Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021
(Shutterstock)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. saw a 6.1 percent rise in net profit for last year, with revenues boosted by its onshore and oilfield services businesses, according to a statement.

Net profit for 2021 was $603.9 million, up from $569 million in the year-earlier period.

Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $1.047 billion, with a margin of 46.1 percent, due to progress on delivering further cost efficiencies, the company said.

Revenues increased to $2.27 billion in 2021 from $2.10 billion in 2020.

The year-on-year revenue growth was led by the onshore segment, as the company continues to support ADNOC Group’s program to significantly grow production capacity. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Oil prices rose on Friday after the International Energy Agency said Saudi Arabia and the UAE could help alleviate tight crude markets by increasing output.

Both the main oil grades were still headed for their first weekly losses in seven amid concern that accelerating inflation will lead to higher interest rates, slowing the economy.

Brent crude climbed 1.4 percent to $92.69 a barrel at 3:42 p.m. Riyadh time, while US benchmark WTI added 1.6 percent to $91.29.

Brent closed at $93.27 last Friday, while WTI ended the week at $92.31, both near seven-year highs.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 900,000 barrel per day below its target in January, a shortfall that could be made up by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the most spare capacity, the IEA said on Friday.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday as weekly data showed US crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and fuel demand rose to a record. Global oil demand could rise even more steeply than forecast this year amid a strong post-pandemic economic recovery, OPEC said in a report yesterday.

Prices have also been pushed up by continuing geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe where Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine.

Oil will “certainly” hit $120 a barrel and the global economy will be “radically altered” if Russia invades Ukraine, veteran oil strategist David Roche told CNBC on Wednesday.

However, the possibility of aggressive action from the Federal Reserve in response to soaring inflation tempered oil price gains. The US yesterday reported annual inflation of 7.5 percent, the highest in 40 years.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said yesterday he wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1. The Fed’s next rates decision is on March 16.

"Yesterday's inflation number likely puts more pressure on the US Fed to act more aggressively with rate hikes. This expectation is weighing on oil and the broader commodities complex somewhat," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities research.

Price gains were also curbed by the resumption of indirect talks between the US and Iran after a 10-day break to revive a nuclear deal. If agreed, a deal could see the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Topics: Oil oil prices International Energy Agency (IEA)

Foreign domestic worker recruitment up 16% in Saudi Arabia: official statistics

Foreign domestic worker recruitment up 16% in Saudi Arabia: official statistics
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign domestic worker recruitment up 16% in Saudi Arabia: official statistics

Foreign domestic worker recruitment up 16% in Saudi Arabia: official statistics
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw its recruitment of domestic workers from abroad rise 15 percent in December compared to October, according to official figures. 

New contracts for workers in domestic-facing roles exceeded 76,000 in December 2021, compared to 69,000 in November and 65,000 in October.

Bangladesh topped the list of countries of workers recruited into Saudi Arabia during the month of December with more than 12,000 contracts, according to Musaned.

Pakistan came second with more than 11,000 contracts, followed by India.

The figures were released by the Musaned platform of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Saudi Arabia is utilizing Musaned platform to add several new countries to the recruitment of workers in the current year 2022, making sure they fit the Saudi family, based on several studies and criteria, including language, education level, expected recruitment costs and others.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA recruitment Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)

India warns cryptos are the new tulips; Kenya weighs digital currency; Crypto moves

India warns cryptos are the new tulips; Kenya weighs digital currency; Crypto moves
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

India warns cryptos are the new tulips; Kenya weighs digital currency; Crypto moves

India warns cryptos are the new tulips; Kenya weighs digital currency; Crypto moves
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Countries’ differing views on crypto assets were again on show this week as Kenya began a consultation on the potential launch on a central bank digital currency, while India’s central bank chief compared private crypto assets unfavourably with tulips, in reference to the 17th century speculative bubble.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das warned against investment in cryptocurrencies days after the Indian government announced a taxation framework for the digital assets in a sign of official acceptance following concern they may be banned in the country.

"Private cryptocurrency is a huge threat to macro-economic stability and financial stability...investors should keep this in mind that they are investing at their own risk," Das said in a news conference following a monetary policy meeting. "And these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (value) - not even a tulip.”

