You are here

  • Home
  • ’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title
Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, center, arrives for a ceremony to mark the country’s African Cup win, at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pp8p6

Updated 11 February 2022
AP

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

’High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title
  • Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt
  • Klopp may not need to rush Mané back, however, as Liverpool has plenty of attacking options
Updated 11 February 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Sadio Mané has returned to Liverpool after celebrating Senegal’s title in the African Cup of Nations and is set to be in contention for the Premier League match at Burnley on Sunday.
Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the final. Senegal’s Lions of Teranga were feted with a parade and a presidential ceremony in Dakar.
“He will probably emotionally still be high-flying, but physically we have to see, how intense it was for him the last few days,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.
Klopp may not need to rush Mané back, however, as Liverpool have plenty of attacking options. New winger Luis Diaz made an impressive debut and Diogo Jota scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday.
Salah came on as a substitute in a win that keeps second-place Liverpool nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Liverpool is also chasing titles in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
“It’s good to have options with the quality the boys have,” Klopp said.
Mané was expected to train Friday and Klopp said “we make a decision after that, how he feels and all that stuff.”
Burnley are in last place but has games in hand after coronavirus-related postponements earlier in the season.

Topics: Liverpool Senegal African Cup of Nations Sadio Mane

Related

AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award
Sport
AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award
Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Sport
Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak

Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest

Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
AP

Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest

Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
  • The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12
  • Eriksen made a surprise return to the English Premier League with Brentford in January.
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Christian Eriksen says he has no anxiety about playing his first match since a cardiac arrest and believes a return to England was perfect after the incident last summer.
The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12, when he collapsed and in his own words was “gone from this world for five minutes” during a European Championship match against Finland.
After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator days after the incident, Eriksen had to be released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy preventing athletes from competing with an ICD. He made a surprise return to the English Premier League with Brentford in January.
Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed on Friday the former Tottenham playmaker will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which could open the door for him to be involved at Arsenal on Feb. 19.
“I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more toward game time,” Eriksen said on Friday at his unveiling news conference at Brentford Community Stadium.
“No, if there was any anxiety I wouldn’t go back.
“If I wasn’t fully committed and feel like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting my ICD in me, then I wouldn’t go back. No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back.”
Eriksen trained with his teammates for the first time on Monday but was familiar with several of them who are Denmark internationals.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has previously worked with Frank in Danish age-group teams and yet had no ambitions to return to England before he suffered a cardiac arrest, having spent 6 1/2 years in the UK with Tottenham before leaving in January 2020. Unable then to play in Italy, he considered an England return the best alternative.
He passed the required medical checks and cleared to play in the Premier League with the ICD.
Daley Blind, Eriksen’s former Ajax teammate who also played for Manchester United, is a notable footballer to still play with a pacemaker.
“First of all, I felt from the beginning of this I needed to prove you can play with an ICD and if something that bad has happened, you can be returning to a normal life afterwards,” Eriksen insisted. “That is more the motivation for me, to show I am capable of that.
“At the same time, I haven’t forgotten how to play football. My body is still the same and my vision and ability is still the same. Of course it is about kicking on, getting used to my teammates and falling into the rhythm of the team.”

Topics: Denmark Christian Eriksen Premier league Brentford

Related

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
Sport
Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Sport
Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Newcastle’s new director of football bids farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brighton

Dan Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England. (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Dan Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England. (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Updated 11 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s new director of football bids farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brighton

Dan Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England. (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Ashworth resigned from his post as technical director at the Amex Stadium last week after agreeing to take up the new role
Updated 11 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Ashworth has issued a Brighton and Hove Albion farewell message ahead of his arrival at Newcastle United.

Arab News understands that the final details on a package to release former Football Association chief Ashworth from his Seagulls’ deal is being negotiated, with a Magpies announcement expected in due course.

Ashworth resigned from his post as technical director at the Amex Stadium last week after agreeing to take up the role of director of football in the new Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-financed revolution at St. James’ Park.

