explained.

“It was also decided to raise the maximum capacities at social events, including weddings and funerals, and local authorities will determine the numbers of participants allowed,” he added.

In terms of mosques and places of worship, Al Dhaheri explained that the social distance between worshippers has been reduced to one meter, instead of the previously implemented two-meter rule. 

He said that the country’s authorities would continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety procedures according to the pandemic’s developing status both locally and internationally. 

Also speaking at the briefing was Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, who highlighted the community’s responsibility in maintaining the country's achievements and supporting sustainable recovery.

She said the health sector continud to provide eligible people with vaccines. So far, 100 percent of the country’s population has received their first dose, while 94.75 percent are fully vaccinated.

Al Hosani pointed out that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made available to children aged five to 11 in accredited healthcare centers.

“Scientific studies conducted by relevant international advisory commissions in charge of ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, confirmed its clear that it benefits all age groups, as it reduces infections, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths,” she said.

Authorities have stressed that vaccines do not serve as substitutes for adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which include wearing face masks and respecting social distancing guidelines. 
The Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai also announced on Wednesday that all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai will gradually return to full capacity from Feb. 15, in line with NCEMA’s decisions. 

The committee expressed its appreciation for the community's commitment to the country’s preventative measures.

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Restrictions

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

  • The men are the latest in a long line of activists detained since the October 25 military takeover
  • Plain-clothed officers arrested Khaled Omar Youssef, a former minister of cabinet affairs
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security agents on Wednesday arrested two leading figures including an ex-minister from the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian group driving protests against last year’s military coup.
The men are the latest in a long line of activists detained since the October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in which the civilian leadership and FFC figures were ousted.
Plain-clothed officers arrested Khaled Omar Youssef, a former minister of cabinet affairs, during a meeting of the FFC bloc at the headquarters of the Sudanese Congress Party, senior member Mohamed Hassan Arabi said.
Officers said they were affiliated with a police station in Khartoum without elaborating, Arabi added.
Also arrested was Wagdi Saleh, a leading figure of the protest movement and an FFC spokesman, according to FFC leader Omar Al-Degeir.
The reasons for their arrest were not immediately clear.
The arrests come a day after the two men joined an FFC delegation for talks with UN special representative Volker Perthes, as part of efforts launched last month hoped to resolve the deepening crisis.
Leading FFC figure Yasser Arman said the latest arrests “will affect the UN process.”
Youssef and Saleh were among the figures who were detained immediately after the coup, before they were released weeks later.
Since the coup, the authorities have launched a deadly crackdown on regular mass anti-coup protests, leaving at least 79 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to independent medics.
The October military power grab, the latest coup in Sudan since the independence, has sparked wide international condemnation and punitive measures.
The United States, which suspended $700 million in assistance, has warned there would be “consequences” if a crackdown by the authorities continues.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” Lucy Tamlyn, the US charge d’affaires in Sudan, wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
The BBC said three of its reporters were also briefly arrested on Monday while covering anti-coup protests in Khartoum, but the trio were released later that day.
Multiple journalists have been targeted while covering the protests.

Topics: Sudan Coup Protesters Khartoum

Iran boasts of new ballistic missile to hit target cities 1,450 km away

New Iranian
New Iranian "Kheibarshekan" missiles are seen in this picture obtained on Feb. 9, 2022. (IRGC/WANA/Handout via REUTERS)
Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

  • Weapons program will continue to grow ‘in both quantity and quality,’ military chief says
JEDDAH: Iran boasted on Wednesday that it had developed a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 km — making it capable of targeting Israel, Gulf state capitals, and US bases in the Middle East.
State TV displayed the new surface-to-surface “Kheibar Shekan” missile, named after a 7th-century military victory by the Prophet Muhammad at the Kheibar oasis in the Hijaz region of what is now Saudi Arabia.
“This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel, and is capable of penetrating missile shields,” a military spokesman said.
The chief of Iran’s armed forces, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, said Tehran’s weapons program would move forward at pace.

