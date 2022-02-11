You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata

Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata

Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhkkr

Updated 12 sec ago

Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata

Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
  • At concerts, Muhammad Waseem is often requested to imitate Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away last week
  • Waseem knows 60 Mangeshkar songs by heart, says he wants to triple that number so her songs can ‘last forever’
Updated 12 sec ago
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, Pakistan: At musical gatherings, there is one request Muhammad Waseem has gotten quite used to receiving: being asked to sing like Lata Mangeshkar.

Waseem, who comes from Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, has acquired the alias of Waseem Lata for his ability to mimic the singing voice of the legendary Indian singer. He told Arab News he was heartbroken he would not be able to fulfill his “utmost desire” to meet his idol, who died on Feb. 6 due to complications from COVID-19.

Mangeshkar, who died at the age of 92, was best known as one of the great Bollywood playback singers, lending her vocals to generations of actors who lip-synched the lyrics. With her distinctive voice and wide range she helped to define mainstream Hindi cinema.




Muhammad Waseem holds Lata Mangeshkar's photograph at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)

Forty-year-old Waseem, based in the southern city of Hyderabad, first heard Mangeshkar’s songs as a young man and soon realized he could imitate her singing voice. At the time, he did not even know the name of the singer.

“It’s been around 20 years since I began singing Lata Ji’s songs and this has earned me the title of Lata,” Waseem told Arab News. He said that people liked his singing and said it sounded just like Lata Ji. “Only then I came to know for the first time that the voice which I had admired for years was of Lata Mangeshkar.”

Waseem, who has performed in cities across Pakistan, hopes to find a financier to record an album of songs. He recalled occasions at concerts when people demanded the sound system be shut down and the singer perform without a band to prove this was his real voice.

“Although a lot of people know me, even then at many concerts we needed to stop the playback music system because people thought that I may only be lip-synching Lata Ji’s songs,” the singer said.

“After that I have to stop the music and perform without music so that people can be guaranteed that the voice belongs to me.”

Waseem knows around 60 Mangeshkar songs by heart and says he wants to triple that number so her songs can “last forever.”

Topics: muhammad waseem Pakistan Lata Mangeshkar

Related

India mourns ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment
India mourns ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
Updated 12 sec ago

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
Updated 12 sec ago
PARIS: From all across France, protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris Friday in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks in an effort to defy a police ban and blockade the French capital.
Waving French flags and shouting “freedom,” the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded Canada’s capital and blocked border crossings. The French action has no single leader or goal, and comes as months of protests against French government vaccination rules have been waning.
Armored police vehicles, riot police vans and more than 7,000 police officers were deployed at tollbooths around Paris, the glamorous Champs-Elysee Avenue and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade. Police stopped and checked select vehicles and threatened heavy fines and other punishments for those who defy the protest ban, which authorities said was necessary to prevent “risk to public order.”
Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters weaved toward Paris from north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers from their car windows. Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by traveling local roads instead of the major highways leading into the capital.
By Friday night, it was unclear how many had managed to enter the city. Those who did plan to join protests in Paris on Saturday.
A French far right leader, Florian Philippot, sought to use the global attention to the Canadian trucker protest to reinvigorate his own small movement, which has been holding weekly rallies against vaccination rules and centrist President Emmanuel Macron for months.
“You put armored vehicles in front of the people ... Free France isn’t armored vehicles, it’s (freedom) convoys,” he told a rally in southern Paris on Friday, where his followers held a “freedom party” and gathered bananas, chips and beer to provide to convoy drivers who haven’t yet arrived.
Some of the French protesters are threatening to continue their journey to Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the European Union, and to meet up there with drivers from other countries on Monday.
Belgian authorities also banned the threatened blockade, and a similar convoy planned for Friday in Vienna was canceled after authorities banned it.
In France, dozens of cars left from a parking lot in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Friday, as scores of sympathizers brought them food and water and extra fuel, and cheered them on. A similar-sized group left from Lille, where one protester brandished a Canadian flag alongside the French tricolor. A smaller group gathered in the Loire Valley city of Orleans, among other cities.
Patrick Proisy, mayor of nearby Faches-Thumesnil, from the far-left Defiant France party, told The Associated Press: “I have come here in moral solidarity to show them that there are also elected officials who support them.”
Members of the convoy were wary of journalists or hesitant to speak on the record, out of fear of arrest. They embody a mix of causes.
Some sported yellow vests, a symbol of a French protest movement against perceived economic injustice which largely fizzled in 2019 after the government responded to some of the participants’ concerns.
One Lille protester who gave his name only as Cedric said he wasn’t that concerned anymore about virus rules, but was joining the convoy for political reasons — notably a wish to see Macron unseated in the April presidential election.
Another, named Ludivine, said she’s “against the vaccine pass of course, and all QR codes, whatever they are,” referring to the digital codes on the virus passes that have become a fixture of daily life in France.
Some chanted anti-capitalist slogans, or demanded more government aid.
At the Paris protest, Pierre-Louis Garnier sported a hat in the red-white-and-blue of the French flag, and shared his frustrations over “health tyrants” and the European Union, and his belief in some conspiracy theories. France’s vaccine pass and restrictions in other countries are being used to “domesticate people,” said Garnier, a 64-year-old from the Oise region north of Paris.
The French protesters have shared images of truckers in Canada who have blockaded border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa while demanding an end to their country’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a rule for all truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.
France has a very high vaccination rate, and the government is gradually easing mask requirements and other virus restrictions. However, after French hospitals and older adults were hit hard by repeated infection surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that it was too early for people to let down their guard.