The 50-year-old English football pioneer, regarded as the best in the business in his homeland due to his work on the England DNA project, is now on gardening leave seeing out his notice period on his Brighton deal.

And Ashworth has revealed how tough a decision it was to swap the south coast for the northeast of England.

“It was a really difficult decision. I thought about it for a long time and thought about it really seriously because I wasn’t looking for a job,” he said.

“I didn’t apply for the job, and I have been really happy at Brighton. It’s a brilliant club, it’s really well run, there’s really good people to work with and (chairman) Tony (Bloom) and (chief executive officer) Paul (Barber) run it in the right way.

“You talk sometimes about jobs having push or pull factors, there were no push factors. It was nothing like ‘if only I could change this.’ I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brighton, living in the city and the area. The support I have had from staff and supporters, players, and everyone has been excellent.

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision. When I have left jobs before, it’s felt like the right time, or there have been push factors, but certainly that wasn’t the case here and I can only speak favorably about the club, the structure, and the people here,” he added.

It is hoped that Ashworth will start at United as soon as possible, rather than be made to work through his notice period, the exact timeframe of which is not known.

The Magpies are also hoping to name their new chief executive officer within a matter of weeks, as revealed by Arab News. Recruitment firm Nolan Partners has been conducting the selection and interview process for the role.

Ashworth, though, admitted that he had left Brighton with a “heavy heart.”

He said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant; I have loved every minute of it. I leave with a heavy heart, I genuinely do, and I will be watching the progress of the club, hoping the club go from strength-to-strength and continue the outstanding progress the club has made with Tony as chairman. So, a huge thank you to everyone, players, staff, supporters, and the city, I have had a wonderful time.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league

Related

Special Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
Sport
Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
Eddie Howe: Crisis of confidence is over for Newcastle United
Sport
Eddie Howe: Crisis of confidence is over for Newcastle United

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament returns in Saudi Arabia after pandemic hiatus

The AlUla Desert Polo tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
The AlUla Desert Polo tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 11 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament returns in Saudi Arabia after pandemic hiatus

The AlUla Desert Polo tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • 12 players in four teams will play four matches during the two-day event, set against the stunning backdrop of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • Melissa Ganzi, who beat breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, makes history by becoming the first woman to compete in a polo match in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: After a two-year hiatus, desert polo made its triumphant return to Al-Fursan Village Stadium in AlUla on Friday. The two-day Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament marks the grand finale of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The sport is steeped in Arab culture and tradition and its origins can be traced back to the 5th century B.C. in the region and, so it was fitting that after the extended break caused by the pandemic the event returned for its second season against the majestic backdrop of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Organized by Royal Commission for AlUla and the Saudi Polo Federation, the tournament featured 12 players in four teams made up of invited guests and international professionals, with two matches played on Friday and two on Saturday.

The Saudi players included Prince Salman Bin Sultan bin Salman, Prince Abdul Rahman bin Faisal, Prince Salman bin Mansour and Prince Sultan bin Khaled Al-Faisal. They were joined by international professionals including promising young Palestinian player Noor Abu Khadra, Pablo Mac Donough, David “Pelon” Stirling, Juan Martin Nero and Adolfo Cambiaso.

If, as is often suggested, polo is the “sport of kings,” Melissa Ganzi is perhaps its queen. After beating breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, she makes history this weekend by becoming the first woman to compete in a polo match in Saudi Arabia.

“I could not be more honored to be included in this historic event and to be making history and to be, hopefully, setting an example for other women to play polo — hopefully Saudi women and just women in general, especially young women,” Ganzi told Arab News.

She said the sport helped her recovery from cancer and strengthened her bonds with her family.

“I had breast cancer during the pandemic,” she said. “I finished radiation therapy at the end of December 2020 and I was able to play polo in February, a few months later, so I was really happy to have polo in my life and to get back to playing.