Tulipmania erupted in the Netherlands in 1634 when prices for the fashionable flowers accelerated to unsustainable heights before crashing in February 1637, marking the first speculative bubble.

About 20 million investors in India are believed to hold around 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.34 billion) of crypto assets.

e-shilling?

Further west, the Central Bank of Kenya has asked the public to share their opinions on the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency.

It acknowledged the risks of such a move, including financial exclusion for those without access to technological infrastructure or knowledge and outflows from commercial banks, while pointing to benefits, including reducing cross-border payment costs.

For that to happen, all countries in the region would need to participate in order to flatten "the multi-layered correspondent banking structure" and shorten the payment chains, the bank said in a statement.

"The balance of risks and benefits of central bank digital currency will vary from one economy to another," it said.

Last year, Tanzanian government officials they were working on a directive from the president to prepare for the introduction of digital currencies.

China’s e-yuan is reportedly the main form of payment within the Winter Olympics bubble, beating even Visa, which is the exclusive credit- and debit-card provider at the games. As of the end of January, 261 million people had signed up for e-yuan wallets on Android or Apple app stores, about one fifth of the Chinese population.

Forbes

In the United States, one of business journalism’s most famous names, Forbes, is going public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and taking a $200 million investment from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the process.

Binance will help advise Forbes on its digital asset and "Web3" strategy, a version of the internet based on blockchain-based decentralised apps.

Questions have been raised by what effect the investment might have on Forbes’ journalism. Last February, Binance dropped a lawsuit against Forbes in which it had accused two of its journalists of defamation over an article regarding Binance’s corporate structure.

"I can confirm Forbes's editorial independence will remain sacrosanct, and entirely independent from Binance," Binance spokesperson Simon Matthews told Reuters.

Topics: Crytpocurrency India Kenya Central Bank of Kenya Binance Forbes

Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid ‘chronic’ OPEC+ underperformance: IEA

Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid ‘chronic’ OPEC+ underperformance: IEA
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid ‘chronic’ OPEC+ underperformance: IEA

Saudi Arabia needs to increase oil output amid ‘chronic’ OPEC+ underperformance: IEA
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Oil demand is set to increase more than previously thought in 2022 according to the International Energy Agency, as it called out Middle Eastern countries for not meeting output targets.

In its latest monthly report, the Paris-based organization raised its demand outlook by 3.2 million barrels per day, anticipating that 100.6 million bpd would now be needed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries revealed on Thursday that its 13 members had increased production by just 64,000 bpd between December and January to reach almost 28 million barrels per day.

The IEA believes that countries in OPEC and their 10 allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, could be doing more to meet production targets.

Analysts have argued that some members, such as Angola and Nigeria, have been unable to scale up their production and others, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are unwilling to do so

“If the persistent gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels continues, supply tensions will rise, increasing the likelihood of more volatility and upward pressure on prices,” the IEA said.

“But these risks, which have broad economic implications, could be reduced if producers in the Middle East with spare capacity were to compensate for those running out,” the report added. 

OPEC+ began to increase output last year, renewing every month a target of 400,000 barrels per day, as demand and prices recovered after countries began to lift Covid restrictions.

OPEC+ agreed on a similar increase again earlier this month despite soaring crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the markets.

“Chronic underperformance by OPEC+ in meeting its output targets and rising geopolitical tensions have propelled oil prices higher,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

Prices of the benchmark US and international contracts hit seven-year highs in January and have hovered around $90 per barrel.

The IEA has 30 members — mostly Western countries — and it advises governments on energy policy. Saudi Arabia and Russia are not members.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Saudi Arabia OPEC+

New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund

New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund

New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund and the Abdul Latif Al Abdul Latif Hotel Group will build a new four-star resort with retail stores in Al-Ahsa governorate, it has been announced.

The facility will be managed and operated by the international hotel firm Radisson Blu.

The hotel comes as part of a tourism project in Saudi Eastern Province's largest governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project's annual gross domestic product is expected to be as much as SR42 million ($11.2 million)i, the TDF announced on Twitter.

The hotel will provide more than 180 hotel rooms and nearly 400 job opportunities, it said.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund Abdul Latif Al Abdul Latif Hotel Group Radisson Blu

