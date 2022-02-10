You are here

UK's Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
Royal officials say Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
  • Charles, 73, had been due to attend an event in Winchester to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of his mother Queen Elizabeth
  • There was no immediate comment on his condition or when he last saw his 95-year-old mother
Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, the second time that the heir to the British throne has contracted the disease.
Charles, 73, had been due to attend an event in Winchester, in southwestern England, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of his mother Queen Elizabeth and was “deeply disappointed” he could no longer attend, his office, Clarence House, said.
“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” it said in a statement on Twitter.
There was no immediate comment on his condition or when he last saw his 95-year-old mother.
On Wednesday, the prince attended a reception for the British Asian Trust where pictures showed him chatting to other guests including British finance minister Rishi Sunak. Health minister Sajid Javid and interior minister Priti Patel were also among those who were due to attend.
Charles, who said in December both he and his wife Camilla had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020 when he said he had been “lucky” to have suffered only mild symptoms.
He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland before resuming his duties. Charles’s son Prince William also contracted COVID-19 shortly after his father in 2020.
Camilla was still performing engagements in London on Thursday. She said she was “very, very honored” and “very touched” by Elizabeth publicly stating her desire that Charles’s second wife should become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

Topics: England Britain's Prince Charles COVID-19

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
  • Iran is holding Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a bargaining chip to secure $583m owed by the UK
  • Britain agreed an arms deal with Iran’s pre-revolutionary government but failed to uphold its end of the bargain after 1979
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: London and Tehran reached a deal last summer for the release of detained British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars, but the agreement fell through at the last minute, MPs have heard.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran for more than half a decade, charged with plotting to overthrow the government.

Tulip Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP, told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that she had been informed an agreement with Iran had been reached, urging him to intervene personally to revive it.

It is widely thought that Iran is holding Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a bargaining chip as part of a long-running dispute over a debt between the two countries.

Iran accuses the UK of reneging on a deal to sell it hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tanks, reached with the pre-1979 government. The UK took the Shah’s money, but did not deliver the arms.

Johnson did not deny that a deal with Iran was reached when asked to confirm in Parliament by Siddiq.

She said: “I understand the UK government signed an agreement with the Iranian authorities last summer that would have resulted in the payment of the £400 million ($583 million) that we owe Iran and the release of my constituent, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. That agreement fell through and the debt still hasn’t been paid. This case urgently needs the prime minister’s attention and personal intervention.”

The government’s legal team has acknowledged to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers that the debt is legally owed.

That money would have paid for 1,500 Chieftain tanks, purchased from the British government’s former arms-trading subsidiary, International Military Services.

Mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been told by Iranian officials that she will be released once the UK pays its debt, which has also been linked to the detention of other British-Iranian dual citizens, including Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz.

Johnson said: “We remain committed to securing the release of Nazanin and all the very difficult consular cases we have in Iran. She knows the debt is difficult to settle and to square away for all sorts of reasons to do with sanctions, but we will continue to work on it.”

He also promised to meet Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has campaigned tirelessly for the UK to do more to secure his wife’s release, including paying the debt.

Iran’s ambassador to London, Mohsen Baharvand, said in December that an agreement had been reached in the summer and that Iran had signed its side of the deal — only for the British government to pull out. He alleged that the US had vetoed the deal.

Ratcliffe told The Times: “I have mixed feelings about today’s acknowledgment by the prime minister that there was an agreement with Iran last summer which then fell apart.

“I’m glad that negotiations continue but again it feels like needless suffering. As the years pass, it does feel increasingly that the government has not just missed one opportunity to solve Nazanin’s case, but a series of them. The reasons behind the recurring decisions to obstruct remain opaque, but the negative fallout for us has been very clear.”

He added: “Six years of abuse is a long time to be living under jeopardy. We look forward to talking it all through with the prime minister when we meet.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe London UK #iran

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 oral pills amid surging infections

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 oral pills amid surging infections
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 oral pills amid surging infections

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 oral pills amid surging infections
  • Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said the availability of Pfizer's Paxlovid pill gives high-risk patients
  • The approval comes as surging cases among elderly patients are starting to overwhelm hospitals in Tokyo
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japan has granted fast-track approval to US drug maker Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 pill, the heath minister said Thursday, as the country struggles to slow fast-spreading omicron infections.
The approval came less than a month after Pfizer applied in mid-January, an exceptional speed in a country where foreign drug approvals usually take much longer.
Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said the availability of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill gives high-risk patients, including elderly people and those with underlying health issues, greater treatment options.
The approval comes as surging cases among elderly patients are starting to overwhelm hospitals in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas, and delayed booster vaccinations have reached only about 8 percent of the population.
Most of Japan’s 47 prefectures are currently under a mild version of a state of emergency. On Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans to extend current restrictions in Tokyo and 12 other areas for three more weeks until March 6.
Japan is counting on oral treatments to help reduce serious cases and deaths, and Kishida said the government has secured 2 million doses of the Pfizer pills. Goto said distribution of the Pfizer pills will begin Monday.
Kishida is facing growing criticism over the slow rollout of booster vaccines. He recently set a target of 1 million doses by the end of February, but experts say it may be too late.
The Pfizer pill, a combination of the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, is the second COVID-19 oral treatment Japan has approved, after Merck & Co.’s antiviral pill molnupiravir.
Japan’s Shionogi & Co. is also in the final stage of clinical testing of its own pill. The company plans to supply 1 million doses this year.