“And only now that I’m feeling better, a year later, do I realize how hard it was to play polo at that time. I’m thankful to my family and to polo.”

In addition to the sporting action during the tournament, which is being live-streamed, the entertainment includes horse shows and music from female Bahraini DJ Kayan.

Topics: polo Saudi Arabia AlUla AlUla Desert Polo Richard Mille

Related

Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla
Corporate News
Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla
Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom
Sport
Zedan: Desert Polo tournament a ‘game-changer’ for sport in the Kingdom

Likely runners revealed for $35.1m Saudi Cup weekend

Likely runners revealed for $35.1m Saudi Cup weekend
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Likely runners revealed for $35.1m Saudi Cup weekend

Likely runners revealed for $35.1m Saudi Cup weekend
  • Winners of 16 Group 1s set to contest world’s most valuable race
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

The likely runners for the $35.1 million Saudi Cup meeting on Feb. 25 and 26 have been announced, with horses from 16 racing nations set to compete in Riyadh.

King Abdulaziz Racecourse will host 16 races on its dirt and turf tracks, and the highlight of the meeting, the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup, looks set to be contested by the winners of 16 Group 1 races from six countries.

The field is headed by three-time Group 1 winner and last year’s Saudi Cup champion, Irish-bred Mishriff. A historic second win in the race would see the John and Thady Gosden-trained runner surpass Winx and become the highest-earning racehorse of all time.

Last season’s Group 1 Champion Stakes winner, Sealiway, of France, will make his debut for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard after leaving the stable of Cedric Rossi.

Japan’s chances of winning a first Saudi Cup lie with the Daisuke Takayanagi-trained T O Keynes, an impressive winner of his last start in the Grade 1 Champions Cup at Chukyo in December, and Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner, Marche Lorraine. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi has indicated that his six-year-old will make her final start in Saudi Arabia as she bids to end her career with another win at the highest level.

Once again there is a strong contingent from the US, headed by Brad Cox’s Mandaloun, who narrowly got the better of Steven Asmussen’s Midnight Bourbon in the Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes last month. Grade 1 American winners, Art Collector, Happy Saver, and Country Grammer are also set to line up.

Antonio Cintra’s Grade 1 Gran Premio Latinoamericano winner Aero Trem of Brazil, trained in Uruguay, will be the first South American runner in The Saudi Cup.

The field is completed by locally trained US horse Emblem Road, and Making Miracles of the UK, a former Chester Cup victor who qualified by winning the domestic Group 1 Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup last time out.

Many other top-class horses are set to take their places in Riyadh, across a card which features a further six Group races.

In the $1.5 million Group 3 Neom Turf Cup presented by Jahez, Group 1 Hong Kong Vase British runner-up Pyledriver will bid to go one better for trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick. A strong French entry includes Ebaiyra (the US), Eudaimonia (France), and Magny Cours (the US), while Bahrain-based trainer Fawzi Nass is set to be represented by Port Lions (Ireland), winner of the inaugural running of this race in 2020.

Irish hopes of a winner at the meeting could hinge on Sonnyboyliston and the Tony Mullins-trained Princess Zoe (Germany) in the $2.5 million Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, where they will be joined by Nerium (Ireland), a Group 2 winner in Germany, and Maria Cristina Munoz’s Argentine Group 1 winner, Mirinaque (Argentina).

In the $1.5 million Group 3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Saudia, Japanese star Copano Kicking (the US) returns to defend his crown from last year and will face stiff opposition from Nakayama G3 Capella Stakes winner, Dancing Prince (Japan), and the Richard Baltas-trained Ginobili (the US).

The Group 3 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc also features a strong field, including last year’s fourth-placed Glorious Journey (Great Britain), Japanese-trained Songline (Japan), as well as Royal Ascot Wokingham Stakes winner Rohaan (Great Britain).

