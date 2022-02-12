You are here

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
The coalition asked civilians in Sanaa not to gather near the targeted sites. (SPA/File)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Sanaa, Al Ekhbariya reported early on Saturday.
The strikes came after Thursday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.
The attack, which injured 12 people, has been widely condemned.
The coalition asked civilians not to gather around the targeted sites in the Yemeni capital.

Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

French president voices support for Egypt's regional development and anti-terror efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Emmanuel Macron met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest
  • El-Sisi also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian PM Najla Bouden
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country remains committed to the continued enhancement of joint cooperation with Egypt in a number of fields, and to supporting Cairo’s efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, and combat terrorism and extremist ideology in its region.
Macron said his country is proud of its strong relationship with Egypt, which has gained momentum in recent years through the many visits by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to France.
His comments came during a meeting with El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest on Friday, according to Bassam Rady, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.
El-Sisi said Cairo is in turn keen to develop ties with Paris in various fields, especially the transfer of expertise and the employment of French technological know-how in all types of development. He added that Egypt also hopes to maximize coordination and consultation with France on political, security, military and economic issues, and to help maintain security and stability in the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean and the African continent, especially under the current French presidency of the EU.
Rady said the two leaders also discussed a number of regional issues, including developments in Libya, where Macron said his country and the international community appreciates Egyptian efforts, led by El-Sisi, to preserve Libyan national institutions and promote a political solution to the crisis in the country.
They agreed on concerted joint efforts to help the Libyan people restore security and stability in their country, especially through the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libyan territory, and the eradication of terrorism, the spokesman said.
Macron and El-Sisi also reviewed opportunities for cooperation ahead of Egypt’s hosting of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, given the prominent role they their countries play in environmental and climate issues, the spokesman said.
El-Sisi said the invitation for him to participate in the One Ocean Summit reflected the importance Egypt attaches to protecting the marine environment, as evidenced by the establishment of nature reserves and efforts to preserve biodiversity and reduce marine pollution.
The Egyptian president also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden on the sidelines of the summit.

Prince William’s United for Wildlife signs cooperation deal with Dubai Airports

Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Prince William's United for Wildlife signs cooperation deal with Dubai Airports

Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
  • The Duke of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, was present for the signing of an agreement with Dubai Airports to prevent the illegal trade in wildlife, during his historic visit to the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said by signing the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” the international transit hub was committed to thwarting any operations aimed at the illegal trade in wildlife, which is a global issue that ranks among the top five global crimes for profit.
He said the Duke of Cambridge had always been keen to launch global initiatives aimed at preserving the natural environment and combating the illegal trade of wild animals.

Griffiths also said Dubai’s location is a link to all parts of the world, and the emirate has a strategic position as a center for international trade, so strengthening cooperation between Dubai Airports, DP World and Dubai Customs will constitute a strong impetus in the fight against trafficking issues to eliminate the illegal movement of wildlife across borders.
He continued: “Dubai Airports will provide the necessary support and jointly coordinate with partners and relevant authorities from all over the world to share data, find and develop strategic solutions and set policies that contribute to addressing this international issue because of its critical importance.”
Meanwhile, Prince William attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Prince William, was joined by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO of Emirates Group and chairman of Dubai Airports, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
He praised an announcement of a £1 million ($1.355 million) investment in two Earthshot Prize finalists, designed to scale their work in the UAE and Middle East.
“The Earthshot mission is more than just a prize. It’s a global team effort to spark urgent optimism and game-changing innovation to transform our future. I’m inviting all of you to join the Earthshot team and support our Finalists — the eco-innovators — to take their solutions to scale,” said Prince William.
Queen Rania of Jordan, who participated via video message, said: “Every sector has a role to play public, private, philanthropic, and the bottom line could not be clearer: If we work together, everybody wins.”

With the funds, the finalists will begin collaborative work on reef restoration in the region, including scoping for the first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in the Middle East.
This investment will scale their innovative work creating panels that mimic natural habitats like rock pools and mangrove roots, which are fitted to coastal sea defenses to return marine life to coastal shorelines.
DP World’s commitment will fund the design and installation of the largest living seawall on the planet adapted to support the native marine life of the UAE and wider region.
“Our business is connected to the oceans and their protection is an important priority across all our operations as part of our sustainable business commitments evidenced by our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040,” said Bin Sulayem.

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian city on Friday to demand better living conditions and democracy in a rare protest inside regime-held areas, a war monitor said.
More than 300 protesters, gathering for a fifth consecutive day in Sweida after authorities cut off 600,000 families from its subsidies program, staged their biggest rally yet, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“We want a civil, just, democratic state,” a young man told a cheering crowd of demonstrators in video footage broadcast by local media network Suwayda24.
The footage shows protesters raising the flag of the Druze, a religious minority whose heartland is Sweida.
In one video, an elderly man in traditional Druze costume lamented price hikes.
“We cannot live or get our rights, we don’t have any gas or diesel,” he told the crowd. “We want to live in a homeland that guarantees our dignity and our rights.”
The rally went ahead despite a heavy deployment of security forces, who sealed off main roads.
Earlier this month, the government excluded a large number of people from its subsidies program, in a country where 90 percent of the population is poor.
Those who were cut off lost access to lower-priced food and oil, a move that triggered rare protests and criticism from within government-held areas of Syria.
Most protesters took to the streets for the first time in their lives to demand better living conditions, while others demanded democracy, Nour Radwan of Suwayda24 told AFP.
Smaller protests over similar issues were held in Sweida in 2020.
But the Druze, who made up less than three percent of Syria’s pre-war population, largely kept out of the country’s conflict.
Sweida has been mostly spared by the fighting in the decade-old war, and only faced sporadic jihadist attacks which were repelled.
Syria has grappled with an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, the Covid-19 pandemic and a rapid devaluation of the local currency.

