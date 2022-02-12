You are here

In reversal, US FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
The nation’s 18 million children under 5 make up the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. (Shutterstock)
WASHINGTON: COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another monthslong delay Friday as US regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.
The US Food and Drug Administration, worried about the omicron variant’s toll on kids, had taken the extraordinary step of urging Pfizer to apply for OK of the extra-low dose vaccine before it’s clear if tots will need two shots or three. The agency’s plan could have allowed vaccinations to begin within weeks.
But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it had become clear the agency needed to wait for data on how well a third shot works for the youngest age group. Pfizer said in a statement that it expected the data by early April.
FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said he hoped parents would understand that the agency’s decision was part of its careful scientific review of the evidence Pfizer has submitted so far.
That information “made us realize that we needed to see data from a third dose from the ongoing trial in order to make a determination,” Marks told reporters. “We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents as well.”
The nation’s 18 million children under 5 make up the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.
Rachel Perera, the mother of an 8-month-old from Los Angeles, said Friday’s news felt “like the rug just got pulled out from under me.”
After consulting with her pediatrician, Perera hoped a vaccine would be available this winter, or in early 2022 at the latest. The education policy researcher and her husband are caring for their child to avoid the unpredictability and risks of child care during a pandemic. But that means working on her dissertation for the Ph. D. she is pursuing when her child sleeps. On top of that, the daily calculations of risks, she says, have left her with “decision fatigue.”
“I’m just tired, and it feels like ‘when is this going to end’?” Perera said. “It feels like people around us are moving on with their lives, and we’re being left behind.”
Vaccine experts had been concerned with the sudden race to evaluate Pfizer’s vaccine — and now wonder what parents will make of the back-and-forth.
“I think they made the right decision to be careful and wait for the third-dose data,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.
“It was great to hear that there might be some promising data from two doses but it came out as ‘Hey everybody, you can expect a vaccine in a few weeks,’” he added. “I think this messaging gets very confusing for people.”
It’s not the first delay. Pfizer originally had expected to know by late December if the extra-low doses worked for kids under 5 — only to face a disappointing setback. Preliminary study results showed two shots were safe and strong enough to give good protection to babies as young as 6 months. But once tots reached the preschool age — the 2- to 4-year-olds — two doses weren’t protective enough, prompting the addition of a third to the study.
So it was a surprise when a few weeks ago, FDA urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to go ahead and apply. Next week, the agency’s independent scientific advisers were set to publicly debate if it was OK to start giving tots two shots before there was proof that a third would give them the extra needed protection — a highly unusual move.
Friday, the FDA abruptly canceled that meeting, promising to hold it once Pfizer submits the third-dose evidence. Even if Pfizer completes its submission by early April, it will take the FDA and other health authorities several weeks to review and publicly vet the data.
Earlier this week, FDA’s Marks had promised the agency wouldn’t cut corners but also noted how rapidly the pandemic was changing. Before Thanksgiving, no one had heard of omicron, by last month pediatric COVID-19 infections had hit an all-time high — and now cases are dropping fast as the latest mutant burns out.
How long to wait for new vaccine data — and how much to require — is a difficult balancing act for the FDA. It is caught between pressure to be more proactive against a rapidly changing virus and the risk that acting too quickly may deter families already on the fence about vaccinating their children.
Pfizer aims to give children as young as 6 months shots that contain one-tenth of the dose given to adults — two shots three weeks apart followed by a third at least two months later.
That’s a smaller dose than youngsters ages 5 to 11 receive, a third of the adult dose.
Vaccination rates have been lower among children than in other age groups. As of last week, just 22 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 and just over half of 12- to 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly three-quarters of adults are fully vaccinated.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll taken last month found just 3 in 10 parents of children under 5 would get their youngster vaccinated as soon as shots were authorized, while about a quarter said they definitely would not.
Dr. Moira Szilagyi, the pediatricians group’s president, recognized parental frustration but said in a statement that doctors were committed to “a careful, robust and transparent process to evaluate the evidence.”
Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Overland Park, Kansas, said, “We’re just gutted. We need this protection for our kids.’’
She said some families likely feel relieved “because they didn’t want to make that decision without good efficacy data. Other groups of parents are just crying out, ‘Give us a choice. Show us what you’ve got and let us make a choice. Let us have access to it.’’’