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
AP

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna
  • Such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
AP

ROME: A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily.
A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
The volcanologist, Boris Behnke, told The Associated Press that volcanic lightning was observed once over Etna in 2021, and before that, in 2015.
The eruption shortly before midnight Thursday didn’t cause any damage. But it did shoot ash 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) into the air above sea level.
Etna is one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, and its eruptions aren’t infrequent.

Topics: Italy Mount Etna volcano ERUPTION

Related

A plume rises over Tonga after the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted in this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency on January 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
World
Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

UK civil society groups slam call to refer pro-Palestine students to police

UK civil society groups slam call to refer pro-Palestine students to police
Updated 11 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK civil society groups slam call to refer pro-Palestine students to police

UK civil society groups slam call to refer pro-Palestine students to police
  • Education secretary’s suggestion relates to popular chant ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’
  • National Union of Students: This demonstrates govt’s ‘disregard for human rights’
Updated 11 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Various civil society organizations have decried a call by the UK’s education secretary for students who repeat a popular pro-Palestine chant to be referred to the police.

Nadhim Zahawi was referring to the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and equated it with support for Hamas.

Asked whether universities should investigate students who join in this chant, he told the Jewish Chronicle: “Absolutely. This is a proscribed organization. And I think any proscribed organization should be reported to the police and authorities.” 

But a number of groups have hit back at that idea. In a joint statement, the National Union of Students, the University and College Union, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said Zahawi’s comments “are part of the wider crackdown on civil liberties being waged by this government.”

The chant “is one widely used by Palestinians and those protesting in solidarity with their struggle for justice,” and Zahawi’s portrayal of it is “incorrect,” they added.

“These comments should deeply alarm not only all those concerned with the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom, justice, and equality, but anyone who wishes to preserve democratic freedoms from authoritarian encroachment.”

According to the PSC, students have long played a role in dismantling racist apartheid systems — as the situation in Palestine was recently labeled by Amnesty International — and this could be why the government is keen to shut them down.

“Students were central to creating a climate in the UK in which South African apartheid was untenable,” Stella Swain, PSC youth and students officer told Arab News.

“Since 2011, the government has actively pursued the atomization of students and their campaigns, but the attempt to make Palestine a niche issue has failed,” she said.

“Palestinian flags are seen at every student demonstration, from UCU strikes to decolonization rallies, because students understand Palestinian liberation as central to the liberation of oppressed peoples across the world.”

Larissa Kennedy, NUS national president, said: “To say that when students chant in support of the liberation of Palestinians who live under military occupation they should be reported to the police is a further demonstration of this government’s authoritarian intentions and their disregard for human rights.

“Palestinians have made clear that this chant speaks to the reality of living under a system of apartheid which denies basic rights.”

She added: “It is unconscionable that the secretary of state would suggest otherwise — Zahawi must withdraw his remarks.”

Topics: UK Palestine Palestine Solidarity Campaign Uk students

Related

The Harry Potter star had shared a post on her instagram page showing her solidarity with the Palestinian cause. (AFP)
Media
Online controversy: Emma Watson faces backlash for Palestine solidarity post

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims
Updated 11 February 2022
AP