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh speaks during the unveiling of "Kheibarshekan" missile at an undisclosed location in Iran. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

“We will continue on the path of growth, development and excellence for our missile power, in terms of both quantity and quality,” he said.
Iran has the largest arsenal of missiles in the Middle East. Late last year it fired 16 ballistic missiles to conclude military drills described by generals as a warning to Israel.
Bagheri said Iran was “self-sufficient in terms of military equipment,” and could become one of the world’s largest arms exporters if US sanctions were lifted.
The International Institute for Strategic Studies says Iran has about 20 types of ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missiles and drones. Their capabilities vary, with the Qiam-1 having a range of 800 km and the Ghadr-1 able to reach 1,800 km.
The IISS, a think tank in London, says Iran’s current priority is to increase the accuracy of its missiles.
Tehran’s ballistic missile development is not on the agenda at ongoing talks on Iran’s nuclear program, but many US allies in the Gulf believe that it should be. Iran’s ballistic missiles could be adapted to carry a nuclear warhead if it developed one.

This photo release on Feb. 9, 2022, shows Iran's military chief Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh unveiling the "Kheibarshekan" missile at an undisclosed location. (IRGC/WANA/Handout via REUTERS)

Israel has long threatened military action against Iran if the talks in Vienna fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear work.
The negotiations are aimed at reviving the original 2015 agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear development in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the deal started after Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House, but despite eight rounds since April differences remain between Iran and world powers.
Tehran and Washington have blamed each other for the lack of progress.
“Voices from the US government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks,” Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday.
    

Topics: Iran

Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces

Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Scattered across Iraq lie more than 100 opulent palaces and villas built by former dictator Saddam Hussein — some in use, many in ruins like much of the war-scarred country.

With their marble columns, ornate carvings and gaudy furniture, they reflected the megalomania and delusions of grandeur of Saddam, who visited some of them only once or twice.

In his Babylon residence, the feared strongman’s profile is engraved in bas-relief like that of the Mesopotamian emperor he idolized, Chaldean dynasty King Nebuchadnezzar II.

In many places, the initials “S.H.” are still visible as reminders of the despot who was toppled by the 2003 US-led invasion, captured later that year and executed in 2006.

Most of his palaces were looted during the chaos of the invasion, when thieves scavenged all they could carry, even ripping electric cables out of walls.

Since then, only a handful of the palatial residences have been given a second lease on life, often as military bases or public administrations, more rarely as museums.

Most lie empty, in part because the cost of renovating them is prohibitive. “We can turn palaces into museums, at least in Baghdad — a tapestry museum, for example, or on the royal family or Islamic art,” said Laith Majid Hussein, director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

But he conceded that rehabilitating many of Iraq’s “gigantic castles” would require “astronomical sums.”

Red tape and entrenched graft spell other hurdles, said a senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Bureaucracy and corruption hinder the restoration of these palaces to turn them into tourist complexes or heritage centers,” he said.

Saddam, during his more than two decades in power in the oil-rich country, had many monuments and palaces built while cheerfully defying the Western embargo of the 1990s.

In the turmoil of war, many were damaged in fighting or used as bases by US and other foreign forces.

In Baghdad, three palaces now house the presidency and the prime minister’s offices.

The sumptuous Al-Faw complex — encircled by an artificial lake — has since 2021 housed the private American University, built by an Iraqi investor.

Al-Faw, situated near the airport for Saddam’s VIP guests, once served as an American base. Now its stone and marble buildings house auditoriums, amphitheaters and a food court.

The university’s president Michael Mulnix voiced pride about the project which saw “the palace of a former dictator and a fairly ruthless man” become an institution of higher learning.

While the main palace had survived relatively intact, he said, “all of the other buildings ... were really destroyed.

“The windows were all broken out, there were birds flying around, snakes on the floor, literally. So it was very messed up. We had to go in and do substantial renovation.”

Topics: Iraq Saddam hussein