  • US unveils strategy overview during Quad Summit, which comes after China and Russia declared last week a “no limits” strategic partnership
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States vowed on Friday to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against what its sees as China’s bid to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world’s most influential power.
In a 12-page strategy overview, the Biden administration said it would focus on every corner of the region from South Asia to the Pacific Islands to strengthen its long-term position and commitment.
“The PRC is combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might as it pursues a sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and seeks to become the world’s most influential power,” it said referring to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
“Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the PRC succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefited the Indo-Pacific and the world.”
Release of the document was timed to coincide with a visit to the Indo-Pacific by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intended to emphasize the priority the United States attaches to the region, even as Washington grapples with a dangerous standoff with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking Western fears of an invasion.
It also comes after China and Russia declared last week a “no limits” strategic partnership, their most detailed and assertive statement to work together — and against the United States — to build a new international order based on their own interpretations of human rights and democracy.
In its document, the United States vowed to modernize alliances, strengthen emerging partnerships, and invest in regional organizations. It particularly stressed the importance of “a strong India” as a partner in a positive regional vision.
It said the United States would pursue a “free and open Indo-Pacific ... through a latticework of strong and mutually reinforcing coalitions.”
Under an action plan for the next 12-24 months, the document said Washington would “meaningfully expand” its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands and prioritize key negotiations with Pacific island states that cover access for the US military and which have appeared to stall in the past year.
“We will refocus security assistance on the Indo-Pacific, including to build maritime capacity and maritime-domain awareness,” it said.
On the highly sensitive potential flashpoint of self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, Washington would work with partners inside and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the strait dividing the island from China, it said.
Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under the Obama administration, noted the heavy focus on partnerships and networks and called the reference to Taiwan an “interesting nuance.”
“(It) makes clear the administration sees the maintenance of peace and security across the Taiwan Strait as a team effort that includes partners inside and outside the region — reaffirming Washington’s One China Policy, but framing the issue of Taiwan as a broader issue of regional stability.”
The action plan also vows to expand the US coast guard presence and cooperation in South, Southeast Asia and the Pacific, where Washington has identified China as a threat to fishing and free-trade routes.
“We recognize the limitations in our ability to change China, and therefore seek to shape the strategic environment around China,” a senior US administration official told reporters, adding that the document did not embody the administration’s broader China strategy.
“Our China strategy is global in scope. It recognizes the Indo-Pacific is a particularly intense region of competition,” he said.
The document reiterated US plans to launch an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in early 2022, an initiative the administration hopes will at least partially fill a big gap in engagement with the region since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trade framework in 2017.
It said the United States’ approach to trade would “meet high labor and environmental standards,” a reference making clear that the administration will stick to its vow to avoid damage to America jobs in economic dealings with the region. 

UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, takes part in a climate strike with Sami children in Jokkmokk, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, takes part in a climate strike with Sami children in Jokkmokk, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP)
Updated 46 min 58 sec ago
AP

UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, takes part in a climate strike with Sami children in Jokkmokk, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP)
  • The experts say plans for the mine in the Gallok region have gone forward without obtaining the “free, prior and informed consent” of the indigenous Sami people, whose lives and livelihoods could face risks from the project
Updated 46 min 58 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Two independent UN human rights experts called Thursday on Sweden’s government not to issue a license to industrial backers of a planned iron-ore mine that environmentalists say would generate large amounts of toxic waste and other pollution.
The proposed project would involve British company Beowulf Mining and their Swedish subsidiary Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB. Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is Swedish, joined a protest against the planned mine over the weekend.
The experts say plans for the mine in the Gallok region have gone forward without obtaining the “free, prior and informed consent” of the indigenous Sami people, whose lives and livelihoods could face risks from the project. They said migration of reindeer, who are herded by the Sami, could be endangered.
“There has been insufficient assessment and recognition of the environmental damage the mine will cause,” they said in a statement, pointing to a Swedish law passed on Jan. 27 – but not yet in force — that will require authorities to consult with the Sami before taking actions that could affect them.
Thursday’s call came from José Francisco Cali Tzay, a special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, and David Boyd, special rapporteur on human rights and the environment. Special rapporteurs work on a voluntary basis under a mandate from the UN-backed Human Rights Council, and do not represent the United Nations.
The Sami people are the indigenous people of Sampi, the region historically known as Lapland, and their lifestyle in under threat by the mining and forestry industry that encroach on grazing land.

EU mission advises non-essential staff to leave Ukraine, US citizens told to depart

EU mission advises non-essential staff to leave Ukraine, US citizens told to depart
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

EU mission advises non-essential staff to leave Ukraine, US citizens told to depart

EU mission advises non-essential staff to leave Ukraine, US citizens told to depart
  • The European decision comes after the US and Britain urged their nationals to leave Ukraine
  • The White House said US citizens should leave Ukraine 'in the next 24 to 48 hours'
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

BRUSSLES: The European Union has told non-essential staff from its diplomatic mission in Ukraine that they should leave the country, but has not issued an evacuation order, a spokesman said Friday.

The European decision comes after the United States and Britain urged their nationals to leave Ukraine, after the White House warned that it believes Russian forces are in a position to invade within days.

“We continue to assess the situation as it develops in line with the duty of care we have toward our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU member states,” Peter Stano said.

“We are not evacuating. For the time being, the non-essential staff have been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country.”

The White House said US citizens should leave Ukraine ‘in the next 24 to 48 hours’.

The European Union has had a delegation in Kyiv since 1993, to promote ties between the bloc and Ukraine. The current EU ambassador is Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas.

According to news site EU Observer, Maasikas sent an email on Friday urging “all expat colleagues with the exception of the essential staff... to leave Ukraine ASAP to telework from outside the country.”