Sudan rejects Western criticism of arrests as ‘blatant interference’

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Protesters march during a rally from Khartoum North to Omdurman against military rule following last month's coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. December 13,2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters
AP

Sudan rejects Western criticism of arrests as 'blatant interference'

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Protests organized by neighborhood resistance committees have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, and at least 79 have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters AP

KHARTOUM: Sudan has denounced Western criticism of the arrest of two high-profile former officials opposed to military rule and charged with corruption, saying it was contrary to “diplomatic norms and practices.”
Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih were arrested on Wednesday, a move Norway, the US, Britain, the EU, Canada, and Switzerland condemned as “harassment and intimidation” by Sudan’s military authorities.
“This is blatant interference in internal Sudanese affairs, contrary to diplomatic norms and practices,” the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Both men had been part of the government that was toppled on Oct. 25 and had been detained in the weeks following. Since then, military leaders have repeatedly warned of foreign interference.
The two had been involved in a taskforce that seized assets from members of ousted President Omar Bashir’s regime that has come under criticism from the military. A committee reviewing its work said on Sunday it had found irregularities.

BACKGROUND

Lawyers said this week more than 100 people remain in prison, while some 2,000 had been arrested and released.

“The two citizens referred to were in fact detained based on clear criminal suspicion, not as a result of any political charge or motive, and the ambassadors concerned should have taken care to obtain accurate information from official sources,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.
The coup ended a partnership between the military and civilian political parties, drawing international condemnation and plunging Sudan into turmoil, with frequent nationwide demonstrations against the coup and a wave of political detentions.
Lawyers told Reuters this week more than 100 people remain in prison, while some 2,000 had been arrested and released.
Protests organized by neighborhood resistance committees have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, and at least 79 have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns.
The wave of arrests has expanded following the killing of a senior police officer during a Jan. 13 protest close to the presidential palace in Khartoum.
The officer was stabbed to death, according to local media.
Security forces raided a Khartoum hospital and arrested six, including an injured protester and women who were visiting him, accusing them of being responsible for the killing.
The trend has frustrated diplomats working to bring the military and civilian leaders to some sort of an agreement.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” said Lucy Tamlyn, US chargé d’affaires in Sudan.

US-allied Kurdish commander warns of growing Daesh threat

An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

US-allied Kurdish commander warns of growing Daesh threat

An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
  • The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

HASSAKEH: Daesh is a growing threat to northeast Syria, and the group will again flourish unless immediate action is taken, the Kurdish-led region’s security chief said in the wake of last month’s deadly prison attack.
Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said immediate security measures were taken to contain active Daesh sleeper cells, but the group is proving to be a resilient insurgency.
The threat remains high, he said, despite the death of the group’s leader in a US commando operation last week.
“We are surrounded by Daeshe” Abdi said.
“We have said this many times. If we don’t strive to fight Daesh now, they will spread again.”
A tenuous calm has prevailed in northeast Syria since the Jan. 20 attack by Daesh on Gweiran, or Al-Sinaa Prison — a Kurdish-run facility in Syria’s northeast where over 3,000 militants and juveniles were held.
The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead. US-backed Kurdish fighters brought the situation under control eventually.
Abdi said immediate security measures were taken to contain IS sleeper cells after the assault. Faulty detention centers prone to similar attacks have been emptied, security sweeps are ongoing and curfews limit nighttime movements.
But, the threat remains.
Last week, a raid by US commandos led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest. Abdi said the SDF had assisted in the operation by facilitating passage and logistics for the US, but did not participate with fighters on the ground.
“We provided safety and security for personnel who went in, that’s all I can say,” he said.
While the morale of Daesh may have been temporarily hit by Al-Qurayshi’s death in the aftermath of the prison attack, Abdi said he did not believe it would lead to the group’s decline.
“They depend on decentralization,” he said, behaving differently depending on local conditions and dynamics.
Abdi shared blame for the prison attack — the biggest and bloodiest since IS lost the last sliver of territory it held in 2019, bringing a formal end to it’s self-declared “caliphate” over large parts of Syria and Iraq. At least 121 SDF fighters were killed in the battles around the prison that raged for nearly two weeks.
“We didn’t execute our responsibilities well,” Abdi says.
The prison, located in Syria’s Hassakeh province, was a known threat. Abdi said on two occasions last year the SDF received intelligence that IS sleeper cells were plotting to launch an attack and free their comrades inside. One attack was even thwarted.
But not enough operations to root out IS cells were conducted in the areas around the prison, where militants are believed to have been clandestinely plotting the attack for months, he said. “There was intelligence before that they wanted to attack, and we took procedures, but then we failed,” he said.
But he also said the international community shares the burden, and should assume responsibility for the thousands of foreign nationals in prisons and camps overseen by the SDF, who continue to pose security risks.
Searches are being conducted across the 27 detention facilities housing IS detainees to identify security weaknesses.
Three prisons have been emptied, their inmates scattered to different facilities.
Abdi declined to name the facilities, but said two were close to the Turkish frontier, where bombardment is frequent. Another was found to have similar shortcomings as in Gweiran.

