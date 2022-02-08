You are here

  • Home
  • Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah reacts after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde on Sunday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/72m8k

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
  • Salah returned to Liverpool's training centre on Tuesday
  • He will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game against mid-table Leicester
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah could play for Liverpool against Leicester on Thursday after his Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak but Sadio Mane will not be available after returning to Senegal to celebrate his team’s victory
Senegal beat Egypt on penalties after Sunday’s final in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde finished goalless, with Mane scoring the decisive spot-kick in a match that pitted Liverpool’s two star forward against each other.
Salah returned to Liverpool’s training center on Tuesday and will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game against mid-table Leicester.
“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. “He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.
“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready’.
“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.
“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”
Klopp, whose side are second in the Premier League, said Mane was expected to arrive back in Liverpool on Thursday so would not be involved in the Leicester game.
“It (the cup win) means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever — let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it,” he said.
“They’ve had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him.”

Topics: Egypt Mohamed Salah Liverpool African Cup of Nations

Related

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals
Sport
Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Updated 08 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
  • Saudi Arabia’s most successful female rally driver signs partnership deal with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors ahead of Baja Russia Northern Forest
Updated 08 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s racing champion Dania Akeel is gearing up for the next exciting chapter in her career ahead of the Baja Russia Northern Forest taking place from Feb. 10 to 13 in the Leningrad Region.

Speaking to Arab News before the opening round of the 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas during an event to sign a partnership deal with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, she said: “I’m ready for the new challenge and looking forward for a new achievement.

“I’ve put a lot of work into the preparation of the new season and now, with just a few days left, my priority is to do as well as I can when I go to Russia for the start of the new season,” she added.

On the new partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Akeel said: “When my journey in the world of motorsports began, my goal was to achieve outstanding results driven by the passion and ambition within.

“The support, however, both moral and material, of many of my family and the wider community encouraged me further and pushed me harder, which gave me the confidence to attain the global championship in the T3 category of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, and a personal best achievement in the 2022 Dakar Rally.

“Today, my efforts here are a new and important step to global stardom, carrying the flag of Saudi Arabia first and foremost. I am also delighted to be representing Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Saudi Arabia, who are renowned for their long-standing professional support of motorsports in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of her new sponsor, said: “Since its founding, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has always served as a pioneering model of collaboration across a wide variety of activities, from the economic and commercial development of the Kingdom to supporting sports and social affairs, including empowering women.

“Our new partnership with the role model Dania Akeel continues this collaborative tradition of supporting inspiring Saudi athletes and sporting icons.

“We wish the Saudi global champion all the best in her new challenges this year, and we hope to see other athletes in the Kingdom follow in her footsteps,” he added.

Akeel made history last year when she became the first Arab woman to win the T3 category at the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. Along the way, she beat off stiff competition from competitors from Russia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and Portugal.

She was also the first Saudi woman to obtain a motorcycle racing license, participating in the Ducati Cup in the UAE National Sportsbike Super Series 2019-20 season, taking the Rookie of the Year trophy, before going on to become the first Saudi and Arab woman to rank among the top 10 in the Dakar Rally.

Topics: Motor Racing

Related

Twenty-two young Diriyah locals were chosen as grid ambassadors for the eighth season of Formula E.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah youth take center stage at Formula E’s 2022 inaugural race
Formula E and CBX raise $513,000 for Saudi charity
Sport
Formula E and CBX raise $513,000 for Saudi charity

Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah

Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah

Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
  • Wrestlemania 36 title meeting between the two had to be canceled and will now take place in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Past will meet present at this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah when hall-of-famer Goldberg and Roman Reigns battle it out for the Universal Championship on Feb. 19.

Reigns will look to continue his streak at the top of the WWE, as the man nicknamed “The Head of the Table” has defeated a series of big names on his way to becoming the Universal Champion. It will be a new challenge for the current champion as the recent return of one of the sport’s greatest competitors, Goldberg, will see Reigns compete in his biggest showdown yet.

Their previously announced match-up at Wrestlemania 36, which Reigns pulled out of due to health issues, left Goldberg having to bide his time for a shot to take down the Universal Champion. Following his recent return to the ring, it will be a major moment for Goldberg as he looks to put a stop to Reign’s domination of the WWE world.

Elimination Chamber will also see Scotland’s Drew McIntire take to the ring with revenge in his sights against Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

A feud has developed in recent weeks after McIntire had to leave the WWE Day 1 event with severe injuries after a backstage assault by Moss and Corbin, before returning in dramatic style to come close to victory at Royal Rumble.