Bangladesh facing ‘epidemic’ of child drownings

Bangladesh facing ‘epidemic’ of child drownings
Updated 11 February 2022

Bangladesh facing ‘epidemic’ of child drownings

Bangladesh facing ‘epidemic’ of child drownings
  • Dozens of Bangladeshi under-5s drown daily with incidents thought to have doubled during COVID-19 lockdown period
Updated 11 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: It was a late December morning when Fahima Akhter saw her youngest son for the last time. Two-year-old Omar Faruque was in front of the family home, playing with his cousins. His mother had been watching him but became distracted by household chores. Minutes later, the youngster had disappeared.

“I live in a joint family with my in-laws. It’s a 10-member family. There were some other family members in the yard also,” Akhter told Arab News. “No one noticed when little Faruque suddenly disappeared and walked to a nearby pond. It’s a five-minute walking distance for a toddler. While cooking in the kitchen, I heard a loud noise as if something fell into the water.”

She rushed to the pond only to find her son’s body floating in the water.

“We could have prevented the drowning of Faruque if we had built a fence on the way to the pond. It was a very costly lesson and irreparable loss,” she said.

Akhter is one of thousands of Bangladeshi parents to have lost children to unintentional drowning last year. Crisscrossed with rivers and canals, Bangladesh has one of the world’s highest drowning rates for under-fives.

Dr. Aminur Rahman, deputy executive director at the Center for Injury Prevention and Research Bangladesh, estimated that the number of incidents could have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, as lockdowns had forced many daycare centers to close.

“Earlier also the drowning of children was like an epidemic,” he said. “But it was increased during COVID days since schools were closed and children remained unguarded in many cases.”

The latest government data, compiled in 2016, showed that more than 30 toddlers had drowned in Bangladesh every day. While no nationwide survey has been conducted for the past six years, the injury prevention center last year recorded 19 child drowning deaths only among the kids attending its nurseries in two districts of the southern Barisal region. “Before COVID-19, the number was seven,” Rahman added.

A recent study by Somashte, a Bangladeshi media monitoring NGO, also showed a sharp increase in drowning incidents involving children aged below five. Based on newspaper reports, it estimated the number had more than doubled since 2020.

Little has been done to address the situation since the 2016 national survey revealed the scale of the problem.

“Since 2016, we didn’t do much to prevent the drowning of the children,” Rahman said, adding that efforts should be made to start building fences around bodies of water.

“It will help a lot in reducing the drowning incidents among children.”

He said programs to teach lifesaving techniques should also be introduced throughout the country.

“I have noticed most of the drowning victims are brought dead to healthcare centers in remote areas of the country as it takes several hours to transport the patients,” Rahman added. “If cardiopulmonary resuscitation could be given to the victims immediately after the rescue, many lives could have been saved.”

Authorities say they are planning to launch a pilot scheme for drowning prevention this year.

“After pneumonia, drowning is the main cause of our children’s deaths below the age of five. So, we want to eradicate this problem from the country,” Mohammed Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, early childhood development specialist at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, the national academy for children that will be implementing the program, told Arab News.

“We have been working on this project since 2018. Now everything is at the final stage. We are expecting to receive approval for the three-year project from the executive committee of the National Economic Council at any time this month.”

Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata

Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Updated 11 February 2022

Pakistani man recreates the sound of late Bollywood icon Lata

Muhammad Waseem sings at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
  • At concerts, Muhammad Waseem is often requested to imitate Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away last week
  • Waseem knows 60 Mangeshkar songs by heart, says he wants to triple that number so her songs can ‘last forever’
Updated 11 February 2022
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, Pakistan: At musical gatherings, there is one request Muhammad Waseem has gotten quite used to receiving: being asked to sing like Lata Mangeshkar.

Waseem, who comes from Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, has acquired the alias of Waseem Lata for his ability to mimic the singing voice of the legendary Indian singer. He told Arab News he was heartbroken he would not be able to fulfill his “utmost desire” to meet his idol, who died on Feb. 6 due to complications from COVID-19.

Mangeshkar, who died at the age of 92, was best known as one of the great Bollywood playback singers, lending her vocals to generations of actors who lip-synched the lyrics. With her distinctive voice and wide range she helped to define mainstream Hindi cinema.

Muhammad Waseem holds Lata Mangeshkar's photograph at a studio in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2022. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)

Forty-year-old Waseem, based in the southern city of Hyderabad, first heard Mangeshkar’s songs as a young man and soon realized he could imitate her singing voice. At the time, he did not even know the name of the singer.

“It’s been around 20 years since I began singing Lata Ji’s songs and this has earned me the title of Lata,” Waseem told Arab News. He said that people liked his singing and said it sounded just like Lata Ji. “Only then I came to know for the first time that the voice which I had admired for years was of Lata Mangeshkar.”

Waseem, who has performed in cities across Pakistan, hopes to find a financier to record an album of songs. He recalled occasions at concerts when people demanded the sound system be shut down and the singer perform without a band to prove this was his real voice.

“Although a lot of people know me, even then at many concerts we needed to stop the playback music system because people thought that I may only be lip-synching Lata Ji’s songs,” the singer said.

“After that I have to stop the music and perform without music so that people can be guaranteed that the voice belongs to me.”

Waseem knows around 60 Mangeshkar songs by heart and says he wants to triple that number so her songs can “last forever.”