The locally trained Alnaader (Saudi Arabia) has been making waves on the track in the Kingdom this season and is unbeaten in four career starts, including when winning the domestic Group 1 King Abdullah Cup last time out. He is set to line up in the $1.5 million Group 3 Saudi Derby presented by Al Rajhi Bank.

The Saudi Cup card also features the $2 million Obaiya Arabian Classic presented by Lexus, which has been upgraded to Group 2 status after being run as a Listed contest last season.

There has been a strong entry with horses from France, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman joining locally trained runners. Saudi hopes look to lie with Tilal Al-Khalediah, while the Didier Guillemin-trained Deryan (France) and Nass runner Rb Rich Lyke Me (the US) are sure to pose a threat.

Friday, Feb. 25 sees 14 of the world’s top international riders – seven female and seven male – compete in the stc International Jockeys Challenge, with jockeys including last year’s winner Shane Foley as well as Glen Boss, Hayley Turner, and Jessica Pyfer already announced.

The $500,000 Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank, has once again attracted a strong group of runners, with horses from Norway, Bahrain, Uruguay, Qatar, Greece, and Spain joining locally trained Saudi runners.

Tom Ryan, director of strategy and international racing for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “We are thrilled with the list of likely runners for this year’s Saudi Cup meeting. It really highlights the international appeal of the event and shows that the biggest owners, trainers, and jockeys in the world are increasingly looking toward Saudi Arabia.

“If Mishriff can retain his crown in The Saudi Cup, it would be a fantastic story for horse racing, but he will have to be at his best with some brilliant horses entered from Japan, Europe, the US, and elsewhere.

“After such a difficult year in 2021, we are delighted to be able to welcome racing fans from around the globe back to King Abdulaziz Racecourse. Everyone has worked incredibly hard to ensure the success of the event this year and that The Saudi Cup continues to showcase the best in world horse racing,” he added.

Topics: 2022 Saudi Cup

Related

Saudi Cup the perfect swansong for Marche Lorraine
Sport
Saudi Cup the perfect swansong for Marche Lorraine
Update The agreement being signed by representatives from NEOM and MBC Group (Supplied/NEOM)
Business & Economy
Saudi NEOM, MBC Group to create first regional AAA games studio