Topics: wrestling sport Saudi Arabia WWE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE - JEDDAH WrestleMania

Related

Special Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed wins bronze for Egypt in Olympic wrestling 
Sport
Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed wins bronze for Egypt in Olympic wrestling 
Double semifinal heartbreak for Egypt in men’s wrestling at Tokyo 2020
Sport
Double semifinal heartbreak for Egypt in men’s wrestling at Tokyo 2020

Garbine Muguruza ready to defend title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Garbine Muguruza ready to defend title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Garbine Muguruza ready to defend title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Garbine Muguruza ready to defend title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • 2-time Grand Slam winner dropped just 1 set on way to title in 2021
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is ready to defend her Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in just a few days’ time.

Coached by former world No. 1 Conchita Martinez, the elegant Spaniard has been a welcome visitor to Dubai since 2015 having several times made great strides toward the title before, in 2021, ending her week by hoisting the trophy.

Although she dropped just one set on her way to the title, she struggled to gain the upper hand against Barbora Krejcikova in the final, barely edging the first set in a tiebreak before going on to secure the second set.

After her victory, Muguruza said: “It was a tricky match. I didn’t have a feel for her. We never practiced together, we never played before. I had to work so hard in the first set. The difference was one point and I’m happy it went my way. I think she played great.”

Following her triumph in Dubai, where she became the first Spanish woman to claim the title following wins by compatriots Alex Corretja, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Rafael Nadal, and Roberto Bautista Agut, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion went on to enjoy an excellent season that culminated with her lifting the winner’s trophy at the Women’s Tennis Association’s season-ending WTA Finals.

In between, she won a further title in Chicago with a three-set victory over Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, before wins in four of her five matches at the WTA Finals ended her year on a triumphant note with a career-best three titles in a season. Now she is looking forward to the challenge of defending her Dubai title.

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “It is never easy to defend a title as expectations are high and that brings added pressure to perform well. But Muguruza has been up to the task before as she successfully defended her title in Monterrey, and we look forward to seeing if she can do so again here in Dubai.”

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Garbine Muguruza for the eighth successive year.

“In that time, she has not only won the title but reached the semifinals on two further occasions, and after such a successful 2021 season she is certain to be a strong contender here once again. We wish her well.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Dubai tennis sport

Related

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Sport
Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Sport
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup

Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 08 February 2022
John Duerden

Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup

Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup
  • The CAF Campions League holders face the South American champions Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi for a spot in the final
Updated 08 February 2022
John Duerden

 

It wasn’t a completely heartbreaking weekend for Egyptian football.

The national team may have lost the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal in a penalty shootout, always the worst way to lose, but Al-Ahly rolled, almost unnoticed, into the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup.

On Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi, the Cairo giants will take on South American champions Palmeiras.

At stake is a place in a final that would be especially mouthwatering as it would come either against European title-holders Chelsea, the glamor tie, or what would be an epic all-Arab showdown against Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Hilal.

Beating Monterrey 1-0 on Saturday was an impressive feat. The five-time Mexican and CONCACAF champions are no strangers to this global tournament, finishing in third place twice — the same number of times as the North Africans. Mohamed Hany scored the only goal of the game eight minutes into the second half with a well-taken shot from the edge of the area. It was a game that Al-Ahly deserved to win with a slick and professional performance that gave the healthy contingent of Egyptian fans at the Al-Nahyan Stadium plenty to cheer about.

What is even more impressive is that the Red Giants were severely weakened. As the best team in Africa, who would have probably won a sixth successive Egyptian title last season had they not been busy with continental commitments, they have a healthy international contingent. Al-Ahly sent seven players to the African Nations Cup and are also battling with injuries, too, losing star South African striker Percy Tau.

Coach Pitso Mosimane expressed his dissatisfaction with the scheduling situation. “If Caf and Fifa can arrange games on top of one other, it’s amazing,” the South African boss said. “It’s unbelievable how this happens. It’s like nobody knew when the (Africa) Cup of Nations was, and when the Fifa Club World Cup was.”

“Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this,” he added, pointing to the fact that the Brazilians are given a bye into the last four. “We have to play Palmeiras who are rested. The scale is not proper (balanced) when it comes to Africa and Europe. But it’s a fact. We can hide from it, or try not to talk about it — but it’s a fact, it’s there.”

Mosimane, who has been one of the most impressive and successful coaches in world football in recent years, has a point in everything he said. All know that the reason the South Americans go straight into the semi-final is because they want to be equal to the European champions, who have often been lukewarm about the tournament and would not countenance another game in the middle of their domestic seasons. 