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims
  • $7 billion in Afghan assets will be split between desperate Afghans and 9/11 victims
  • Taliban accused the US of stealing Afghanistan's money
Updated 11 February 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims.
The order calls for US financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund payments from ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism.
International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the US military withdrew.
The White House said in a statement that the order “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”
Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80 percent of the previous Afghan government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.
The lack of funding has led to increased poverty, and aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.
The official noted that US courts where 9/11 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will also have to take action for the victims to be compensated. It will ultimately be up to the courts to decide if the victims have a claim to the $3.5 billion the administration is allotting for them through the trust fund, according to two senior administration officials who brief reporters ahead of the signing.
The Biden administration is still working through details of setting up the trust fund, an effort the White House says will likely take months to sort out.
Because victims have ongoing legal claims on the $7 billion in the US banking system, the courts would have to sign off before the money for humanitarian assistance could be released to Afghanistan, the officials said.
The US launched the war in Afghanistan more than 20 years ago after then-Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Bin Laden, who was born in Saudi Arabia but had his citizenship revoked, relocated to Afghanistan after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.
Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem criticized the Biden administration for not releasing all the funds to Afghanistan.
“Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States of America and its seizure (of those funds) shows the lowest level of humanity . . . of a country and a nation,” Naeem tweeted.
The Biden administration pushed back against criticism that all $7 billion — largely derived from donations by the US and other nations to Afghanistan — should be released to Afghanistan, noting that the 9/11 claimants under the US legal system have a right to have their day in court.
The Justice Department had signaled several months ago that the Biden administration was poised to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by 9/11 victims and families of victims in New York City by filing what’s known as a “statement of interest.” The deadline for that filing had been pushed back until Friday because the department said the administration needed to resolve “many complex and important” issues that required consultation with “numerous senior officials and executive agencies and components.”
The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.
Afghanistan has more than $9 billion in reserves, including just over $7 billion in reserves held in the United States. The rest is largely in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
As of January the Taliban had managed to pay salaries of their ministries but were struggling to keep employees at work. They have promised to open schools for girls after the Afghan new year at the end of March, but humanitarian organizations say money is needed to pay teachers. Universities for women have reopened in several provinces with the Taliban saying the staggered opening will be completed by the end of February when all universities for women and men will open, a major concession to international demands.
In recent months, Afghans have been able to withdraw only $200 weekly and that only in Afghanis, not in US currency. Afghanistan’s economy has teetered on the verge of collapse.
The United Nations last month issued an appeal for nearly $5 billion, its largest ever appeal for one country, predicting nearly 90 percent of the country’s 38 million people were surviving below the poverty level of $1.90 a day. The UN also warned that upward of 1 million children risked starvation.
David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, urged release of the funds to prevent famine, at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the matter Wednesday.
“The humanitarian community did not choose the government, but that is no excuse to punish the people, and there is a middle course — to help the Afghan people without embracing the new government,” Miliband said.

Topics: President Biden US Afghanistan Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis September 11 attacks September 11

Related

KSrelief continues aid work in Yemen, Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues aid work in Yemen, Afghanistan
2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan
World
2 suspected British Daesh members arrested in Afghanistan

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother

Sister of murdered French priest bonds with killer’s mother
  • Father Jacques Hamel was stabbed to death by 2 Daesh terrorists in 2016
  • Sister: ‘There is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all’
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The sister of a French priest killed in an Islamist terror attack has bonded with the killer’s mother.

Speaking in an interview with French press ahead of a trial for alleged co-conspirators next week, Rosaline Hamel, 81, said she had decided to get to know the mother of one of the attackers so “we could handle our pain together.”

Her brother, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed by two men, both of whom had pledged allegiance to Daesh, in a 2016 attack in the church in the commune of Saint-Etienne-de-Rouvray, near the city of Rouen.

Rosaline decided to bond with the mother of Adel Kermiche, who was shot dead by police after killing Jacques.

She said it felt “entirely natural” to contact Kermiche’s mother, whom she sees on a regular basis.

Explaining her decision to reach out, she said: “I thought, ‘What if it was my son who, despite the education I had given him, had taken the wrong path to the point of becoming an assassin? How great would my pain have been then?’”

Speaking of next week’s trial, Rosaline said: “When I give evidence (in court), there is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all.”

She, like the local church institution, has vehemently distanced herself from far-right anti-Muslim sentiment and rhetoric in the wake of the killing.

The Diocese of Rouen said it “regrets the political instrumentalization” of Jacques’ death after supporters of Eric Zemmour, the hardline pundit running for the presidency, used the priest’s picture online to back his claims that Muslims are a threat to France.

Topics: France terrorism

Related

KSA leads condemnation of French priest’s killing
Saudi Arabia
KSA leads condemnation of French priest’s killing
Christians, Muslims mourn murdered French priest
World
Christians, Muslims mourn murdered French priest

Latest updates

Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata
Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Alicia holds the Keys to success as her first concert in KSA hits all the right notes
American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performed to a thrilled audience in a packed house at The Maraya concert hall in AlUla. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
Turkey, Israel foil Iran-led assassination attempt on businessman in Istanbul
CNC Advanced Technology chairman, Yair Geller. (CNC Advanced Technology)
Lebanon blocks events by Bahraini opposition group in Beirut
Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.