Topics: Japan COVID-19 booster

India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled

India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled

India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled
  • The court in Karnataka state is considering petitions filed by students challenging a ban on hijabs
  • The uneasy standoff has raised fears among Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights in the Hindu-majority nation
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: A court in a southern Indian state told students on Thursday not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs, headscarves used by Muslim women.
The court in Karnataka state is considering petitions filed by students challenging a ban on hijabs that some schools have implemented in recent weeks.
“We will pass an order. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as saying.
The court also directed the state to reopen schools and colleges which the chief minister had shut for three days as protests over the ban escalated earlier this week.
The issue grabbed headlines last month when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate. More schools in the state followed with similar bans, forcing the state’s top court to intervene.
The uneasy standoff has raised fears among Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights in the Hindu-majority nation. On Monday, hundreds of students and parents took to the streets to protest the restriction.
The dispute in Karnataka has set off protests elsewhere in India. A number of demonstrators were detained in the capital, New Delhi, on Thursday, and students and activists have also marched in cities including Hyderabad and Kolkata in recent days.
It also captured attention in neighboring Muslim-majority Pakistan. “Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights,” its foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeted on Wednesday, calling the situation “absolutely oppressive.”
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai also condemned the ban. “Refusing to let girls to go to school in their hijabs is horrifying,” the 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner tweeted.
For many Muslim women, the hijab is part of their faith and a way to maintain modesty. It has been a source of controversy for decades in some Western countries, particularly in France, which in 2004 banned them from being worn in public schools.
In India, where Muslims make up about 14 percent of the country’s almost 1.4 billion people, they are not banned or restricted in public places and are a common sight.
Some rights activists have voiced concerns that the bans could increase Islamophobia. Violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party, which also governs Karnataka state.

Topics: Muslim girls India hijab classes Protests

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
  • SpaceX still has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing Internet service to remote corners of the world
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.
Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night.
SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them.
Ground controllers tried to save the compact, flat-panel satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag. But the atmospheric pull was too great, and the satellites failed to awaken and climb to a higher, more stable orbit, according to the company.
SpaceX still has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing Internet service to remote corners of the world. They circle the globe more than 340 miles up (550 kilometers).
The satellites hit by the solar storm were in a temporary position. SpaceX deliberately launches them into this unusually low orbit so that any duds can quickly reenter the atmosphere and pose no threat to other spacecraft.
There is no danger from these newly falling satellites, either in orbit or on the ground, according to the company.
Each satellite weighs less than 575 pounds (260 kilograms).
SpaceX described the lost satellites as a “unique situation.” Such geomagnetic storms are caused by intense solar activity like flares, which can send streams of plasma from the sun’s corona hurtling out into space and toward Earth.
Since launching the first Starlink satellites in 2019, Elon Musk envisions a constellation of thousands more satellites to increase Internet service. SpaceX is trying to help restore Internet service to Tonga through this network following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.
London-based OneWeb has its own Internet satellites up there. And Amazon plans to start launching its satellites later this year.
Astronomers are distressed that these mega constellations will ruin nighttime observations from Earth. The International Astronomical Union is forming a new center for the protection of dark skies.

Topics: SpaceX satellites Elon Musk

Soup Nazis? Pro-Trump lawmaker becomes a laughing stock over ‘gazpacho’ police remark

Soup Nazis? Pro-Trump lawmaker becomes a laughing stock over ‘gazpacho’ police remark
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

Soup Nazis? Pro-Trump lawmaker becomes a laughing stock over ‘gazpacho’ police remark

Soup Nazis? Pro-Trump lawmaker becomes a laughing stock over ‘gazpacho’ police remark
  • Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, a leading conspiracy theorist, had earlier denounced US House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress”
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Controversial Republican US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself the object of online ridicule Wednesday after accusing Democratic leaders of “gazpacho” tactics on Capitol Hill, apparently conflating Nazi secret police with the Spanish soup.
In an angry rant delivered Tuesday on One America News, the congresswoman from Georgia described the Washington jail housing US Capitol riot suspects as a “DC Gulag,” and denounced US House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress.”
Confusing the Third Reich’s feared resistance suppression force with Spain’s famous traditional vegetable soup served cold unleashed the Internet critics.
Popular Spanish chef Jose Andres, who is known for helping popularize tapas dishes in the United States and has opened multiple Washington restaurants, jumped on the bandwagon.
“Stop by for a glass anytime,” he tweeted to Greene, who opposes government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions. “Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!“
Greene’s gaffe sparked a stream of jokes online, several of which invoked a memorable “Soup Nazi” gag on the comedy show “Seinfeld.”
Greene is known for spreading conspiracy theories and has already been sanctioned by Congress and Twitter for her controversial comments. She drew outrage last year when she compared vaccine passports to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany.
This time, however, the politician, who embraces former president Donald Trump, took things in stride and even offered up some self-mockery.
“No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress,” she tweeted, “but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

Topics: Marjorie Taylor Greene Republican Party One America News