A full-strength Al-Ahly can beat Palmeiras because they did just that a year ago in Qatar. The two teams met in the third/fourth place game. It ended 0-0 but the Africans won 3-2 on penalties. Tuesday could see another low-scoring game involving an Egyptian team at an international tournament.

The national side came within a penalty shootout of winning an eighth African title but it wasn’t pretty. Under Carlos Queiroz, the Pharaohs were well organized and ground their way to the final, scoring just four goals in seven games, all but three of which lasted for two hours. The tactics came very close to delivering huge success. Al-Ahly certainly have an excuse for going down a similar route and taking a leaf out of the Egyptian AFCON playbook. “Monterrey are good, they play well,” said Mosimane. “But we were a little bit organized — we frustrated them. We played a bit on the counterattack, let’s be honest.”

That is what Palmeiras are expecting. “Football has a lot to do with the organization and the desire,” coach Abel Ferreira said. “We saw a very well-organized team against Monterrey. Ahly knows very well what they do between the four lines and they compete to win.

“If Ahly beat Monterrey when all of you said they didn’t have their full side, that’s a sign of a warning for us,” added the Portuguese boss. “Ahly has presented the quality they represent. They won by one goal that day but it could have been more, in my opinion, and that clearly shows the quality of this team.”

Six members of the Egyptian team arrived in Abu Dhabi straight from Cameroon on Monday but Mosimane has declared that none will start against the South American champions. “It’s not easy to start the Palmeiras match with the international players, I will not sacrifice them and their physical condition, which is not clear to us until now,” he said. “We have to trust the players that we have, but also the international players are with us and we cannot risk any of them.”

It could be another pragmatic performance and it is to be hoped that the watching world does not come to the conclusion that Egyptian football is always this way. 

Al-Ahly have a long and proud history and getting to the final would be another big moment, especially given the challenging circumstances and, after a difficult few days, it would put a smile back on the face of Egyptian football.

Topics: Al-Ahly Egypt FIFA Club World Cup

Related

FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash
Sport
FIFA Club World Cup stage set for colorful Al-Ahly and Monterrey clash
Special Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Sport
Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID-19

Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID-19
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID-19

Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID-19
  • Beijing organizers are requiring everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble to take daily PCR lab tests
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: More than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The average stay in isolation is seven days.
“We will allow as many people out of isolation as we can, but only as many as we can do safely,” said Brian McCloskey, chairman of the expert medical panel for the Beijing Games. He said 50 athletes have been discharged and the vast majority of athletes in isolation are well and do not require any medical treatment.
The disclosure that 32 athletes are in isolation facilities came after complaints by athletes and teams about inedible food, dirty rooms and a lack of training equipment and Internet access. Organizers have acknowledged that isolation is already a difficult situation for athletes — who face the possibility of missing competitions after years of training — and said they were working to quickly address any problems.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Beijing organizers are requiring everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble to take daily PCR lab tests. Those who are confirmed positive are taken to an isolation facility until they’re cleared for discharge with negative tests. People who keep testing positive can also request a review by a medical panel.
McCloskey noted that people who were infected can continue testing positive intermittently for a long time, even if they’re not contagious. But he said previously infected people might also be testing positive because they were re-infected, and are able to spread the virus.
“The challenge is to distinguish the two,” he said.
Organizers said they expect the number of positive cases to decline as new arrivals into the Olympic bubble taper off, since screening procedures are intended to catch the virus early and prevent it from spreading.
McCloskey noted that everyone in the bubble is being tested and that nearly everyone has been vaccinated.
“I think your chance of picking up COVID in the closed loop is less than anywhere else in the world,” he said.
So far, there have been 393 positive cases inside the Olympic bubble. In addition to athletes, the figure includes news media, team officials and others inside the bubble. More than 12,800 people have arrived from outside China for the Olympics.

Topics: 2022 Beijing Olympics COVID-19 isolation

Related

Olympics-US team says 80 percent of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony
Sport
Olympics-US team says 80 percent of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony
Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
Sport
Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Latest updates

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Thomson Reuters misses on earnings but sets higher revenue goals
Thomson Reuters misses on earnings but sets higher revenue goals
US trade deficit rises in December; deficit in 2021 largest on record
US trade deficit rises in December; deficit in 2021 largest on record
Riyadh to host Arab music legends in first Wasla festival
Riyadh to host Arab music legends in first Wasla festival
Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021
Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.