Al-Ittihad can take major step toward Saudi Pro League title in top-of-the-table clash against Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad can take major step toward Saudi Pro League title in top-of-the-table clash against Al-Nassr
Updated 11 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad can take major step toward Saudi Pro League title in top-of-the-table clash against Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad can take major step toward Saudi Pro League title in top-of-the-table clash against Al-Nassr
  • A win for the leaders would leave them seven points clear of Al-Shabab and nine of Friday night’s opponents, while champions Al-Hilal could see any dwindling hopes of catching the Jeddah giants disappear
Updated 11 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal are still digesting their narrow loss to Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup and preparing for a huge showdown with fellow Arab giants Al-Ahly of Egypt in Saturday third-place play-off, but they will be keeping more than one eye on events back home.
That is because of the huge top-of-the-table clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr in Jeddah on Friday. It is the biggest game of the season so far and Al-Hilal, and surely most neutral fans who want the drama of a genuine title race, want their local rivals Al-Nassr to win.
If Al-Ittihad emerge victorious, then they will take a huge step toward a first title since 2009. A win over Al-Nassr, who dropped down to third on Thursday as Al-Shabab defeated Damac 2-1, will move the Tigers nine points clear of the Riyadh club, and with Al-Nassr then having 10 games left, it would leave the Yellows a lot to do.
It would also take Al-Ittihad a massive 16 points ahead of Al-Hilal, and while the defending champions would have two games in hand, it would take a monumental effort to close that gap.
And it would take a major collapse for the leaders who have been relentless. Last week’s 4-0 win at Abha was a ninth victory in succession. It was also the kind of win that brings titles. The hosts defended stoutly and held out for an hour, but the Jeddah giants stayed patient. There was some frustration but no panic, and once the deadlock was broken there was only going to be one winner.
It did not escape anyone’s attention that two of the goals were scored by Abderrazak Hamdallah, whose presence on the pitch adds an extra bucketful of spice to this already fiery clash. That brace took the Moroccan marksman, who joined Al-Ittihad in January, onto three goals from three for his new club, a scoring rate that he has already proven he can sustain over the seasons he spent at Al-Nassr.
Despite scoring for fun for the Riyadh club and winning the league’s golden boot in successive seasons from 2018 to 2020, the relationship soured and the goal machine was released in November as the bad feeling could not be contained any longer. It is safe to say that there is no love lost between player and ex-club.
Former teammate Talisca last week said he had considered leaving Al-Nassr earlier in the season because of Hamdallah and the atmosphere at the club improved once the player left. He said plenty more besides. The Moroccan, who did not go to the African Cup of Nations, has made an official complaint to the league’s disciplinary committee.
Do not expect many handshakes or hugs then, but Hamdallah will not mind that so much. He is starting to combine with Romarinho and Al-Ittihad have tightened up at the back, with just one goal conceded in the last four games compared to six conceded in the three before that. It is all looking good even if two of their best players are absent.
Star defender Ahmed Hegazi will miss out after getting injured at the African Cup of Nations, and the Egyptian’s presence and leadership will be needed for the title race. Igor Coronado is another major absence in attack.
Yet if Al-Ittihad are the league’s form team then Al-Nassr are not that far behind, and if the leaders have the prolific Hamdallah on their books, his old club do not seem to be missing him that much. The nine-time champions have won their last seven games. The latest victory was a 4-1 thrashing of Al-Tai with Talisca getting two goals to take his tally to 14 for the season, two more than anyone else.
The 2018 South American player of the year, Pity Martinez, has been like a new signing since returning from major injury, and new Uruguayan signing Jonathan Rodriguez scored on his debut.
Al-Nassr, who have not beaten Al-Ittihad in the league since 2018, are also tight at the back, with the goal scored by Al-Tai the first to be conceded in 453 minutes of league football. There is more good news. Vincent Aboubakar is back in the country after finishing the African Cup of Nations, though it remains to be seen if the Cameroonian striker, who Talisca said was hampered by the presence of Hamdallah, will start.
It all adds to the feeling that this is not only a huge game but a season-defining one. Al-Hilal will only be able to sit and watch from their hotel rooms in Abu Dhabi, but if they are to have any chance of a successful title defense, they need their Riyadh neighbors to end the leaders’ winning streak.
The best hope now may be that it has been 13 years since the Tigers last won the title, and the introduction of some doubt and pressure to the championship race could be significant. It is a small hope, but that is all Al-Hilal and the rest of the league have got. Al-Ittihad have to be stopped and soon, or it will be all over.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia sport

Related

A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International. (Screenshots) video
Sport
Iconic Arabic football commentator Fahad Al-Otaibi lends his voice to Saudi International golf tournament
Al-Hilal star man Salem Al-Dawsari surrounded by Chelsea players during the Asian champions' 1-0 loss at the FIFA Club World Cup. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Sport
Al-Hilal’s FIFA Club World Cup dreams over after 1-0 loss to Chelsea

Latest updates

First Saudi female crane driver ensures safety procedures at E-Prix
Merryhan Al-Baz, 30-year-old Saudi woman with passion for motors and engines, becomes the world’s first female crane driver in race competitions. (Supplied)
Ethiopian woman is first domestic worker in Lebanon to file slavery case against employer
Ethiopian woman is first domestic worker in Lebanon to file slavery case against employer
Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest
UN chief calls on ‘all parties’ to ‘preserve stability’ in Libya
UN chief calls on ‘all parties’ to ‘preserve stability’ in Libya
Saudi Arabia extends final exit visas for Moroccan nationals until Feb. 14
Saudi Arabia extends final exit visas for Moroccan nationals until Feb. 14

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.